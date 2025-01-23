NFL Betting
Jeff on VSiN: Conference Championships Best Bets

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
Published on January 23, 2025

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

Jeff Erickson joins Joe Ceraulo on VSiN's Cashing Out to pick their best bets for the upcoming AFC and NFC NFL Championship games. They start with the Eagles Commanders game. Jeff is leaning towards Washington and the points. How is Jalen Hurts' knee? They then move on to the Bills Chiefs contest.

Go here to learn more about VSiN, The Sports Betting Network. Jeff Erickson appears on Joe Ceraulo's "Cashing Out" show every Wednesday at 8:10pm PT.  

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to our already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
