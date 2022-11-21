NFL Week 12 Injury Report: Status Murky for Fields

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

Hopefully the situation evolves over the next few days though Fields' presence (or absence) from the practice field will provide a degree of clarity that reports and rumors cannot. Trevor Siemian would start for Chicago if Fields is ultimately ruled out.

There have been conflicting reports as to the nature of the injury with one source calling it a dislocation. However, looking at videos of the incident and postgame footage, it seems likely Fields is dealing with an acromioclavicular (AC) sprain. The AC joint sits where the collarbone meets the shoulder blade and an injury here is also known as a separated shoulder, not a dislocation. AC sprains are graded based on the severity of damage to the stabilizing ligaments and any associated muscle damage. A high-grade sprain could require surgery, though a mild sprain shouldn't keep Fields from playing.

The Bears quarterback battled multiple injuries Sunday, and his status for Week 12 and the remainder of the season remains unclear. Fields' initial issue involved his legs as he was seen receiving treatment on his hamstrings. Postgame it was revealed that problem was simply cramps. However, he also sustained a shoulder injury to his non-throwing arm that is currently being evaluated by the team. The Bears did not provide specifics on the issue but classified him as day-to-day. However, head coach Matt Eberflus later said a potential season-ending injury has not yet been ruled out.

Justin Fields

Matthew Stafford and Joe Mixon

Two big names players left their respective games prematurely after suffering head injuries. In New Orleans, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was removed from the game after the team announced he was being evaluated for a concussion. Stafford, who missed Week 10 with a concussion, was not officially diagnosed with a concussion but simply removed from the game for evaluation. This suggests Stafford reported or displayed some sort of concussion-related symptom or symptoms that warranted medical attention. The team said Monday they will continue their evaluation before determining the next step in treatment, but went on to say Stafford has not been placed in the concussion protocol.

Determining Stafford's status is vital to his long-term health. The first concern is a rare but serious condition known as second impact syndrome (SIS). SIS occurs when a concussed individual suffers a second head injury before making a complete recovery from their prior injury. The NFL's concussion protocol was designed to help reduce the risk of SIS occurring, as the condition can be life-threatening. It is also one of the primary reasons Miami's management of Tua Tagovailoa's head injuries from earlier in the year came under sharp scrutiny. It is highly unlikely Stafford is dealing with SIS, but it is potential problem worth evaluating.

Second, the effects of multiple concussions are cumulative, meaning the associated signs and symptoms from each head injury build on one another. As a result, the subsequent symptoms of multiple concussions can be more intense and last longer.

Stafford's status remains fluid with more information to surface in the coming days. The handling of the Stafford's health has garnered the attention of the NFL Players Association and could influence how things are managed moving forward.

Bengals running back Joe Mixon also suffered a head injury in Week 11 and was removed from the team's win over the Steelers. While Mixon's situation isn't as complicated as Stafford's, the running back does have a history of concussions. Mixon missed two games during the 2017 season after suffering a concussion late in the season. That injury coincidentally also occurred against the Steelers. Mixon will have to complete the league's mandated protocol to receive clearance for the team's Week 12 game against the Titans. Samaje Perine, who finished Sunday with four receptions for 52 yards and three touchdowns and 11 carries for 30 rushing yards, becomes an intriguing waiver wire option.

Kyle Pitts

The Falcons tight end could be done for the year after he suffered a knee injury in the team's win over the Bears. Normally, we automatically associate a season-ending injury to the knee with the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL). However, Pitts' ailment involves the medial collateral ligament (MCL), a stabilizing structure located on the inside aspect of the knee. Normally MCL sprains can be treated without requiring surgery, but the MRI taken on Pitts' knee revealed the associated damage is extensive. If surgery is necessary, it is likely that Pitts suffered a complete tear of the ligament and/or related meniscus damage. The two injuries often go hand-in-hand as fibers from the MCL are intertwined with the cartilaginous medial meniscus. Pitts is reportedly seeking additional medical opinions, but the injury is clearly more severe than initially believed. Regardless of the follow-up advice, Pitts is facing an extended absence, with a trip to the operating room guaranteeing his season is over. Parker Hesse and MyCole Pruitt will move up the Atlanta depth chart with Pitts sidelined, but neither is expected to be a major contributor to the Falcons offense.

Turf Burns

Chase Edmonds: The Broncos running back will miss multiple weeks after suffering a high ankle sprain. Surgery is not currently being considered, but Edmonds will remain a candidate for the IR. With Edmonds out, the Broncos will turn to Latavius Murray as their feature back after Melvin Gordon was waived on Monday.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Like Edmonds, Edwards-Helaire is expected to miss multiple weeks with a high ankle sprain. The injury paves the way for Isiah Pacheco to take over as Kansas City's lead running back. Pacheco rushed for 107 yards on 15 carries against the Chargers. Backfield mate Jerick McKinnon received seven touches in the game but lost a fumble late in the game.

Kadarius Toney: Toney was unable to build on his Week 10 success after a familiar issue resurfaced. Toney was removed from Sunday night's game with tightness in his hamstring and failed to record a meaningful statistic. The second-year receiver battled hamstring injuries throughout his time in New York, and it seems likely he misses time in Kansas City. The Chiefs receivers are being ravaged by injury, with Mecole Hardman on the IR for an abdomen injury and JuJu Smith-Schuster still navigating the concussion protocol. Marquez Valdes-Scantling will line up as Patrick Mahomes' top wide out if things remain the same throughout the week ahead.

Wan'Dale Robinson: The Giants wide receiver suffered a torn ACL in the team's loss to the Lions. The timing of the injury means Robinson's recovery will likely carry over into the 2023 season. The New York receiving corps has been decimated by injury, with Sterling Shepard and Collin Johnson already lost for the year. Darius Slayton and Kenny Golladay remain the feature wideouts on the roster with Isaiah Hodgins likely to see an increase in responsibilities.

Mike Williams: The Chargers wideout aggravated his previous ankle injury, though the team is saying the issue is "not a significant re-injury." When a ligament is sprained, the tissue is often pushed beyond its yield point. Once a ligament has been stressed beyond this point, it remains forever altered. As a result, a player who returns from injury will carry an elevated level of injury risk. Williams' inherent risk will remain high even if he is able to suit up in Week 12.