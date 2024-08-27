Fantasy Football
Video Shorts: Saturday's SiriusXM Show

Written by 
Joe Bartel 
Jim Coventry 
Published on August 27, 2024

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

Watch Joe Bartel and Jim Coventry host the RotoWire Fantasy Sports radio show on SiriusXM, LIVE from their studio in Las Vegas.  The fellas react to multiple Week 3 NFL pre-season games occurring during the show.  Enjoy this look behind the scenes, including Jim's dance moves.

For more SiriusXM fantasy sports, click here

Did you know you can hear RotoWire experts on SiriusXM? Listen 8pm-10pm EST Monday through Friday and 1-3pm EST on Saturday and Sunday. Go to XM 87 or Sirius 210. Also catch our SXM MLB Network show Saturdays 5-6pm ET.  Learn more here.

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

