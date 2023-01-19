Weekly Rankings: Divisional Round Value Meter

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.

Flex rankings will be up shortly.

Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide for the playoffs (please check out Jim Coventry's Playoff Rankings for that).

Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:

- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.

- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.

- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.

- 1 point per 20 passing yards.

- 4 points per passing touchdowns.

These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Player X vs. Player Y?" without any other mitigating factors. Of course, I welcome debate - if you think I'm wrong, let me know. But please check out the rankings first before asking your start/sit question. This truly reflects my opinion in my leagues.

Quarterbacks