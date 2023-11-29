Weekly Rankings: Week 13 Value Meter

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.
Six Byes: BAL, BUF, CHI, LV, MIN, NYG
Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.
Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:
- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.
These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"
These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.
Each week, the first set of rankings will be posted on Tuesday night. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.
When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.
I welcome debate on the rankings in the
I welcome debate on the rankings in the comments. Please keep it friendly.
Quarterbacks
|1.
|*Jalen Hurts PHI vs. SF
Note: Hurts was responsible for all five of the Eagles' touchdowns against the Bills - three passing and two rushing.
|2.
|Dak Prescott DAL vs. SEA
|3.
|Tua Tagovailoa MIA at WAS
|4.
|Patrick Mahomes KC at GB
|5.
|C.J. Stroud HOU vs. DEN
|6.
|Trevor Lawrence JAC vs. CIN
|7.
|Brock Purdy SF at PHI
|8.
|Jared Goff DET at NO
|9.
|*Justin Herbert LAC at NE
Note: Herbert had to be checked for a concussion late in the loss to the Ravens.
|10.
|Sam Howell WAS vs. MIA
|11.
|Kyler Murray ARZ at PIT
|12.
|*Gardner Minshew IND at TEN
Note: Minshew could be very busy this week against Tennessee with Jonathan Taylor out.
|13.
|Jordan Love GB vs. KC
|14.
|*Kenny Pickett PIT vs. ARI
Note: Pickett is dealing with ankle soreness and might have his reps in practice capped this week.
|15.
|*Russell Wilson DEN at HOU
Note: The Broncos have converted Wilson into a game-manager, though we'll see if they'll have that luxury against the Texans this week.
|16.
|*Baker Mayfield TB vs. CAR
Note: Mayfield injured his ankle on the first drive of the game against the Colts and missed the end of that drive, but later returned. An MRI taken Monday came back negative for ligament damage, though Mayfield remains sore.
|17.
|*Derek Carr NO vs. DET
Note: Carr might be without his top three wide receivers this week.
|18.
|Matthew Stafford LA vs. CLE
|19.
|Geno Smith SEA at DAL
|20.
|Desmond Ridder ATL at NYJ
|21.
|*Jake Browning CIN at JAX
Note: Browning struggled to connect down-field, and his pocket awareness was a little lacking in the face of the Steelers' pass rush. It doesn't get much easier on Monday night in Jacksonville.
|22.
|*Will Levis TEN vs. IND
Note: Levis has been under 200 yards in his last three games.
|23.
|*Taysom Hill NO vs. DET
Note: Hill had a combined 81 rushing and receiving yards last week and should be very busy this week against the Lions, given all the wide receiver injuries for the Saints.
|24.
|*Bryce Young CAR at TB
Note: Young struggled again, in a relatively decent matchup at Tennessee, and his lack of development likely cost Frank Reich his job.
|25.
|*Tim Boyle NYJ vs. ATL
Note: Getting the start again this week.
|26.
|*Bailey Zappe NE vs. LAC
Note: Zappe played the second half last week against the Giants and was slightly less bad than Mac Jones in the first half. The Pats also re-signed Will Grier to the practice squad.
|27.
|*PJ Walker CLE at LAR
Note: Walker really struggled against the Broncos after DTR left with a concussion. He fumbled twice, losing one, and was sacked four times, once for a safety.
|28.
|*Mac Jones NE vs. LAC
Note: Jones played a mockery of a first half against the Giants, throwing two interceptions, before getting benched at halftime.
|29.
|*Dorian Thompson-Robinson CLE at LAR
Note: Thompson-Robinson left Sunday's loss to the Broncos with a concussion.
Running Backs
|1.
|Christian McCaffrey SF at PHI
|2.
|Alvin Kamara NO vs. DET
|3.
|David Montgomery DET at NO
|4.
|*Travis Etienne JAC vs. CIN
Note: Etienne briefly had to leave to be evaluated for a chest injury and then wasn't always on the field in the fourth quarter. Something to watch in practice this week.
|5.
|Kyren Williams LA vs. CLE
|6.
|*Bijan Robinson ATL at NYJ
Note: Robinson is still sharing snaps with both Allgeier and Patterson, but at least this week there was enough to go around and all three backs were effective.
|7.
|*Austin Ekeler LAC at NE
Note: Ekeler coughed up a fumble for a second game in a row in the loss to the Ravens.
|8.
|Tony Pollard DAL vs. SEA
|9.
|*Zack Moss IND at TEN
Note: Moss will start against the Titans with Jonathan Taylor (thumb) out.
|10.
|Derrick Henry TEN vs. IND
|11.
|Isiah Pacheco KC at GB
|12.
|D'Andre Swift PHI vs. SF
|13.
|Jahmyr Gibbs DET at NO
|14.
|Raheem Mostert MIA at WAS
|15.
|Jaylen Warren PIT vs. ARI
|16.
|Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. LAC
|17.
|Rachaad White TB vs. CAR
|18.
|*Jerome Ford CLE at LAR
Note: I realize that game flow and a quarterback injury complicated matters, but the Browns need to get the ball in Ford's hands more.
|19.
|Joe Mixon CIN at JAX
|20.
|*Devin Singletary HOU vs. DEN
Note: While Singletary had just one more carry than Dameon Pierce, he out-snapped Pierce 47 to 11.
|21.
|Brian Robinson WAS vs. MIA
|22.
|*Najee Harris PIT vs. ARI
Note: Harris was the more effective of the two Pittsburgh backs in the win over the Bengals.
|23.
|*Javonte Williams DEN at HOU
Note: Williams briefly left Sunday's win over the Broncos to get his neck checked out, which cost him a goal line opportunity that Samaje Perine cashed in.
|24.
|Breece Hall NYJ vs. ATL
|25.
|Chuba Hubbard CAR at TB
|26.
|*Zach Charbonnet SEA at DAL
Note: It appears that Charbonnet is in line for another start, as Kenneth Walker (oblique) hasn't started practicing yet.
|27.
|Kareem Hunt CLE at LAR
|28.
|AJ Dillon GB vs. KC
|29.
|James Conner ARZ at PIT
|30.
|Ezekiel Elliott NE vs. LAC
|31.
|Royce Freeman LA vs. CLE
|32.
|Tyler Allgeier ATL at NYJ
|33.
|Elijah Mitchell SF at PHI
|34.
|*Samaje Perine DEN at HOU
Note: Perine has reclaimed the backup role ahead of Jaleel McLaughlin.
|35.
|Miles Sanders CAR at TB
|36.
|*Rico Dowdle DAL vs. SEA
Note: Dowdle (ankle) was limited in Tuesday's practice. He was also limited leading up to the Thanksgiving win over the Commanders and played great in the game.
|37.
|*D'Ernest Johnson JAC vs. CIN
Note: Johnson seven carries to just one for Tank Bigsby.
|38.
|Antonio Gibson WAS vs. MIA
|39.
|Tyjae Spears TEN vs. IND
|40.
|Jeff Wilson MIA at WAS
|41.
|Kenneth Gainwell PHI vs. SF
|42.
|DeeJay Dallas SEA at DAL
|43.
|*Dameon Pierce HOU vs. DEN
Note: Pierce played only 11 offensive snaps in the loss to the Jaguars.
|44.
|Cordarrelle Patterson ATL at NYJ
|45.
|Chris Rodriguez WAS vs. MIA
|46.
|Trayveon Williams CIN at JAX
|47.
|Dalvin Cook NYJ vs. ATL
|48.
|Joshua Kelley LAC at NE
|49.
|*Tank Bigsby JAC vs. CIN
Note: Bigsby has been surpassed by D'Ernest Johnson.
|50.
|Michael Carter ARZ at PIT
|51.
|Trey Sermon IND at TEN
|52.
|Craig Reynolds DET at NO
|53.
|*Jaleel McLaughlin DEN at HOU
Note: McLaughlin was limited to two offensive snaps in the win over the Browns.
|54.
|Patrick Taylor GB vs. KC
|55.
|De'Von Achane MIA at WAS
|56.
|Jerick McKinnon KC at GB
|57.
|*Kenneth Walker SEA at DAL
Note: Walker (oblique) sat out practice Tuesday and coach Pete Carroll suggested that Walker hasn't really improved yet.
|58.
|Emari Demercado ARZ at PIT
|59.
|Aaron Jones GB vs. KC
|60.
|*Jonathan Taylor IND at TEN
Note: Taylor will undergo surgery for his injured thumb Wednesday and is out at least 2-3 weeks.
Wide Receivers
|1.
|Tyreek Hill MIA at WAS
|2.
|CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. SEA
|3.
|A.J. Brown PHI vs. SF
|4.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at NO
|5.
|Brandon Aiyuk SF at PHI
|6.
|Keenan Allen LAC at NE
|7.
|Mike Evans TB vs. CAR
|8.
|*Calvin Ridley JAC vs. CIN
Note: All of Ridley's production came in the second half after Jacksonville had fallen behind 14-13 against the Texans.
|9.
|Tank Dell HOU vs. DEN
|10.
|Michael Pittman IND at TEN
|11.
|Courtland Sutton DEN at HOU
|12.
|Nico Collins HOU vs. DEN
|13.
|Ja'Marr Chase CIN at JAX
|14.
|DeVonta Smith PHI vs. SF
|15.
|Deebo Samuel SF at PHI
|16.
|Jaylen Waddle MIA at WAS
|17.
|DK Metcalf SEA at DAL
|18.
|Christian Watson GB vs. KC
|19.
|DeAndre Hopkins TEN vs. IND
|20.
|Puka Nacua LA vs. CLE
|21.
|Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. ATL
|22.
|*Cooper Kupp LA vs. CLE
Note: Kupp (hamstring) appeared to aggravate his injury early against the Cardinals, but later returned and played 58 snaps.
|23.
|Terry McLaurin WAS vs. MIA
|24.
|Diontae Johnson PIT vs. ARI
|25.
|*Rashee Rice KC at GB
Note: Rice had his first 100-yard game in the NFL against the Raiders.
|26.
|*Josh Downs IND at TEN
Note: Downs had just five catches on his whopping 13 targets in the win over the Bucs.
|27.
|Brandin Cooks DAL vs. SEA
|28.
|*Adam Thielen CAR at TB
Note: Thielen had only one catch on just three targets in the loss to the Titans.
|29.
|George Pickens PIT vs. ARI
|30.
|Drake London ATL at NYJ
|31.
|Christian Kirk JAC vs. CIN
|32.
|Chris Godwin TB vs. CAR
|33.
|Jayden Reed GB vs. KC
|34.
|Tyler Lockett SEA at DAL
|35.
|Romeo Doubs GB vs. KC
|36.
|Robert Woods HOU vs. DEN
|37.
|Tutu Atwell LA vs. CLE
|38.
|Tyler Boyd CIN at JAX
|39.
|Elijah Moore CLE at LAR
|40.
|Jahan Dotson WAS vs. MIA
|41.
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA at DAL
|42.
|Marquise Brown ARZ at PIT
|43.
|Curtis Samuel WAS vs. MIA
|44.
|*A.T. Perry NO vs. DET
Note: Perry and Keith Kirkwood could be the Saints' top two wide receivers if Chris Olave (concussion) and Rashid Shaheed (quad) can't go.
|45.
|Kalif Raymond DET at NO
|46.
|Jerry Jeudy DEN at HOU
|47.
|Zay Jones JAC vs. CIN
|48.
|Rondale Moore ARZ at PIT
|49.
|Justin Watson KC at GB
|50.
|Michael Gallup DAL vs. SEA
|51.
|Trenton Irwin CIN at JAX
|52.
|Jameson Williams DET at NO
|53.
|Jonathan Mingo CAR at TB
|54.
|Greg Dortch ARZ at PIT
|55.
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN vs. IND
|56.
|Jalen Tolbert DAL vs. SEA
|57.
|DeVante Parker NE vs. LAC
|58.
|Marvin Mims DEN at HOU
|59.
|Keith Kirkwood NO vs. DET
|60.
|Skyy Moore KC at GB
|61.
|JuJu Smith-Schuster NE vs. LAC
|62.
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC at GB
|63.
|*Josh Reynolds DET at NO
Note: Reynolds has been surpassed by Kalif Raymond and maybe Jameson Williams.
|64.
|*Demario Douglas NE vs. LAC
Note: Douglas left Sunday's loss to the Giants with a head injury. He earlier missed time with a concussion, so this bears watching.
|65.
|*Amari Cooper CLE at LAR
Note: Cooper left with a rib injury in the loss to the Broncos - x-rays were negative.
|66.
|*Chris Olave NO vs. DET
Note: Olave was having a huge game before leaving in the third quarter with a concussion.
|67.
|*Rashid Shaheed NO vs. DET
Note: Shaheed is day-to-day with a quad injury. Nick Underhill of NewOrleansFootball.com suggests that Shaheed will not be available this week.
|68.
|*Quentin Johnston LAC at NE
Note: Johnston left Sunday night's loss in the third quarter with a rib injury, and though x-rays were negative, he didn't return to action.
|69.
|Noah Brown HOU vs. DEN
|70.
|Jalen Guyton LAC at NE
|71.
|*Tee Higgins CIN at JAX
Note: Higgins (hamstring) might be able to return this week - the Bengals are taking a wait-and-see approach based on how he practices.
Tight Ends
|1.
|Travis Kelce KC at GB
|2.
|Sam LaPorta DET at NO
|3.
|George Kittle SF at PHI
|4.
|Dalton Schultz HOU vs. DEN
|5.
|*David Njoku CLE at LAR
Note: Njoku had nine more targets against the Broncos; alas he dropped another potential touchdown.
|6.
|*Evan Engram JAC vs. CIN
Note: Engram hasn't reached the end zone all season, but draws a Bengals defense that was carved up by Pat Freiermuth last week.
|7.
|Jake Ferguson DAL vs. SEA
|8.
|Trey McBride ARZ at PIT
|9.
|*Pat Freiermuth PIT vs. ARI
Note: Massive day against the Bengals - nine catches on 11 targets for 120 yards.
|10.
|Gerald Everett LAC at NE
|11.
|Logan Thomas WAS vs. MIA
|12.
|Cade Otton TB vs. CAR
|13.
|*Tyler Higbee LA vs. CLE
Note: Higbee caught his first touchdown pass of the year, and liked it so much that he caught another.
|14.
|*Tucker Kraft GB vs. KC
Note: Teammate Luke Musgrave might have to miss the remainder of the season.
|15.
|Kyle Pitts ATL at NYJ
|16.
|Juwan Johnson NO vs. DET
|17.
|Donald Parham LAC at NE
|18.
|Tyler Conklin NYJ vs. ATL
|19.
|Noah Fant SEA at DAL
|20.
|Tanner Hudson CIN at JAX
|21.
|Jonnu Smith ATL at NYJ
|22.
|Hunter Henry NE vs. LAC
|23.
|Adam Trautman DEN at HOU
|24.
|Mike Gesicki NE vs. LAC
|25.
|Irv Smith CIN at JAX
|26.
|Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN vs. IND
|27.
|Hayden Hurst CAR at TB
|28.
|*Dallas Goedert PHI vs. SF
Note: Goedert (forearm) is pushing to return this week against the Niners.
Flex (RB/WR/TE)
|1.
|Christian McCaffrey SF at PHI
|2.
|Tyreek Hill MIA at WAS
|3.
|CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. SEA
|4.
|A.J. Brown PHI vs. SF
|5.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at NO
|6.
|Travis Kelce KC at GB
|7.
|Alvin Kamara NO vs. DET
|8.
|Brandon Aiyuk SF at PHI
|9.
|Keenan Allen LAC at NE
|10.
|Mike Evans TB vs. CAR
|11.
|David Montgomery DET at NO
|12.
|*Travis Etienne JAC vs. CIN
Note: Etienne briefly had to leave to be evaluated for a chest injury and then wasn't always on the field in the fourth quarter. Something to watch in practice this week.
|13.
|Kyren Williams LA vs. CLE
|14.
|*Bijan Robinson ATL at NYJ
Note: Robinson is still sharing snaps with both Allgeier and Patterson, but at least this week there was enough to go around and all three backs were effective.
|15.
|*Calvin Ridley JAC vs. CIN
Note: All of Ridley's production came in the second half after Jacksonville had fallen behind 14-13 against the Texans.
|16.
|Tank Dell HOU vs. DEN
|17.
|Michael Pittman IND at TEN
|18.
|*Austin Ekeler LAC at NE
Note: Ekeler coughed up a fumble for a second game in a row in the loss to the Ravens.
|19.
|Tony Pollard DAL vs. SEA
|20.
|*Zack Moss IND at TEN
Note: Moss will start against the Titans with Jonathan Taylor (thumb) out.
|21.
|Courtland Sutton DEN at HOU
|22.
|Nico Collins HOU vs. DEN
|23.
|Ja'Marr Chase CIN at JAX
|24.
|DeVonta Smith PHI vs. SF
|25.
|Deebo Samuel SF at PHI
|26.
|Jaylen Waddle MIA at WAS
|27.
|Derrick Henry TEN vs. IND
|28.
|Isiah Pacheco KC at GB
|29.
|DK Metcalf SEA at DAL
|30.
|Christian Watson GB vs. KC
|31.
|DeAndre Hopkins TEN vs. IND
|32.
|Raheem Mostert MIA at WAS
|33.
|Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. LAC
|34.
|Rachaad White TB vs. CAR
|35.
|Sam LaPorta DET at NO
|36.
|Puka Nacua LA vs. CLE
|37.
|Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. ATL
|38.
|D'Andre Swift PHI vs. SF
|39.
|Jahmyr Gibbs DET at NO
|40.
|Jaylen Warren PIT vs. ARI
|41.
|*Jerome Ford CLE at LAR
Note: I realize that game flow and a quarterback injury complicated matters, but the Browns need to get the ball in Ford's hands more.
|42.
|*Cooper Kupp LA vs. CLE
Note: Kupp (hamstring) appeared to aggravate his injury early against the Cardinals, but later returned and played 58 snaps.
|43.
|Terry McLaurin WAS vs. MIA
|44.
|Diontae Johnson PIT vs. ARI
|45.
|*Rashee Rice KC at GB
Note: Rice had his first 100-yard game in the NFL against the Raiders.
|46.
|*Josh Downs IND at TEN
Note: Downs had just five catches on his whopping 13 targets in the win over the Bucs.
|47.
|Brandin Cooks DAL vs. SEA
|48.
|Joe Mixon CIN at JAX
|49.
|*Devin Singletary HOU vs. DEN
Note: While Singletary had just one more carry than Dameon Pierce, he out-snapped Pierce 47 to 11.
|50.
|George Kittle SF at PHI
|51.
|Brian Robinson WAS vs. MIA
|52.
|*Najee Harris PIT vs. ARI
Note: Harris was the more effective of the two Pittsburgh backs in the win over the Bengals.
|53.
|Breece Hall NYJ vs. ATL
|54.
|*Javonte Williams DEN at HOU
Note: Williams briefly left Sunday's win over the Broncos to get his neck checked out, which cost him a goal line opportunity that Samaje Perine cashed in.
|55.
|Chuba Hubbard CAR at TB
|56.
|*Zach Charbonnet SEA at DAL
Note: It appears that Charbonnet is in line for another start, as Kenneth Walker (oblique) hasn't started practicing yet.
|57.
|*Adam Thielen CAR at TB
Note: Thielen had only one catch on just three targets in the loss to the Titans.
|58.
|George Pickens PIT vs. ARI
|59.
|Drake London ATL at NYJ
|60.
|Christian Kirk JAC vs. CIN
|61.
|Chris Godwin TB vs. CAR
|62.
|Jayden Reed GB vs. KC
|63.
|Kareem Hunt CLE at LAR
|64.
|AJ Dillon GB vs. KC
|65.
|James Conner ARZ at PIT
|66.
|Ezekiel Elliott NE vs. LAC
|67.
|Tyler Lockett SEA at DAL
|68.
|Romeo Doubs GB vs. KC
|69.
|Dalton Schultz HOU vs. DEN
|70.
|*David Njoku CLE at LAR
Note: Njoku had nine more targets against the Broncos; alas he dropped another potential touchdown.
|71.
|Royce Freeman LA vs. CLE
|72.
|Tyler Allgeier ATL at NYJ
|73.
|Robert Woods HOU vs. DEN
|74.
|Tutu Atwell LA vs. CLE
|75.
|Tyler Boyd CIN at JAX
Kickers
|1.
|Harrison Butker KC at GB
|2.
|*Jake Elliott PHI vs. SF
Note: Elliott made a 59-yarder in a driving rainstorm to send the Eagles to overtime, where they eventually won.
|3.
|Brandon Aubrey DAL vs. SEA
|4.
|Jake Moody SF at PHI
|5.
|Cameron Dicker LAC at NE
|6.
|Chris Boswell PIT vs. ARI
|7.
|Brandon McManus JAC vs. CIN
|8.
|Jason Myers SEA at DAL
|9.
|Dustin Hopkins CLE at LAR
|10.
|Younghoe Koo ATL at NYJ
|11.
|Riley Patterson DET at NO
|12.
|Jason Sanders MIA at WAS
|13.
|*Blake Grupe NO vs. DET
Note: Grupe made his first five attempts last week against the Falcons, but came up short on a sixth from 54 yards late in the loss.
|14.
|Matt Gay IND at TEN
|15.
|Matt Prater ARZ at PIT
|16.
|Chase McLaughlin TB vs. CAR
|17.
|Wil Lutz DEN at HOU
|18.
|Evan McPherson CIN at JAX
|19.
|Anders Carlson GB vs. KC
|20.
|Joey Slye WAS vs. MIA
|21.
|Nick Folk TEN vs. IND
|22.
|Greg Zuerlein NYJ vs. ATL
|23.
|Eddy Pineiro CAR at TB
|24.
|Lucas Havrisik LA vs. CLE
|25.
|*Chad Ryland NE vs. LAC
Note: Ryland missed badly on a 35-yard attempt to tie the game last week.
|26.
|*Matt Ammendola at
Note: Came up *just* short on a potential tying 58-yard field goal against the Jaguars. Teammate Kai'imi Fairbairn (quadriceps) could be back in Week 14. He was waived by the Texans, but still could be re-signed in time to kick against the Broncos this week.
Defenses
|1.
|Dallas Cowboys vs. SEA
|2.
|Pittsburgh Steelers vs. ARI
|3.
|Jacksonville Jaguars vs. CIN
|4.
|*Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. CAR
Note: Standard conflict between bad defense and even worse offense.
|5.
|Miami Dolphins at WAS
|6.
|Los Angeles Chargers at NE
|7.
|Kansas City Chiefs at GB
|8.
|Los Angeles Rams vs. CLE
|9.
|New York Jets vs. ATL
|10.
|Indianapolis Colts at TEN
|11.
|*Cleveland Browns at LAR
Note: Myles Garrett injured his left shoulder in the loss to the Broncos.
|12.
|Atlanta Falcons at NYJ
|13.
|Denver Broncos at HOU
|14.
|New England Patriots vs. LAC
|15.
|Detroit Lions at NO
|16.
|San Francisco 49ers at PHI
|17.
|Houston Texans vs. DEN
|18.
|Arizona Cardinals at PIT
|19.
|Tennessee Titans vs. IND
|20.
|Carolina Panthers at TB
|21.
|Cincinnati Bengals at JAX
|22.
|Philadelphia Eagles vs. SF
|23.
|New Orleans Saints vs. DET
|24.
|Seattle Seahawks at DAL
|25.
|Green Bay Packers vs. KC
|26.
|Washington Commanders vs. MIA