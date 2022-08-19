RotoWire Partners
Number One Dynasty Draft Strategy (Video)

Number One Dynasty Draft Strategy (Video)

Written by 
Alan Seslowsky 
August 19, 2022

This article is part of our Football Draft Kit series.

The best way to build your dynasty roster is revealed. Alan Seslowsky of RotoWire is joined by Tim Peffer the founder of DynastyOwner.com and the 2021 Dynasty Owner champion Jeff Rachlin.

💡Viewing Tip: Click the Youtube logo on the bottom right corner of the video. You will be able to view the video on the Rotowire Youtube Channel. There you can skip/fast forward as desired. 

🏈 Check out our free top 150 PPR fantasy football rankings 

🎙Prefer to listen to the audio-only podcast version?

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Alan Seslowsky
Alan Seslowsky
Alan's passion for fantasy sports, depth of player analysis, and curiosity about the details are the pillars of his broadcasting style. He is a three time champion of the NFFC's "Beat Chris Liss" high stakes contest. In addition to RotoWire, Alan has contributed analysis and commentary for DFS Army, Dynasty Depot and RosterWatch.
DFS NFL Showdown Slates: Overview & Strategy
DFS NFL Showdown Slates: Overview & Strategy
ADP Battles: Henry vs. Swift vs. Mixon
ADP Battles: Henry vs. Swift vs. Mixon
DraftKings NFL: Friday Preseason DFS Preview
DraftKings NFL: Friday Preseason DFS Preview
NFL Barometer: Preseason Risers & Fallers
NFL Barometer: Preseason Risers & Fallers
Best Ball Journal: Final Audit
Best Ball Journal: Final Audit
Training Camp News and Notes: August 18
Training Camp News and Notes: August 18