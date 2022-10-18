NFL Week 7 Picks, Predictions, Props and Best Bets for Every Game

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

We're into Week 7 and starting to really get a feel for how teams look heading into the halfway point of the season. The Falcons and Giants have been covering machines, combining for an 11-1 mark against the spread thus far this season. On the other end of the spectrum, the Panthers stand alone as the worst team against the spread (1-5) and have a strong claim at being the worst team in football period. Baltimore has held a double-digit lead in all three of its losses and has yet to cover at home. This week we'll of course learn even more with a really interesting mix of games to sink our teeth into.

First, let's briefly recap last week's results. It was another humbling one against the spread as I went 5-9 with a couple of tough breaks along the way. That said, last week was easily my best when it came to totals with a 10-4 mark that I might not be able to match the rest of the way. Through six weeks, the under is hitting 60.6 percent of the time and underdogs are covering 58.5 percent of the time according to RotoWire's NFL historical spreads page.

Below, you'll find the complete odds for Week 7 of the NFL season along with my picks on spreads and totals for each matchup.



NFL Week 7 Betting Picks For Each Game

Week 6 Record ATS: 5-9

Week 6 Record on Totals: 10-4

Season Record ATS: 28-32-2

Season Record on Totals: 25-36-1

Cardinals vs. Saints

Game Spread Moneyline Total Cardinals vs Saints Cardinals -1.5 Arizona -115; Saints +105 45.0

Deandre Hopkins' return won't fix the Cards' offensive woes. The Saints may not have a ton of talent but they'll be a little healthier this week than they were against the Bengals.

Spread Pick: Saints +1.5 (PointsBet Sportsbook)

Total Pick: Over 44.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Ravens vs. Browns

Game Spread Moneyline Total Ravens vs. Browns Ravens -6.5 Baltimore -280; Cleveland +235 46.5

The Browns aren't any good but it's impossible to trust the Ravens with more than a field goal at this point.

Spread Pick: Browns +6.5 (PointsBet)

Total Pick: Under 46.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Panthers vs. Buccaneers Buccaneers -10.5 Carolina +400; Tampa Bay -500 40.5

We get a redux of last week's Rams-Panthers game where it feels like we're getting dared to pick a side. The Buccaneers don't seem capable of blowing teams out but neither did the Rams and we saw how that went. Even with Carolina at home, I'll hold my nose and back the Bucs with this big number.

Spread Pick: Buccaneers (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total Pick: Under 40.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Bengals vs. Falcons

Game Spread Moneyline Total Bengals vs. Falcons Bengals -6.0 Cincinnati -255; Atlanta +215 47.5

The Falcons are cover machines. Six points on the road is nothing to the Dirty Birds.

Spread Pick: Falcons +6

Total Pick: Under 47.5

Cowboys vs. Lions

Game Spread Moneyline Total Cowboys vs. Lions Cowboys -7.0 Dallas +325; Detroit +270 48.5

Dak Prescott gets a soft landing for his return with a home game against the worst defense in football. A bye week isn't fixing the Lions' defense. I'm interested to see how well this Detroit O-Line holds up against this Dallas pass rush but otherwise, everything points me in the direction of the Cowboys.

Spread Pick: Cowboys -7 (PointsBet)

Total Pick: Under 48.5 (DraftKings)

Jaguars vs. Giants

Game Spread Moneyline Total Jaguars vs. Giants Jaguars -3.0 Jacksonville -170; Giants +145 42.5

I have a feeling the public money is going to pour in on the 5-1 Giants as road dogs against a Jags team that is who we thought they were. Expect some line movement but as it stands, I'm on the Giants.

Spread Pick: Giants +3 (BetMGM)

Total Pick: Over 42.0 (DraftKings)

Titans vs. Colts

Game Spread Moneyline Total Titans vs. Colts Titans -2.5 Indianapolis +125; Tennessee -145 42.5

The Titans are coming off a bye and have already beaten the Colts on the road. Indianapolis' revenge tour will last just one game with the Titans covering here.

Spread Pick: Titans -2.5 (BetMGM)

Total Pick: Under 42.5 (BetMGM)

Commanders vs. Packers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Commanders vs. Packers Packers -5.5 Green Bay -230; Washington +195 41.5

It's hard to muster much optimism in the Packers right now. Even against the Commanders. Even against Taylor Heinicke.

Spread Pick: Commanders +5.5 (PointsBet)

Total Pick: Over 41.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Broncos vs. Jets

Game Spread Moneyline Total Broncos vs. Jets Broncos -3.0 Denver -150; New York +130 40.5

Like the Giants, I expect heavy public action on Gang Green as they head to Denver to face a busted Broncos team. Even if it's public, it's hard to ignore the Jets' recent surge. And the schedule makers have made dang sure that we know how bad the Broncos are. Luckily we only get them on national TV 1.5 more times this year.

This line has dropped a full point on Tuesday alone.

Spread Pick: Jets +2 (BetMGM)

Total Pick: Over 40.5 (BetMGM)

Raiders vs. Texans

Game Spread Moneyline Total Raiders vs. Texans Raiders -7.0 Las Vegas -315; Houston +260 46.0

Both teams are coming off a bye. Seven points is a lot to trust with this Raiders team. They are 1-1 ATS at home while Houston is 2-0-1 ATS on the road. Take the points

Spread Pick: Texans +7 (DraftKings)

Total Pick: Under 46.0 (DraftKings)

Chargers vs. Seahawks

Game Spread Moneyline Total Chargers vs. Seahawks Chargers -6.0 Los Angeles -250; Seattle +210 51.0

Decided talent advantage for Los Angeles that gets negated by Brandon Staley. I'll take the plucky Seahawks with 6.5 points.

Spread Pick: Seahawks +6.5 (PointsBet)

Total Pick: Under 51.5 (BetMGM)

49ers vs. Chiefs

Game Spread Moneyline Total Chiefs vs. 49ers Chiefs -3.0 San Francisco +145; Kansas City -170 48.5

The 49ers have been solid against the spread at home and should be healthier this week in the front seven. I see the 9ers grinding this one out and keeping it close with good defense.

Spread Pick: 49ers +3 (PointsBet)

Total Pick: Under 48.5 (DraftKings)

Dolphins vs. Steelers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Dolphins vs. Steelers Dolphins -7.0 Miami -305; Pittsburgh +255 45.0

The Steelers were a trap spot for the Bucs at home last week. That won't happen again on the road against a full-strength Dolphins team.

Spread Pick: Dolphins -7.0 (FanDuel)

Total Pick: Under 45.0 (DraftKings)

Patriots vs. Bears

Game Spread Moneyline Total Patriots vs. Bears Patriots -8.0 New England -365; Chicago +300 40.0

Bailey Zappe hasn't seen a spread he couldn't cover. The Patriots win this one big. The only question is whether the Bears will show enough of a pulse on offense to carry us to the over.

Spread Pick: Patriots -7.5 (FanDuel)

Total Pick: Under 40.0 (DraftKings)

