NFL Staff Picks: Week 15 Winners

Written by 
Dalton Del Don
Jeff Erickson 
Kevin Payne 
Scott Pianowski 
Nick Whalen 
Published on December 11, 2024

This article is part of our NFL Staff Picks series.

Scott Pianowski went 9-4 to win last week. Jeff Erickson was a game back at 8-5. Kevin Payne had a tough week, going 3-10, but still leads the overall race at 113-93-2, 15 games over the competition. 

Erickson and Payne nailed their best bets, and majority picks went 6-7. 

This week, there is one unanimous pick, the home underdog Browns (-4 vs. the Chiefs). Seven teams got four votes each. 

Nick Whalen is the lone backer of the Commanders, but he's so confident, he made them his best bet. Erickson did the same with the Eagles, while Dalton Del Don is on the other side of the Keystone State matchup with the Steelers as his best bet. 

Odds from BetMGM.

MATCHUPERICKSONPIANOWSKIWHALENPAYNEDEL DON
Rams +3 at 49ers49ersRams49ers49ers49ers
Cowboys +2.5 at PanthersCowboysPanthersCowboysPanthersCowboys
Chiefs -4 at BrownsBrownsBrownsBrownsBrownsBrowns
Dolphins +3 at TexansTexansDolphinsTexansTexansDolphins
Jets -3.5 at JaguarsJaguarsJaguarsJetsJetsJaguars
Commanders -7.5 at SaintsSaintsSaintsCommandersSaintsSaints
Ravens -15 at GiantsGiantsRavensRavensGiantsGiants
Bengals -5 at TitansBengalsTitansBengalsTitansTitans
Patriots +5.5 at CardinalsPatriotsCardinalsPatriotsPatriotsPatriots
Colts +4 at BroncosBroncosColtsBroncosColtsColts
Bills +2.5 at LionsBillsBillsBillsLionsLions
Buccaneers +3 at ChargersChargersBuccaneersChargersChargersBuccaneers
Steelers +5

2023 Record133-131-8125-139-8129-135-8140-124-8127-137-8
2022 Record127-136-8149-114-8124-139-8131-132-8133-130-8
2021 Record129-140-3134-135-3N/A145-124-3136-133-3
2020 Record121-127-8128-120-8N/A115-133-8118-130-8
2019 Record126-124-6140-110-6N/A127-123-6134-116-6
2018 Record125-122-9134-113-9N/AN/A120-127-9
2017 Record117-125-14128-114-14N/AN/A98-144-14
2016 Record140-111-5130-121-5N/AN/A132-119-5
2015 Record134-114-8120-128-8N/AN/A121-127-8
2014 Record123-128-5140-111-5N/AN/A128-123-5
2013 Record132-114-10118-128-10N/AN/A128-118-10
2012 Record110-140-6125-125-6N/AN/A123-127-6
2011 Record121-128-7134-115-7N/AN/A127-122-7
2010 Record129-122-5134-117-5N/AN/A134-117-5
2009 Record123-130-3132-121-3N/AN/A126-127-3
2008 Record132-114-10128-118-10N/AN/A130-116-10
2007 Record127-120118-129N/AN/A130-117
2006 Record118-129N/AN/AN/AN/A
2005 Record121-126N/AN/AN/AN/A
2004 Record124-124N/AN/AN/AN/A
2003 Record121-126118-129N/AN/AN/A
2002 Record113-136123-126N/AN/AN/A
2001 Record124-113117-120N/AN/AN/A
2000 Record123-117134-106N/AN/AN/A
WRITERCOMMENT
EricksonThe Eagles sleepwalked through their game against the Panthers, as they tend to do against a lesser opponent. They won't do that this week against the Steelers, and I still think they have the best defense in the league.
PianowskiI wouldn't trust Kirk Cousins as far as I could throw him. 
WhalenI don't love the number, but this is a simple fade of the Saints, who will be without Derek Carr, in addition to Taysom Hill and Chris Olave. The Saints' defense has kept them in games lately, but I like Washington to win comfortably coming out of a bye.
PayneOh goodie, two Monday night games that start within a half hour of each other! I'm trying to think of a huge spread this season where the favorite covered, especially on the road, which is why I went with New York.
Del DonGive me Pittsburgh and the points against a run-heavy Eagles team. 

The players:

• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.

• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.

• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.

• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 and 2023 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.

• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.

-

Did you know you can bet on the NFL in most states?

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Dalton Del Don
Dalton Del Don
A former RotoWire writer, Del Don has been with Yahoo Sports since 2013.
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
Kevin Payne
Kevin Payne
Kevin has worked for RotoWire over a decade and has covered basketball, baseball and football. A glutton for punishment, he roots for his hometown Bills, Sabres and the New York Yankees. You can follow him on Twitter @KCPayne26.
Scott Pianowski
Scott Pianowski
An FSWA Hall of Famer and former RotoWire writer and editor, Pianowski has been with Yahoo Sports since 2008.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
