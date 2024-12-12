Thursday Night Football DFS Breakdown: Rams vs. 49ers

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

The NFL begins Week 15 in style with a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Rams and 49ers. The two teams are separated by just one game in the NFC West standings. Let's dig into the DFS options for the single-game contests on DraftKings and FanDuel.

Quarterback

Matthew Stafford ($9,000 DK, $12,500 FD) had just three touchdown passes over his first six games of the season. It didn't help matters that he was missing some of his top wide receivers because of injuries. With health improving around him, Stafford has recorded at least two touchdowns in six of his last seven games. In two of those games, he had four touchdown passes each.

While Stafford has been racking up touchdowns, don't overlook Brock Purdy ($9,400 DK, $14,000 FD). Despite him being without some of his top weapons, he threw for 325 yards and two touchdowns against the Bears last week. When he took on the Rams in Week 3, he threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns. Also working in Purdy's favor is that the Rams are tied for the seventh-most touchdown passes allowed in the league.

Running Back

Kyren Williams ($10,200 DK, $14,500 FD) was busy last week, turning 29 carries into 87 yards and two touchdowns against the Bills. That marked his third consecutive game with a touchdown and the third time this season that he has produced multiple rushing touchdowns. In Week 3, he had two rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown against the 49ers. The 49ers are tied for the second-most rushing touchdowns in the league, meaning Williams is a great option for their rematch. Behind him on the depth chart is Blake Corum ($3,200 DK, $6,000 FD), who has combined for 16 carries and 76 rushing yards the last two games.

The 49ers are extremely thin at running back with Christian McCaffrey (knee) and Jordan Mason (ankle) on injured reserve. Isaac Guerendo ($8,400 DK, $12,000 FD) took on a leading role last week, turning 15 carries into 78 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught two passes for 50 yards. However, he suffered a foot injury and is questionable for Thursday. If he is out, the 49ers could turn to Patrick Taylor Jr. ($7,400 DK, $10,000 FD) for added carries. He had seven rushing attempts for 25 yards and a touchdown last week.

Wide Receiver/Tight End

Puka Nacua ($11,000 DK, $15,000 FD) and Cooper Kupp ($10,000 DK, $13,500 FD) continue to shine for the Rams. Nacua was targeted 14 times against the Bills last week. He finished with 12 receptions for 162 yards and a touchdown. He also added a rushing touchdown. That marked the third time over the last four games that has posted at least seven receptions and 117 receiving yards. While Kupp hasn't been producing such gaudy yardage totals, he does have at least one touchdown in three of the last four games. Nacua comes with higher upside, but both are appealing for DFS. Demarcus Robinson ($4,400 DK, $9,000 FD) has seen limited work behind them, but he is currently battling a shoulder injury that has resulted in him being listed as questionable.

Deebo Samuel Sr. ($7,600 DK, $9,500 FD) might be a big name, but his production has been awful of late. He has four straight games with fewer than 23 receiving yards. While he doesn't have the same name recognition that Samuel does, Jauan Jennings ($8,600 DK, $10,500 FD) is the best wide receiver to target on the 49ers. Last week, he had seven receptions for 90 yards and two touchdowns. He has been targeted at least seven times in four of the last five games. In Week 3, he torched the Rams for 11 receptions, 175 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

As far as tight ends go, the Rams generally don't get much production out of the position. Colby Parkinson ($1,600 DK, $6,500 FD) hasn't received more than two targets in a game since Week 5. On the 49ers side of things, George Kittle ($8,000 DK, $11,000 FD) continues to shine. He had six receptions for 151 yards last week, marking the fourth time over his last six games that he has produced at least six receptions and 82 receiving yards

Kicker

With the Rams scoring touchdowns in bunches, Joshua Karty ($5,000 DK, $8,000 FD) has attempted a total of just three field goals over the last four games. He missed two of them. For the season, he has missed five of his 22 field goal attempts. Jake Moody ($5,200 DK, $8,500 FD) hasn't been much better than Karty, missing six of his 26 field goal attempts. He has attempted a total of just five kicks from at least 50 yards and he missed three of them.

Defense/Special Teams

Neither the Rams ($3,600 DK, $8,000 FD) nor the 49ers ($4,000 DK, $8,500 FD) have played well on defense. The Rams have allowed 25.5 points per game, while the 49ers have given up 23.7 points per game. On the bright side for the 49ers, they have allowed the third-fewest passing yards per game in the league. Meanwhile, the Rams have allowed the ninth-most passing yards per game.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.