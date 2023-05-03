Fantasy Football
SXM Highlights: How High Should Bijan Robinson Get Drafted in Fantasy Leagues?

Written by 
Jim Coventry 
May 3, 2023

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

On the RotoWire Fantasy Sports Today show on SiriusXM's Fantasy Sports channel, Jim Conventry broke down his top two tiers of running backs and explained why he believes Bijan Robinson might deserve a spot high in the second tier in redraft leagues.

Jim Coventry
Coventry was a finalist for the FSWA football writer of the year in 2022. He started playing fantasy football in 1994 and won a national contest in 1996. He also nabbed five top-50 finishes in national contests from 2008 to 2012 before turning his attention to DFS. He's been an industry analyst since 2007, though he joined RotoWire in 2016. A published author, Coventry wrote a book about relationships, "The Secret of Life", in 2013.
