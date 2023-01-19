Weekly Rankings: Divisional Round Value Meter

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.
Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide for the playoffs (please check out Jim Coventry's Playoff Rankings for that).
Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:
- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.
These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Player X vs. Player Y?" without any other mitigating factors. Of course, I welcome debate - if you think I'm wrong, let me know. But please check out the rankings first before asking your start/sit question. This truly reflects my opinion in my leagues.
Quarterbacks
|1.
|Patrick Mahomes KC vs. JAX
|2.
|Josh Allen BUF vs. CIN
|3.
|*Jalen Hurts PHI vs. NYG
Note: Hurts (shoulder) has been fully cleared from the injury list.
|4.
|Brock Purdy SF vs. DAL
|5.
|Dak Prescott DAL at SF
|6.
|Daniel Jones NYG at PHI
|7.
|*Joe Burrow CIN at BUF
Note: Burrow lost another offensive lineman in Jonah Williams (kneecap) on Sunday night.
|8.
|*Trevor Lawrence JAC at KC
Note: As has been the case for a while now, Lawrence (toe) was limited in the Jaguars'
Running Backs
|1.
|Christian McCaffrey SF vs. DAL
|2.
|Saquon Barkley NYG at PHI
|3.
|Miles Sanders PHI vs. NYG
|4.
|Travis Etienne JAC at KC
|5.
|Tony Pollard DAL at SF
|6.
|Jerick McKinnon KC vs. JAX
|7.
|Joe Mixon CIN at BUF
|8.
|James Cook BUF vs. CIN
|9.
|Isiah Pacheco KC vs. JAX
|10.
|Devin Singletary BUF vs. CIN
|11.
|Elijah Mitchell SF vs. DAL
|12.
|Ezekiel Elliott DAL at SF
|13.
|Boston Scott PHI vs. NYG
|14.
|Samaje Perine CIN at BUF
|15.
|Matt Breida NYG at PHI
|16.
|JaMycal Hasty JAC at KC
|17.
|Jordan Mason SF vs. DAL
|18.
|Kenneth Gainwell PHI vs. NYG
|19.
|Snoop Conner JAC at KC
|20.
|Ronald Jones KC vs. JAX
|21.
|*Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC vs. JAX
Note: Edwards-Helaire (ankle) has been designated to return from injured reserve and will start practicing this week.
Wide Receivers
|1.
|A.J. Brown PHI vs. NYG
|2.
|Stefon Diggs BUF vs. CIN
|3.
|Deebo Samuel SF vs. DAL
|4.
|Ja'Marr Chase CIN at BUF
|5.
|CeeDee Lamb DAL at SF
|6.
|DeVonta Smith PHI vs. NYG
|7.
|Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. DAL
|8.
|JuJu Smith-Schuster KC vs. JAX
|9.
|Christian Kirk JAC at KC
|10.
|Gabe Davis BUF vs. CIN
|11.
|Tee Higgins CIN at BUF
|12.
|Richie James NYG at PHI
|13.
|Zay Jones JAC at KC
|14.
|Tyler Boyd CIN at BUF
|15.
|Michael Gallup DAL at SF
|16.
|Darius Slayton NYG at PHI
|17.
|*Isaiah Hodgins NYG at PHI
Note: Hodgins (ankle) has been limited in practice so far this week.
|18.
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC vs. JAX
|19.
|Marvin Jones JAC at KC
|20.
|Kadarius Toney KC vs. JAX
|21.
|Quez Watkins PHI vs. NYG
|22.
|Noah Brown DAL at SF
|23.
|*Jauan Jennings SF vs. DAL
Note: Jennings (ankle) was limited at Wednesday's practice.
|24.
|*Isaiah McKenzie BUF vs. CIN
Note: McKenzie (hamstring) missed last week's game, but was a full participant in Wednesday's walk-through practice and said he would be able to play.
|25.
|*Khalil Shakir BUF vs. CIN
Note: Shakir played 30 snaps last week, gathering three catches for 51 yards on five targets, but had one big drop on a deep ball. His workload could decrease this week with Isaiah McKenzie likely to return.
|26.
|Cole Beasley BUF vs. CIN
|27.
|Justin Watson KC vs. JAX
|28.
|*Jamal Agnew JAC at KC
Note: Agnew has been playing through a shoulder injury and was limited to begin practice on Tuesday.
|29.
|T.Y. Hilton DAL at SF
|30.
|*Skyy Moore KC vs. JAX
Note: Moore missed Week 18 against the Raiders with a hand laceration, but he was a full participant in Tuesday's practice.
|31.
|Trenton Irwin CIN at BUF
|32.
|*Mecole Hardman KC vs. JAX
Note: Hardman (pelvis) hasn't practiced yet this week.
Tight Ends
|1.
|Travis Kelce KC vs. JAX
|2.
|Dalton Schultz DAL at SF
|3.
|Dallas Goedert PHI vs. NYG
|4.
|Dawson Knox BUF vs. CIN
|5.
|*George Kittle SF vs. DAL
Note: Kittle loses targets when Deebo Samuel is at full capacity, as he was against the Seahawks.
|6.
|Hayden Hurst CIN at BUF
|7.
|Evan Engram JAC at KC
|8.
|Daniel Bellinger NYG at PHI
|9.
|Jake Ferguson DAL at SF
|10.
|*Noah Gray KC vs. JAX
Note: Gray is the Chiefs' second tight end, but not exclusively so. Jody Fortson might also become part of the mix, now that he's been designated to return from the IR.
|11.
|Tyler Kroft SF vs. DAL
|12.
|Mitchell Wilcox CIN at BUF
|13.
|Quintin Morris BUF vs. CIN
|14.
|Dan Arnold JAC at KC
Flex (RB/WR/TE)
Kickers
|1.
|Tyler Bass BUF vs. CIN
|2.
|Robbie Gould SF vs. DAL
|3.
|Harrison Butker KC vs. JAX
|4.
|Jake Elliott PHI vs. NYG
|5.
|Riley Patterson JAC at KC
|6.
|*Brett Maher DAL at SF
Note: The Cowboys are sticking with Maher despite him missing four extra points against the Bucs, though they did add Tristan Vizcaino to their practice squad.
|7.
|*Evan McPherson CIN at BUF
Note: McPherson missed an extra point against the Ravens and hasn't been dialed in like last season.
|8.
|Graham Gano NYG at PHI
|9.
|Tristan Vizcaino at
Defenses
|1.
|*Philadelphia Eagles vs. NYG
Note: It looks like Avonte Maddox won't be able to play on Saturday night.
|2.
|*Buffalo Bills vs. CIN
Note: The Bills' pass rush should be able to get home against the Bengals' injury-wracked offensive line.
|3.
|San Francisco 49ers vs. DAL
|4.
|Kansas City Chiefs vs. JAX
|5.
|Cincinnati Bengals at BUF
|6.
|*Dallas Cowboys at SF
Note: S Jayron Kearse suffered an MCL sprain in the win over the Bucs and was limited in Wednesday's walk-through practice. He says he'll play, but a similar issue caused him to miss three games during the regular season.
|7.
|*New York Giants at PHI
Note: LB Azeez Ojulari (quadriceps) was limited during Wednesday's practice, but plans to play through the pain on Saturday night.
|8.
|Jacksonville Jaguars at KC