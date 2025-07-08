Menu
SXM: Will Matthew Golden Be a Boom or Bust in Green Bay?

Joe Bartel dives into the fantasy upside and downside of Green Bay Packer rookie first-round WR pick Matthew Golden.
SXM: Will Matthew Golden Be a Boom or Bust in Green Bay?
SiriusXM host and RotoWire scribe Joe Bartel gives his take on that fantasy upside and downside of Green Bay Packer rookie first-round pick Matthew Golden:

Joe also have some thoughts on weighting fantasy prospects based on "Draft Capital":

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Joe Bartel
Joe Bartel is RotoWire's Operations Specialist and football contributor among many other things. When not at the office, he's probably playing a variety of Gen 4 console games or rooting on his beloved Green Bay Packers.
