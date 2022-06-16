RotoWire Partners
Top 10 "Handcuff" RBs - 2022 Fantasy Football (Video)

Written by 
Alan Seslowsky 
June 16, 2022

This article is part of our Football Draft Kit series.

Drafting backup running backs also known as "handcuffing," is a strategy that can pay dividends. There are optimal ways to execute "Cuffing." Alan Seslowsky (RotoWire) and "The Geek" of The Sharp App rank the top 10 backup runners you should consider drafting in 2022 fantasy football. 

💡 Viewing Tip: Click the Youtube logo on the bottom right corner of the video to watch on RotoWire's Youtube channel. In the video description, you can chapter skip as desired.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Alan Seslowsky
Alan Seslowsky
Alan's passion for fantasy sports, depth of player analysis, and curiosity about the details are the pillars of his broadcasting style. He is a three time champion of the NFFC's "Beat Chris Liss" high stakes contest. In addition to RotoWire, Alan has contributed analysis and commentary for DFS Army, Dynasty Depot and RosterWatch.
