Streaming Defenses: Week 7 Fantasy Options

Note: These recommendations are limited to team defenses that are rostered on less than 60 percent of teams on Yahoo or 45 percent on ESPN. Any references to fantasy points are based on Yahoo standard scoring, which doesn't include yards allowed.

It's AFC East week here at Streaming Defenses as the Patriots and Dolphins prepare to host the Bears and Steelers, respectively. If those two are already rostered in your league, our third D/ST pick almost certainly is available, sitting at under 5 percent ownership on both ESPN and Yahoo after a Week 6 bye.

Top Streaming Options for Week 7

1. New England Patriots (vs. CHI)

65% Yahoo, 23% ESPN

Team implied total: 23.5

Opponent implied total: 16

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 8: 11th (at NYJ), Week 9: 6th (vs. IND)

With multiple turnovers and/or three-plus sacks each week, the Patriots have been functional for fantasy even when they've struggled in real life. The past two weeks it all came together, with New England combining point prevention, pass rushing and turnovers in dominant victories over the Lions and Browns — two teams that looked pretty good on offense before they collided with the Pats. Given New England's recent form, A+ Week 7 matchup and relatively friendly schedule ahead, this is the rare case where I might even burn a couple dollars of FAAB on a defense. Just remember that the Patriots have a bye in Week 10 and tough matchups Weeks 12-13 (at MIN, vs. BUF), so it's probably a three-week play, not a rest-of-the-season thing.

2. Miami Dolphins (vs. PIT)

17% Yahoo, 31% ESPN

Team implied total: 26

Opponent implied total: 18.5

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 8: 12th (at DET), Week 9: 4th (at CHI)

The Dolphins have lost three in a row, in large part due to QB injuries, but they should get back on track this week in a home game against the third-lowest-scoring offense in the NFL. It's the start of an incredibly soft stretch of the schedule, featuring premium matchups in Weeks 7, 9 (at CHI) and 12 (vs. HOU), with no top QB in sight until a Week 14 visit to the Chargers. In other words, this isn't the last time Miami will be featured in Streaming Defenses this year, and the Dolphins might even be worth holding beyond Sunday in deeper leagues.

3. Las Vegas Raiders (vs. HOU)

4% Yahoo, 1% ESPN

Team implied total: 26.25

Opponent implied total: 19.75

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 8: 17th (at NO), Week 9: 13th (at JAX)

The Raiders are available in nearly every fantasy league after a poor start to the season and a Week 6 bye. Their deficiencies are real, but not as glaring as Houston's, with the Texans ranking 26th in scoring (17.2 pgg) and 30th in yardage (291.2 ypg) despite facing a fairly easy schedule before their bye. The Raiders at least have the excuse of a reasonably difficult schedule early on... part of the reason they're favored by nearly a TD over the Texans this week.

4. Denver Broncos (vs. NYJ)

67% Yahoo, 33% ESPN

Team implied total: 22.5

Opponent implied total: 19.5

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 8: 5th (at JAX), Week 9: BYE

The Denver defense certainly has done its part this year, ranking ninth in fantasy scoring average (8.2 points) and second in DVOA while allowing just one opponent to reach 20 points. The Broncos would rank higher here if they had a functioning offense; the concern is that the Jets won't have to throw much and risk many turnovers, as they've been able to win with their running game and good defense since QB Zach Wilson returned three weeks ago. The Broncos are favored here and always get more of a home-field boost than most teams, but it'll likely be a close game where Wilson doesn't have to do all that much.

5. Cincinnati Bengals (vs. ATL)

36% Yahoo, 48% ESPN

Team implied total: 26.75

Opponent implied total: 20.25

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 8: 14th (at CLE), Week 9: 1st (vs. CAR)

The Cincinnati defense has been better for real life than fantasy, ranking eighth in DVOA but only t-21st in fantasy points (5.8). A lack of sacks (1.5 per game) is largely to blame, but that probably won't be a problem all year if edge rushers Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard stay healthy. While sacks have been few and far between, Hendrickson is tied for sixth in QB hits (11) and Hubbard tied for 10th (nine). The two spell trouble for Marcus Mariota if Cincinnati is able to take a lead and force the Falcons out of their run-heavy gameplan.

Week 7 Rankings

Buccaneers (at CAR) Patriots (vs. CHI) Dolphins (vs. PIT) Packers (at WAS) Raiders (vs. HOU) Ravens (vs. CLE) Cowboys (vs. DET) Broncos (vs. NYJ) Bengals (vs. ATL) Titans (vs. IND) Giants (at JAX) Jaguars (vs. NYG) Colts (at TEN) Saints (at ARZ) Cardinals (vs. NO) Chargers (vs. SEA) Chiefs (at SF) Jets (at DEN) Commanders (vs. GB) Bears (at NE)

Looking Ahead to Week 8

Cowboys (vs. CHI) Eagles (vs. PIT) Colts (vs. WAS) Titans (at HOU) Broncos (at JAX) Falcons (vs. CAR) Vikings (vs. ARZ) 49ers (at LAR) Rams (vs. SF) Jets (vs. NE) Patriots (at NYJ) Dolphins (at DET) Saints (vs. LV) Bengals (at CLE) Jaguars (vs. DEN) Seahawks (vs. NYG) Raiders (at NO) Bills (vs. GB) Browns (vs. CIN) Giants (at SEA)

Rest-of-Season Rankings