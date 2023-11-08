Weekly Rankings: Week 10 Value Meter

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.
Flex Rankings will be updated Wednesday morning.
Colts vs. Patriots is in Germany
Bye Weeks: KC, LAR, MIA, PHI
Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.
Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:
- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.
These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"
These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.
Each week, the first set of rankings will be posted on Tuesday night. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.
When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set
I welcome debate on the rankings in the comments. Please keep it friendly.
Quarterbacks
|1.
|*Josh Allen BUF vs. DEN
Note: Allen looked so good on the first drive on Sunday night, and then bafflingly not so good for the next 5-to-6 drives.
|2.
|*Joe Burrow CIN vs. HOU
Note: Burrow's calf injury appears to be long gone.
|3.
|Jared Goff DET at LAC
|4.
|*Lamar Jackson BAL vs. CLE
Note: Jackson was a victim of the game flow against the Seahawks, as he essentially sat out the fourth quarter.
|5.
|Dak Prescott DAL vs. NYG
|6.
|*Justin Herbert LAC vs. DET
Note: One line of thinking about Herbert's line is that the Chargers were prohibitively ahead so they didn't need to risk much, but I also saw him outright struggling against the Jets' tough defense.
|7.
|C.J. Stroud HOU at CIN
|8.
|Brock Purdy SF at JAX
|9.
|Derek Carr NO at MIN
|10.
|Trevor Lawrence JAC vs. SF
|11.
|*Sam Howell WAS at SEA
Note: Howell has had consecutive 300-yard passing games and 'only' got sacked three times this week after getting sacked once by the Eagles the week before.
|12.
|Gardner Minshew IND at NE
|13.
|*Geno Smith SEA vs. WAS
Note: Ugh, another bad game from Geno - this time it was his worst. At least he has a good bounce back opponent in the Commanders at home this week.
|14.
|Baker Mayfield TB vs. TEN
|15.
|*Taylor Heinicke ATL at ARI
Note: Heinicke will remain the Falcons' starter this week at Arizona.
|16.
|*Will Levis TEN at TB
Note: Unsurprisingly, Levis was named the Titans' starter for the rest of year.
|17.
|Russell Wilson DEN at BUF
|18.
|Mac Jones NE vs. IND
|19.
|*Taysom Hill NO at MIN
Note: I can gnash my teeth all I want (note: not a great idea), but Hill isn't going away. If I could rank him at tight end, I think he'd be up to fifth or sixth there this week.
|20.
|Deshaun Watson CLE at BAL
|21.
|*Kyler Murray ARZ vs. ATL
Note: Murray (ACL) has been activated from the PUP list by the Cardinals. This ranking presumes he'll be ready to start.
|22.
|*Joshua Dobbs MIN vs. NO
Note: Dobbs will get the first-team reps in practice this week, and teammate Nick Mullens (back) might come off of IR this week. Teammate Jaren Hall is in the concussion protocol.
|23.
|Kenny Pickett PIT vs. GB
|24.
|*Bryce Young CAR at CHI
Note: The satisfaction from Young winning the head-to-head matchup against Stroud in Week 8 wore off immediately last week following Stroud's command performance and Young's two pick-sixes.
|25.
|Jordan Love GB at PIT
|26.
|*Aidan O'Connell LV vs. NYJ
Note: O'Connell wasn't asked to do much with the Raiders comfortably ahead of the Giants. This coming week against the Jets should provide a stiff test.
|27.
|*Tyson Bagent CHI vs. CAR
Note: Bagent was a turnover machine against the Saints, throwing three INTs and losing a fumble. There's some chance that Justin Fields (thumb) could return this week, though the Thursday game mitigates against that possibility.
|28.
|Zach Wilson NYJ at LV
|29.
|*Tommy DeVito NYG at DAL
Note: DeVito is the likely starter this week, with Daniel Jones (torn ACL) out for the season. Matt Barkley will probably be elevated from the practice squad to back up DeVito.
|30.
|*Justin Fields CHI vs. CAR
Note: Fields (thumb) has been limited on the Bears' first two estimated injury reports. They host Carolina on Thursday.
|31.
|*Jaren Hall MIN vs. NO
Note: Hall is in the concussion protocol and won't start this week. Chances are he won't start again, given what Joshua Dobbs did in his stead.
|32.
|Clayton Tune ARZ vs. ATL
|33.
|*Ryan Tannehill TEN at TB
Note: Tannehill (ankle) is back but will be the backup to Will Levis.
|34.
|*Daniel Jones NYG at DAL
Note: Jones is out for the season with a torn ACL.
|35.
|Carson Wentz at
Running Backs
|1.
|Christian McCaffrey SF at JAX
|2.
|Alvin Kamara NO at MIN
|3.
|Jonathan Taylor IND at NE
|4.
|Derrick Henry TEN at TB
|5.
|Travis Etienne JAC vs. SF
|6.
|Tony Pollard DAL vs. NYG
|7.
|*Breece Hall NYJ at LV
Note: Hall had multiple big gains wiped out by penalties. He should bounce back this week against the Raiders.
|8.
|*Austin Ekeler LAC vs. DET
Note: Ekeler had three bad drops on Monday night - I don't think he's forgotten how to catch and thus this isn't bankable.
|9.
|Kenneth Walker SEA vs. WAS
|10.
|Bijan Robinson ATL at ARI
|11.
|*Jahmyr Gibbs DET at LAC
Note: With David Montgomery returning, how much of a role will Gibbs have? He looked so dominant against the Raiders, it's hard to put the genie back in the bottle.
|12.
|Joe Mixon CIN vs. HOU
|13.
|Saquon Barkley NYG at DAL
|14.
|*Aaron Jones GB at PIT
Note: We finally had a game where Jones had full usage. It looks like he's finally fully recovered from his hamstring injury.
|15.
|Rachaad White TB vs. TEN
|16.
|Najee Harris PIT vs. GB
|17.
|Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. IND
|18.
|Josh Jacobs LV vs. NYJ
|19.
|Gus Edwards BAL vs. CLE
|20.
|Chuba Hubbard CAR at CHI
|21.
|Kareem Hunt CLE at BAL
|22.
|Javonte Williams DEN at BUF
|23.
|Brian Robinson WAS at SEA
|24.
|James Cook BUF vs. DEN
|25.
|*David Montgomery DET at LAC
Note: Montgomery (ribs) is likely to return this week, but probably won't have the same dominant role he had prior to the injury.
|26.
|Jerome Ford CLE at BAL
|27.
|Zach Charbonnet SEA vs. WAS
|28.
|*D'Onta Foreman CHI vs. CAR
Note: Foreman's run as the starter could be over this week if Khalil Herbert is activated from the IR by Thursday.
|29.
|Alexander Mattison MIN vs. NO
|30.
|Jaylen Warren PIT vs. GB
|31.
|Jaleel McLaughlin DEN at BUF
|32.
|Devin Singletary HOU at CIN
|33.
|Justice Hill BAL vs. CLE
|34.
|*Keaton Mitchell BAL vs. CLE
Note: Mitchell is super-intriguing because of his speed, but also a difficult start this week because of a tough matchup and a three-way timeshare in the backfield.
|35.
|Tyjae Spears TEN at TB
|36.
|Antonio Gibson WAS at SEA
|37.
|Tyler Allgeier ATL at ARI
|38.
|Ezekiel Elliott NE vs. IND
|39.
|*Zack Moss IND at NE
Note: Since Taylor returned, Moss's offensive snaps have gone 49-37-34-26-11.
|40.
|*AJ Dillon GB at PIT
Note: Dillon's snap share continues to decline.
|41.
|Miles Sanders CAR at CHI
|42.
|*Keaontay Ingram ARZ vs. ATL
Note: Ingram was the lead back for the Cardinals with Demercado out, but that amounted to nothing as the Browns absolutely throttled the Cardinals defense.
|43.
|Elijah Mitchell SF at JAX
|44.
|Rico Dowdle DAL vs. NYG
|45.
|*Ty Chandler MIN vs. NO
Note: Chandler moves up a chair to be Mattison's backup with Cam Akers out.
|46.
|Joshua Kelley LAC vs. DET
|47.
|Roschon Johnson CHI vs. CAR
|48.
|Mike Boone HOU at CIN
|49.
|Craig Reynolds DET at LAC
|50.
|Latavius Murray BUF vs. DEN
|51.
|Trayveon Williams CIN vs. HOU
|52.
|Pierre Strong CLE at BAL
|53.
|Darrynton Evans CHI vs. CAR
|54.
|Leonard Fournette at
|55.
|Jamaal Williams NO at MIN
|56.
|Cordarrelle Patterson ATL at ARI
|57.
|Chris Rodriguez WAS at SEA
|58.
|Samaje Perine DEN at BUF
|59.
|Michael Carter NYJ at LV
|60.
|Tank Bigsby JAC vs. SF
|61.
|Matt Breida NYG at DAL
|62.
|Zamir White LV vs. NYJ
|63.
|Raheem Blackshear CAR at CHI
|64.
|Dalvin Cook NYJ at LV
|65.
|Ke'Shawn Vaughn TB vs. TEN
|66.
|*Dameon Pierce HOU at CIN
|67.
|*Emari Demercado ARZ vs. ATL
|68.
|*Khalil Herbert CHI vs. CAR
Note: Herbert (ankle) has been designated to return from the IR and was a full participant in Tuesday's practice estimate, but he hasn't yet been activated.
|69.
|*Kendre Miller NO at MIN
Note: Miller sprained an ankle in the win over the Bears.
|70.
|*Cam Akers MIN vs. NO
Note: Akers tore his Achilles again and is out for the season.
Wide Receivers
|1.
|CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. NYG
|2.
|Stefon Diggs BUF vs. DEN
|3.
|*Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs. HOU
Note: Chase is day-to-day with a back injury after landing awkwardly on an attempted deep ball. He stayed in the game at the time of the play, but will probably miss some practice this week.
|4.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at LAC
|5.
|Brandon Aiyuk SF at JAX
|6.
|Keenan Allen LAC vs. DET
|7.
|Mike Evans TB vs. TEN
|8.
|Adam Thielen CAR at CHI
|9.
|Garrett Wilson NYJ at LV
|10.
|Terry McLaurin WAS at SEA
|11.
|*Michael Pittman IND at NE
Note: Pittman was briefly checked for a concussion last week but later returned.
|12.
|*Tee Higgins CIN vs. HOU
Note: Higgins had his first 100-yard game of the season against the Bills and finally looked fully healthy.
|13.
|Chris Godwin TB vs. TEN
|14.
|DK Metcalf SEA vs. WAS
|15.
|Calvin Ridley JAC vs. SF
|16.
|DeAndre Hopkins TEN at TB
|17.
|Amari Cooper CLE at BAL
|18.
|DJ Moore CHI vs. CAR
|19.
|Nico Collins HOU at CIN
|20.
|Davante Adams LV vs. NYJ
|21.
|George Pickens PIT vs. GB
|22.
|Chris Olave NO at MIN
|23.
|Christian Kirk JAC vs. SF
|24.
|Jordan Addison MIN vs. NO
|25.
|Diontae Johnson PIT vs. GB
|26.
|Zay Flowers BAL vs. CLE
|27.
|Tyler Lockett SEA vs. WAS
|28.
|Courtland Sutton DEN at BUF
|29.
|Jahan Dotson WAS at SEA
|30.
|Jakobi Meyers LV vs. NYJ
|31.
|Tank Dell HOU at CIN
|32.
|Demario Douglas NE vs. IND
|33.
|Gabe Davis BUF vs. DEN
|34.
|Romeo Doubs GB at PIT
|35.
|Jerry Jeudy DEN at BUF
|36.
|Marquise Brown ARZ vs. ATL
|37.
|Rashid Shaheed NO at MIN
|38.
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA vs. WAS
|39.
|*Christian Watson GB at PIT
Note: Watson was cleared from suffering a concussion, but hurt his back and chest all on the same play.
|40.
|Tyler Boyd CIN vs. HOU
|41.
|Brandin Cooks DAL vs. NYG
|42.
|*Michael Thomas NO at MIN
Note: Thomas netted just one target and was held without a catch against the Bears despite playing 39 snaps.
|43.
|Noah Brown HOU at CIN
|44.
|Elijah Moore CLE at BAL
|45.
|Khalil Shakir BUF vs. DEN
|46.
|Jayden Reed GB at PIT
|47.
|*Quentin Johnston LAC vs. DET
Note: Joshua Palmer is on IR, so Johnston will get an extended opportunity to work his way into the Chargers' offense.
|48.
|Nelson Agholor BAL vs. CLE
|49.
|Josh Reynolds DET at LAC
|50.
|Jonathan Mingo CAR at CHI
|51.
|Wan'Dale Robinson NYG at DAL
|52.
|JuJu Smith-Schuster NE vs. IND
|53.
|Rondale Moore ARZ vs. ATL
|54.
|Allen Lazard NYJ at LV
|55.
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN at TB
|56.
|Rashod Bateman BAL vs. CLE
|57.
|*Van Jefferson ATL at ARI
Note: Jefferson could see more snaps again this week. Not only is Drake London dealing with a groin injury, but now Mack Hollins has an ankle injury.
|58.
|*DJ Chark CAR at CHI
Note: Chark (elbow) did not practice Monday or Tuesday.
|59.
|Trey Palmer TB vs. TEN
|60.
|Kalif Raymond DET at LAC
|61.
|KhaDarel Hodge ATL at ARI
|62.
|Jameson Williams DET at LAC
|63.
|Brandon Powell MIN vs. NO
|64.
|Jauan Jennings SF at JAX
|65.
|Jamison Crowder WAS at SEA
|66.
|Jake Bobo SEA vs. WAS
|67.
|Michael Gallup DAL vs. NYG
|68.
|Darnell Mooney CHI vs. CAR
|69.
|Donovan Peoples-Jones DET at LAC
|70.
|Jalen Tolbert DAL vs. NYG
|71.
|Odell Beckham BAL vs. CLE
|72.
|Cedric Tillman CLE at BAL
|73.
|*Drake London ATL at ARI
Note: London (groin) could return this week. As always, I'll move him up once he practices.
|74.
|*Deebo Samuel SF at JAX
Note: Samuel (shoulder) was on the practice field Monday and appeared to have no limitations, after missing the previous two games. Once he makes an official practice on Wednesday, I'll bump him back up - likely in the 20-30 range.
|75.
|*Josh Downs IND at NE
Note: Downs came into last week's game as questionable with a knee injury and then left the game relatively early after appearing to aggravate the injury.
|76.
|Curtis Samuel WAS at SEA
|77.
|Michael Wilson ARZ vs. ATL
|78.
|DeVante Parker NE vs. IND
|79.
|*Laviska Shenault CAR at CHI
Note: Shenault (ankle) hasn't practiced yet this week.
|80.
|*K.J. Osborn MIN vs. NO
Note: Osborn left with a concussion last week after suffering a brutal hit and was down for an extended period of time.
|81.
|Robert Woods HOU at CIN
|82.
|*Zay Jones JAC vs. SF
Note: Jones (knee) is both day-to-day and yet still possibly going on IR with this injury.
|83.
|*Justin Jefferson MIN vs. NO
Note: The Vikings haven't yet determined whether they will designate Jefferson (hamstring) to return to IR this week, in order to open his practice window.
Tight Ends
|1.
|Mark Andrews BAL vs. CLE
|2.
|*Dalton Kincaid BUF vs. DEN
Note: Kincaid had a whopping 11 targets in the loss to the Bengals.
|3.
|Sam LaPorta DET at LAC
|4.
|George Kittle SF at JAX
|5.
|*T.J. Hockenson MIN vs. NO
Note: Hockenson suffered a rib injury in the win over Atlanta, but the Vikings are hopeful that he can play this week.
|6.
|Jake Ferguson DAL vs. NYG
|7.
|Dalton Schultz HOU at CIN
|8.
|Evan Engram JAC vs. SF
|9.
|Trey McBride ARZ vs. ATL
|10.
|*Cole Kmet CHI vs. CAR
Note: Kmet (knee) was a DNP on Monday, but upgraded to a full practice Thursday.
|11.
|Kyle Pitts ATL at ARI
|12.
|Luke Musgrave GB at PIT
|13.
|David Njoku CLE at BAL
|14.
|Logan Thomas WAS at SEA
|15.
|Cade Otton TB vs. TEN
|16.
|Tyler Conklin NYJ at LV
|17.
|Juwan Johnson NO at MIN
|18.
|Noah Fant SEA vs. WAS
|19.
|Jonnu Smith ATL at ARI
|20.
|Michael Mayer LV vs. NYJ
|21.
|Hunter Henry NE vs. IND
|22.
|Hayden Hurst CAR at CHI
|23.
|Donald Parham LAC vs. DET
|24.
|Gerald Everett LAC vs. DET
|25.
|Connor Heyward PIT vs. GB
|26.
|Irv Smith CIN vs. HOU
|27.
|Kylen Granson IND at NE
|28.
|Daniel Bellinger NYG at DAL
|29.
|Adam Trautman DEN at BUF
|30.
|Mike Gesicki NE vs. IND
|31.
|Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN at TB
|32.
|Mo Alie-Cox IND at NE
|33.
|Foster Moreau NO at MIN
Flex (RB/WR/TE)
|1.
|Christian McCaffrey SF at JAX
Kickers
|1.
|Justin Tucker BAL vs. CLE
|2.
|Evan McPherson CIN vs. HOU
|3.
|*Brandon Aubrey DAL vs. NYG
Note: Aubrey has made his first 19 FG attempts.
|4.
|Younghoe Koo ATL at ARI
|5.
|Cameron Dicker LAC vs. DET
|6.
|Tyler Bass BUF vs. DEN
|7.
|Dustin Hopkins CLE at BAL
|8.
|Jason Myers SEA vs. WAS
|9.
|Brandon McManus JAC vs. SF
|10.
|Riley Patterson DET at LAC
|11.
|Daniel Carlson LV vs. NYJ
|12.
|Jake Moody SF at JAX
|13.
|Anders Carlson GB at PIT
|14.
|*Blake Grupe NO at MIN
Note: Another week, another missed kick.
|15.
|Matt Gay IND at NE
|16.
|Chris Boswell PIT vs. GB
|17.
|Matt Prater ARZ vs. ATL
|18.
|Chase McLaughlin TB vs. TEN
|19.
|Greg Zuerlein NYJ at LV
|20.
|Wil Lutz DEN at BUF
|21.
|Nick Folk TEN at TB
|22.
|Greg Joseph MIN vs. NO
|23.
|Eddy Pineiro CAR at CHI
|24.
|Joey Slye WAS at SEA
|25.
|Chad Ryland NE vs. IND
|26.
|Cairo Santos CHI vs. CAR
|27.
|*Randy Bullock NYG at DAL
Note: Bullock was the active kicker last week but didn't get any field goal attempts.
|28.
|*Matt Ammendola at
Note: Ammendola was signed to the Texans' practice squad and presumably will replace the injured Ka'imi Fairbairn.
|29.
|*Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU at CIN
Note: Fairbairn suffered a strained quadriceps in the win over the Bucs and will be out at least three weeks.
Defenses
|1.
|*Dallas Cowboys vs. NYG
Note: Somehow the Cowboys are in an even better spot than they were in Week 1 when they drilled the Giants 40-0.
|2.
|Baltimore Ravens vs. CLE
|3.
|New York Jets at LV
|4.
|Pittsburgh Steelers vs. GB
|5.
|*Chicago Bears vs. CAR
Note: This is mostly a matchup play, though the Bears' defense has been a little better lately.
|6.
|Indianapolis Colts at NE
|7.
|*Buffalo Bills vs. DEN
Note: Just decimated by injury.
|8.
|Seattle Seahawks vs. WAS
|9.
|Cleveland Browns at BAL
|10.
|Atlanta Falcons at ARI
|11.
|Detroit Lions at LAC
|12.
|New Orleans Saints at MIN
|13.
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. TEN
|14.
|Jacksonville Jaguars vs. SF
|15.
|*San Francisco 49ers at JAX
Note: We'll see how much adding Chase Young helps.
|16.
|Minnesota Vikings vs. NO
|17.
|Las Vegas Raiders vs. NYJ
|18.
|Carolina Panthers at CHI
|19.
|Cincinnati Bengals vs. HOU
|20.
|Tennessee Titans at TB
|21.
|Los Angeles Chargers vs. DET
|22.
|New England Patriots vs. IND
|23.
|Washington Commanders at SEA
|24.
|Green Bay Packers at PIT
|25.
|Arizona Cardinals vs. ATL
|26.
|Houston Texans at CIN
|27.
|New York Giants at DAL
|28.
|Denver Broncos at BUF