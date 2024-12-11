NFL Staff Picks: Week 15 Winners

This article is part of our NFL Staff Picks series.
Scott Pianowski went 9-4 to win last week. Jeff Erickson was a game back at 8-5. Kevin Payne had a tough week, going 3-10, but still leads the overall race at 113-93-2, 15 games over the competition.
Erickson and Payne nailed their best bets, and majority picks went 6-7.
This week, there is one unanimous pick, the home underdog Browns (-4 vs. the Chiefs). Seven teams got four votes each.
Nick Whalen is the lone backer of the Commanders, but he's so confident, he made them his best bet. Erickson did the same with the Eagles, while Dalton Del Don is on the other side of the Keystone State matchup with the Steelers as his best bet.
|MATCHUP
|ERICKSON
|PIANOWSKI
|WHALEN
|PAYNE
|DEL DON
|Rams +3 at 49ers
|49ers
|Rams
|49ers
|49ers
|49ers
|Cowboys +2.5 at Panthers
|Cowboys
|Panthers
|Cowboys
|Panthers
|Cowboys
|Chiefs -4 at Browns
|Browns
|Browns
|Browns
|Browns
|Browns
|Dolphins +3 at Texans
|Texans
|Dolphins
|Texans
|Texans
|Dolphins
|Jets -3.5 at Jaguars
|Jaguars
|Jaguars
|Jets
|Jets
|Jaguars
|Commanders -7.5 at Saints
|Saints
|Saints
|Commanders
|Saints
|Saints
|Ravens -15 at Giants
|Giants
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Giants
|Giants
|Bengals -5 at Titans
|Bengals
|Titans
|Bengals
|Titans
|Titans
|Patriots +5.5 at Cardinals
|Patriots
|Cardinals
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Colts +4 at Broncos
|Broncos
|Colts
|Broncos
|Colts
|Colts
|Bills +2.5 at Lions
|Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Lions
|Lions
|Buccaneers +3 at Chargers
|Chargers
|Buccaneers
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Buccaneers
|Steelers +5 at Eagles
|Eagles
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Packers -3 at Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Packers
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Bears +7 at Vikings
|Vikings
|Bears
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Falcons -4 at Raiders
|Raiders
|Raiders
|Raiders
|Falcons
|Raiders
|Best Bet
|Eagles
|Raiders
|Commanders
|Giants
|Steelers
|Last Week Record
|8-5
|9-4
|3-10
|6-7
|7-6
|2024 Record
|98-108-2
|94-112-2
|93-113-2
|113-93-2
|90-116-2
|2024 Best Bet Record
|3-11
|7-7
|4-9-1
|9-5
|4-10
|2024 Unanimous Pick Record
|4-8
|2024 Majority Pick Record
|102-104-2
|2023 Record
|133-131-8
|125-139-8
|129-135-8
|140-124-8
|127-137-8
|2022 Record
|127-136-8
|149-114-8
|124-139-8
|131-132-8
|133-130-8
|2021 Record
|129-140-3
|134-135-3
|N/A
|145-124-3
|136-133-3
|2020 Record
|121-127-8
|128-120-8
|N/A
|115-133-8
|118-130-8
|2019 Record
|126-124-6
|140-110-6
|N/A
|127-123-6
|134-116-6
|2018 Record
|125-122-9
|134-113-9
|N/A
|N/A
|120-127-9
|2017 Record
|117-125-14
|128-114-14
|N/A
|N/A
|98-144-14
|2016 Record
|140-111-5
|130-121-5
|N/A
|N/A
|132-119-5
|2015 Record
|134-114-8
|120-128-8
|N/A
|N/A
|121-127-8
|2014 Record
|123-128-5
|140-111-5
|N/A
|N/A
|128-123-5
|2013 Record
|132-114-10
|118-128-10
|N/A
|N/A
|128-118-10
|2012 Record
|110-140-6
|125-125-6
|N/A
|N/A
|123-127-6
|2011 Record
|121-128-7
|134-115-7
|N/A
|N/A
|127-122-7
|2010 Record
|129-122-5
|134-117-5
|N/A
|N/A
|134-117-5
|2009 Record
|123-130-3
|132-121-3
|N/A
|N/A
|126-127-3
|2008 Record
|132-114-10
|128-118-10
|N/A
|N/A
|130-116-10
|2007 Record
|127-120
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|130-117
|2006 Record
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2005 Record
|121-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2004 Record
|124-124
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2003 Record
|121-126
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2002 Record
|113-136
|123-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2001 Record
|124-113
|117-120
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2000 Record
|123-117
|134-106
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|WRITER
|COMMENT
|Erickson
|The Eagles sleepwalked through their game against the Panthers, as they tend to do against a lesser opponent. They won't do that this week against the Steelers, and I still think they have the best defense in the league.
|Pianowski
|I wouldn't trust Kirk Cousins as far as I could throw him.
|Whalen
|I don't love the number, but this is a simple fade of the Saints, who will be without Derek Carr, in addition to Taysom Hill and Chris Olave. The Saints' defense has kept them in games lately, but I like Washington to win comfortably coming out of a bye.
|Payne
|Oh goodie, two Monday night games that start within a half hour of each other! I'm trying to think of a huge spread this season where the favorite covered, especially on the road, which is why I went with New York.
|Del Don
|Give me Pittsburgh and the points against a run-heavy Eagles team.
The players:
• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.
• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.
• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.
• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 and 2023 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.
• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.
-
