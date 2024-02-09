Super Bowl Props: Novelty Prop Bets for Super Bowl LVIII

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

NFL Picks and Best Novelty Props for

Super Bowl LVII

With the explosion of sports betting in the United States, player propositions or "props" as they are called have become extremely popular. This article is focused on "novelty" props, which are only offered for the Super Bowl based on more than 100 million people watching the game.

They are called "novelty" props for a reason. They are meant to be for fun and entertainment so please exercise some caution when looking at betting any of these. There is a term in the betting world called "pizza money" which refers to a $10-$20 wager on a long shot or a "fun" prop bet.

The Super Bowl is here and NFL fans can use our sportsbook promo codes page to find the best offers in their area. BetMGM is a sportsbook that now accepts credit card and PayPal. The BetMGM Kentucky bonus code is now available in the Bluegrass State with sports betting having launched in late September.

Coin Toss

Heads or Tails +100 (DraftKings)

KC Chiefs or SF 49ers +100 (DraftKings)

Get the latest NFL Super Bowl odds at the top sportsbooks in the US. See who among the 49ers and Chiefs are the new betting favorites to win Super Bowl 58.

The ultimate pure adrenaline rush "novelty" prop as it is complete luck. There are two props offered for coin toss outcome and team to win the coin toss.

In case you wondered, Heads is getting 55 percent of the money. Tails has a 30-27 advantage over heads in 57 Super Bowls.

Gatorade Color

Purple +250

Red +275

Yellow/Green +300

Orange +300

Blue +350

Clear +1000

No Gatorade Bath +1600

(DraftKings)

This novelty prop is widely popular and is a top-10 most-bet Super Bowl prop.

In 2020, Andy Reid got an orange Gatorade bath. Last year, it was purple for the first time in 11 years, which would explain why it is the betting favorite.

In case you wondered "Orange" has been getting the early action as it opened at +550 and is now at +300. Yellow/Green has only been seen once since Super Bowl 45.

North Carolina Sports Betting is set to launch in March. Get ahead of the game by checking out the pre-registration offers for the Caesars North Carolina promo code and Fanatics North Carolina promo code.

Super Bowl Gatorade Color History

Orange - 5

Clear - 4

None - 4

Blue - 4

Yellow - 3

Purple - 3

While the history is important, it is also key to note that there have been trends on the Gatorade color outcome. In the last 10 Super Bowls the outcomes are Blue (4), Orange (3), Purple/None/Clear (1).

If I were to put some "pizza money" on this one I would go with the public and Orange +300.

Check out the latest Super Bowl player props for this week. Find the best odds, lines, and prices to help make educated decisions when betting on NFL props.

Jersey Specials

Combined TD Scorer Jersey Numbers

Over 121.5 -150

Under 121.5 +125

(DraftKings)

This is listed under novelty props, but it does have more results-based logic and skill involved versus a coin toss or Gatorade color. The first thing we need to do is look at how many touchdowns are expected in the game. The odds are showing 2.5 touchdowns for both the Chiefs and 49ers, which puts the total at five.

If you take 121.5 divided by five, the average is 24.3. The next thing we need to do is look at the numbers of the players with the best odds for scoring a touchdown.

Total for the Top 3 = 120, Total for the Top 4 = 139, Total for the Top 5 = 143

Christian McCaffrey #23 -235

Isiah Pacheco #10 -125

Travis Kelce #87 -115

Deebo Samuel #19 +135

Rashee Rice #4 +130

Others to consider

Chiefs - Noah Gray #83 +850, Justin Watson #84 +600, Mecole Hardman #12 +1300, Marquez Valdes-Scantling #11 +600

49ers - Brandon Aiyuk #11 +170, George Kittle #85 +180, Jauan Jennings #15 +800, Kyle Juszczyk #44 +750.

The one monkey wrench in this prop is if less than five touchdowns are scored. If four touchdowns are scored the average goes up to 30.4, if it is three touchdowns it goes to 40.5.

This prop is all about Kelce, whose number is 87 and represents 72 percent of the posted total. With his strong playoff history, I am willing to go OVER 121.5 on this prop at -150. The only way this does not hit is if the game is significantly lower scoring or Kelce is shut out of the end zone.