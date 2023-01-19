Fantasy Football
Weekly Rankings: Divisional Round Value Meter

Weekly Rankings: Divisional Round Value Meter

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
January 19, 2023

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.

Flex rankings will be up shortly.

Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide for the playoffs (please check out Jim Coventry's Playoff Rankings for that).

Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:

- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.

These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Player X vs. Player Y?" without any other mitigating factors. Of course, I welcome debate - if you think I'm wrong, let me know. But please check out the rankings first before asking your start/sit question. This truly reflects my opinion in my leagues.

Quarterbacks

1.Patrick Mahomes KC vs. JAX
2.Josh Allen BUF vs. CIN
3.*Jalen Hurts PHI vs. NYG
Note: Hurts (shoulder) has been fully cleared from the injury list.
4.Brock Purdy SF vs. DAL
5.Dak Prescott DAL at SF
6.Daniel Jones NYG at PHI
7.*Joe Burrow CIN at BUF
Note: Burrow lost another offensive lineman in Jonah Williams (kneecap) on Sunday night.
8.*Trevor Lawrence JAC at KC
Note: As has been the case for a while now, Lawrence (toe) was limited in the Jaguars'

Running Backs

1.Christian McCaffrey SF vs. DAL
2.Saquon Barkley NYG at PHI
3.Miles Sanders PHI vs. NYG
4.Travis Etienne JAC at KC
5.Tony Pollard DAL at SF
6.Jerick McKinnon KC vs. JAX
7.Joe Mixon CIN at BUF
8.James Cook BUF vs. CIN
9.Isiah Pacheco KC vs. JAX
10.Devin Singletary BUF vs. CIN
11.Elijah Mitchell SF vs. DAL
12.Ezekiel Elliott DAL at SF
13.Boston Scott PHI vs. NYG
14.Samaje Perine CIN at BUF
15.Matt Breida NYG at PHI
16.JaMycal Hasty JAC at KC
17.Jordan Mason SF vs. DAL
18.Kenneth Gainwell PHI vs. NYG
19.Snoop Conner JAC at KC
20.Ronald Jones KC vs. JAX
21.*Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC vs. JAX
Note: Edwards-Helaire (ankle) has been designated to return from injured reserve and will start practicing this week.

Wide Receivers

1.A.J. Brown PHI vs. NYG
2.Stefon Diggs BUF vs. CIN
3.Deebo Samuel SF vs. DAL
4.Ja'Marr Chase CIN at BUF
5.CeeDee Lamb DAL at SF
6.DeVonta Smith PHI vs. NYG
7.Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. DAL
8.JuJu Smith-Schuster KC vs. JAX
9.Christian Kirk JAC at KC
10.Gabe Davis BUF vs. CIN
11.Tee Higgins CIN at BUF
12.Richie James NYG at PHI
13.Zay Jones JAC at KC
14.Tyler Boyd CIN at BUF
15.Michael Gallup DAL at SF
16.Darius Slayton NYG at PHI
17.*Isaiah Hodgins NYG at PHI
Note: Hodgins (ankle) has been limited in practice so far this week.
18.Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC vs. JAX
19.Marvin Jones JAC at KC
20.Kadarius Toney KC vs. JAX
21.Quez Watkins PHI vs. NYG
22.Noah Brown DAL at SF
23.*Jauan Jennings SF vs. DAL
Note: Jennings (ankle) was limited at Wednesday's practice.
24.*Isaiah McKenzie BUF vs. CIN
Note: McKenzie (hamstring) missed last week's game, but was a full participant in Wednesday's walk-through practice and said he would be able to play.
25.*Khalil Shakir BUF vs. CIN
Note: Shakir played 30 snaps last week, gathering three catches for 51 yards on five targets, but had one big drop on a deep ball. His workload could decrease this week with Isaiah McKenzie likely to return.
26.Cole Beasley BUF vs. CIN
27.Justin Watson KC vs. JAX
28.*Jamal Agnew JAC at KC
Note: Agnew has been playing through a shoulder injury and was limited to begin practice on Tuesday.
29.T.Y. Hilton DAL at SF
30.*Skyy Moore KC vs. JAX
Note: Moore missed Week 18 against the Raiders with a hand laceration, but he was a full participant in Tuesday's practice.
31.Trenton Irwin CIN at BUF
32.*Mecole Hardman KC vs. JAX
Note: Hardman (pelvis) hasn't practiced yet this week.

Tight Ends

1.Travis Kelce KC vs. JAX
2.Dalton Schultz DAL at SF
3.Dallas Goedert PHI vs. NYG
4.Dawson Knox BUF vs. CIN
5.*George Kittle SF vs. DAL
Note: Kittle loses targets when Deebo Samuel is at full capacity, as he was against the Seahawks.
6.Hayden Hurst CIN at BUF
7.Evan Engram JAC at KC
8.Daniel Bellinger NYG at PHI
9.Jake Ferguson DAL at SF
10.*Noah Gray KC vs. JAX
Note: Gray is the Chiefs' second tight end, but not exclusively so. Jody Fortson might also become part of the mix, now that he's been designated to return from the IR.
11.Tyler Kroft SF vs. DAL
12.Mitchell Wilcox CIN at BUF
13.Quintin Morris BUF vs. CIN
14.Dan Arnold JAC at KC

Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Kickers

1.Tyler Bass BUF vs. CIN
2.Robbie Gould SF vs. DAL
3.Harrison Butker KC vs. JAX
4.Jake Elliott PHI vs. NYG
5.Riley Patterson JAC at KC
6.*Brett Maher DAL at SF
Note: The Cowboys are sticking with Maher despite him missing four extra points against the Bucs, though they did add Tristan Vizcaino to their practice squad.
7.*Evan McPherson CIN at BUF
Note: McPherson missed an extra point against the Ravens and hasn't been dialed in like last season.
8.Graham Gano NYG at PHI
9.Tristan Vizcaino at

Defenses

1.*Philadelphia Eagles vs. NYG
Note: It looks like Avonte Maddox won't be able to play on Saturday night.
2.*Buffalo Bills vs. CIN
Note: The Bills' pass rush should be able to get home against the Bengals' injury-wracked offensive line.
3.San Francisco 49ers vs. DAL
4.Kansas City Chiefs vs. JAX
5.Cincinnati Bengals at BUF
6.*Dallas Cowboys at SF
Note: S Jayron Kearse suffered an MCL sprain in the win over the Bucs and was limited in Wednesday's walk-through practice. He says he'll play, but a similar issue caused him to miss three games during the regular season.
7.*New York Giants at PHI
Note: LB Azeez Ojulari (quadriceps) was limited during Wednesday's practice, but plans to play through the pain on Saturday night.
8.Jacksonville Jaguars at KC
RotoWire Community
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
