Streaming Defenses: Week 14 Fantasy Options for Team Defenses

This article is part of our Streaming Defenses series.

Week 18 is also a pain to project because we usually see at least one or two teams that are normally terrible matchups suddenly become highly favorable D/ST opponents because they're resting their starters. If you want to discuss Week 18, feel free to drop a comment at the bottom of the article and I'll get back to you within a day or two.

Before we get to the usual content, here's my estimation for the Top 12 D/STs for the fantasy playoffs in Weeks 15-17. This article runs through the end of the season, but I won't include Week 18 below because a vast majority of fantasy leagues end after Week 17.

There's a varying array of focuses at this time of the season, with some fantasy managers entirely geared toward the upcoming week and others solely looking ahead to the playoffs. I fall somewhere between in most of my leagues; planning for the postseason but not quite able to put things on cruise control (except for in a couple dynasty leagues).

Playoffs Grid

Week 15 Week 16 Week 17 1 Dolphins (vs. NYJ) Eagles (vs. NYG) Bills (vs. NE) 2 Chiefs (at NE) Chiefs (vs. LV) 49ers (at WAS) 3 Saints (vs. NYG) Broncos (vs. NE) Chiefs (vs. CIN) 4 49ers (at ARZ) Packers (at CAR) Jaguars (vs. CAR) 5 Colts (vs. PIT) Jets (vs. WAS) Browns (vs. NYJ) 6 Browns (vs. CHI) Steelers (vs. CIN) Jets (at CLE) 7 Falcons (at CAR) Texans (vs. CLE) Rams (at NYG) 8 Rams (vs. WAS) Seahawks (at TEN) Seahawks (vs. PIT) 9 Packers (vs. TB) Bengals (at PIT) Eagles (vs. ARZ) 10 Texans (at TEN) Commanders (at NYJ) Texans (vs. TEN) 11 Bears (at CLE Jaguars (at TB) Falcons (at CHI) 12 Steelers (at IND) Rams (vs. NO) Packers (at MIN)

Note: These recommendations are limited to team defenses that are rostered on less than 60 percent of teams on Yahoo or 45 percent on ESPN. Any references to fantasy points are based on Yahoo standard scoring, which doesn't include yards allowed.

Top Streaming Options for Week 14

1. Houston Texans (at NYJ)

14% Yahoo, 15% ESPN

Team implied total: 20.5 Opponent implied total: 14.0

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 15: 10th (at TEN), Week 16: 7th (vs. CLE)

Tim Boyle quickly proved to be an even worse option than Zach Wilson, who may (or may not) now found himself back under center to close out the season. Option C, Trevor Siemian, somehow managed to fumble three times in a single quarter of play (losing one) while completing just five of his 13 passes in the 13-8 loss to Atlanta this past Sunday. Regardless of who the Jets choose, they'll be overmatched against even a mediocre defense like Houston's, and stuck behind arguably the worst offensive line in the league. After this week, the Texans have more favorable matchups ahead, sandwiching two games against Will Levis around one versus whoever the Browns start at QB.

2. Green Bay Packers (at NYG)

19% Yahoo, 25% ESPN

Team implied total: 21.75 Opponent implied total: 15.25

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 15: 9th (vs. TB), Week 16: 4th (at CAR)

Tommy DeVito might be the best passer going in NYC right now, but he's also been an absolute sack machine — 28 on 133 dropbacks (21.1 percent) — and much like his Meadowlands brethren he won't get any help from his offensive line. It turns out the easiest turnstiles to jump in New York were built in the 1990s and weigh over 300 pounds. The Packers defense, meanwhile, is perhaps the healthiest it's been all season and might even get CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder) back in the lineup this week. Even Eric Adams won't waste his time trying to come up with a ham-fisted solution for this mismatch. And, much like Houston, the Packers have additional startable matchups beyond Week 14, facing Baker Mayfield, Bryce Young and then either Joshua Dobbs or Jaren Hall in fantasy Super Bowl week.

3. New Orleans Saints (vs. CAR)

43% Yahoo, 58% ESPN

Team implied total: 22.0 Opponent implied total: 16.5

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 15: 3rd (vs. NYG), Week 16: 18th (at LAR)

New Orleans surprisingly buckled down after an early onslaught from the Lions this past Sunday, though ultimately it wasn't enough to avoid losing more ground to the Falcons in a pathetic NFC South. The good news for the Saints is that they now get the closest thing possible to a gimme in the NFL, facing the one-win Panthers at home as 5.5-point favorites. After that, the Saints host DeVito (or Tyrod Taylor) and the Giants, which all but guarantees another week in the Top 10 of my D/ST rankings (and probably the Top 5).

4. Detroit Lions (at CHI)

31% Yahoo, 32% ESPN

Team implied total: 22.25 Opponent implied total: 18.75

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 15: 17th (vs. DEN), Week 16: 13th (at MIN)

This is mostly a bet on Justin Fields continuing his turnover- and sack-prone ways, as the Lions offense has done the heavy lifting en route to pole position for an NFC North title and top-three playoff seed. I won't be surprised if Fields puts up some points and yards, but I will be surprised if he doesn't also do some stuff that helps the opposing D/ST — as has almost always been the case. Among 32 qualified passers, Fields ranks 26th for INT rate (2.7) and dead last in sack rate (11.6), with four lost fumbles in eight games.

5. Indianapolis Colts (at CIN)

31% Yahoo, 26% ESPN

Team implied total: 21.5 Opponent implied total: 19.0

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 15: 5th (vs. PIT), Week 16: 16th (at ATL)

I debated putting the Patriots here in light of Kenny Pickett's ankle injury and Jake Browning's strong MNF performance, but ultimately New England's own miserable offense means the Steelers shouldn't need to take many chances throwing the ball downfield and risking sacks/turnovers in order to come away with a win. The Bengals probably will need to be a bit more aggressive given that Indy has a competent offense under Gardner Minshew's stewardship. I also think the benefit of homefield advantage is essentially canceled out by Cincinnati being on a short week after an overtime game. Also note that the Colts have an even better matchup Week 15, hosting a Steelers team that likely will be led by Mitch Trubisky again.

Week 14 Rankings

Steelers (vs. NE) Texans (at NYJ) Packers (at NYG) Dolphins (vs. TEN) Saints (vs. CAR) Ravens (vs. LAR) 49ers (vs. SEA) Lions (at CHI) Jaguars (at CLE) Browns (vs. JAX) Colts (at CIN) Patriots (at PIT) Vikings (at LV) Falcons (vs. TB) Jets (vs. HOU) Raiders (vs. MIN) Buccaneers (at ATL) Chargers (vs. DEN) Panthers (at NO) Cowboys (vs. PHI)

Looking Ahead to Week 15

Dolphins (vs. NYJ) Chiefs (at NE) Saints (vs. NYG) 49ers (at ARZ) Colts (vs. PIT) Browns (vs. CHI) Falcons (at CAR) Rams (vs. WAS) Packers (vs. TB) Texans (at TEN) Bears (at CLE) Steelers (at IND) Vikings (at CIN) Chargers (at LV) Ravens (at JAX) Bengals (vs. MIN) Lions (vs. DEN) Panthers (vs. ATL) Eagles (at SEA) Buccaneers (at GB)

Rest-of-Season Rankings