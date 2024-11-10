Nick on VSiN: Week 10 Late Sunday Sweat

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

Nick joins VSiN's "Cashing Out" and host Joe Ceraulo to review Week 10 NFL action. They start by sweating out the end of the Lions Texans game. Nick's Jaguars are big underdawgs next week, which they discuss.

And here is their second segment:

Go here to learn more about VSiN, The Sports Betting Network. Jeff Erickson appears on Joe Ceraulo's "Cashing Out" show every Wednesday at 10pm PT.

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.



