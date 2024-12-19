NFL Betting
NFL Week 16 Picks, Predictions, Props and Best Bets for Every Game

Written by 
Joe Bartel 
Published on December 19, 2024

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

No write ups again for this week, but we'll have a special holiday write up for Week 17 relatively early in the week so that everyone can take advantage of the betting action throughout the multitude of NFL days to come.

Below you'll find my picks against the spread and on the totals for each game on the Week 16 NFL slate. For more NFL betting content here at RotoWire, check out our NFL picks series with several articles dropping each week. 

NFL Week 16 Betting Picks For Each Game

DateGame MatchupWeek 16 Picks
Thursday, December 19Broncos vs. ChargersBroncos +2.5, under 41.5
Saturday, December 21Texans vs. ChiefsChiefs -3.5, over 42.5
Saturday, December 21Steelers vs. RavensRavens -6.5, over 45
Sunday, December 22Browns vs. BengalsBengals -8.5, over 46.5
Sunday, December 22Giants vs. FalconsGiants +8.5, under 42
Sunday, December 22Cardinals vs. PanthersPanthers +5, under 47
Sunday, December 22Lions vs. BearsLions -6.5, over 48
Sunday, December 22Titans vs. ColtsColts -3.5, over 42.5
Sunday, December 22Rams vs. JetsRams -3, under 46.5
Sunday, December 22Eagles vs. CommandersEagles -3.5, over 45.5
Sunday, December 22Vikings vs. SeahawksVikings -3, over 42.5
Sunday, December 22Patriots vs. BillsPatriots +14, over 46.5
Sunday, December 22Jaguars vs. RaidersJaguars +1.5, under 40.5
Sunday, December 2249ers vs. Dolphins49ers -1, over 44.5
Sunday, December 22Buccaneers vs. CowboysBuccaneers -4, over 48
Monday, December 23Saints vs. PackersPackers -14, over 42.5

Week 15 Record ATS: 12-4
Week 15 Record on Totals: 7-9

Season Record ATS: 125-99-3
Season Record on Totals: 110-112-1

NFL Week 16 Best Bets

Next, we take a look at our favorite Week 16 NFL best bets at the best NFL betting sites. For the first time doing this series, I hit on a perfect 8-0 among my best bets including a handful of plus-money parlays. While I'm obligated to pick against the spread above, the best bets section highlights my favorite leans and also tries to take advantage of a few of the parlay props offered as of this writing.

BetMGM Best Bets for NFL Week 16

BetMGM Best Bets for NFL Week 16

  • Brenton Strange over 35.5 receiving yards (-130)
  • (+350) DAL/TB three-item SGP -- Mike Evans over 71.5 receiving yards, Ceedee Lamb over 73.5 receiving yards and Buccaneers moneyline

  • Brenton Strange over 35.5 receiving yards (-130)
  • (+350) DAL/TB three-item SGP -- Mike Evans over 71.5 receiving yards, Ceedee Lamb over 73.5 receiving yards and Buccaneers moneyline

Caesars Sportsbook Best Bets for NFL Week 16

Caesars Sportsbook Best Bets for NFL Week 16

  • Two-item parlay (+149) -- Colts and Vikings moneyline
  • 49ers pick-em (-110)

  • Two-item parlay (+149) -- Colts and Vikings moneyline
  • 49ers pick-em (-110)

DraftKings Best Bets for NFL Week 16

DraftKings Best Bets for NFL Week 16

FanDuel Best Bets for NFL Week 16

FanDuel Best Bets for NFL Week 16

  • Rams -3 (-105)
  • Jaguars moneyline (+106)

  • Rams -3 (-105)
  • Jaguars moneyline (+106)

BetRivers Best Bets for NFL Week 16

BetRivers Best Bets for NFL Week 16

  • Ravens -6 (-109)

  • Ravens -6 (-109)

Fanatics Sportsbook Best Bets for NFL Week 16

Fanatics Sportsbook Best Bets for NFL Week 16

  • Buccaneers -4.5 (-110)

  • Buccaneers -4.5 (-110)

Look ahead at the NFL Week 17 odds as well, if you're interested in getting ahead of the line movement.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Joe Bartel
Joe Bartel is RotoWire's Operations Specialist and football contributor among many other things. When not at the office, he's probably playing a variety of Gen 4 console games or rooting on his beloved Green Bay Packers.
