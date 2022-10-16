Sunday Night Football Picks: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 6

Despite being the only undefeated team in the NFL, the Eagles will be playing for the top spot in the NFC East. They're facing a Dallas team that lost the season opener, but in the last four games with Cooper Rush at QB, the Cowboys have won four straight. The matchup features a pair of defenses that can play at a dominant level, though the Eagles boast the more complete offense.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys Betting Odds for Week 6

The Eagles are a 6.5-point home favorite and -275 on the moneyline. The over/under number is 43. These odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook. The Eagles are 5-0 while averaging 27 points while allowing 17 per game. The 4-1 Cowboys are scoring 18.5 points per game while allowing 14 per game.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys Betting Picks This Week

The Eagles should have consistent success on the ground, which should allow them to control the clock. If they can get an early lead, they'll be able to maintain their game plan for four quarters. Although Dallas wants to play with a conservative offense, they'll run into trouble if they have to play in catch-up mode. Once Dallas has to pass, the game will begin to get away from their overmatched offense.

The Eagles should cover the 6.5 spread and the score should go under the 43 total.

Eagles vs. Cowboys Best Bets: Eagles-6.5; Under 43.0

Eagles vs. Cowboys Predictions

The Eagles' offense faces a defense that has been weak against the run while being among the league's best in both pass defense and pass rush. Look for the Eagles to lean heavily on their rushing attack. They may also have success by using quick-hitting passes, especially to A.J. Brown, to provide some balance to the attack.

The Cowboys may also try to go with a run-heavy approach. The Eagles are below average in their run defense. Like the Dallas defense, they not only have excellent cornerbacks, but they also have a strong pass rush. It's unlikely the team will want to make Cooper Rush the focal point of the offense, as that would place them at a disadvantage.

Prediction: The Eagles should win this game 20-13.

