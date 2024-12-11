NFL Staff Picks: Week 15 Winners

This article is part of our NFL Staff Picks series.

Scott Pianowski went 9-4 to win last week. Jeff Erickson was a game back at 8-5. Kevin Payne had a tough week, going 3-10, but still leads the overall race at 113-93-2, 15 games over the competition. Erickson and Payne nailed their best bets, and majority picks went 6-7. This week, there is one unanimous pick, the home underdog Browns (-4 vs. the Chiefs). Seven teams got four votes each. Nick Whalen is the lone backer of the Commanders, but he's so confident, he made them his best bet. Erickson did the same with the Eagles, while Dalton Del Don is on the other side of the Keystone State matchup with the Steelers as his best bet. Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000. MATCHUP ERICKSON PIANOWSKI WHALEN PAYNE DEL DON Rams +3 at 49ers 49ers Rams 49ers 49ers 49ers Cowboys +2.5 at Panthers Cowboys Panthers Cowboys Panthers Cowboys Chiefs -4 at Browns Browns Browns Browns Browns Browns Dolphins +3 at Texans Texans Dolphins Texans Texans Dolphins Jets -3.5 at Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Jets Jets Jaguars Commanders -7.5 at Saints Saints Saints Commanders Saints Saints Ravens -15 at Giants Giants Ravens Ravens Giants Giants Bengals -5 at Titans Bengals Titans Bengals Titans Titans Patriots +5.5 at Cardinals Patriots Cardinals Patriots Patriots Patriots Colts +4 at Broncos Broncos Colts Broncos Colts Colts Bills +2.5 at Lions Bills Bills Bills Lions Lions Buccaneers +3 at Chargers Chargers Buccaneers Chargers Chargers Buccaneers Steelers +5