Weekly Rankings: Week 10 Value Meter

Weekly Rankings: Week 10 Value Meter

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
November 8, 2023

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.

Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.

Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:

- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.

These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"

These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.

Each week, the first set of rankings will be posted on Tuesday night. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.

When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.

I welcome debate on the rankings in the comments. Please keep it friendly.

Quarterbacks

1.*Josh Allen BUF vs. DEN
Note: Allen looked so good on the first drive on Sunday night, and then bafflingly not so good for the next 5-to-6 drives.
2.*Joe Burrow CIN vs. HOU
Note: Burrow's calf injury appears to be long gone.
3.Jared Goff DET at LAC
4.*Lamar Jackson BAL vs. CLE
Note: Jackson was a victim of the game flow against the Seahawks, as he essentially sat out the fourth quarter.
5.Dak Prescott DAL vs. NYG
6.*Justin Herbert LAC vs. DET
Note: One line of thinking about Herbert's line is that the Chargers were prohibitively ahead so they didn't need to risk much, but I also saw him outright struggling against the Jets' tough defense.
7.C.J. Stroud HOU at CIN
8.Brock Purdy SF at JAX
9.Derek Carr NO at MIN
10.Trevor Lawrence JAC vs. SF
11.*Sam Howell WAS at SEA
Note: Howell has had consecutive 300-yard passing games and 'only' got sacked three times this week after getting sacked once by the Eagles the week before.
12.Gardner Minshew IND at NE
13.*Geno Smith SEA vs. WAS
Note: Ugh, another bad game from Geno - this time it was his worst. At least he has a good bounce back opponent in the Commanders at home this week.
14.Baker Mayfield TB vs. TEN
15.*Taylor Heinicke ATL at ARI
Note: Heinicke will remain the Falcons' starter this week at Arizona.
16.*Will Levis TEN at TB
Note: Unsurprisingly, Levis was named the Titans' starter for the rest of year.
17.Russell Wilson DEN at BUF
18.Mac Jones NE vs. IND
19.*Taysom Hill NO at MIN
Note: I can gnash my teeth all I want (note: not a great idea), but Hill isn't going away. If I could rank him at tight end, I think he'd be up to fifth or sixth there this week.
20.Deshaun Watson CLE at BAL
21.*Kyler Murray ARZ vs. ATL
Note: Murray (ACL) has been activated from the PUP list by the Cardinals. This ranking presumes he'll be ready to start.
22.*Joshua Dobbs MIN vs. NO
Note: Dobbs will get the first-team reps in practice this week, and teammate Nick Mullens (back) might come off of IR this week. Teammate Jaren Hall is in the concussion protocol.
23.Kenny Pickett PIT vs. GB
24.*Bryce Young CAR at CHI
Note: The satisfaction from Young winning the head-to-head matchup against Stroud in Week 8 wore off immediately last week following Stroud's command performance and Young's two pick-sixes.
25.Jordan Love GB at PIT
26.*Aidan O'Connell LV vs. NYJ
Note: O'Connell wasn't asked to do much with the Raiders comfortably ahead of the Giants. This coming week against the Jets should provide a stiff test.
27.*Tyson Bagent CHI vs. CAR
Note: Bagent was a turnover machine against the Saints, throwing three INTs and losing a fumble. There's some chance that Justin Fields (thumb) could return this week, though the Thursday game mitigates against that possibility.
28.Zach Wilson NYJ at LV
29.*Tommy DeVito NYG at DAL
Note: DeVito is the likely starter this week, with Daniel Jones (torn ACL) out for the season. Matt Barkley will probably be elevated from the practice squad to back up DeVito.
30.*Justin Fields CHI vs. CAR
Note: Fields (thumb) has been limited on the Bears' first two estimated injury reports. They host Carolina on Thursday.
31.*Jaren Hall MIN vs. NO
Note: Hall is in the concussion protocol and won't start this week. Chances are he won't start again, given what Joshua Dobbs did in his stead.
32.Clayton Tune ARZ vs. ATL
33.*Ryan Tannehill TEN at TB
Note: Tannehill (ankle) is back but will be the backup to Will Levis.
34.*Daniel Jones NYG at DAL
Note: Jones is out for the season with a torn ACL.
35.Carson Wentz

Running Backs

1.Christian McCaffrey SF at JAX
2.Alvin Kamara NO at MIN
3.Jonathan Taylor IND at NE
4.Derrick Henry TEN at TB
5.Travis Etienne JAC vs. SF
6.Tony Pollard DAL vs. NYG
7.*Breece Hall NYJ at LV
Note: Hall had multiple big gains wiped out by penalties. He should bounce back this week against the Raiders.
8.*Austin Ekeler LAC vs. DET
Note: Ekeler had three bad drops on Monday night - I don't think he's forgotten how to catch and thus this isn't bankable.
9.Kenneth Walker SEA vs. WAS
10.Bijan Robinson ATL at ARI
11.*Jahmyr Gibbs DET at LAC
Note: With David Montgomery returning, how much of a role will Gibbs have? He looked so dominant against the Raiders, it's hard to put the genie back in the bottle.
12.Joe Mixon CIN vs. HOU
13.Saquon Barkley NYG at DAL
14.*Aaron Jones GB at PIT
Note: We finally had a game where Jones had full usage. It looks like he's finally fully recovered from his hamstring injury.
15.Rachaad White TB vs. TEN
16.Najee Harris PIT vs. GB
17.Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. IND
18.Josh Jacobs LV vs. NYJ
19.Gus Edwards BAL vs. CLE
20.Chuba Hubbard CAR at CHI
21.Kareem Hunt CLE at BAL
22.Javonte Williams DEN at BUF
23.Brian Robinson WAS at SEA
24.James Cook BUF vs. DEN
25.*David Montgomery DET at LAC
Note: Montgomery (ribs) is likely to return this week, but probably won't have the same dominant role he had prior to the injury.
26.Jerome Ford CLE at BAL
27.Zach Charbonnet SEA vs. WAS
28.*D'Onta Foreman CHI vs. CAR
Note: Foreman's run as the starter could be over this week if Khalil Herbert is activated from the IR by Thursday.
29.Alexander Mattison MIN vs. NO
30.Jaylen Warren PIT vs. GB
31.Jaleel McLaughlin DEN at BUF
32.Devin Singletary HOU at CIN
33.Justice Hill BAL vs. CLE
34.*Keaton Mitchell BAL vs. CLE
Note: Mitchell is super-intriguing because of his speed, but also a difficult start this week because of a tough matchup and a three-way timeshare in the backfield.
35.Tyjae Spears TEN at TB
36.Antonio Gibson WAS at SEA
37.Tyler Allgeier ATL at ARI
38.Ezekiel Elliott NE vs. IND
39.*Zack Moss IND at NE
Note: Since Taylor returned, Moss's offensive snaps have gone 49-37-34-26-11.
40.*AJ Dillon GB at PIT
Note: Dillon's snap share continues to decline.
41.Miles Sanders CAR at CHI
42.*Keaontay Ingram ARZ vs. ATL
Note: Ingram was the lead back for the Cardinals with Demercado out, but that amounted to nothing as the Browns absolutely throttled the Cardinals defense.
43.Elijah Mitchell SF at JAX
44.Rico Dowdle DAL vs. NYG
45.*Ty Chandler MIN vs. NO
Note: Chandler moves up a chair to be Mattison's backup with Cam Akers out.
46.Joshua Kelley LAC vs. DET
47.Roschon Johnson CHI vs. CAR
48.Mike Boone HOU at CIN
49.Craig Reynolds DET at LAC
50.Latavius Murray BUF vs. DEN
51.Trayveon Williams CIN vs. HOU
52.Pierre Strong CLE at BAL
53.Darrynton Evans CHI vs. CAR
54.Leonard Fournette
55.Jamaal Williams NO at MIN
56.Cordarrelle Patterson ATL at ARI
57.Chris Rodriguez WAS at SEA
58.Samaje Perine DEN at BUF
59.Michael Carter NYJ at LV
60.Tank Bigsby JAC vs. SF
61.Matt Breida NYG at DAL
62.Zamir White LV vs. NYJ
63.Raheem Blackshear CAR at CHI
64.Dalvin Cook NYJ at LV
65.Ke'Shawn Vaughn TB vs. TEN
66.*Dameon Pierce HOU at CIN
67.*Emari Demercado ARZ vs. ATL
68.*Khalil Herbert CHI vs. CAR
Note: Herbert (ankle) has been designated to return from the IR and was a full participant in Tuesday's practice estimate, but he hasn't yet been activated.
69.*Kendre Miller NO at MIN
Note: Miller sprained an ankle in the win over the Bears.
70.*Cam Akers MIN vs. NO
Note: Akers tore his Achilles again and is out for the season.

Wide Receivers

1.CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. NYG
2.Stefon Diggs BUF vs. DEN
3.*Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs. HOU
Note: Chase is day-to-day with a back injury after landing awkwardly on an attempted deep ball. He stayed in the game at the time of the play, but will probably miss some practice this week.
4.Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at LAC
5.Brandon Aiyuk SF at JAX
6.Keenan Allen LAC vs. DET
7.Mike Evans TB vs. TEN
8.Adam Thielen CAR at CHI
9.Garrett Wilson NYJ at LV
10.Terry McLaurin WAS at SEA
11.*Michael Pittman IND at NE
Note: Pittman was briefly checked for a concussion last week but later returned.
12.*Tee Higgins CIN vs. HOU
Note: Higgins had his first 100-yard game of the season against the Bills and finally looked fully healthy.
13.Chris Godwin TB vs. TEN
14.DK Metcalf SEA vs. WAS
15.Calvin Ridley JAC vs. SF
16.DeAndre Hopkins TEN at TB
17.Amari Cooper CLE at BAL
18.DJ Moore CHI vs. CAR
19.Nico Collins HOU at CIN
20.Davante Adams LV vs. NYJ
21.George Pickens PIT vs. GB
22.Chris Olave NO at MIN
23.Christian Kirk JAC vs. SF
24.Jordan Addison MIN vs. NO
25.Diontae Johnson PIT vs. GB
26.Zay Flowers BAL vs. CLE
27.Tyler Lockett SEA vs. WAS
28.Courtland Sutton DEN at BUF
29.Jahan Dotson WAS at SEA
30.Jakobi Meyers LV vs. NYJ
31.Tank Dell HOU at CIN
32.Demario Douglas NE vs. IND
33.Gabe Davis BUF vs. DEN
34.Romeo Doubs GB at PIT
35.Jerry Jeudy DEN at BUF
36.Marquise Brown ARZ vs. ATL
37.Rashid Shaheed NO at MIN
38.Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA vs. WAS
39.*Christian Watson GB at PIT
Note: Watson was cleared from suffering a concussion, but hurt his back and chest all on the same play.
40.Tyler Boyd CIN vs. HOU
41.Brandin Cooks DAL vs. NYG
42.*Michael Thomas NO at MIN
Note: Thomas netted just one target and was held without a catch against the Bears despite playing 39 snaps.
43.Noah Brown HOU at CIN
44.Elijah Moore CLE at BAL
45.Khalil Shakir BUF vs. DEN
46.Jayden Reed GB at PIT
47.*Quentin Johnston LAC vs. DET
Note: Joshua Palmer is on IR, so Johnston will get an extended opportunity to work his way into the Chargers' offense.
48.Nelson Agholor BAL vs. CLE
49.Josh Reynolds DET at LAC
50.Jonathan Mingo CAR at CHI
51.Wan'Dale Robinson NYG at DAL
52.JuJu Smith-Schuster NE vs. IND
53.Rondale Moore ARZ vs. ATL
54.Allen Lazard NYJ at LV
55.Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN at TB
56.Rashod Bateman BAL vs. CLE
57.*Van Jefferson ATL at ARI
Note: Jefferson could see more snaps again this week. Not only is Drake London dealing with a groin injury, but now Mack Hollins has an ankle injury.
58.*DJ Chark CAR at CHI
Note: Chark (elbow) did not practice Monday or Tuesday.
59.Trey Palmer TB vs. TEN
60.Kalif Raymond DET at LAC
61.KhaDarel Hodge ATL at ARI
62.Jameson Williams DET at LAC
63.Brandon Powell MIN vs. NO
64.Jauan Jennings SF at JAX
65.Jamison Crowder WAS at SEA
66.Jake Bobo SEA vs. WAS
67.Michael Gallup DAL vs. NYG
68.Darnell Mooney CHI vs. CAR
69.Donovan Peoples-Jones DET at LAC
70.Jalen Tolbert DAL vs. NYG
71.Odell Beckham BAL vs. CLE
72.Cedric Tillman CLE at BAL
73.*Drake London ATL at ARI
Note: London (groin) could return this week. As always, I'll move him up once he practices.
74.*Deebo Samuel SF at JAX
Note: Samuel (shoulder) was on the practice field Monday and appeared to have no limitations, after missing the previous two games. Once he makes an official practice on Wednesday, I'll bump him back up - likely in the 20-30 range.
75.*Josh Downs IND at NE
Note: Downs came into last week's game as questionable with a knee injury and then left the game relatively early after appearing to aggravate the injury.
76.Curtis Samuel WAS at SEA
77.Michael Wilson ARZ vs. ATL
78.DeVante Parker NE vs. IND
79.*Laviska Shenault CAR at CHI
Note: Shenault (ankle) hasn't practiced yet this week.
80.*K.J. Osborn MIN vs. NO
Note: Osborn left with a concussion last week after suffering a brutal hit and was down for an extended period of time.
81.Robert Woods HOU at CIN
82.*Zay Jones JAC vs. SF
Note: Jones (knee) is both day-to-day and yet still possibly going on IR with this injury.
83.*Justin Jefferson MIN vs. NO
Note: The Vikings haven't yet determined whether they will designate Jefferson (hamstring) to return to IR this week, in order to open his practice window.

Tight Ends

1.Mark Andrews BAL vs. CLE
2.*Dalton Kincaid BUF vs. DEN
Note: Kincaid had a whopping 11 targets in the loss to the Bengals.
3.Sam LaPorta DET at LAC
4.George Kittle SF at JAX
5.*T.J. Hockenson MIN vs. NO
Note: Hockenson suffered a rib injury in the win over Atlanta, but the Vikings are hopeful that he can play this week.
6.Jake Ferguson DAL vs. NYG
7.Dalton Schultz HOU at CIN
8.Evan Engram JAC vs. SF
9.Trey McBride ARZ vs. ATL
10.*Cole Kmet CHI vs. CAR
Note: Kmet (knee) was a DNP on Monday, but upgraded to a full practice Thursday.
11.Kyle Pitts ATL at ARI
12.Luke Musgrave GB at PIT
13.David Njoku CLE at BAL
14.Logan Thomas WAS at SEA
15.Cade Otton TB vs. TEN
16.Tyler Conklin NYJ at LV
17.Juwan Johnson NO at MIN
18.Noah Fant SEA vs. WAS
19.Jonnu Smith ATL at ARI
20.Michael Mayer LV vs. NYJ
21.Hunter Henry NE vs. IND
22.Hayden Hurst CAR at CHI
23.Donald Parham LAC vs. DET
24.Gerald Everett LAC vs. DET
25.Connor Heyward PIT vs. GB
26.Irv Smith CIN vs. HOU
27.Kylen Granson IND at NE
28.Daniel Bellinger NYG at DAL
29.Adam Trautman DEN at BUF
30.Mike Gesicki NE vs. IND
31.Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN at TB
32.Mo Alie-Cox IND at NE
33.Foster Moreau NO at MIN

Flex (RB/WR/TE)

1.Christian McCaffrey SF at JAX

Kickers

1.Justin Tucker BAL vs. CLE
2.Evan McPherson CIN vs. HOU
3.*Brandon Aubrey DAL vs. NYG
Note: Aubrey has made his first 19 FG attempts.
4.Younghoe Koo ATL at ARI
5.Cameron Dicker LAC vs. DET
6.Tyler Bass BUF vs. DEN
7.Dustin Hopkins CLE at BAL
8.Jason Myers SEA vs. WAS
9.Brandon McManus JAC vs. SF
10.Riley Patterson DET at LAC
11.Daniel Carlson LV vs. NYJ
12.Jake Moody SF at JAX
13.Anders Carlson GB at PIT
14.*Blake Grupe NO at MIN
Note: Another week, another missed kick.
15.Matt Gay IND at NE
16.Chris Boswell PIT vs. GB
17.Matt Prater ARZ vs. ATL
18.Chase McLaughlin TB vs. TEN
19.Greg Zuerlein NYJ at LV
20.Wil Lutz DEN at BUF
21.Nick Folk TEN at TB
22.Greg Joseph MIN vs. NO
23.Eddy Pineiro CAR at CHI
24.Joey Slye WAS at SEA
25.Chad Ryland NE vs. IND
26.Cairo Santos CHI vs. CAR
27.*Randy Bullock NYG at DAL
Note: Bullock was the active kicker last week but didn't get any field goal attempts.
28.*Matt Ammendola
Note: Ammendola was signed to the Texans' practice squad and presumably will replace the injured Ka'imi Fairbairn.
29.*Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU at CIN
Note: Fairbairn suffered a strained quadriceps in the win over the Bucs and will be out at least three weeks.

Defenses

1.*Dallas Cowboys vs. NYG
Note: Somehow the Cowboys are in an even better spot than they were in Week 1 when they drilled the Giants 40-0.
2.Baltimore Ravens vs. CLE
3.New York Jets at LV
4.Pittsburgh Steelers vs. GB
5.*Chicago Bears vs. CAR
Note: This is mostly a matchup play, though the Bears' defense has been a little better lately.
6.Indianapolis Colts at NE
7.*Buffalo Bills vs. DEN
Note: Just decimated by injury.
8.Seattle Seahawks vs. WAS
9.Cleveland Browns at BAL
10.Atlanta Falcons at ARI
11.Detroit Lions at LAC
12.New Orleans Saints at MIN
13.Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. TEN
14.Jacksonville Jaguars vs. SF
15.*San Francisco 49ers at JAX
Note: We'll see how much adding Chase Young helps.
16.Minnesota Vikings vs. NO
17.Las Vegas Raiders vs. NYJ
18.Carolina Panthers at CHI
19.Cincinnati Bengals vs. HOU
20.Tennessee Titans at TB
21.Los Angeles Chargers vs. DET
22.New England Patriots vs. IND
23.Washington Commanders at SEA
24.Green Bay Packers at PIT
25.Arizona Cardinals vs. ATL
26.Houston Texans at CIN
27.New York Giants at DAL
28.Denver Broncos at BUF
