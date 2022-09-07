Staff Picks: Week 1

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

Welcome to the 2022 edition of Staff Picks, where every week our writers will pick every NFL game against the spread.

Defending champ Kevin Payne is back to defend to his crown, joined by, as usual, Jeff Erickson and Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don, both of Yahoo Sports. New to the fray this season is Nick Whalen, who writes our weekly Beating the Book article.

The only unanimous pick this week is the underdog Vikings at home against the Packers.

