Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Las Vegas Raiders Betting Preview, Best Bets and Top Props

The NFL closes Week 16 Saturday night with a matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Pittsburgh Steelers, Let's try to start the betting week off on the right foot with the following wagers to consider.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Betting Odds: Spread, Moneyline, and Total

Raiders: Spread +2.0 (+110), Moneyline +115

Steelers: Spread -2.0 (-110), Moneyline -135

Game Total: 38.0 points

Saturday Night Football Picks: Raiders vs. Steelers Best Bets and Player Props

Pittsburgh Steelers -2 (-110 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

The Steelers are 6-8, but 4-2 since November 13th when T.J. Watt returned from injury. Their defense has allowed 18.6 points per game in that stretch including 17, 16, 16, and 16 in the last four. The Steelers have relied on a strong running game and limiting the number of passes from their quarterbacks. Even though they have a minimal chance at the playoffs, they are still playing to keep head coach Mike Tomlin's streak going of not having a losing season. Their game plan against the Panthers last week was impressive as they got a 24-16 road win.

The Raiders are at a disadvantage having to travel east and play outdoors in 14-degree weather Saturday night. The Raiders have blown several big leads and were fortunate to get the win against the Patriots after some questionable officiating. Getting the Steelers at home and less than a field goal is great value as the Raiders come in a bit overvalued based off last week's result.

Josh Jacobs Over 82.5 Rushing Yards (-115 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Jacobs has hit this number five games in a row and with a total of 38, the game script should call for the Raiders to continue to lean on him. The Steelers held the Panthers to just 21 yards rushing last week but, prior to that, they had allowed 110, 146, and 215. The Raiders can not test this Steelers passing defense as they have allowed less than 188 passing yards in five out of the last six games. The cold weather should force the Raiders to abandon the passing game and lean heavily on the run. Rotowire's projections have Jacobs at 86.99 rushing yards so there is some value at 82.5.

Najee Harris Over 60.5 Rushing Yards (-115 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

In following with the game script of a lower scoring game with the Steelers shutting down the Raiders passing game, the Steelers will also lean on their running game and take the game out of their quarterback's hands. Harris has hit this prop in four out of his last six games. The one concern is Harris' health but he practiced fully Thursday. This is a Raiders' defense that allowed Rhamondre Stevenson to rush for 172 yards on 19 carries last week.

