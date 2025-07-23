Menu
VSiN: NFC East Betting Preview

Nick Whalen and Brandon Kravitz host VSiN's Football Training Camp to offer their best bets for the NFC East. Can Dak Prescott and the Cowboys bounce back and make the playoffs?
Updated on July 23, 2025 9:02AM EST
RotoWire's Nick Whalen and Brandon Kravitz host VSiN's Football Training Camp to offer their best bets for the NFC East. They explain why the Commanders are a LIVE DOG to win the East. Can Dak Prescott and the Cowboys bounce back and make the playoffs? Are the Eagles overrated or overlooked? Are the Giants the worst team in the NFL?  Watch for all of Nick and Brandon's advice.  (Segment aired 7/18/2025)

