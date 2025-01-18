Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams: NFL Betting Odds, Expert Picks & Props

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams: Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for the Divisional Round

The Divisional Round of the playoffs brings four great matchups, one of which will be the Eagles hosting the Rams. Let's dive into the betting options for this game and highlight some wagers to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 53-59 (-12.13 units)

Eagles vs. Rams Betting Odds

Eagles: Spread -6 (-110), -275 Moneyline (FanDuel)

Rams: Spread +6 (-110), +230 Moneyline (BetRivers)

Game Total: 43.5 points

The weather could play a factor in this game. Not only will it be cold, but there is snow in the forecast. However, there is no significant winds expected.

Eagles vs. Rams Betting Picks

Saquon Barkley over 21.5 rush attempts (-120 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Barkley received 25 carries last week against the Packers, which he turned into 119 yards. He had at least 29 carries in both of his previous games, as well. During his time with the Giants, Barkley never surpassed more than 295 carries in a season. He blew past that total with 345 carries during his first campaign with the Eagles.

Including the playoffs, Barkley has at least 22 carries in 10 of the 17 games that he played. That included 26 carries against the Rams in Week 12. He made them count, rushing for 255 yards and two touchdowns. With a trip to the NFC Championship Game on the line, expect the Eagles to lean heavily on Barkley.

Cooper Kupp under 4.5 receptions (-155 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Kupp only had one reception against the Vikings last week, although it did go for 29 yards. Most concerning was that he received just one target the entire game. That continued a trend that saw him receive no more than three targets in any of the final three games of the regular season.

The Eagles not only run the ball a lot, but they do it well. That helped them have the highest average time of possession in the league during the regular season. Meanwhile, the Rams had the 10th-lowest time of possession. Combine that with the potential for bad weather and Kupp might not receive many targets again.

Alternate game total: under 44.5 points (-128 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

When these teams met in Week 12, they combined for 57 points. That game was played indoors in Los Angeles. This rematch won't be nearly as scoring-friendly based on the weather forecast.

The total for this game at most books is 43.5. It makes sense to buy the extra point at these odds to protect from a 24-20 final score. The Eagles combined with the Packers for 32 points last week, while the Rams and Vikings game ended with 36 combined points. With so much on the line, we could see run-heavy game scripts in bad weather. That could lead to fewer possessions, which would mean fewer opportunities to score.

Eagles vs. Rams Prediction

The Eagles went 8-1 at home during the regular season and defeated the Packers in Philly last week. It's difficult to envision the Rams winning this game on the road and in bad weather. However, given the potential for a low-scoring affair, it would not be a surprise if LA covered the spread.