NFL Staff Picks: Week 5 Winners

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.
Kevin Payne took another week, going a season-best 13-3 last week to improve to 42-21-1 (66.7 percent, not including ties).
Payne also hit on his best bet, as did Jeff Erickson and Scott Pianowski, who is now 4-0 on his bests.
The group's lone unanimous pick won, though majority picks were 8-8.
This week, there are no unanimous picks and only three teams garnered four votes each.
Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.
|MATCHUP
|ERICKSON
|PIANOWSKI
|WHALEN
|PAYNE
|DEL DON
|Buccaneers +1.5 at Falcons
|Falcons
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Falcons
|Buccaneers
|Jets +2.5 vs. Vikings at London
|Jets
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Jets
|Vikings
|Panthers +3.5 at Bears
|Bears
|Panthers
|Bears
|Panthers
|Panthers
|Ravens -2.5 at Bengals
|Ravens
|Bengals
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Bengals
|Bills -1 at Texans
|Texans
|Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Colts +3 at Jaguars
|Colts
|Colts
|Colts
|Jaguars
|Colts
|Dolphins +1 at Patriots
|Patriots
|Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Patriots
|Browns +3.5 at Commanders
|Browns
|Commanders
|Commanders
|Browns
|Commanders
|Raiders +3 at Broncos
|Broncos
|Raiders
|Raiders
|Broncos
|Broncos
|Cardinals +7.5 at 49ers
|49ers
|Cardinals
|49ers
|Cardinals
|49ers
|Packers -3.5 at Rams
|Rams
|Rams
|Packers
|Rams
|Packers
|Giants +6 at Seahawks
|Giants
|Seahawks
|Giants
|Giants
|Seahawks
|Cowboys +2.5 at Steelers
|Steelers
|Cowboys
|Steelers
|Cowboys
|Steelers
|Saints +5 at Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Saints
|Saints
|Saints
|Saints
|Best Bet
|49ers
|Saints
|Vikings
|Cardinals
|Bills
|Last Week Record
|6-10
|8-8
|6-10
|13-3
|8-8
|2024 Record
|27-36-1
|28-35-1
|27-36-1
|42-21-1
|26-37-1
|2024 Best Bet Record
|1-3
|4-0
|0-3-1
|3-1
|1-3
|2024
Kevin Payne took another week, going a season-best 13-3 last week to improve to 42-21-1 (66.7 percent, not including ties).
Payne also hit on his best bet, as did Jeff Erickson and Scott Pianowski, who is now 4-0 on his bests.
The group's lone unanimous pick won, though majority picks were 8-8.
This week, there are no unanimous picks and only three teams garnered four votes each.
Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.
|MATCHUP
|ERICKSON
|PIANOWSKI
|WHALEN
|PAYNE
|DEL DON
|Buccaneers +1.5 at Falcons
|Falcons
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Falcons
|Buccaneers
|Jets +2.5 vs. Vikings at London
|Jets
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Jets
|Vikings
|Panthers +3.5 at Bears
|Bears
|Panthers
|Bears
|Panthers
|Panthers
|Ravens -2.5 at Bengals
|Ravens
|Bengals
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Bengals
|Bills -1 at Texans
|Texans
|Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Colts +3 at Jaguars
|Colts
|Colts
|Colts
|Jaguars
|Colts
|Dolphins +1 at Patriots
|Patriots
|Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Patriots
|Browns +3.5 at Commanders
|Browns
|Commanders
|Commanders
|Browns
|Commanders
|Raiders +3 at Broncos
|Broncos
|Raiders
|Raiders
|Broncos
|Broncos
|Cardinals +7.5 at 49ers
|49ers
|Cardinals
|49ers
|Cardinals
|49ers
|Packers -3.5 at Rams
|Rams
|Rams
|Packers
|Rams
|Packers
|Giants +6 at Seahawks
|Giants
|Seahawks
|Giants
|Giants
|Seahawks
|Cowboys +2.5 at Steelers
|Steelers
|Cowboys
|Steelers
|Cowboys
|Steelers
|Saints +5 at Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Saints
|Saints
|Saints
|Saints
|Best Bet
|49ers
|Saints
|Vikings
|Cardinals
|Bills
|Last Week Record
|6-10
|8-8
|6-10
|13-3
|8-8
|2024 Record
|27-36-1
|28-35-1
|27-36-1
|42-21-1
|26-37-1
|2024 Best Bet Record
|1-3
|4-0
|0-3-1
|3-1
|1-3
|2024 Unanimous Pick Record
|2-4
|2024 Majority Pick Record
|31-32-1
|2023 Record
|133-131-8
|125-139-8
|129-135-8
|140-124-8
|127-137-8
|2022 Record
|127-136-8
|149-114-8
|124-139-8
|131-132-8
|133-130-8
|2021 Record
|129-140-3
|134-135-3
|N/A
|145-124-3
|136-133-3
|2020 Record
|121-127-8
|128-120-8
|N/A
|115-133-8
|118-130-8
|2019 Record
|126-124-6
|140-110-6
|N/A
|127-123-6
|134-116-6
|2018 Record
|125-122-9
|134-113-9
|N/A
|N/A
|120-127-9
|2017 Record
|117-125-14
|128-114-14
|N/A
|N/A
|98-144-14
|2016 Record
|140-111-5
|130-121-5
|N/A
|N/A
|132-119-5
|2015 Record
|134-114-8
|120-128-8
|N/A
|N/A
|121-127-8
|2014 Record
|123-128-5
|140-111-5
|N/A
|N/A
|128-123-5
|2013 Record
|132-114-10
|118-128-10
|N/A
|N/A
|128-118-10
|2012 Record
|110-140-6
|125-125-6
|N/A
|N/A
|123-127-6
|2011 Record
|121-128-7
|134-115-7
|N/A
|N/A
|127-122-7
|2010 Record
|129-122-5
|134-117-5
|N/A
|N/A
|134-117-5
|2009 Record
|123-130-3
|132-121-3
|N/A
|N/A
|126-127-3
|2008 Record
|132-114-10
|128-118-10
|N/A
|N/A
|130-116-10
|2007 Record
|127-120
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|130-117
|2006 Record
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2005 Record
|121-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2004 Record
|124-124
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2003 Record
|121-126
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2002 Record
|113-136
|123-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2001 Record
|124-113
|117-120
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2000 Record
|123-117
|134-106
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|WRITER
|COMMENT
|Erickson
|Normally, I go by the maxim that if I have a big gap between my line and the actual line, it's a clear "what am I missing" moment and I should back the opposite of my instincts in a Costanza-esque fashion. Yet, I'm going to power through that and go with the Niners, who I think should be double-digit favorites for the second week in a row.
|Pianowski
|I hate this slate with the white-hot intensity of 1,000 suns.
|Whalen
|I know the London game can be an unpredictable variable, but the Vikings have been the vastly better, more consistent and healthier team thus far.
|Payne
|I know this is only five weeks of picking, but this is easily the week I didn't think I had a great feel on things. Can't wait for the Dolphins-Patriots!
|Del Don
|The Texans may be 3-1, but their offense has major issues. Buy Buffalo low here.
The players:
• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.
• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.
• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.
• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 and 2023 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.
• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.
-
Did you know you can bet on the NFL in most states? You can sign up for the best sports betting sites and bet on anything NFL. In addition, you can get thousands in bonuses by redeeming various sportsbook promo codes that give users bonus bets upon registration.