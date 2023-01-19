Fantasy Football
SXM Highlights: Increased Skepticism at RB in 2023

Written by 
Nick Whalen 
January 19, 2023

This article is part of our SXM Highlights series.

In 2022 Nick Whalen didn't pay up for top quarterbacks, but that may change in 2023 with increased skepticism at the running back position. 

How high can the quarterbacks go, relative to wide receivers? Is Josh Jacobs really going to be a first round pick next year?

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A two-time FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM alongside Jeff Erickson. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
