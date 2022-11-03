Thursday Night Football Picks: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Houston Texans Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Houston Texans vs. Philadelphia Eagles Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for NFL Week 9

Texans vs. Eagles Betting Odds for Week 9

The Eagles are a 14-point road favorite and -740 on the moneyline. The over/under number is 45. The Eagles' team total is 29.5 while the Texans' team total is 15.5 These odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook. The Eagles are 7-0 while averaging 28 points and allowing 17 per game. The 1-5-1 Texans are scoring 16.5 points per game and giving up 22 per contest.

Eagles vs. Texans Predictions and Key Stats

The Eagles are the only undefeated team in the league but have won just one of their last four games by more than eight points. The only times the Eagles have scored more than 29 points were in Weeks 1 and 8. They've held opponents under 15 once in their last four games. Meanwhile, the Texans have scored more than 15 points in three of their last five games while giving up more than 29 points twice this season.

The Eagles (per Pro Football Focus) have the best pass blocking in the league while the Texans have the fifth-lowest pressure rate. However, Houston gives up 5.75 yards per carry, second most in the league, and the Eagles have one of the top run-blocking units in the league. On the other side of the ball, the Texans have a weak offensive line that will be up against an excellent pass rush along with great cornerback play.

Prediction: The Eagles should win this game 28-13.

Eagles vs. Texans Prediction

The Eagles could choose to attack the Texan's defense on the ground or through the air. Being on the road, it would make sense if they lean on the rushing attack, which could allow them to control the game wire-to-wire. Although the Texans want to run the football, it's likely they fall behind quickly. If that happens, Houston won't likely have much success through the air. The wide receivers will be overmatched by the Philly corners, and the pass rush should make things very tough on Davis Mills. Philadelphia should coast to an easy win.

Eagles vs. Texans Best Bet: Under 45 and Eagles -14.

