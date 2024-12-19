NFL Week 16 Picks, Predictions, Props and Best Bets for Every Game

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

No write ups again for this week, but we'll have a special holiday write up for Week 17 relatively early in the week so that everyone can take advantage of the betting action throughout the multitude of NFL days to come.

Below you'll find my picks against the spread and on the totals for each game on the Week 16 NFL slate. For more NFL betting content here at RotoWire, check out our NFL picks series with several articles dropping each week.

NFL Week 16 Betting Picks For Each Game

Week 15 Record ATS: 12-4

Week 15 Record on Totals: 7-9

Season Record ATS: 125-99-3

Season Record on Totals: 110-112-1

NFL Week 16 Best Bets

Next, we take a look at our favorite Week 16 NFL best bets at the best NFL betting sites. For the first time doing this series, I hit on a perfect 8-0 among my best bets including a handful of plus-money parlays. While I'm obligated to pick against the spread above, the best bets section highlights my favorite leans and also tries to take advantage of a few of the parlay props offered as of this writing.

BetMGM Best Bets for NFL Week 16

Brenton Strange over 35.5 receiving yards (-130)

(+350) DAL/TB three-item SGP -- Mike Evans over 71.5 receiving yards, Ceedee Lamb over 73.5 receiving yards and Buccaneers moneyline

Caesars Sportsbook Best Bets for NFL Week 16

Two-item parlay (+149) -- Colts and Vikings moneyline

49ers pick-em (-110)

DraftKings Best Bets for NFL Week 16

FanDuel Best Bets for NFL Week 16

Rams -3 (-105)

Jaguars moneyline (+106)

BetRivers Best Bets for NFL Week 16

Ravens -6 (-109)

Fanatics Sportsbook Best Bets for NFL Week 16

Buccaneers -4.5 (-110)

