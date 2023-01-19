SXM Highlights: Increased Skepticism at RB in 2023

This article is part of our SXM Highlights series.

In 2022 Nick Whalen didn't pay up for top quarterbacks, but that may change in 2023 with increased skepticism at the running back position.

How high can the quarterbacks go, relative to wide receivers? Is Josh Jacobs really going to be a first round pick next year?

What players are you willing to wait on in next year's drafts??@wha1en predicts some changes for 2023 #FantasyFoooball drafts!@RotoWire pic.twitter.com/7FWaMWGHMQ — Fantasy Sports Radio (@SiriusXMFantasy) January 19, 2023

