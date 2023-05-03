SXM Highlights: How High Should Bijan Robinson Get Drafted in Fantasy Leagues?

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

On the RotoWire Fantasy Sports Today show on SiriusXM's Fantasy Sports channel, Jim Conventry broke down his top two tiers of running backs and explained why he believes Bijan Robinson might deserve a spot high in the second tier in redraft leagues.

"The landing spot? Wonderful." After the top two running backs, @JimCoventryNFL thinks Bijan Robinson has the safest floor and could go as high as RB3 in fantasy drafts.#Falcons | #NFLDraft | #FantasyFootball pic.twitter.com/Mua9ftiimJ — Fantasy Sports Radio (@SiriusXMFantasy) April 28, 2023

