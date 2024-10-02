NFL Betting
NFL Staff Picks: Week 5 Winners

Written by 
Dalton Del Don
Jeff Erickson 
Kevin Payne 
Scott Pianowski 
Nick Whalen 
Published on October 2, 2024

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

Kevin Payne took another week, going a season-best 13-3 last week to improve to 42-21-1 (66.7 percent, not including ties). 

Payne also hit on his best bet, as did Jeff Erickson and Scott Pianowski, who is now 4-0 on his bests. 

The group's lone unanimous pick won, though majority picks were 8-8. 

This week, there are no unanimous picks and only three teams garnered four votes each. 

Odds from BetMGM.

MATCHUPERICKSONPIANOWSKIWHALENPAYNEDEL DON
Buccaneers +1.5 at FalconsFalconsBuccaneersBuccaneersFalconsBuccaneers
Jets +2.5 vs. Vikings at LondonJetsVikingsVikingsJetsVikings
Panthers +3.5 at BearsBearsPanthersBearsPanthersPanthers
Ravens -2.5 at BengalsRavensBengalsRavensRavensBengals
Bills -1 at TexansTexansBillsBillsBillsBills
Colts +3 at JaguarsColtsColtsColtsJaguarsColts
Dolphins +1 at PatriotsPatriotsDolphinsDolphinsDolphinsPatriots
Browns +3.5 at CommandersBrownsCommandersCommandersBrownsCommanders
Raiders +3 at BroncosBroncosRaidersRaidersBroncosBroncos
Cardinals +7.5 at 49ers49ersCardinals49ersCardinals49ers
Packers -3.5 at RamsRamsRamsPackersRamsPackers
Giants +6 at SeahawksGiantsSeahawksGiantsGiantsSeahawks
Cowboys +2.5 at SteelersSteelersCowboysSteelersCowboysSteelers
Saints +5 at ChiefsChiefsSaintsSaintsSaintsSaints
Best Bet49ersSaintsVikingsCardinalsBills
Last Week Record6-108-86-1013-38-8
2024 Record27-36-128-35-127-36-142-21-126-37-1
2024 Best Bet Record1-34-00-3-13-11-3
2024

MATCHUPERICKSONPIANOWSKIWHALENPAYNEDEL DON
Buccaneers +1.5 at FalconsFalconsBuccaneersBuccaneersFalconsBuccaneers
Jets +2.5 vs. Vikings at LondonJetsVikingsVikingsJetsVikings
Panthers +3.5 at BearsBearsPanthersBearsPanthersPanthers
Ravens -2.5 at BengalsRavensBengalsRavensRavensBengals
Bills -1 at TexansTexansBillsBillsBillsBills
Colts +3 at JaguarsColtsColtsColtsJaguarsColts
Dolphins +1 at PatriotsPatriotsDolphinsDolphinsDolphinsPatriots
Browns +3.5 at CommandersBrownsCommandersCommandersBrownsCommanders
Raiders +3 at BroncosBroncosRaidersRaidersBroncosBroncos
Cardinals +7.5 at 49ers49ersCardinals49ersCardinals49ers
Packers -3.5 at RamsRamsRamsPackersRamsPackers
Giants +6 at SeahawksGiantsSeahawksGiantsGiantsSeahawks
Cowboys +2.5 at SteelersSteelersCowboysSteelersCowboysSteelers
Saints +5 at ChiefsChiefsSaintsSaintsSaintsSaints
Best Bet49ersSaintsVikingsCardinalsBills
Last Week Record6-108-86-1013-38-8
2024 Record27-36-128-35-127-36-142-21-126-37-1
2024 Best Bet Record1-34-00-3-13-11-3
2024 Unanimous Pick Record2-4    
2024 Majority Pick Record31-32-1    
2023 Record133-131-8125-139-8129-135-8140-124-8127-137-8
2022 Record127-136-8149-114-8124-139-8131-132-8133-130-8
2021 Record129-140-3134-135-3N/A145-124-3136-133-3
2020 Record121-127-8128-120-8N/A115-133-8118-130-8
2019 Record126-124-6140-110-6N/A127-123-6134-116-6
2018 Record125-122-9134-113-9N/AN/A120-127-9
2017 Record117-125-14128-114-14N/AN/A98-144-14
2016 Record140-111-5130-121-5N/AN/A132-119-5
2015 Record134-114-8120-128-8N/AN/A121-127-8
2014 Record123-128-5140-111-5N/AN/A128-123-5
2013 Record132-114-10118-128-10N/AN/A128-118-10
2012 Record110-140-6125-125-6N/AN/A123-127-6
2011 Record121-128-7134-115-7N/AN/A127-122-7
2010 Record129-122-5134-117-5N/AN/A134-117-5
2009 Record123-130-3132-121-3N/AN/A126-127-3
2008 Record132-114-10128-118-10N/AN/A130-116-10
2007 Record127-120118-129N/AN/A130-117
2006 Record118-129N/AN/AN/AN/A
2005 Record121-126N/AN/AN/AN/A
2004 Record124-124N/AN/AN/AN/A
2003 Record121-126118-129N/AN/AN/A
2002 Record113-136123-126N/AN/AN/A
2001 Record124-113117-120N/AN/AN/A
2000 Record123-117134-106N/AN/AN/A
WRITERCOMMENT
EricksonNormally, I go by the maxim that if I have a big gap between my line and the actual line, it's a clear "what am I missing" moment and I should back the opposite of my instincts in a Costanza-esque fashion. Yet, I'm going to power through that and go with the Niners, who I think should be double-digit favorites for the second week in a row.
PianowskiI hate this slate with the white-hot intensity of 1,000 suns. 
WhalenI know the London game can be an unpredictable variable, but the Vikings have been the vastly better, more consistent and healthier team thus far.
PayneI know this is only five weeks of picking, but this is easily the week I didn't think I had a great feel on things. Can't wait for the Dolphins-Patriots!
Del DonThe Texans may be 3-1, but their offense has major issues. Buy Buffalo low here.

The players:

• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.

• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.

• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.

• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 and 2023 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.

• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.

-



ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Dalton Del Don
Dalton Del Don
A former RotoWire writer, Del Don has been with Yahoo Sports since 2013.
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
Kevin Payne
Kevin Payne
Kevin has worked for RotoWire over a decade and has covered basketball, baseball and football. A glutton for punishment, he roots for his hometown Bills, Sabres and the New York Yankees. You can follow him on Twitter @KCPayne26.
Scott Pianowski
Scott Pianowski
An FSWA Hall of Famer and former RotoWire writer and editor, Pianowski has been with Yahoo Sports since 2008.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
