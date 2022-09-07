RotoWire Partners
Staff Picks: Week 1

Staff Picks: Week 1

September 7, 2022

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

Welcome to the 2022 edition of Staff Picks, where every week our writers will pick every NFL game against the spread. 

Defending champ Kevin Payne is back to defend to his crown, joined by, as usual, Jeff Erickson and Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don, both of Yahoo Sports. New to the fray this season is Nick Whalen, who writes our weekly Beating the Book article.

The only unanimous pick this week is the underdog Vikings at home against the Packers. 

Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.

MATCHUPERICKSONPIANOWSKIWHALENPAYNEDEL DON
Bills -2.5 at RamsRamsBillsBillsRamsRams
Saints -5.5 at FalconsSaintsFalconsSaintsFalconsFalcons
Colts -7 at TexansTexansTexansColtsTexansTexans
Jaguars +2.5 at CommandersJaguarsCommandersCommandersCommandersJaguars
Eagles -4 at LionsEaglesLionsEaglesLionsLions
Patriots +3.5 at DolphinsDolphinsDolphinsPatriotsPatriotsPatriots
49ers -7 at Bears49ersBears49ersBearsBears
Browns +1.5 at PanthersBrownsPanthersBrownsPanthersPanthers
Ravens -7 at JetsRavensJetsRavensRavensJets
Steelers +6.5 at BengalsSteelersSteelersSteelersBengalsSteelers
Packers -1.5 at VikingsVikingsVikingsVikingsVikingsVikings
Raiders +3.5 at ChargersRaidersChargersChargersChargersRaiders
Giants +5.5 at TitansGiantsGiantsTitansGiantsGiants
Chiefs -6 at CardinalsCardinalsCardinalsChiefsCardinalsCardinals
Buccaneers -2.5 at CowboysCowboysCowboysBuccaneersCowboysCowboys
Broncos -6.5 at SeahawksBroncosBroncosBroncosSeahawksSeahawks
Best Bet

Welcome to the 2022 edition of Staff Picks, where every week our writers will pick every NFL game against the spread. 

Defending champ Kevin Payne is back to defend to his crown, joined by, as usual, Jeff Erickson and Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don, both of Yahoo Sports. New to the fray this season is Nick Whalen, who writes our weekly Beating the Book article.

The only unanimous pick this week is the underdog Vikings at home against the Packers. 

Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.

MATCHUPERICKSONPIANOWSKIWHALENPAYNEDEL DON
Bills -2.5 at RamsRamsBillsBillsRamsRams
Saints -5.5 at FalconsSaintsFalconsSaintsFalconsFalcons
Colts -7 at TexansTexansTexansColtsTexansTexans
Jaguars +2.5 at CommandersJaguarsCommandersCommandersCommandersJaguars
Eagles -4 at LionsEaglesLionsEaglesLionsLions
Patriots +3.5 at DolphinsDolphinsDolphinsPatriotsPatriotsPatriots
49ers -7 at Bears49ersBears49ersBearsBears
Browns +1.5 at PanthersBrownsPanthersBrownsPanthersPanthers
Ravens -7 at JetsRavensJetsRavensRavensJets
Steelers +6.5 at BengalsSteelersSteelersSteelersBengalsSteelers
Packers -1.5 at VikingsVikingsVikingsVikingsVikingsVikings
Raiders +3.5 at ChargersRaidersChargersChargersChargersRaiders
Giants +5.5 at TitansGiantsGiantsTitansGiantsGiants
Chiefs -6 at CardinalsCardinalsCardinalsChiefsCardinalsCardinals
Buccaneers -2.5 at CowboysCowboysCowboysBuccaneersCowboysCowboys
Broncos -6.5 at SeahawksBroncosBroncosBroncosSeahawksSeahawks
Best BetBrownsVikings49ersCardinalsSeahawks
2021 Best Bet Record12-610-8NA12-67-11
2021 Unanimous Pick Record28-26    
2021 Majority Pick Record135-134-3    
2021 Record129-140-3134-135-3N/A145-124-3136-133-3
2020 Record121-127-8128-120-8N/A115-133-8118-130-8
2019 Record126-124-6140-110-6N/A127-123-6134-116-6
2018 Record125-122-9134-113-9N/AN/A120-127-9
2017 Record117-125-14128-114-14N/AN/A98-144-14
2016 Record140-111-5130-121-5N/AN/A132-119-5
2015 Record134-114-8120-128-8N/AN/A121-127-8
2014 Record123-128-5140-111-5N/AN/A128-123-5
2013 Record132-114-10118-128-10N/AN/A128-118-10
2012 Record110-140-6125-125-6N/AN/A123-127-6
2011 Record121-128-7134-115-7N/AN/A127-122-7
2010 Record129-122-5134-117-5N/AN/A134-117-5
2009 Record123-130-3132-121-3N/AN/A126-127-3
2008 Record132-114-10128-118-10N/AN/A130-116-10
2007 Record127-120118-129N/AN/A130-117
2006 Record118-129N/AN/AN/AN/A
2005 Record121-126N/AN/AN/AN/A
2004 Record124-124N/AN/AN/AN/A
2003 Record121-126118-129N/AN/AN/A
2002 Record113-136123-126N/AN/AN/A
2001 Record124-113117-120N/AN/AN/A
2000 Record123-117134-106N/AN/AN/A
WRITERCOMMENT
EricksonWe have so many road favorites, yet I still like the Browns the best as a road dog. I understand it's the Baker Bowl, but I think that the rest of the Browns roster is superior to the Panthers, and that will carry the day. I also really like the under 47.0 in the Vikings-Packers game.
PianowskiI don't think there's a great amount of difference between the Packers and Vikings; getting Minnesota as a home dog feels like a gift. 
WhalenI'm not convinced the 49ers' offense gets off to a fast start under Trey Lance, but as far as overall personnel goes, this game might have the biggest gap in overall talent of any matchup on the Week 1 slate.
PayneI took a lot of dogs this week; I think a lot of those teams will surprise. I think the Cardinals might be underrated while the Chiefs are overrated.
Del DonWeek 1 is always my favorite betting slate of the season, and this year is no different. 

The players:

• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.

• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2020 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.

• Chris Liss: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.

• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.

• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
Monkey Knife Fight: Thursday Night Football Picks
Monkey Knife Fight: Thursday Night Football Picks
Beating the Book: NFL Week 1 Odds & Picks
Beating the Book: NFL Week 1 Odds & Picks
Survivor: Week 1 Strategy & Picks
Survivor: Week 1 Strategy & Picks
Thursday Night Football DFS Breakdown: Rams vs. Bills
Thursday Night Football DFS Breakdown: Rams vs. Bills