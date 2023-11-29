Fantasy Football
Weekly Rankings: Week 13 Value Meter

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
November 29, 2023

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.

Six Byes: BAL, BUF, CHI, LV, MIN, NYG

Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.

Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:

- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.

These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"

These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.

Each week, the first set of rankings will be posted on Tuesday night. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.

When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.

Quarterbacks

1.*Jalen Hurts PHI vs. SF
Note: Hurts was responsible for all five of the Eagles' touchdowns against the Bills - three passing and two rushing.
2.Dak Prescott DAL vs. SEA
3.Tua Tagovailoa MIA at WAS
4.Patrick Mahomes KC at GB
5.C.J. Stroud HOU vs. DEN
6.Trevor Lawrence JAC vs. CIN
7.Brock Purdy SF at PHI
8.Jared Goff DET at NO
9.*Justin Herbert LAC at NE
Note: Herbert had to be checked for a concussion late in the loss to the Ravens.
10.Sam Howell WAS vs. MIA
11.Kyler Murray ARZ at PIT
12.*Gardner Minshew IND at TEN
Note: Minshew could be very busy this week against Tennessee with Jonathan Taylor out.
13.Jordan Love GB vs. KC
14.*Kenny Pickett PIT vs. ARI
Note: Pickett is dealing with ankle soreness and might have his reps in practice capped this week.
15.*Russell Wilson DEN at HOU
Note: The Broncos have converted Wilson into a game-manager, though we'll see if they'll have that luxury against the Texans this week.
16.*Baker Mayfield TB vs. CAR
Note: Mayfield injured his ankle on the first drive of the game against the Colts and missed the end of that drive, but later returned. An MRI taken Monday came back negative for ligament damage, though Mayfield remains sore.
17.*Derek Carr NO vs. DET
Note: Carr might be without his top three wide receivers this week.
18.Matthew Stafford LA vs. CLE
19.Geno Smith SEA at DAL
20.Desmond Ridder ATL at NYJ
21.*Jake Browning CIN at JAX
Note: Browning struggled to connect down-field, and his pocket awareness was a little lacking in the face of the Steelers' pass rush. It doesn't get much easier on Monday night in Jacksonville.
22.*Will Levis TEN vs. IND
Note: Levis has been under 200 yards in his last three games.
23.*Taysom Hill NO vs. DET
Note: Hill had a combined 81 rushing and receiving yards last week and should be very busy this week against the Lions, given all the wide receiver injuries for the Saints.
24.*Bryce Young CAR at TB
Note: Young struggled again, in a relatively decent matchup at Tennessee, and his lack of development likely cost Frank Reich his job.
25.*Tim Boyle NYJ vs. ATL
Note: Getting the start again this week.
26.*Bailey Zappe NE vs. LAC
Note: Zappe played the second half last week against the Giants and was slightly less bad than Mac Jones in the first half. The Pats also re-signed Will Grier to the practice squad.
27.*PJ Walker CLE at LAR
Note: Walker really struggled against the Broncos after DTR left with a concussion. He fumbled twice, losing one, and was sacked four times, once for a safety.
28.*Mac Jones NE vs. LAC
Note: Jones played a mockery of a first half against the Giants, throwing two interceptions, before getting benched at halftime.
29.*Dorian Thompson-Robinson CLE at LAR
Note: Thompson-Robinson left Sunday's loss to the Broncos with a concussion.

Running Backs

1.Christian McCaffrey SF at PHI
2.Alvin Kamara NO vs. DET
3.David Montgomery DET at NO
4.*Travis Etienne JAC vs. CIN
Note: Etienne briefly had to leave to be evaluated for a chest injury and then wasn't always on the field in the fourth quarter. Something to watch in practice this week.
5.Kyren Williams LA vs. CLE
6.*Bijan Robinson ATL at NYJ
Note: Robinson is still sharing snaps with both Allgeier and Patterson, but at least this week there was enough to go around and all three backs were effective.
7.*Austin Ekeler LAC at NE
Note: Ekeler coughed up a fumble for a second game in a row in the loss to the Ravens.
8.Tony Pollard DAL vs. SEA
9.*Zack Moss IND at TEN
Note: Moss will start against the Titans with Jonathan Taylor (thumb) out.
10.Derrick Henry TEN vs. IND
11.Isiah Pacheco KC at GB
12.D'Andre Swift PHI vs. SF
13.Jahmyr Gibbs DET at NO
14.Raheem Mostert MIA at WAS
15.Jaylen Warren PIT vs. ARI
16.Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. LAC
17.Rachaad White TB vs. CAR
18.*Jerome Ford CLE at LAR
Note: I realize that game flow and a quarterback injury complicated matters, but the Browns need to get the ball in Ford's hands more.
19.Joe Mixon CIN at JAX
20.*Devin Singletary HOU vs. DEN
Note: While Singletary had just one more carry than Dameon Pierce, he out-snapped Pierce 47 to 11.
21.Brian Robinson WAS vs. MIA
22.*Najee Harris PIT vs. ARI
Note: Harris was the more effective of the two Pittsburgh backs in the win over the Bengals.
23.*Javonte Williams DEN at HOU
Note: Williams briefly left Sunday's win over the Broncos to get his neck checked out, which cost him a goal line opportunity that Samaje Perine cashed in.
24.Breece Hall NYJ vs. ATL
25.Chuba Hubbard CAR at TB
26.*Zach Charbonnet SEA at DAL
Note: It appears that Charbonnet is in line for another start, as Kenneth Walker (oblique) hasn't started practicing yet.
27.Kareem Hunt CLE at LAR
28.AJ Dillon GB vs. KC
29.James Conner ARZ at PIT
30.Ezekiel Elliott NE vs. LAC
31.Royce Freeman LA vs. CLE
32.Tyler Allgeier ATL at NYJ
33.Elijah Mitchell SF at PHI
34.*Samaje Perine DEN at HOU
Note: Perine has reclaimed the backup role ahead of Jaleel McLaughlin.
35.Miles Sanders CAR at TB
36.*Rico Dowdle DAL vs. SEA
Note: Dowdle (ankle) was limited in Tuesday's practice. He was also limited leading up to the Thanksgiving win over the Commanders and played great in the game.
37.*D'Ernest Johnson JAC vs. CIN
Note: Johnson seven carries to just one for Tank Bigsby.
38.Antonio Gibson WAS vs. MIA
39.Tyjae Spears TEN vs. IND
40.Jeff Wilson MIA at WAS
41.Kenneth Gainwell PHI vs. SF
42.DeeJay Dallas SEA at DAL
43.*Dameon Pierce HOU vs. DEN
Note: Pierce played only 11 offensive snaps in the loss to the Jaguars.
44.Cordarrelle Patterson ATL at NYJ
45.Chris Rodriguez WAS vs. MIA
46.Trayveon Williams CIN at JAX
47.Dalvin Cook NYJ vs. ATL
48.Joshua Kelley LAC at NE
49.*Tank Bigsby JAC vs. CIN
Note: Bigsby has been surpassed by D'Ernest Johnson.
50.Michael Carter ARZ at PIT
51.Trey Sermon IND at TEN
52.Craig Reynolds DET at NO
53.*Jaleel McLaughlin DEN at HOU
Note: McLaughlin was limited to two offensive snaps in the win over the Browns.
54.Patrick Taylor GB vs. KC
55.De'Von Achane MIA at WAS
56.Jerick McKinnon KC at GB
57.*Kenneth Walker SEA at DAL
Note: Walker (oblique) sat out practice Tuesday and coach Pete Carroll suggested that Walker hasn't really improved yet.
58.Emari Demercado ARZ at PIT
59.Aaron Jones GB vs. KC
60.*Jonathan Taylor IND at TEN
Note: Taylor will undergo surgery for his injured thumb Wednesday and is out at least 2-3 weeks.

Wide Receivers

1.Tyreek Hill MIA at WAS
2.CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. SEA
3.A.J. Brown PHI vs. SF
4.Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at NO
5.Brandon Aiyuk SF at PHI
6.Keenan Allen LAC at NE
7.Mike Evans TB vs. CAR
8.*Calvin Ridley JAC vs. CIN
Note: All of Ridley's production came in the second half after Jacksonville had fallen behind 14-13 against the Texans.
9.Tank Dell HOU vs. DEN
10.Michael Pittman IND at TEN
11.Courtland Sutton DEN at HOU
12.Nico Collins HOU vs. DEN
13.Ja'Marr Chase CIN at JAX
14.DeVonta Smith PHI vs. SF
15.Deebo Samuel SF at PHI
16.Jaylen Waddle MIA at WAS
17.DK Metcalf SEA at DAL
18.Christian Watson GB vs. KC
19.DeAndre Hopkins TEN vs. IND
20.Puka Nacua LA vs. CLE
21.Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. ATL
22.*Cooper Kupp LA vs. CLE
Note: Kupp (hamstring) appeared to aggravate his injury early against the Cardinals, but later returned and played 58 snaps.
23.Terry McLaurin WAS vs. MIA
24.Diontae Johnson PIT vs. ARI
25.*Rashee Rice KC at GB
Note: Rice had his first 100-yard game in the NFL against the Raiders.
26.*Josh Downs IND at TEN
Note: Downs had just five catches on his whopping 13 targets in the win over the Bucs.
27.Brandin Cooks DAL vs. SEA
28.*Adam Thielen CAR at TB
Note: Thielen had only one catch on just three targets in the loss to the Titans.
29.George Pickens PIT vs. ARI
30.Drake London ATL at NYJ
31.Christian Kirk JAC vs. CIN
32.Chris Godwin TB vs. CAR
33.Jayden Reed GB vs. KC
34.Tyler Lockett SEA at DAL
35.Romeo Doubs GB vs. KC
36.Robert Woods HOU vs. DEN
37.Tutu Atwell LA vs. CLE
38.Tyler Boyd CIN at JAX
39.Elijah Moore CLE at LAR
40.Jahan Dotson WAS vs. MIA
41.Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA at DAL
42.Marquise Brown ARZ at PIT
43.Curtis Samuel WAS vs. MIA
44.*A.T. Perry NO vs. DET
Note: Perry and Keith Kirkwood could be the Saints' top two wide receivers if Chris Olave (concussion) and Rashid Shaheed (quad) can't go.
45.Kalif Raymond DET at NO
46.Jerry Jeudy DEN at HOU
47.Zay Jones JAC vs. CIN
48.Rondale Moore ARZ at PIT
49.Justin Watson KC at GB
50.Michael Gallup DAL vs. SEA
51.Trenton Irwin CIN at JAX
52.Jameson Williams DET at NO
53.Jonathan Mingo CAR at TB
54.Greg Dortch ARZ at PIT
55.Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN vs. IND
56.Jalen Tolbert DAL vs. SEA
57.DeVante Parker NE vs. LAC
58.Marvin Mims DEN at HOU
59.Keith Kirkwood NO vs. DET
60.Skyy Moore KC at GB
61.JuJu Smith-Schuster NE vs. LAC
62.Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC at GB
63.*Josh Reynolds DET at NO
Note: Reynolds has been surpassed by Kalif Raymond and maybe Jameson Williams.
64.*Demario Douglas NE vs. LAC
Note: Douglas left Sunday's loss to the Giants with a head injury. He earlier missed time with a concussion, so this bears watching.
65.*Amari Cooper CLE at LAR
Note: Cooper left with a rib injury in the loss to the Broncos - x-rays were negative.
66.*Chris Olave NO vs. DET
Note: Olave was having a huge game before leaving in the third quarter with a concussion.
67.*Rashid Shaheed NO vs. DET
Note: Shaheed is day-to-day with a quad injury. Nick Underhill of NewOrleansFootball.com suggests that Shaheed will not be available this week.
68.*Quentin Johnston LAC at NE
Note: Johnston left Sunday night's loss in the third quarter with a rib injury, and though x-rays were negative, he didn't return to action.
69.Noah Brown HOU vs. DEN
70.Jalen Guyton LAC at NE
71.*Tee Higgins CIN at JAX
Note: Higgins (hamstring) might be able to return this week - the Bengals are taking a wait-and-see approach based on how he practices.

Tight Ends

1.Travis Kelce KC at GB
2.Sam LaPorta DET at NO
3.George Kittle SF at PHI
4.Dalton Schultz HOU vs. DEN
5.*David Njoku CLE at LAR
Note: Njoku had nine more targets against the Broncos; alas he dropped another potential touchdown.
6.*Evan Engram JAC vs. CIN
Note: Engram hasn't reached the end zone all season, but draws a Bengals defense that was carved up by Pat Freiermuth last week.
7.Jake Ferguson DAL vs. SEA
8.Trey McBride ARZ at PIT
9.*Pat Freiermuth PIT vs. ARI
Note: Massive day against the Bengals - nine catches on 11 targets for 120 yards.
10.Gerald Everett LAC at NE
11.Logan Thomas WAS vs. MIA
12.Cade Otton TB vs. CAR
13.*Tyler Higbee LA vs. CLE
Note: Higbee caught his first touchdown pass of the year, and liked it so much that he caught another.
14.*Tucker Kraft GB vs. KC
Note: Teammate Luke Musgrave might have to miss the remainder of the season.
15.Kyle Pitts ATL at NYJ
16.Juwan Johnson NO vs. DET
17.Donald Parham LAC at NE
18.Tyler Conklin NYJ vs. ATL
19.Noah Fant SEA at DAL
20.Tanner Hudson CIN at JAX
21.Jonnu Smith ATL at NYJ
22.Hunter Henry NE vs. LAC
23.Adam Trautman DEN at HOU
24.Mike Gesicki NE vs. LAC
25.Irv Smith CIN at JAX
26.Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN vs. IND
27.Hayden Hurst CAR at TB
28.*Dallas Goedert PHI vs. SF
Note: Goedert (forearm) is pushing to return this week against the Niners.

Flex (RB/WR/TE)

1.Christian McCaffrey SF at PHI
2.Tyreek Hill MIA at WAS
3.CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. SEA
4.A.J. Brown PHI vs. SF
5.Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at NO
6.Travis Kelce KC at GB
7.Alvin Kamara NO vs. DET
8.Brandon Aiyuk SF at PHI
9.Keenan Allen LAC at NE
10.Mike Evans TB vs. CAR
11.David Montgomery DET at NO
12.*Travis Etienne JAC vs. CIN
Note: Etienne briefly had to leave to be evaluated for a chest injury and then wasn't always on the field in the fourth quarter. Something to watch in practice this week.
13.Kyren Williams LA vs. CLE
14.*Bijan Robinson ATL at NYJ
Note: Robinson is still sharing snaps with both Allgeier and Patterson, but at least this week there was enough to go around and all three backs were effective.
15.*Calvin Ridley JAC vs. CIN
Note: All of Ridley's production came in the second half after Jacksonville had fallen behind 14-13 against the Texans.
16.Tank Dell HOU vs. DEN
17.Michael Pittman IND at TEN
18.*Austin Ekeler LAC at NE
Note: Ekeler coughed up a fumble for a second game in a row in the loss to the Ravens.
19.Tony Pollard DAL vs. SEA
20.*Zack Moss IND at TEN
Note: Moss will start against the Titans with Jonathan Taylor (thumb) out.
21.Courtland Sutton DEN at HOU
22.Nico Collins HOU vs. DEN
23.Ja'Marr Chase CIN at JAX
24.DeVonta Smith PHI vs. SF
25.Deebo Samuel SF at PHI
26.Jaylen Waddle MIA at WAS
27.Derrick Henry TEN vs. IND
28.Isiah Pacheco KC at GB
29.DK Metcalf SEA at DAL
30.Christian Watson GB vs. KC
31.DeAndre Hopkins TEN vs. IND
32.Raheem Mostert MIA at WAS
33.Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. LAC
34.Rachaad White TB vs. CAR
35.Sam LaPorta DET at NO
36.Puka Nacua LA vs. CLE
37.Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. ATL
38.D'Andre Swift PHI vs. SF
39.Jahmyr Gibbs DET at NO
40.Jaylen Warren PIT vs. ARI
41.*Jerome Ford CLE at LAR
Note: I realize that game flow and a quarterback injury complicated matters, but the Browns need to get the ball in Ford's hands more.
42.*Cooper Kupp LA vs. CLE
Note: Kupp (hamstring) appeared to aggravate his injury early against the Cardinals, but later returned and played 58 snaps.
43.Terry McLaurin WAS vs. MIA
44.Diontae Johnson PIT vs. ARI
45.*Rashee Rice KC at GB
Note: Rice had his first 100-yard game in the NFL against the Raiders.
46.*Josh Downs IND at TEN
Note: Downs had just five catches on his whopping 13 targets in the win over the Bucs.
47.Brandin Cooks DAL vs. SEA
48.Joe Mixon CIN at JAX
49.*Devin Singletary HOU vs. DEN
Note: While Singletary had just one more carry than Dameon Pierce, he out-snapped Pierce 47 to 11.
50.George Kittle SF at PHI
51.Brian Robinson WAS vs. MIA
52.*Najee Harris PIT vs. ARI
Note: Harris was the more effective of the two Pittsburgh backs in the win over the Bengals.
53.Breece Hall NYJ vs. ATL
54.*Javonte Williams DEN at HOU
Note: Williams briefly left Sunday's win over the Broncos to get his neck checked out, which cost him a goal line opportunity that Samaje Perine cashed in.
55.Chuba Hubbard CAR at TB
56.*Zach Charbonnet SEA at DAL
Note: It appears that Charbonnet is in line for another start, as Kenneth Walker (oblique) hasn't started practicing yet.
57.*Adam Thielen CAR at TB
Note: Thielen had only one catch on just three targets in the loss to the Titans.
58.George Pickens PIT vs. ARI
59.Drake London ATL at NYJ
60.Christian Kirk JAC vs. CIN
61.Chris Godwin TB vs. CAR
62.Jayden Reed GB vs. KC
63.Kareem Hunt CLE at LAR
64.AJ Dillon GB vs. KC
65.James Conner ARZ at PIT
66.Ezekiel Elliott NE vs. LAC
67.Tyler Lockett SEA at DAL
68.Romeo Doubs GB vs. KC
69.Dalton Schultz HOU vs. DEN
70.*David Njoku CLE at LAR
Note: Njoku had nine more targets against the Broncos; alas he dropped another potential touchdown.
71.Royce Freeman LA vs. CLE
72.Tyler Allgeier ATL at NYJ
73.Robert Woods HOU vs. DEN
74.Tutu Atwell LA vs. CLE
75.Tyler Boyd CIN at JAX

Kickers

1.Harrison Butker KC at GB
2.*Jake Elliott PHI vs. SF
Note: Elliott made a 59-yarder in a driving rainstorm to send the Eagles to overtime, where they eventually won.
3.Brandon Aubrey DAL vs. SEA
4.Jake Moody SF at PHI
5.Cameron Dicker LAC at NE
6.Chris Boswell PIT vs. ARI
7.Brandon McManus JAC vs. CIN
8.Jason Myers SEA at DAL
9.Dustin Hopkins CLE at LAR
10.Younghoe Koo ATL at NYJ
11.Riley Patterson DET at NO
12.Jason Sanders MIA at WAS
13.*Blake Grupe NO vs. DET
Note: Grupe made his first five attempts last week against the Falcons, but came up short on a sixth from 54 yards late in the loss.
14.Matt Gay IND at TEN
15.Matt Prater ARZ at PIT
16.Chase McLaughlin TB vs. CAR
17.Wil Lutz DEN at HOU
18.Evan McPherson CIN at JAX
19.Anders Carlson GB vs. KC
20.Joey Slye WAS vs. MIA
21.Nick Folk TEN vs. IND
22.Greg Zuerlein NYJ vs. ATL
23.Eddy Pineiro CAR at TB
24.Lucas Havrisik LA vs. CLE
25.*Chad Ryland NE vs. LAC
Note: Ryland missed badly on a 35-yard attempt to tie the game last week.
26.*Matt Ammendola at
Note: Came up *just* short on a potential tying 58-yard field goal against the Jaguars. Teammate Kai'imi Fairbairn (quadriceps) could be back in Week 14. He was waived by the Texans, but still could be re-signed in time to kick against the Broncos this week.

Defenses

1.Dallas Cowboys vs. SEA
2.Pittsburgh Steelers vs. ARI
3.Jacksonville Jaguars vs. CIN
4.*Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. CAR
Note: Standard conflict between bad defense and even worse offense.
5.Miami Dolphins at WAS
6.Los Angeles Chargers at NE
7.Kansas City Chiefs at GB
8.Los Angeles Rams vs. CLE
9.New York Jets vs. ATL
10.Indianapolis Colts at TEN
11.*Cleveland Browns at LAR
Note: Myles Garrett injured his left shoulder in the loss to the Broncos.
12.Atlanta Falcons at NYJ
13.Denver Broncos at HOU
14.New England Patriots vs. LAC
15.Detroit Lions at NO
16.San Francisco 49ers at PHI
17.Houston Texans vs. DEN
18.Arizona Cardinals at PIT
19.Tennessee Titans vs. IND
20.Carolina Panthers at TB
21.Cincinnati Bengals at JAX
22.Philadelphia Eagles vs. SF
23.New Orleans Saints vs. DET
24.Seattle Seahawks at DAL
25.Green Bay Packers vs. KC
26.Washington Commanders vs. MIA
