Sunday Night Football Picks: Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers Betting Preview for Sunday Night Football Week 14

The Miami Dolphins (8-4) make trek out west for the second consecutive week to take on the Los Angeles Chargers (6-6) in a Week 14 Sunday Night Football interconference clash.

Miami suffered a 33-17 loss to the 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Week 13, despite San Francisco losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a fractured foot in the first quarter. Meanwhile, Los Angeles was handed a 27-20 defeat at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders, a game that Mike Williams (ankle) missed for the Bolts.

*Best lines at time of writing listed

Moneyline: Dolphins -167 (BetMGM Sportsbook)/ Chargers +150 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Point spread: Dolphins -3 (PointsBet Sportsbook)/ Chargers +3.5 (BetMGM Sportsbook)

Totals: Over 53 points (DraftKings Sportsbook)/ Under 53.5 points (PointsBet Sportsbook)

The spread for this game has steadily grown in favor of the Dolphins after opening as a Pick 'Em in the middle of last week. Despite both teams suffering Week 13 losses, Miami bumped up to a two-point favorite after Sunday's games, and the number worked its way up to as high as 3.5 on multiple occasions throughout the week, where it resides as of Saturday morning.

The total has also been on the rise. It opened at an already high 51.5 before getting up as high as 52.5 in the middle of the week. After a subsequent dip to 51.5, it shot back up to 53.5, where it remains at some sportsbooks as of Saturday morning.

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers Betting Picks This Week

The Dolphins were set up for a major litmus test with respect to their Super Bowl aspirations when they headed to Levi's Stadium to face the 49ers, and after their first offensive play, a 75-yard touchdown grab by Trent Sherfield, it seemed they were well on their way to validating their status as legitimate contenders. However, even with a rookie leading the way for San Francisco at quarterback, the challenge ultimately proved too steep, especially against an elite defense that repeatedly exploited the fact Miami was missing its two starting offensive tackles.

The good news for Mike McDaniel's squad is that this second straight California-based foe won't present anywhere near the same amount of obstacles on the defensive side of the ball, and that should be the key to Miami squeezing out a close, high-scoring win. Standout left tackle Terron Armstead also has a 50/50 chance of returning for this contest, drawing a questionable tag due to the pectoral injury that cost him Week 13.

The biggest difference for the Dolphins this week should be the ability to run the ball after essentially giving up on that idea versus the Niners' elite rush defense early. Jeff Wilson and Raheem Mostert, facing their former squad, disappointingly saw all of eight total carries, seven by the latter. That left Tua Tagovailoa to drop back on the Fins' 33 other plays from scrimmage and take three sacks along with numerous other hits. With the Chargers allowing 151.6 rushing yards per game, including 166 in the last three, plus an NFL-high 5.6 RB yards per carry, the chances of running a balanced attack should be exponentially better than last week.

Then, while the Chargers secondary is certainly talented and has allowed an acceptable 238.2 passing yards per game at home, they've been much better on the road. Additionally, star safety Derwin James appears set to miss Sunday night's game due to a quadriceps injury, certainly not the type of news Los Angeles wants with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle on the docket. Tagovailoa should also be in a much better position to scan the field and find his talented receivers against a Chargers D that's managed only 22 sacks through 12 games.

Naturally, Justin Herbert will be able to come at the Dolphins with plenty of ammunition themselves in the form of Austin Ekeler, Keenan Allen, the returning Williams and Joshua Palmer, among others, and the fact Miami is giving up 244.3 passing yards per game on the road should help their cause. What's more, the Dolphins have just seven interceptions, 29 sacks and have allowed an AFC-high 421 rushing yards to QBs, so Herbert should also be in a position to thrive.

All the ingredients will be there for what should be an entertaining, old-school AFC offensive display on both sides that may evoke memories of the classic mid-80s Marino-Fouts duels for the older folks in the audience, one that will be decided by a margin of less than a field goal.

Dolphins at Chargers Best Bets: Chargers +3.5 (-115 on BetMGM Sportsbook)

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers Prediction

Dolphins 31, Chargers 30

With both teams at good health in terms of their explosive skill-position players, this has the potential to turn into a true offensive showcase. Both squads have definite vulnerabilities on defense that can be exploited, but I'll give the visitors a very good chance of running a balanced attack that will help them squeak out a very narrow win.