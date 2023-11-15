Fantasy Football
Weekly Rankings: Week 11 Value Meter

Weekly Rankings: Week 11 Value Meter

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
November 15, 2023

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.

Bye Weeks: ATL, IND, NE, NO

Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.

Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:

- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.

These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"

These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.

Each week, the first set of rankings will be posted on Tuesday night. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.

When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.

I welcome debate on the rankings in the comments. Please keep it friendly.

Quarterbacks

1.Jalen Hurts PHI at KC
2.Patrick Mahomes KC vs. PHI
3.*Josh Allen BUF vs. NYJ
Note: Allen threw two more interceptions and also lost a fumble in the loss on Monday night.
4.Tua Tagovailoa MIA vs. LV
5.Dak Prescott DAL at CAR
6.Jared Goff DET vs. CHI
7.Justin Herbert LAC at GB
8.C.J. Stroud HOU vs. ARI
9.Lamar Jackson BAL vs. CIN
10.Joe Burrow CIN at BAL
11.Sam Howell WAS vs. NYG
12.Kyler Murray ARZ at HOU
13.Brock Purdy SF vs. TB
14.Joshua Dobbs MIN at DEN
15.Russell Wilson DEN vs. MIN
16.Trevor Lawrence JAC vs. TEN
17.Jordan Love GB vs. LAC
18.Geno Smith SEA at LAR
19.*Justin Fields CHI at DET
Note: I'm operating under the assumption that Fields (thumb) will return this week.
20.*Matthew Stafford LA vs. SEA
Note: Stafford (thumb) is expected to return for Week 11's game against Seattle.
21.*Aidan O'Connell LV at MIA
Note: The Raiders haven't asked O'Connell to do much the last two weeks, but they'll need more of an output against the Dolphins.
22.Will Levis TEN at JAX
23.*Baker Mayfield TB at SF
Note: Mayfield (thumb) isn't expected to miss any practice time.
24.Kenny Pickett PIT at CLE
25.*PJ Walker CLE vs. PIT
Note: Walker is back in as the starter with Deshaun Watson needing season-ending shoulder surgery.
26.Bryce Young CAR vs. DAL
27.*Zach Wilson NYJ at BUF
Note: Wilson will remain the starter. The Jets have not scored an offensive touchdown in 36 consecutive series.
28.Tommy DeVito NYG at WAS
29.Tyson Bagent CHI at DET
30.Jaren Hall MIN at DEN
31.Carson Wentz LA vs. SEA
32.*Deshaun Watson CLE vs. PIT
Note: Watson not only had a high ankle sprain in the win over the Ravens, but also fractured a bone in his shoulder and will need season-ending surgery.

Running Backs

1.Christian McCaffrey SF vs. TB
2.Austin Ekeler LAC at GB
3.Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. CHI
4.Saquon Barkley NYG at WAS
5.Derrick Henry TEN at JAX
6.Travis Etienne JAC vs. TEN
7.Joe Mixon CIN at BAL
8.Josh Jacobs LV at MIA
9.Breece Hall NYJ at BUF
10.David Montgomery DET vs. CHI
11.Tony Pollard DAL at CAR
12.Kenneth Walker SEA at LAR
13.Javonte Williams DEN vs. MIN
14.*Raheem Mostert MIA vs. LV
Note: Mostert did not participate in Monday's unofficial practice.
15.Rachaad White TB at SF
16.D'Andre Swift PHI at KC
17.Jaylen Warren PIT at CLE
18.Devin Singletary HOU vs. ARI
19.Aaron Jones GB vs. LAC
20.*James Conner ARZ at HOU
Note: Conner had 16 carries in his return from his knee injury.
21.*Darrell Henderson LA vs. SEA
Note: Running backs have piled on the points the last two weeks against the Seahawks, once on the ground (Baltimore), the other through the air (Washington).
22.Kareem Hunt CLE vs. PIT
23.Isiah Pacheco KC vs. PHI
24.Brian Robinson WAS vs. NYG
25.Gus Edwards BAL vs. CIN
26.Chuba Hubbard CAR vs. DAL
27.Najee Harris PIT at CLE
28.James Cook BUF vs. NYJ
29.Jerome Ford CLE vs. PIT
30.*Ty Chandler MIN at DEN
Note: Chandler was already cutting into Alexander Mattison's workload, and then took over once Mattison suffered a concussion.
31.*D'Onta Foreman CHI at DET
Note: I'm curious to see the distribution at RB for the Bears this week. I still think that Foreman will have a significant role, even with Khalil Herbert returning.
32.Zach Charbonnet SEA at LAR
33.*Khalil Herbert CHI at DET
Note: Herbert (ankle) was close to returning last week and will likely be back this week against the Lions.
34.*Keaton Mitchell BAL vs. CIN
Note: Coach John Harbaugh said that Mitchell will be 'more involved this week' after he had only four second-half snaps against the Browns.
35.Tyjae Spears TEN at JAX
36.*Latavius Murray BUF vs. NYJ
Note: Murray ran well while James Cook was getting benched for his first-quarter fumble. Cook later returned, but between that stretch of time (roughly a quarter), the Bills' offensive coordinator getting fired and Leonard Fournette still hanging out on the practice squad, there's plenty of intrigue in Buffalo this week.
37.Royce Freeman LA vs. SEA
38.Antonio Gibson WAS vs. NYG
39.Jaleel McLaughlin DEN vs. MIN
40.AJ Dillon GB vs. LAC
41.Rico Dowdle DAL at CAR
42.Miles Sanders CAR vs. DAL
43.Jerick McKinnon KC vs. PHI
44.Elijah Mitchell SF vs. TB
45.Kenneth Gainwell PHI at KC
46.Samaje Perine DEN vs. MIN
47.Keaontay Ingram ARZ at HOU
48.Justice Hill BAL vs. CIN
49.Joshua Kelley LAC at GB
50.Roschon Johnson CHI at DET
51.Trayveon Williams CIN at BAL
52.Jeff Wilson MIA vs. LV
53.Darrynton Evans CHI at DET
54.Craig Reynolds DET vs. CHI
55.Salvon Ahmed MIA vs. LV
56.Dalvin Cook NYJ at BUF
57.Tank Bigsby JAC vs. TEN
58.Matt Breida NYG at WAS
59.Zamir White LV at MIA
60.Mike Boone HOU vs. ARI
61.Raheem Blackshear CAR vs. DAL
62.Ke'Shawn Vaughn TB at SF
64.*Alexander Mattison MIN at DEN
Note: Mattison left Sunday's win over the Saints with a concussion and remained in the concussion protocol to begin the week.
65.Dameon Pierce HOU vs. ARI
66.Emari Demercado ARZ at HOU
67.*De'Von Achane MIA vs. LV
Note: Achane (knee) has been designated to return from the IR, opening up his 21-day practice window.

Wide Receivers

1.Tyreek Hill MIA vs. LV
2.A.J. Brown PHI at KC
3.CeeDee Lamb DAL at CAR
4.Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. CHI
5.*Keenan Allen LAC at GB
Note: Allen is day-to-day with a shoulder injury. He briefly left last week's loss to the Lions with that injury, but then later returned.
6.Ja'Marr Chase CIN at BAL
7.Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. TB
8.Stefon Diggs BUF vs. NYJ
9.Mike Evans TB at SF
10.Garrett Wilson NYJ at BUF
11.*Davante Adams LV at MIA
Note: Though it didn't translate into a massive line score, Adams was targeted a whopping 13 times Sunday night.
12.*Cooper Kupp LA vs. SEA
Note: Will Kupp bounce back now that he has Stafford starting again?
13.Courtland Sutton DEN vs. MIN
14.Terry McLaurin WAS vs. NYG
15.DK Metcalf SEA at LAR
16.Deebo Samuel SF vs. TB
17.*Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. LV
Note: Waddle feels rejuvenated from the bye week, after suffering various aches and pains in the preceding weeks.
18.Tank Dell HOU vs. ARI
19.DeAndre Hopkins TEN at JAX
20.DeVonta Smith PHI at KC
21.Adam Thielen CAR vs. DAL
22.*Amari Cooper CLE vs. PIT
Note: Cooper just lost his starting quarterback for the season. Cooper has had two solid games without Watson (4-108, 6-89) and two duds (1-16, 2-22).
23.DJ Moore CHI at DET
24.Chris Godwin TB at SF
25.Diontae Johnson PIT at CLE
26.Christian Kirk JAC vs. TEN
27.Tyler Boyd CIN at BAL
28.Tyler Lockett SEA at LAR
29.Noah Brown HOU vs. ARI
30.George Pickens PIT at CLE
31.Calvin Ridley JAC vs. TEN
32.Jordan Addison MIN at DEN
33.Zay Flowers BAL vs. CIN
34.Puka Nacua LA vs. SEA
35.Brandin Cooks DAL at CAR
36.Jayden Reed GB vs. LAC
37.Gabe Davis BUF vs. NYJ
38.Rashee Rice KC vs. PHI
39.*Jahan Dotson WAS vs. NYG
Note: Dotson is the reverse Godfather - just when you think you're in, he pushes you back out.
40.Marquise Brown ARZ at HOU
41.Jakobi Meyers LV at MIA
42.Romeo Doubs GB vs. LAC
43.Quentin Johnston LAC at GB
44.*Robert Woods HOU vs. ARI
Note: Woods had a touchdown wiped off the board on a play where he was ruled to have (barely) stepped out of bounds before catching a ball in the end zone.
45.Jalen Guyton LAC at GB
46.Jerry Jeudy DEN vs. MIN
47.Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA at LAR
48.*Odell Beckham BAL vs. CIN
Note: Beckham sat out Tuesday's practice with a sore knee.
49.Elijah Moore CLE vs. PIT
50.Khalil Shakir BUF vs. NYJ
51.*Christian Watson GB vs. LAC
Note: Watson was the target on both of Jordan Love's interceptions, and there was some implication that he was in part responsible for that result on at least one.
52.Nelson Agholor BAL vs. CIN
53.Michael Gallup DAL at CAR
54.Josh Reynolds DET vs. CHI
55.Jonathan Mingo CAR vs. DAL
56.Wan'Dale Robinson NYG at WAS
57.Tutu Atwell LA vs. SEA
58.Rondale Moore ARZ at HOU
59.Allen Lazard NYJ at BUF
60.Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN at JAX
61.DJ Chark CAR vs. DAL
62.Trey Palmer TB at SF
63.Rashod Bateman BAL vs. CIN
64.Kalif Raymond DET vs. CHI
65.Jameson Williams DET vs. CHI
66.Brandon Powell MIN at DEN
67.Jauan Jennings SF vs. TB
68.Curtis Samuel WAS vs. NYG
69.Jamison Crowder WAS vs. NYG
70.*Trenton Irwin CIN at BAL
Note: Irwin scored a touchdown last week and could have had a second if Joe Burrow hadn't thrown wide of him when Irwin was open in the end zone. It looks like Tee Higgins will miss a second game, so Irwin could be viable in some formats again this week.
71.Jake Bobo SEA at LAR
72.Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC vs. PHI
73.Darnell Mooney CHI at DET
74.Julio Jones PHI at KC
75.Skyy Moore KC vs. PHI
76.Jalen Tolbert DAL at CAR
77.Cedric Tillman CLE vs. PIT
78.Michael Wilson ARZ at HOU
79.K.J. Osborn MIN at DEN
80.Donovan Peoples-Jones DET vs. CHI
81.Nico Collins HOU vs. ARI
82.Laviska Shenault CAR vs. DAL
83.*Tee Higgins CIN at BAL
Note: Higgins (hamstring) is unlikely to play Thursday night, and has not practiced so far this week.
84.Zay Jones JAC vs. TEN
85.Justin Jefferson MIN at DEN

Tight Ends

1.Travis Kelce KC vs. PHI
2.Mark Andrews BAL vs. CIN
3.T.J. Hockenson MIN at DEN
4.Dalton Kincaid BUF vs. NYJ
5.Sam LaPorta DET vs. CHI
6.George Kittle SF vs. TB
7.Jake Ferguson DAL at CAR
8.Dalton Schultz HOU vs. ARI
9.Trey McBride ARZ at HOU
10.Evan Engram JAC vs. TEN
11.Cole Kmet CHI at DET
12.Luke Musgrave GB vs. LAC
13.David Njoku CLE vs. PIT
14.Logan Thomas WAS vs. NYG
15.Tyler Conklin NYJ at BUF
16.Noah Fant SEA at LAR
17.Michael Mayer LV at MIA
18.Tyler Higbee LA vs. SEA
19.Donald Parham LAC at GB
20.Cade Otton TB at SF
21.Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN at JAX
22.Irv Smith CIN at BAL
23.Adam Trautman DEN vs. MIN
24.Connor Heyward PIT at CLE
25.Daniel Bellinger NYG at WAS
26.*Gerald Everett LAC at GB
Note: Everett is day-to-day with a back injury.
27.*Hayden Hurst CAR vs. DAL
Note: Hurst was placed in the concussion protocol following Thursday's loss to the Bears.
28.*Pat Freiermuth PIT at CLE
Note: Freiermuth (hamstring) has been designated to return from IR and is likely to play on Sunday.
29.*Dallas Goedert PHI at KC
Note: Out for 3-4 week with a fractured elbow.

Flex (RB/WR/TE)

1.Christian McCaffrey SF vs. TB

Kickers

1.Justin Tucker BAL vs. CIN
2.Brandon Aubrey DAL at CAR
3.Cameron Dicker LAC at GB
4.Harrison Butker KC vs. PHI
5.Evan McPherson CIN at BAL
6.Jake Elliott PHI at KC
7.Tyler Bass BUF vs. NYJ
8.Riley Patterson DET vs. CHI
9.Jason Myers SEA at LAR
10.Jason Sanders MIA vs. LV
11.Brandon McManus JAC vs. TEN
12.Jake Moody SF vs. TB
13.Dustin Hopkins CLE vs. PIT
14.*Wil Lutz DEN vs. MIN
Note: Lutz got a reprieve from the Bills, who had 12 men on the field for his missed first attempt at the game-winner. He also earlier missed an extra point, which was looming large in the Broncos' one-point deficit before he hit the game-winner.
15.Daniel Carlson LV at MIA
16.Matt Prater ARZ at HOU
17.Anders Carlson GB vs. LAC
18.Chris Boswell PIT at CLE
19.Chase McLaughlin TB at SF
20.Greg Zuerlein NYJ at BUF
21.*Matt Ammendola HOU vs. ARI
Note: By rule, Ammendola reverted back to the practice squad after going 3-for-3 and hitting the game winner. He'll likely kick again this week for the Texans.
22.Nick Folk TEN at JAX
23.Lucas Havrisik LA vs. SEA
24.Greg Joseph MIN at DEN
25.Eddy Pineiro CAR vs. DAL
26.Joey Slye WAS vs. NYG
27.Cairo Santos CHI at DET
28.Randy Bullock NYG at WAS
29.*Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU vs. ARI
Note: Fairbairn is likely to sit out with his quadriceps injury again this week.

Defenses

1.Dallas Cowboys at CAR
2.San Francisco 49ers vs. TB
3.Cleveland Browns vs. PIT
4.Washington Commanders vs. NYG
5.Detroit Lions vs. CHI
6.Miami Dolphins vs. LV
7.Pittsburgh Steelers at CLE
8.Buffalo Bills vs. NYJ
9.Denver Broncos vs. MIN
10.Green Bay Packers vs. LAC
11.New York Jets at BUF
12.Baltimore Ravens vs. CIN
13.Jacksonville Jaguars vs. TEN
14.Los Angeles Chargers at GB
15.Seattle Seahawks at LAR
16.Houston Texans vs. ARI
17.Minnesota Vikings at DEN
18.Kansas City Chiefs vs. PHI
19.Tennessee Titans at JAX
20.Philadelphia Eagles at KC
21.*Cincinnati Bengals at BAL
Note: The Bengals could be without both Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard this week.
22.Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SF
23.Las Vegas Raiders at MIA
24.Carolina Panthers vs. DAL
25.Arizona Cardinals at HOU
26.New York Giants at WAS
27.Chicago Bears at DET
28.Los Angeles Rams vs. SEA
