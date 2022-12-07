NFL Week 14 Picks, Predictions, Props and Best Bets for Every Game

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

NFL Odds and Picks for Week 14

We got back on the right side of things last week, particularly on totals with a 9-6 mark. This week we have six teams on bye so it's a shorter slate. We have three games with spreads of a touchdown or higher, including the highest spread of the season with the Cowboys hosting the lowly Texans. Perhaps the most interesting number on the board is the Lions-Vikings matchup where the Vikings are actually road underdogs against a 5-7 team.

Through 13 weeks, the under is hitting 56.9 percent of the time and underdogs are covering 54.9 percent of the time according to RotoWire's NFL historical spreads page. In Week 13, totals went 7-7-1 and favorites went 10-5.

NFL Week 14 Betting Picks For Each Game

In this article, we'll dig into the NFL Week 14 odds along with our predictions for each game -- both against the spread and on the totals.

Week 13 Record ATS: 8-7

Week 13 Record on Totals: 9-6

Season Record ATS: 81-77-5

Season Record on Totals: 77-85-1

Rams vs. Raiders

Game Spread Moneyline Total Rams vs. Raiders Raiders -6 Las Vegas -245; Los Angeles +210 44.5

As Rathburn discussed in his article, six points for the Raiders might be an overcorrection. Yes, the Raiders are playing better of late and the Rams are rolling out what looks like a Week 3 of the preseason type of team. The Rams showed some chutzpah against the Seahawks last weekend despite all that, though, and I could see them keeping this close enough at home on a short week. The Raiders are definitely turning things around, but I can't quite go with them winning by a touchdown on the road just yet.

Spread Pick: Rams +6 (PointsBet)

Total Pick: Under 44.5 (BetMGM)

Bills vs. Jets

Game Spread Moneyline Total Bills vs. Jets Bills -9.0 Buffalo -420; New York +340 44.5

This is the week that things come crashing back to earth for Mike White. Even though the fantasy results were solid from White last week at Minnesota, he still averaged 6.5 YPA and threw two picks. I'll stop short of saying that this will turn out like last year's four-interception start against the Bills, but I don't give the Jets much of a chance here even with the stout defense that stifled Buffalo earlier in the year. Bills even the season score here with a comfortable win at home.

It adds to my comfort level that the betting volume is decidedly on the Jets (64%) but the actual money coming in favors the Bills (55%).

Spread Pick: Bills -9 (DraftKings)

Total Pick: Over 44.0 (PointsBet)

Bengals vs. Browns

Game Spread Moneyline Total Bengals vs. Browns Bengals -6.0 Cincinnati -255; Cleveland +220 47.5

You hear the narratives about Burrow's struggles against Cleveland. You look at the Bengals' Monday Night Meltdown in Cleveland earlier this year. You factor in that Deshaun Watson is back for Cleveland and won't be as rusty this week.

I don't care, though. Not this week. Cincinnati is maybe the most dangerous team in the NFL as we hit the stretch run, and I don't think that this is a letdown spot coming off a big win, either. The Bengals are back to full strength in the passing game now and are doing just enough on defense to make it all work. Also of note, the Bengals are 4-1 ATS at home this year. I'll take the home favorites.

Spread Pick: Bengals -6 (PointsBet)

Total Pick: Over 47.0 (BetMGM)

Cowboys vs. Texans

Game Spread Moneyline Total Cowboys vs. Texans Cowboys -17 Dallas -1499; Houston +950 44.5

This is the biggest spread we've seen all season, and with good reason. Houston is just an unserious team now and allowed three non-offensive touchdowns to Cleveland last week at home. Dallas shellacked Indianapolis on Sunday night and that has fueled significant line movement from 14.0 all the way to 17. Maybe it's sharp to just take the points in this spot. I can't quite do it though, not when it's Houston.

Spread Pick: Cowboys -16.5 (DraftKings)

Total Pick: Over 44.5 (DraftKings)

Lions vs. Vikings

Game Spread Moneyline Total Lions vs. Vikings Lions -1 Detroit -115; Minnesota +105 53.0

The 5-7 Lions are favored over the 10-2 Vikings and it's not because Minnesota has any major injuries. The line was Vikings -3 on Saturday and has swung heavily in the Lions' direction. Check out our Lions vs. Vikings betting odds page for a visual of the line movement. The public doesn't seem to be buying it; Minnesota is drawing 62% of the betting handle as of Tuesday. It's hard to deny how much better the Lions have been playing over the last month, though, and they've been strong against the number at home (5-1-1). Surely most Detroit bettors would prefer the old line as opposed to having to cover a field goal, but it's still not that big of an ask. I'll take the plunge with Dan Campbell and Co. at home as they hunt for their third division win of the season.

Spread Pick: Detroit -1.0 (PointsBet)

Total Pick: Under 53.0 (DraftKings)

Giants vs. Eagles

Game Spread Moneyline Total Giants vs. Eagles Eagles -6.5 Philadelphia -295; New York +245 45.5

In general, I do not like backing the Giants, nor do I like fading the Eagles. Philly hasn't been great on the road this year, at least ATS (1-4) and New York has been good ATS at home (5-2; 9-3 OVR) though. This is one of those games where we'll know early on which side is right and which is horribly wrong. A fast start from Philly and this could be a laugher just like last week; a slog on offense from the Eagles and all of a sudden the Giants have a chance at keeping this close. I'll hold my nose and back Big Blue.

Spread Pick: Giants +7 (PointsBet)

Total Pick: Under 45.5 (PointsBet)

Steelers vs. Ravens

Game Spread Moneyline Total Steelers vs. Ravens Steelers -3 Pittsburgh -150; Baltimore +130 37.0

The Lamar Jackson injury has fueled major line movement as this spread sat at Baltimore -4 heading into last weekend. Here's the thing, though; the Ravens wouldn't have covered four on the road even with Jackson. They are not playing well; they are out of sorts on offense and the offensive line is a wreck on the left side. The Steelers, meanwhile, aren't much more than an average team but they're starting to play better down the stretch and they're at home. They can win this one by a field goal and I wouldn't be shocked if it's closer to a touchdown.

Spread Pick: Steelers -3 (DraftKings)

Total Pick: Over 36.5 (FanDuel)

Titans vs. Jaguars

Game Spread Moneyline Total Titans vs. Jaguars Titans -3.5 Tennessee -182; Jacksonville +166 41.5

Two divisional rivals coming off of embarrassing road losses are looking to get right Sunday. Interestingly, the line has remained stable over the last couple of weeks despite some loud results from both teams in that span. I'm less concerned about Tennessee running into a buzzsaw last week than I am with the Jags' no-show in Detroit. Even if it's dicey to back the Titans by more than a field goal, I'll go after it. This is still the better team and they're at home.

Spread Pick: Titans -3.5 (FanDuel)

Total Pick: Under 42.5 (FanDuel)

Broncos vs. Chiefs

Game Spread Moneyline Total Broncos vs. Chiefs Chiefs -9 Denver +390; Kansas City +350 42.5

The Broncos' defense is just good enough to keep this one close at home. This line has moved 1.5 points in KC's direction since Sunday despite both teams losing. My strongest lean on this game is the under; unders are 5-0 in Denver this season. I'd recommend shopping around to see where the highest posted total is.

Spread Pick: Broncos +9.5 (BetMGM)

Total Pick: Under 43.5 (FanDuel)

Seahawks vs. Panthers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Seahawks vs. Panthers Seahawks -3.5 Seattle -184; Carolina +165 43.5

81 percent of the betting volume is on Seattle. Only 53 percent of the money is on Seattle, though. Carolina is coming off a bye and gets the hook at 3.5, which is important. It doesn't feel great to bet the Panthers but at this number with extra prep time, I'll go with it.

Spread Pick: Panthers +4 (PointsBet)

Total Pick: Over 43.5 (PointsBet)

49ers vs. Buccaneers

Game Spread Moneyline Total 49ers vs. Buccaneers 49ers -3.5 49ers -170; +150 37.5

I'm going to count out Touchdown Tom. A comeback that should never have happened if the Saints were even remotely well-coached does not signal a turnaround for Tampa in my opinion. The Bucs will not be able to move the ball on this San Francisco defense and Brock Purdy can be a decent caretaker when the 9ers have the ball. I'll even put a prediction down for this one. San Francisco 20, TB 13.

Spread Pick: 49ers -3.5 (BetMGM)

Total Pick: Under 37.5 (PointsBet)

Chargers vs. Dolphins

Game Spread Moneyline Total Chargers vs. Dolphins Dolphins -3.0 Miami -160; Los Angeles +140 52.5

Miami never got on track against San Francisco and took an L against Brock Purdy. And yet the public seems to be all over the Phins with 80 percent of the money coming in on them. The Chargers are a rollercoaster of a team that is impossible to bet; the talent is obvious but so is the dreadful coaching. Still, three points on the road is a lot to trust with this Dolphins team that has a very banged-up offensive line. I'll take the Chargers and the points.

Spread Pick: Chargers +3 (FanDuel)

Total Pick: Under 52.5 (BetMGM)

Cardinals vs. Patriots

Game Spread Moneyline Total Cardinals vs. Patriots Patriots -1.5 New England -120; Cardinals +110 44.0

Both teams come into this one well-rested with Arizona coming off a bye and the Patriots coming off the mini-bye. Arizona has no home-field advantage to speak of; they may be 3-4 ATS at home, but they're also 1-6 straight up. With a spread this narrow, I'm comfortable backing the Patriots covering it and continuing Arizona's home misery.

Spread Pick: Patriots -1.5 (DraftKings)

Total Pick: Over 44.0 (DraftKings

