Streaming Defenses: Week 9 Fantasy Options for Team Defenses

Note: These recommendations are limited to team defenses that are rostered on less than 60 percent of teams on Yahoo or 45 percent on ESPN. Any references to fantasy points are based on Yahoo standard scoring, which doesn't include yards allowed.

Considering there are six teams on bye, the streaming outlook is actually decent this week. There's a drop-off between our fourth and fifth recommendations, but most of you should be able to secure one of the top four without using FAAB or waiver priority.

Top Streaming Options for Week 9

1. Cincinnati Bengals (vs. CAR)

40% Yahoo, 37% ESPN

Team implied total: 25.75

Opponent implied total: 17.75

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 10: BYE, Week 11: 4th (at PIT)

The only real complaint here is that the Bengals are on a short week and lacking healthy cornerbacks following their Monday night dud in Cleveland. They're touchdown-plus favorites all the same for a home game against Panthers QB P.J. Walker, who has thrown nine interceptions and five TD passes in his NFL career. Cincinnati's defense is much better than the injury-riddled Atlanta unit that made Carolina look good last week, and Walker is still stuck with one of the league's worst groups of pass catchers, getting next to nothing from his WRs and TEs besides DJ Moore. Walker should turn the ball over once or twice... and maybe more than that if the Panthers fall way behind.

2. Minnesota Vikings (at WAS)

20% Yahoo, 10% ESPN

Team implied total: 23.5

Opponent implied total: 20

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 10: 25th (at BUF), Week 11: 20th (vs. DAL)

The Vikings are 28th in yards allowed and 14th in points allowed, but they've had at least one takeaway in every contest and are tied for fifth with 3.0 sacks per game, thus ranking 10th in fantasy scoring without the help of a defensive or special teams touchdown. Each of the nine teams ahead of them has at least one, and the Vikings eventually will get their six-pointer if they continue applying pressure on quarterbacks. Taylor Heinicke may be 2-0 as a starter this year, but he's already thrown two picks and had at least two or three others that were dropped, continuing the error-plagued quarterbacking we saw last season.

3. Kansas City Chiefs (vs. TEN)

30% Yahoo, 6% ESPN

Team implied total: 29.5

Opponent implied total: 17

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 10: 2nd (vs. JAX), Week 11: 18th (at LAC)

There's definitely a scenario where Derrick Henry keeps Tennessee in the game and keeps Ryan Tannehill or Malik Willis from needing to pass much, limiting Kansas City's chances to come up with sacks and turnovers. Then there's the scenario where the Titans fall behind by multiple scores (as betting odds suggest) and are forced to air it out with their subpar pass catchers and either an inaccurate rookie or a hobbled, mediocre veteran at QB. After that, the Chiefs get an even better Week 9 against Trevor Lawrence and the slumping Jaguars.

4. Miami Dolphins (at CHI)

43% Yahoo, 42% ESPN

Team implied total: 24.5

Opponent implied total: 19.5

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 10: 9th (vs. CLE), Week 11: BYE

Every defense to face the Bears has scored at least four fantasy points, with Justin Fields providing sacks and turnovers aplenty despite directing a run-heavy offense. His sack rate, 16.3 percent, remains in a league of its own, more than 50 percent above second-to-worst Daniel Jones (10.2 percent). Even the struggling Miami defense should be good for a handful of points here as a comfortable road favorite against a QB who has taken four sacks per game.

5. Green Bay Packers (at DET)

47% Yahoo, 61% ESPN

Team implied total: 26

Opponent implied total: 23

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 10: 19th (vs. DAL), Week 11: 11th (vs. TEN)

The Packers are a mess, but it's mostly their offense that's the problem, while the defense seems to be coming around and even held its own in the primetime road game against Josh Allen (two sacks, two INTs, 27 points). While Jared Goff should put up some yards and points, the Packers are also in a decent spot for sacks/takeaways against a mediocre QB with a history of meltdowns. That's good enough to be the fifth streaming option in a week with six teams on bye.

Week 9 Rankings

Eagles (at HOU) Bills (at NYJ) Patriots (vs. IND) Bengals (vs. CAR) Chiefs (vs. TEN) Buccaneers (vs. LAR) Vikings (at WAS) Dolphins (at CHI) Ravens (at NO) Packers (at DET) Raiders (at JAX) Saints (vs. BAL) Rams (at TB) Chargers (at ATL) Jaguars (vs. LV) Colts (at NE) Cardinals (vs. SEA) Seahawks (at ARZ) Commanders (vs. MIN) Falcons (vs. LAC)

Looking Ahead to Week 10

Eagles (vs. WAS) Chiefs (vs. JAX) Saints (at PIT) Giants (vs. HOU) Rams (vs. ARZ) Buccaneers (vs. SEA) Bills (vs. MIN) Dolphins (vs. CLE) Broncos (at TEN) Raiders (vs. IND) Titans (vs. DEN) 49ers (vs. LAC) Cowboys (at GB) Falcons (at CAR) Cardinals (at LAR) Panthers (vs. ATL) Steelers (vs. NO) Colts (at LV) Packers (vs. DAL) Lions (at CHI)

Rest-of-Season Rankings