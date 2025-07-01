Explore RotoWire's new website and fantasy football app. Featuring expert tools, real-time data and the same award-winning coverage to dominate your 2025 NFL season and more.

RotoWire has been writing the book on fantasy sports content since 1997, and today marks the start of a new chapter in our story.

We've been a pioneer, an innovator and a trailblazer for this industry since its online inception, and we didn't garner that reputation and get to where we are today by keeping the status quo. The changes we have and will keep making are about pushing us and the industry forward. When we started, we stood out amongst the few in a new field, but that field has now grown and changed by leaps and bounds.

The color scheme, logo change and redesign of our website are all symbolic of our evolution and our desire to continue to stand out among our peers in the industry. It's not just about looks either. At the root of it all, our industry-leading tools, award-winning content and top-notch service remain. The launch and transformation of our cutting-edge Draft Kit product for this football season, which coincides with our redesign, is part of our reinvestment into this community and our push forward to continue to innovate and blaze trails in the world of fantasy sports content. As we have for nearly 30 years, we will not be looking backward and instead keep moving forward.

What else is new? Our 2025 RotoWire Football Draft Kit App features a modern, mobile-first platform that offers customized draft planning to in-season strategy. The app's core features also include:

Draft Assistant: Cutting-edge technology provides real-time notes on players while you draft, delivering the experience of an assistant GM in your pocket.

Cutting-edge technology provides real-time notes on players while you draft, delivering the experience of an assistant GM in your pocket. One-of-a-kind Draft Plan Creator where you can mold the rankings to fit your draft preferences.

where you can mold the rankings to fit your draft preferences. Draft Simulator with an advanced algorithm that runs thousands of calculations to identify the best players for each pick in real time.

with an advanced algorithm that runs thousands of calculations to identify the best players for each pick in real time. A fantasy football feed that goes beyond news and articles. See which players are rising and falling, best matchups and other key insights and news.

With over 3.7 million player notes written since its inception, RotoWire remains the backbone of fantasy analysis on web, on mobile and in the media. The new app and refreshed brand bring that legacy to life in a smarter, faster and more user-friendly experience for today's fantasy football audience.

The RotoWire Football Draft Kit App is available now on iOS and Android. RotoWire subscriptions are available through the app or online at RotoWire.com, starting at just $6.99/month, and include full access to premium tools, league sync, draft tools, and in-season strategy for every sport.

We have many more tools and features to go along with our award-winning content in the coming months, for football season and beyond to all the other sports.

We hope you find that you like the journey. However, if you have any specific issues navigating or using the site's tools, we'd be happy to help you with them. Just let us know. Thank you for using RotoWire!

For more information, contact us at [email protected].