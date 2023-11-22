Rival Fantasy: NFL Week 12 DFS Recommendations

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

A Week 12 that features no teams with a bye leaves us with a lot of opportunities on Rival Fantasy.

Let's focus on the Challenges contest for Week 12. Challenges put two players in a head-to-head matchup. The player who scores the most fantasy points wins the contest.

Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions vs. Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos

When David Montgomery was out, Gibbs had a stellar two-game stretch. He combined for 220 rushing yards, 95 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Montgomery has been healthy the last two games, which has dealt a blow to Gibbs' workload. Still, he totaled 113 rushing yards, 94 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Week 12 brings a favorable matchup against the Packers, who have given up the fifth-most rushing yards per game in the league.

Williams is the lead back for the Broncos, receiving at least 21 carries in two of their last three games. However, their offense hasn't been nearly as productive as the Lions. Williams has two receiving touchdowns this season, but he has not reached the end zone on the ground. It should be difficult for him to score a touchdown against the Browns, who have allowed just 18.0 points per game. Based on the matchups, take Gibbs in this Challenge.

Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers vs. Brandin Cooks, Dallas Cowboys

Cooks had an outlier game against the Giants in Week 10 when he caught nine of 10 targets for 173 yards and a touchdown. He hasn't topped 49 receiving yards in any of his other games this season and has received four or fewer targets in all but two of games. He does at least have a favorable matchup this week against the Commanders, who have allowed the third-most passing yards per game in the league. The problem is if the Cowboys race out to a big lead early, they might not need to throw much in the fourth quarter.

The Packers should need to throw a lot to keep up with the Lions' high-powered offense. That's good news for Doubs, who has caught a touchdown pass in four of his last five games. When he faced the Lions in Week 5, he hauled in nine of 13 targets for 95 yards. Doubs has the higher upside.

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Love finally surpassed 300 yards in a game this season when he totaled 322 yards against the Chargers last week. It was an ideal matchup, considering the Chargers have given up the most passing yards per game in the league. When he faced the Lions previously, he was limited to 246 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Turnovers have been a problem for Love, who has been picked off 10 times this season.

Like Love, Mayfield has just one game this season with at least 300 passing yards. Over his last four games, though, he has seven total touchdown passes and just two interceptions. He has completed 64.6 percent of his passes this season, while Love has completed only 59.7 percent. Facing a bad Colts' secondary that has contributed to the team allowing 24.8 points per game gives Mayfield the advantage in this Challenge.

