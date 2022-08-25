RotoWire Partners
Six Bust Proof Players: 2022 Fantasy Football (Video)

Six Bust Proof Players: 2022 Fantasy Football (Video)

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
Alan Seslowsky 
August 25, 2022

This article is part of our Football Draft Kit series.

Six players that cannot fail at their current ADP. Drafting for upside is always a great strategy, however, these players have upside and a massive floor. Jeff Erickson and Alan Seslowsky identify six bust-proof players for 2022 fantasy football.

💡Viewing Tip: Click the Youtube logo on the bottom right corner of the video. You will be able to view the video on the Rotowire Youtube Channel. There you can skip/fast forward as desired. 

🏈 Check out our free top 150 PPR fantasy football rankings 

🎙Prefer to listen to the audio-only podcast version?

Six players that cannot fail at their current ADP. Drafting for upside is always a great strategy, however, these players have upside and a massive floor. Jeff Erickson and Alan Seslowsky identify six bust-proof players for 2022 fantasy football.

💡Viewing Tip: Click the Youtube logo on the bottom right corner of the video. You will be able to view the video on the Rotowire Youtube Channel. There you can skip/fast forward as desired. 

🏈 Check out our free top 150 PPR fantasy football rankings 

🎙Prefer to listen to the audio-only podcast version?

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
Alan Seslowsky
Alan Seslowsky
Alan's passion for fantasy sports, depth of player analysis, and curiosity about the details are the pillars of his broadcasting style. He is a three time champion of the NFFC's "Beat Chris Liss" high stakes contest. In addition to RotoWire, Alan has contributed analysis and commentary for DFS Army, Dynasty Depot and RosterWatch.
DraftKings NFL: Thursday Preseason DFS Preview
DraftKings NFL: Thursday Preseason DFS Preview
NFL Training Camp News and Notes: August 24
NFL Training Camp News and Notes: August 24
NFL Waiver Wire: Preseason Pickups
NFL Waiver Wire: Preseason Pickups
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Steak League Auction Review
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Steak League Auction Review