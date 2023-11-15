Weekly Rankings: Week 11 Value Meter

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.
FLEX RANKINGS WILL BE POSTED ROUGHLY AROUND 9:30a PT
Bye Weeks: ATL, IND, NE, NO
Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.
Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:
- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.
These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"
These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.
Each week, the first set of rankings will be posted on Tuesday night. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.
When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.
I welcome debate on the rankings in the comments. Please keep it friendly.
Quarterbacks
|1.
|Jalen Hurts PHI at KC
|2.
|Patrick Mahomes KC vs. PHI
|3.
|*Josh Allen BUF vs. NYJ
Note: Allen threw two more interceptions and also lost a fumble in the loss on Monday night.
|4.
|Tua Tagovailoa MIA vs. LV
|5.
|Dak Prescott DAL at CAR
|6.
|Jared Goff DET vs. CHI
|7.
|Justin Herbert LAC at GB
|8.
|C.J. Stroud HOU vs. ARI
|9.
|Lamar Jackson BAL vs. CIN
|10.
|Joe Burrow CIN at BAL
|11.
|Sam Howell WAS vs. NYG
|12.
|Kyler Murray ARZ at HOU
|13.
|Brock Purdy SF vs. TB
|14.
|Joshua Dobbs MIN at DEN
|15.
|Russell Wilson DEN vs. MIN
|16.
|Trevor Lawrence JAC vs. TEN
|17.
|Jordan Love GB vs. LAC
|18.
|Geno Smith SEA at LAR
|19.
|*Justin Fields CHI at DET
Note: I'm operating under the assumption that Fields (thumb) will return this week.
|20.
|*Matthew Stafford LA vs. SEA
Note: Stafford (thumb) is expected to return for Week 11's game against Seattle.
|21.
|*Aidan O'Connell LV at MIA
Note: The Raiders haven't asked O'Connell to do much the last two weeks, but they'll need more of an output against the Dolphins.
|22.
|Will Levis TEN at JAX
|23.
|*Baker Mayfield TB at SF
Note: Mayfield (thumb) isn't expected to miss any practice time.
|24.
|Kenny Pickett PIT at CLE
|25.
|*PJ Walker CLE vs. PIT
Note: Walker is back in as the starter with Deshaun Watson needing season-ending shoulder surgery.
|26.
|Bryce Young CAR vs. DAL
|27.
|*Zach Wilson NYJ at BUF
Note: Wilson will remain the starter. The Jets have not scored an offensive touchdown in 36 consecutive series.
|28.
|Tommy DeVito NYG at WAS
|29.
|Tyson Bagent CHI at DET
|30.
|Jaren Hall MIN at DEN
|31.
|Carson Wentz LA vs. SEA
|32.
|*Deshaun Watson CLE vs. PIT
Note: Watson not only had a high ankle sprain in the win over the Ravens, but also fractured a bone in his shoulder and will need season-ending surgery.
Running Backs
|1.
|Christian McCaffrey SF vs. TB
|2.
|Austin Ekeler LAC at GB
|3.
|Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. CHI
|4.
|Saquon Barkley NYG at WAS
|5.
|Derrick Henry TEN at JAX
|6.
|Travis Etienne JAC vs. TEN
|7.
|Joe Mixon CIN at BAL
|8.
|Josh Jacobs LV at MIA
|9.
|Breece Hall NYJ at BUF
|10.
|David Montgomery DET vs. CHI
|11.
|Tony Pollard DAL at CAR
|12.
|Kenneth Walker SEA at LAR
|13.
|Javonte Williams DEN vs. MIN
|14.
|*Raheem Mostert MIA vs. LV
Note: Mostert did not participate in Monday's unofficial practice.
|15.
|Rachaad White TB at SF
|16.
|D'Andre Swift PHI at KC
|17.
|Jaylen Warren PIT at CLE
|18.
|Devin Singletary HOU vs. ARI
|19.
|Aaron Jones GB vs. LAC
|20.
|*James Conner ARZ at HOU
Note: Conner had 16 carries in his return from his knee injury.
|21.
|*Darrell Henderson LA vs. SEA
Note: Running backs have piled on the points the last two weeks against the Seahawks, once on the ground (Baltimore), the other through the air (Washington).
|22.
|Kareem Hunt CLE vs. PIT
|23.
|Isiah Pacheco KC vs. PHI
|24.
|Brian Robinson WAS vs. NYG
|25.
|Gus Edwards BAL vs. CIN
|26.
|Chuba Hubbard CAR vs. DAL
|27.
|Najee Harris PIT at CLE
|28.
|James Cook BUF vs. NYJ
|29.
|Jerome Ford CLE vs. PIT
|30.
|*Ty Chandler MIN at DEN
Note: Chandler was already cutting into Alexander Mattison's workload, and then took over once Mattison suffered a concussion.
|31.
|*D'Onta Foreman CHI at DET
Note: I'm curious to see the distribution at RB for the Bears this week. I still think that Foreman will have a significant role, even with Khalil Herbert returning.
|32.
|Zach Charbonnet SEA at LAR
|33.
|*Khalil Herbert CHI at DET
Note: Herbert (ankle) was close to returning last week and will likely be back this week against the Lions.
|34.
|*Keaton Mitchell BAL vs. CIN
Note: Coach John Harbaugh said that Mitchell will be 'more involved this week' after he had only four second-half snaps against the Browns.
|35.
|Tyjae Spears TEN at JAX
|36.
|*Latavius Murray BUF vs. NYJ
Note: Murray ran well while James Cook was getting benched for his first-quarter fumble. Cook later returned, but between that stretch of time (roughly a quarter), the Bills' offensive coordinator getting fired and Leonard Fournette still hanging out on the practice squad, there's plenty of intrigue in Buffalo this week.
|37.
|Royce Freeman LA vs. SEA
|38.
|Antonio Gibson WAS vs. NYG
|39.
|Jaleel McLaughlin DEN vs. MIN
|40.
|AJ Dillon GB vs. LAC
|41.
|Rico Dowdle DAL at CAR
|42.
|Miles Sanders CAR vs. DAL
|43.
|Jerick McKinnon KC vs. PHI
|44.
|Elijah Mitchell SF vs. TB
|45.
|Kenneth Gainwell PHI at KC
|46.
|Samaje Perine DEN vs. MIN
|47.
|Keaontay Ingram ARZ at HOU
|48.
|Justice Hill BAL vs. CIN
|49.
|Joshua Kelley LAC at GB
|50.
|Roschon Johnson CHI at DET
|51.
|Trayveon Williams CIN at BAL
|52.
|Jeff Wilson MIA vs. LV
|53.
|Darrynton Evans CHI at DET
|54.
|Craig Reynolds DET vs. CHI
|55.
|Salvon Ahmed MIA vs. LV
|56.
|Dalvin Cook NYJ at BUF
|57.
|Tank Bigsby JAC vs. TEN
|58.
|Matt Breida NYG at WAS
|59.
|Zamir White LV at MIA
|60.
|Mike Boone HOU vs. ARI
|61.
|Raheem Blackshear CAR vs. DAL
|62.
|Ke'Shawn Vaughn TB at SF
|63.
|Leonard Fournette at
|64.
|*Alexander Mattison MIN at DEN
Note: Mattison left Sunday's win over the Saints with a concussion and remained in the concussion protocol to begin the week.
|65.
|Dameon Pierce HOU vs. ARI
|66.
|Emari Demercado ARZ at HOU
|67.
|*De'Von Achane MIA vs. LV
Note: Achane (knee) has been designated to return from the IR, opening up his 21-day practice window.
Wide Receivers
|1.
|Tyreek Hill MIA vs. LV
|2.
|A.J. Brown PHI at KC
|3.
|CeeDee Lamb DAL at CAR
|4.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. CHI
|5.
|*Keenan Allen LAC at GB
Note: Allen is day-to-day with a shoulder injury. He briefly left last week's loss to the Lions with that injury, but then later returned.
|6.
|Ja'Marr Chase CIN at BAL
|7.
|Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. TB
|8.
|Stefon Diggs BUF vs. NYJ
|9.
|Mike Evans TB at SF
|10.
|Garrett Wilson NYJ at BUF
|11.
|*Davante Adams LV at MIA
Note: Though it didn't translate into a massive line score, Adams was targeted a whopping 13 times Sunday night.
|12.
|*Cooper Kupp LA vs. SEA
Note: Will Kupp bounce back now that he has Stafford starting again?
|13.
|Courtland Sutton DEN vs. MIN
|14.
|Terry McLaurin WAS vs. NYG
|15.
|DK Metcalf SEA at LAR
|16.
|Deebo Samuel SF vs. TB
|17.
|*Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. LV
Note: Waddle feels rejuvenated from the bye week, after suffering various aches and pains in the preceding weeks.
|18.
|Tank Dell HOU vs. ARI
|19.
|DeAndre Hopkins TEN at JAX
|20.
|DeVonta Smith PHI at KC
|21.
|Adam Thielen CAR vs. DAL
|22.
|*Amari Cooper CLE vs. PIT
Note: Cooper just lost his starting quarterback for the season. Cooper has had two solid games without Watson (4-108, 6-89) and two duds (1-16, 2-22).
|23.
|DJ Moore CHI at DET
|24.
|Chris Godwin TB at SF
|25.
|Diontae Johnson PIT at CLE
|26.
|Christian Kirk JAC vs. TEN
|27.
|Tyler Boyd CIN at BAL
|28.
|Tyler Lockett SEA at LAR
|29.
|Noah Brown HOU vs. ARI
|30.
|George Pickens PIT at CLE
|31.
|Calvin Ridley JAC vs. TEN
|32.
|Jordan Addison MIN at DEN
|33.
|Zay Flowers BAL vs. CIN
|34.
|Puka Nacua LA vs. SEA
|35.
|Brandin Cooks DAL at CAR
|36.
|Jayden Reed GB vs. LAC
|37.
|Gabe Davis BUF vs. NYJ
|38.
|Rashee Rice KC vs. PHI
|39.
|*Jahan Dotson WAS vs. NYG
Note: Dotson is the reverse Godfather - just when you think you're in, he pushes you back out.
|40.
|Marquise Brown ARZ at HOU
|41.
|Jakobi Meyers LV at MIA
|42.
|Romeo Doubs GB vs. LAC
|43.
|Quentin Johnston LAC at GB
|44.
|*Robert Woods HOU vs. ARI
Note: Woods had a touchdown wiped off the board on a play where he was ruled to have (barely) stepped out of bounds before catching a ball in the end zone.
|45.
|Jalen Guyton LAC at GB
|46.
|Jerry Jeudy DEN vs. MIN
|47.
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA at LAR
|48.
|*Odell Beckham BAL vs. CIN
Note: Beckham sat out Tuesday's practice with a sore knee.
|49.
|Elijah Moore CLE vs. PIT
|50.
|Khalil Shakir BUF vs. NYJ
|51.
|*Christian Watson GB vs. LAC
Note: Watson was the target on both of Jordan Love's interceptions, and there was some implication that he was in part responsible for that result on at least one.
|52.
|Nelson Agholor BAL vs. CIN
|53.
|Michael Gallup DAL at CAR
|54.
|Josh Reynolds DET vs. CHI
|55.
|Jonathan Mingo CAR vs. DAL
|56.
|Wan'Dale Robinson NYG at WAS
|57.
|Tutu Atwell LA vs. SEA
|58.
|Rondale Moore ARZ at HOU
|59.
|Allen Lazard NYJ at BUF
|60.
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN at JAX
|61.
|DJ Chark CAR vs. DAL
|62.
|Trey Palmer TB at SF
|63.
|Rashod Bateman BAL vs. CIN
|64.
|Kalif Raymond DET vs. CHI
|65.
|Jameson Williams DET vs. CHI
|66.
|Brandon Powell MIN at DEN
|67.
|Jauan Jennings SF vs. TB
|68.
|Curtis Samuel WAS vs. NYG
|69.
|Jamison Crowder WAS vs. NYG
|70.
|*Trenton Irwin CIN at BAL
Note: Irwin scored a touchdown last week and could have had a second if Joe Burrow hadn't thrown wide of him when Irwin was open in the end zone. It looks like Tee Higgins will miss a second game, so Irwin could be viable in some formats again this week.
|71.
|Jake Bobo SEA at LAR
|72.
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC vs. PHI
|73.
|Darnell Mooney CHI at DET
|74.
|Julio Jones PHI at KC
|75.
|Skyy Moore KC vs. PHI
|76.
|Jalen Tolbert DAL at CAR
|77.
|Cedric Tillman CLE vs. PIT
|78.
|Michael Wilson ARZ at HOU
|79.
|K.J. Osborn MIN at DEN
|80.
|Donovan Peoples-Jones DET vs. CHI
|81.
|Nico Collins HOU vs. ARI
|82.
|Laviska Shenault CAR vs. DAL
|83.
|*Tee Higgins CIN at BAL
Note: Higgins (hamstring) is unlikely to play Thursday night, and has not practiced so far this week.
|84.
|Zay Jones JAC vs. TEN
|85.
|Justin Jefferson MIN at DEN
Tight Ends
|1.
|Travis Kelce KC vs. PHI
|2.
|Mark Andrews BAL vs. CIN
|3.
|T.J. Hockenson MIN at DEN
|4.
|Dalton Kincaid BUF vs. NYJ
|5.
|Sam LaPorta DET vs. CHI
|6.
|George Kittle SF vs. TB
|7.
|Jake Ferguson DAL at CAR
|8.
|Dalton Schultz HOU vs. ARI
|9.
|Trey McBride ARZ at HOU
|10.
|Evan Engram JAC vs. TEN
|11.
|Cole Kmet CHI at DET
|12.
|Luke Musgrave GB vs. LAC
|13.
|David Njoku CLE vs. PIT
|14.
|Logan Thomas WAS vs. NYG
|15.
|Tyler Conklin NYJ at BUF
|16.
|Noah Fant SEA at LAR
|17.
|Michael Mayer LV at MIA
|18.
|Tyler Higbee LA vs. SEA
|19.
|Donald Parham LAC at GB
|20.
|Cade Otton TB at SF
|21.
|Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN at JAX
|22.
|Irv Smith CIN at BAL
|23.
|Adam Trautman DEN vs. MIN
|24.
|Connor Heyward PIT at CLE
|25.
|Daniel Bellinger NYG at WAS
|26.
|*Gerald Everett LAC at GB
Note: Everett is day-to-day with a back injury.
|27.
|*Hayden Hurst CAR vs. DAL
Note: Hurst was placed in the concussion protocol following Thursday's loss to the Bears.
|28.
|*Pat Freiermuth PIT at CLE
Note: Freiermuth (hamstring) has been designated to return from IR and is likely to play on Sunday.
|29.
|*Dallas Goedert PHI at KC
Note: Out for 3-4 week with a fractured elbow.
Flex (RB/WR/TE)
|1.
|Christian McCaffrey SF vs. TB
Kickers
|1.
|Justin Tucker BAL vs. CIN
|2.
|Brandon Aubrey DAL at CAR
|3.
|Cameron Dicker LAC at GB
|4.
|Harrison Butker KC vs. PHI
|5.
|Evan McPherson CIN at BAL
|6.
|Jake Elliott PHI at KC
|7.
|Tyler Bass BUF vs. NYJ
|8.
|Riley Patterson DET vs. CHI
|9.
|Jason Myers SEA at LAR
|10.
|Jason Sanders MIA vs. LV
|11.
|Brandon McManus JAC vs. TEN
|12.
|Jake Moody SF vs. TB
|13.
|Dustin Hopkins CLE vs. PIT
|14.
|*Wil Lutz DEN vs. MIN
Note: Lutz got a reprieve from the Bills, who had 12 men on the field for his missed first attempt at the game-winner. He also earlier missed an extra point, which was looming large in the Broncos' one-point deficit before he hit the game-winner.
|15.
|Daniel Carlson LV at MIA
|16.
|Matt Prater ARZ at HOU
|17.
|Anders Carlson GB vs. LAC
|18.
|Chris Boswell PIT at CLE
|19.
|Chase McLaughlin TB at SF
|20.
|Greg Zuerlein NYJ at BUF
|21.
|*Matt Ammendola HOU vs. ARI
Note: By rule, Ammendola reverted back to the practice squad after going 3-for-3 and hitting the game winner. He'll likely kick again this week for the Texans.
|22.
|Nick Folk TEN at JAX
|23.
|Lucas Havrisik LA vs. SEA
|24.
|Greg Joseph MIN at DEN
|25.
|Eddy Pineiro CAR vs. DAL
|26.
|Joey Slye WAS vs. NYG
|27.
|Cairo Santos CHI at DET
|28.
|Randy Bullock NYG at WAS
|29.
|*Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU vs. ARI
Note: Fairbairn is likely to sit out with his quadriceps injury again this week.
Defenses
|1.
|Dallas Cowboys at CAR
|2.
|San Francisco 49ers vs. TB
|3.
|Cleveland Browns vs. PIT
|4.
|Washington Commanders vs. NYG
|5.
|Detroit Lions vs. CHI
|6.
|Miami Dolphins vs. LV
|7.
|Pittsburgh Steelers at CLE
|8.
|Buffalo Bills vs. NYJ
|9.
|Denver Broncos vs. MIN
|10.
|Green Bay Packers vs. LAC
|11.
|New York Jets at BUF
|12.
|Baltimore Ravens vs. CIN
|13.
|Jacksonville Jaguars vs. TEN
|14.
|Los Angeles Chargers at GB
|15.
|Seattle Seahawks at LAR
|16.
|Houston Texans vs. ARI
|17.
|Minnesota Vikings at DEN
|18.
|Kansas City Chiefs vs. PHI
|19.
|Tennessee Titans at JAX
|20.
|Philadelphia Eagles at KC
|21.
|*Cincinnati Bengals at BAL
Note: The Bengals could be without both Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard this week.
|22.
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SF
|23.
|Las Vegas Raiders at MIA
|24.
|Carolina Panthers vs. DAL
|25.
|Arizona Cardinals at HOU
|26.
|New York Giants at WAS
|27.
|Chicago Bears at DET
|28.
|Los Angeles Rams vs. SEA