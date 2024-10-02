NFL Staff Picks: Week 5 Winners

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

Kevin Payne took another week, going a season-best 13-3 last week to improve to 42-21-1 (66.7 percent, not including ties). Payne also hit on his best bet, as did Jeff Erickson and Scott Pianowski, who is now 4-0 on his bests. The group's lone unanimous pick won, though majority picks were 8-8. This week, there are no unanimous picks and only three teams garnered four votes each. Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000. MATCHUP ERICKSON PIANOWSKI WHALEN PAYNE DEL DON Buccaneers +1.5 at Falcons Falcons Buccaneers Buccaneers Falcons Buccaneers Jets +2.5 vs. Vikings at London Jets Vikings Vikings Jets Vikings Panthers +3.5 at Bears Bears Panthers Bears Panthers Panthers Ravens -2.5 at Bengals Ravens Bengals Ravens Ravens Bengals Bills -1 at Texans Texans Bills Bills Bills Bills Colts +3 at Jaguars Colts Colts Colts Jaguars Colts Dolphins +1 at Patriots Patriots Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Patriots Browns +3.5 at Commanders Browns Commanders Commanders Browns Commanders Raiders +3 at Broncos Broncos Raiders Raiders Broncos Broncos Cardinals +7.5 at 49ers 49ers Cardinals 49ers Cardinals 49ers Packers -3.5 at Rams Rams Rams Packers Rams Packers Giants +6 at Seahawks Giants Seahawks Giants Giants Seahawks Cowboys +2.5 at Steelers Steelers Cowboys Steelers Cowboys Steelers Saints +5 at Chiefs Chiefs Saints Saints Saints Saints Best Bet 49ers Saints Vikings Cardinals Bills Last Week Record 6-10 8-8 6-10 13-3 8-8 2024 Record 27-36-1 28-35-1 27-36-1 42-21-1 26-37-1 2024 Best Bet Record 1-3 4-0 0-3-1 3-1 1-3 2024