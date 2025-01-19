RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2025 Fantasy Baseball Top-300, January Update
Signings and trades have shaken up our Roundtable Rankings, starting early in the first round, where Juan Soto's move to pitcher-friendly Citi Field sees him drop a few spots.
More Fantasy Articles/Tools
Featured
Recent
Fantasy
DFS
Betting
Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes and Usage from the Divisional Round
RB Saquon Barkley broke off two more long touchdown runs, carrying the Eagles to the next round despite their continued struggles in the passing game.
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit for Week 14: Beware the Schedule
With MLK Day games starting early Monday and two games in Paris this week, fantasy managers need to be extra vigilant when it comes to setting lineups.
Recap of Last Week in Fantasy Basketball: Richards Traded, Miller Injured
After Brandon Miller suffered a torn ligament in his wrist, who will step up for the Hornets? RotoWire expert Dan Bruno covers that and more in his weekly recap column.
The Week Ahead: Bench Your Devils
Auston Matthews has 11 points in seven games since his return from an upper-body injury. Michael Finewax previews the week ahead in the NHL.
Farm Futures: First-Year Player Draft Blueprint
James Anderson releases his fifth-annual FYPD Blueprint for dynasty leagues, in which Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki is the cream of the crop.
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Evan Berofsky highlights the best pickups this week and notes that as a lead in all attacking situations on a strong top-six, Marco Rossi deserves to be on more rosters.
Browse All Fantasy Articles
Check out our full list of fantasy articles now.
Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 23Today
Donyell Malen could immediately see time for injury-hampered Aston Villa and is a top waiver wire add for Ethan Sexton ahead of Gameweek 23
National Championship Game: Notre Dame vs. Ohio State Predictions, Picks and OddsToday
Notre Dame and Ohio State clash in the National Championship Game on Monday in Atlanta. Check out the odds, as well as picks and predictions for the contest.
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Tuesday, Jan. 21Today
Aston Villa would boost their chances of advancing in the Champions League with three points in Monaco, as Juan Pablo Aravena provides his best bets Tuesday.
Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes and Usage from the Divisional RoundToday
RB Saquon Barkley broke off two more long touchdown runs, carrying the Eagles to the next round despite their continued struggles in the passing game.
RotoWire Bracketology 1.0: Houston, Memphis Going Opposite WaysToday
The 2025 NCAAM Basketball Tournament is closer than you think, so it's time to dive into Bracketology with Adam Zdroik, featuring a discussion of the metrics and seeding methodology.
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTODYW | Get 10 100% Profit Boosts for Notre Dame-Ohio StateToday
Get 10 100% profit boosts with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW. Bet $1 and double your winnings. Wager on Notre Dame-Ohio State for the CFP Championship!
BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS | Grab $1500 First-Bet Offer for Ohio State vs Notre DameToday
Use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS and get up to $1500 in bonus bets. Redeem the BetMGM promo now for Ohio State-Notre Dame College Football Playoff odds!
2025 Australian Open Betting Picks, Odds, Predictions and Tennis Best Bets 1/20Today
Quarterfinal tennis betting picks for Monday night at the Australian Open.
Fanatics Promo Code |Start 10 Days of $100 No Sweat Bets With Ohio State-Notre DameToday
Just in time for the CFP championship game, the Fanatics promo code delivers up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets – up to $100 each day for 10 consecutive days.
DraftKings Promo Code: Grab $200 in Bonus Bets for Notre Dame-Ohio State CFP ChampionshipToday
New customers can sign up with the DraftKings promo code and receive $200 in bonus bets and use them wager on Notre Dame or Ohio State in the CFP title game.
Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 23Today
Donyell Malen could immediately see time for injury-hampered Aston Villa and is a top waiver wire add for Ethan Sexton ahead of Gameweek 23
Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes and Usage from the Divisional RoundToday
RB Saquon Barkley broke off two more long touchdown runs, carrying the Eagles to the next round despite their continued struggles in the passing game.
RotoWire Bracketology 1.0: Houston, Memphis Going Opposite WaysToday
The 2025 NCAAM Basketball Tournament is closer than you think, so it's time to dive into Bracketology with Adam Zdroik, featuring a discussion of the metrics and seeding methodology.
College Basketball Waiver Wire: Grill, Benson, Scott Top AddsToday
It's waiver wire day in fantasy college hoops, so let Ryan Andrade help you set your lineups with his top pickups of the week for a variety of formats.
Hutch's Hockey: Frost AlertToday
Morgan Frost has been hot lately and warrants streaming consideration in fantasy. Shawn Hutchinson offers his advice from around the league.
Category Targets: Seeking Short-Term UpsideToday
The Golden Knights play four times this week, including two meetings with St. Louis' 27th-ranked penalty kill, so picking up Pavel Dorofeyev is a great short-option for goals this week.
Recap of Last Week in Fantasy Basketball: Richards Traded, Miller InjuredToday
After Brandon Miller suffered a torn ligament in his wrist, who will step up for the Hornets? RotoWire expert Dan Bruno covers that and more in his weekly recap column.
Fantasy Basketball Power Rankings: Mark Williams RisingToday
Mostly familiar names find themselves in last week's top five fantasy producers, but Mark Williams is starting to break out in Charlotte.
NBA Fantasy Start/Sit: Time to Trust Scoot Henderson?Today
With Portland on a four-game week, Scoot Henderson is among several Blazers players worth considering in your fantasy starting lineup.
Frozen Fantasy: When Will We Learn?Today
Janet Eagleson reminds us to remember the important things, such as getting a certain Utah defender into your lineups right away.
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 20Today
Is Jaylen Brown in store for a strong performance against the shorthanded Golden State Warriors? RotoWire expert Dan Bruno analyzes tonight's NBA DFS slate.
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 20Today
With Draymond Green out and Steph Curry banged up, Andrew Wiggins could need to be more involved against the Boston Celtics.
Notre Dame vs. Ohio State National Championship Showdown DFS Picks for DraftKings and FanDuelToday
Ohio State and Notre Dame square off in the CFP National Championship Game Monday night in Atlanta. Which Buckeyes and Fighting Irish players are best to roster for DFS purposes in the contest?
DFS College Football: PrizePicks Selections for the College Football Playoff National ChampionshipToday
Ohio State's Will Howard has at least 289 passing yards in three College Football Playoff games. Will he continue to impress on Monday night?
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 20Today
Jordan Staal has notched five goals and five assists over his last nine contests. He provides fantastic value as a one-off for Monday DraftKings NHL DFS contests.
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 20Today
Victor Hedman has two goals and five assists during his six-game point streak. He's one of the top defensemen for Monday FanDuel NHL DFS contests.
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 19Yesterday
Is Nikola Vucevic in store for a big performance against Deandre Ayton and the Portland Trail Blazers? RotoWire expert Joel Bartilotta analyzes tonight's NBA DFS slate.
College Basketball Pick'em Today: PrizePicks Plays for Sunday, January 19Yesterday
The top college basketball PrizePicks plays for Sunday, January 19 are brought to you by Dan Dobish, who has three selections to consider.
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, January 19Yesterday
FanDuel's Sunday NBA DFS slate covers six matchups with Jeff Edgerton recommending a couple Kings.
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 19Yesterday
Only two games on FanDuel's Sunday NHL DFS slate, with a look at grabbing a few Habs hosting the Rangers.
National Championship Game: Notre Dame vs. Ohio State Predictions, Picks and OddsToday
Notre Dame and Ohio State clash in the National Championship Game on Monday in Atlanta. Check out the odds, as well as picks and predictions for the contest.
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Tuesday, Jan. 21Today
Aston Villa would boost their chances of advancing in the Champions League with three points in Monaco, as Juan Pablo Aravena provides his best bets Tuesday.
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTODYW | Get 10 100% Profit Boosts for Notre Dame-Ohio StateToday
Get 10 100% profit boosts with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW. Bet $1 and double your winnings. Wager on Notre Dame-Ohio State for the CFP Championship!
BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS | Grab $1500 First-Bet Offer for Ohio State vs Notre DameToday
Use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS and get up to $1500 in bonus bets. Redeem the BetMGM promo now for Ohio State-Notre Dame College Football Playoff odds!
2025 Australian Open Betting Picks, Odds, Predictions and Tennis Best Bets 1/20Today
Quarterfinal tennis betting picks for Monday night at the Australian Open.
Fanatics Promo Code |Start 10 Days of $100 No Sweat Bets With Ohio State-Notre DameToday
Just in time for the CFP championship game, the Fanatics promo code delivers up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets – up to $100 each day for 10 consecutive days.
DraftKings Promo Code: Grab $200 in Bonus Bets for Notre Dame-Ohio State CFP ChampionshipToday
New customers can sign up with the DraftKings promo code and receive $200 in bonus bets and use them wager on Notre Dame or Ohio State in the CFP title game.
bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE | Get $150 in Bonus Bets for Notre Dame-Ohio State CFP Final OddsToday
The bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE gives you a Bet $5, Get $150 offer. Claim the bet365 bonus offer now, bet Ohio State vs Notre Dame odds and get $150 in bonus bets!
FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 & Win $300 Bonus for CFP Final & Ohio State-Notre Dame OddsToday
The FanDuel promo code is a Bet $5 & Win $300 in Bonus Bets sports betting bonus. Claim it now to bet on tonight's CFP Championship between Ohio State-Notre Dame.
bet365 Ohio Bonus Code ROTOWIRE Scores $150 in Bonus Bets for Buckeyes in CFP Title GameToday
Grab $150 with the bet365 Ohio bonus code ROTOWIRE just for making a $5 bet on the Buckeyes in the CFP Championship Game tonight or any other market you like.
Top News
Stephen CurryNBA
Good to go Monday
Draymond GreenNBA
Out at least four games
James HardenNBA
Probable for Monday
Ivica ZubacNBA
Won't play Monday
Coby WhiteNBA
Ruled out Monday
Onyeka OkongwuNBA
Enters starting lineup
Karl-Anthony TownsNBA
Good to go Monday
Rudy GobertNBA
Cleared to play
Ja MorantNBA
Available to play
Trae YoungNBA
Cleared to play
Zion WilliamsonNBA
Ruled out Monday
Donte DiVincenzoNBA
Out indefinitely with toe sprain
Fantasy Football
Jordan WhittingtonWR
Earns 11 snaps on offense
Tutu AtwellWR
Only two snaps in defeat
Demarcus RobinsonWR
Second on team in receiving yards
Fantasy Baseball
Anthony SantanderOF
Agrees to deal with Toronto
Masyn WinnSS
Aiming to steal 30 to 40 bases
Jordan WalkerOF
Working on rediscovering swing
Fantasy Basketball
Stephen CurryG
Good to go Monday
Draymond GreenC
Out at least four games
James HardenG
Probable for Monday
Fantasy Hockey
Jordan BinningtonG
Defending road crease in Vegas
Charlie CoyleC
Stars in Monday's victory
Trevor ZegrasC
Trending toward return
Fantasy Soccer
Martin ValjentD
Forced off with head injury
Edoardo GoldanigaD
Sees red in Udinese contest
Oumar Solet D
Booked twice in Como match
Fantasy Golf
Scottie Scheffler
Has not made full swings
Frankie Capan III
T12 finish at AMEX
Will Zalatoris
Fades over weekend to finish T12
College Football
Harrison BaileyQB
Headed to Gainsville
Amari NiblackTE
Commits to Texas A&M
Abdur-Rahmaan YaseenWR
Heading to JMU
College Basketball
Donnie FreemanF
Still limited in recovery
Thomas SorberC
Injury revealed, game-time decision
Jayden EppsG
Injury updated, game-time decision
Mixed Martial Arts
Justin Gaethje
Co-main event at UFC 313
Dan Hooker
Gets title-implicating fight
Alex Pereira
To defend title at UFC 313
Fantasy NASCAR
Jimmie Johnson
Two Races in 2025
Martin Truex Jr.
Driving for TRICON at Daytona 500
Cody Ware
Full-Time in No. 51 Ford
Canadian Football
Dillon MitchellWR
Cut by Elks
Reggie BegeltonWR
Receives two-year extension
William StanbackRB
Released by BC
WNBA
Maya CaldwellG
Accepts qualifying offer
Li YueruC
Receives reserved qualifying offer
Aaliyah EdwardsF
Scores 10 in Unrivaled debut
EuroLeague
Omer YurtsevenC
Out 1-to-2 months
Nando de ColoG
Injured in domestic game
Nikola MiroticF
Sustains injury Sunday
Cricket
Steve SmithBatsman
No major injury
Tom CurranAll Rounder
Recovers from injury
Daniel SamsBowler
Out with side strain
Get 10 100% profit boosts with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW. Bet $1 and double your winnings. Wager on Notre Dame-Ohio State for the CFP Championship!
Use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS and get up to $1500 in bonus bets. Redeem the BetMGM promo now for Ohio State-Notre Dame College Football Playoff odds!
Just in time for the CFP championship game, the Fanatics promo code delivers up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets – up to $100 each day for 10 consecutive days.
Check out the latest betting promos
→