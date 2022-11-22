Ravens Super Bowl Odds Update And First Look At Week 12

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

While the Baltimore Ravens remain in first place in the AFC North with a 7-3 record, they did appear vulnerable in Sunday's 13-3 Week 11 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Despite matching up against an inferior opponent at home, the Ravens had difficulties moving the football and putting points on the board, which could be a reason why Baltimore's Super Bowl odds remain stagnant compared to last week.

Ravens Super Bowl Odds Are Stagnant At +1300

Entering Week 11, the Ravens' Super Bowl odds were at +1300, tied with the Minnesota Vikings as the fifth-likeliest team to win the Super Bowl. However, while Baltimore's Super Bowl betting odds remain the same, they have fallen back as the sixth-likeliest team to win the 2023NFL Championship.

Despite getting the win over Carolina at home, the Ravens and Panthers were knotted up 3-3 until Lamar Jackson led the Ravens' offense to 10 unanswered fourth-quarter points. In theory, it was a game that the Ravens should have won in a dominant fashion.

What is telling here is that the Vikings have moved up to +1200 despite getting blown out by the Dallas Cowboys. It is normal for superior teams to struggle against other superior teams. However, in the case of the Ravens vs. Panthers, that game should have had a similar outcome as the Cowboys-Vikings game.

Where Can I Bet On Ravens Super Bowl Odds In Maryland?

With legal sports betting in Maryland set to launch on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, you will be able to legally place bets on the Ravens to win Super Bowl 57 in no time.

To get the best Super Bowl 57 betting odds, be sure you use the Super Bowl 57 odds tracker so you do not leave any money on the table.

You can get the best odds for the Ravens to win Super Bowl 57 at both DraftKings Maryland Sportsbook and at FanDuel Maryland Sportsbook. Both platforms have them to win the big game at +1300. Other popular operators like BetMGM Maryland and PointsBet Maryland have the Ravens Super Bowl 57 odds set at +1200.

What Is Next For The Baltimore Ravens?

Despite struggling to a 13-3 win over the Panthers, the Ravens need to have a short memory as they will travel to Jacksonville to take on the gritty Jaguars. Although the Jaguars are 3-7, they play their games close and are now coming off a bye.

The early line for this Week 12 Ravens-Jaguars matchup has Baltimore as -4 point road favorites against a 3-7 team one week after being -13 point favorites over the Panthers, who were 3-7 entering Week 11.

This deflated line has more to do with the Ravens playing down to inferior opponents than the mere fact that this game is on the road.

This is a much-better spot to take the Ravens to cover than last week. While Baltimore is getting healthier, notably on offense, they are at least six points better than the Jaguars while the early line is set at -4 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

This line could move, which means you should jump on it now. You can also bet it up to -6 using alternate lines to bet longer odds. -6.5 would be pushing it, however.