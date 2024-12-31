Streaming Defenses: Week 18 Fantasy Options for Team Defenses

This article is part of our Streaming Defenses series.

Following a messier-than-usual Week 17, there's every reason to expect a lot of backups on NFL fields Week 18. The Chiefs, Bills, Eagles and Texans are locked into seeds already, and a bunch of other teams (LAR, WAS, GB, LAC, probably PIT) will only have the motivation of potentially landing an easier first-round matchup.

Betting odds suggest the Chiefs, Bills, Eagles, Texans and Rams are expected to sit key players or at least limit their workloads, while the Chargers, Commanders, Packers and Steelers are expected to play normal, more or less. The betting odds aren't gospel, however, and as of Tuesday morning we don't have concrete information from any of those teams besides the Bills (whose coach said he'll start QB Josh Allen but won't keep him in for long and might rest other starters entirely).

For those of you in fantasy leagues that run through the end of the season, it'll undoubtedly be a busy week of sorting through injuries and rest-related news (with help from your friends here at RW, of course). A lot figures to change between Tuesday morning and the weekend, but for now I'll try to weigh the various possibilities/probabilities to make the best rankings and suggestions within my power.

Note: These recommendations are limited to team defenses that are rostered on less than 60 percent of teams on Yahoo or 45 percent on ESPN. Any references to fantasy points are based on Yahoo standard scoring, which doesn't include yards allowed.

Top Streaming Options for Week 18

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. NO)

45% Yahoo, 51% ESPN

Team implied total: 28.5 Opponent implied total: 15.0

There's some variability in terms of just how good this matchup is, as the Saints are leaving the door open for QB Derek Carr (hand), RB Alvin Kamara (groin) and WR Chris Olave (concussion) to return for Week 18. Kamara and Olave already said they want to play, but both acknowledged they'll need the team's medical staff to sign off on it first. Carr, meanwhile, reportedly is having trouble gripping the ball after suffering a broken left hand, and if he's not able to play it might not really matter if Olave and Kamara do (because backup QB Spencer Rattler has been so bad). Just keep in mind that the Bucs should be moved down a bit, behind Green Bay, if Carr ends up playing.

2. Green Bay Packers (vs. CHI)

58% Yahoo, 58% ESPN

Team implied total: 25.0 Opponent implied total: 15.5

The Packers have played excellent defense apart from their matchups with heavyweight division rivals Detroit and Minnesota. The secondary is a serious concern come playoff time, especially if CB Jaire Alexander (knee) is still ailing, but Green Bay should get by just fine this Sunday against sack-happy Caleb Williams and the Bears. Only six teams have allowed more fantasy points to D/STs, with 10 consecutive opponents scoring six or more since Chicago's Week 7 bye. The Packers figure to continue that streak, and they'll likely be going all out for the win in order to avoid a first-round matchup at Philadelphia. A victory sends the Packers to Los Angeles or Tampa Bay instead.

3. Atlanta Falcons (vs. CAR)

30% Yahoo, 24% ESPN

Team implied total: 27.75 Opponent implied total: 19.75

As poorly as their defense has played for most of the season, the Falcons at least have shown the ability to beat up on lousy opponents, scoring 20 fantasy points against the Raiders in Week 15 and then 25 points against the Giants in Week 16. They even had a decent game for fantasy purposes Sunday night at Washington, with five sacks making up for 30 points allowed. It was Atlanta's fifth straight game with three or more sacks since a Week 12 bye, and a matchup with the Panthers provides a decent chance to continue the streak, even though QB Bryce Young has been much better since returning to the starting job.

4. Tennessee Titans (vs. HOU)

22% Yahoo, 22% ESPN

Team implied total: 19.75 Opponent implied total: 18.75

Tennessee's viability entirely depends on Houston resting starters, which apparently is what oddsmakers expect but not something should be assumed. The Texans have nothing to gain in terms of seeding but could probably use a confidence boost. Beating up on the lowly Titans is probably a fake/temporary confidence boost that wouldn't matter at all for the following week; still, it's possible DeMeco Ryans wants to play his starters for most/all of Sunday's game. TBD.

5. Houston Texans (at TEN)

42% Yahoo, 48% ESPN

Team implied total: 18.75 Opponent implied total: 19.75

The Texans can be moved up ahead of the Titans and Falcons if we get credible reports that Ryans intends to play his starters for most/all of the game. For now, I have Houston slightly behind those two teams.

Week 18 Rankings

Ravens (vs. CLE) Buccaneers (vs. NO) Packers (vs. CHI) Broncos (vs. KC) Chargers (at LV) Eagles (vs. NYG) Bills (at NE) Titans (vs. HOU) Falcons (vs. CAR) Texans (at TEN) Colts (vs. JAX) Commanders (at DAL) Giants (at PHI) Dolphins (at NYJ) Patriots (vs. BUF) Jets (vs. MIA) Seahawks (at LAR) Bengals (at PIT) Rams (vs. SEA) Steelers (vs. CIN)