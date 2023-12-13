Fantasy Football
Weekly Rankings: Week 15 Value Meter

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
December 13, 2023

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.

Saturday Games begin this week: CIN vs. MIN, IND vs. PIT, DET vs. DEN

Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.

Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:

- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.

These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"

These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.

Each week, the first set of rankings will be posted on Tuesday night. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.

When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.

I welcome

Quarterbacks

1.Dak Prescott DAL at BUF
2.Jalen Hurts PHI at SEA
3.Lamar Jackson BAL at JAX
4.Josh Allen BUF vs. DAL
5.Brock Purdy SF at ARI
6.Patrick Mahomes KC at NE
7.*Jordan Love GB vs. TB
Note: Love was erratic in the loss to the Giants on Monday night. He really struggled in the first half, but improved late to help the Packers take a late lead, only to see the Giants get a game-winning field goal at the end.
8.*Matthew Stafford LA vs. WAS
Note: Stafford and the Rams have really hit their stride - even in a losing effort against a tough team he looked pretty good.
9.*Tua Tagovailoa MIA vs. NYJ
Note: Tagovailoa really struggled with Tyreek Hill compromised with an ankle injury most of the game, and he also lost his starting center, which led to more pressures - including a sack on the final play by the Dolphins.
10.*Jared Goff DET vs. DEN
Note: Goff had another rough performance in the loss to the Bears. I think the absence of center Frank Ragnow really mattered against the Bears' pass rush.
11.*Jake Browning CIN vs. MIN
Note: Browning gave the Bengals a scare when he left with cramping in his hand, but later returned.
12.Kyler Murray ARZ vs. SF
13.*Justin Fields CHI at CLE
Note: Fields played well against the Lions, but draws a tough matchup on the road against the Browns this week.
14.Trevor Lawrence JAC vs. BAL
15.Baker Mayfield TB at GB
16.Sam Howell WAS at LAR
17.Russell Wilson DEN at DET
18.Desmond Ridder ATL at CAR
19.Gardner Minshew IND vs. PIT
20.*Will Levis TEN vs. HOU
Note: Levis was awful early on Monday night, and even made a bad toss on Derrick Henry's fumble, but came alive late, leading the Titans to two touchdown drives over the last 4:00.
21.Tommy DeVito NYG at NO
22.*Joe Flacco CLE vs. CHI
Note: Flacco has been named the starter for the rest of the season.
23.*Nick Mullens MIN at CIN
Note: Mullens has been named the starter ahead of Joshua Dobbs after leading the Vikings to the lone scoring drive of last week's win over the Raiders.
24.*Zach Wilson NYJ at MIA
Note: Wilson had a huge second half in the win over the Texans. He's nursing a minor injury, but the Jets don't anticipate it being a problem this week.
25.Derek Carr NO vs. NYG
26.*Drew Lock SEA vs. PHI
Note: Lock threw two interceptions in the second half of the loss to the Niners. He might get another start - the Seahawks are uncertain whether Geno Smith (groin) can play.
27.Aidan O'Connell LV vs. LAC
28.Bailey Zappe NE vs. KC
29.*Davis Mills HOU at TEN
Note: Mills would start this week if C.J. Stroud (concussion) can't play.
30.Bryce Young CAR vs. ATL
31.*Easton Stick LAC at LV
Note: Stick will be the starter with Justin Herbert out for the season. Max Duggan will be the backup.
32.*Mitch Trubisky PIT at IND
Note: Trubisky will make another start this week with Kenny Pickett (ankle) out.
33.*Geno Smith SEA vs. PHI
Note: Smith's ability to return from a groin injury this week is still uncertain - we'll see if/how much he practices this week. The Seahawks play Monday night at home against the Eagles.
34.*Taysom Hill NO vs. NYG
35.*C.J. Stroud HOU at TEN
Note: Stroud suffered a concussion in the loss to the Jets. As a result, his availability will come down to the wire this weekend.
36.*Joshua Dobbs MIN at CIN
Note: Dobbs has been benched in favor of Nick Mullens.
37.*Justin Herbert LAC at LV
Note: Out for the season with a broken index finger.

Running Backs

1.Christian McCaffrey SF at ARI
2.Alvin Kamara NO vs. NYG
3.Saquon Barkley NYG at NO
4.Kyren Williams LA vs. WAS
5.Bijan Robinson ATL at CAR
6.*De'Von Achane MIA vs. NYJ
Note: Achane led the Dolphins in targets Monday night due to Tyreek Hill's injury, but unfortunately Tua Tagovialoa missed him on a deep ball that could have gone the distance if accurately thrown.
7.David Montgomery DET vs. DEN
8.James Cook BUF vs. DAL
9.Rachaad White TB at GB
10.*Tony Pollard DAL at BUF
Note: A very good day for Pollard could have been great - he got tackled at the one-yard line and gave way to Rico Dowdle for one touchdown.
11.Austin Ekeler LAC at LV
12.Travis Etienne JAC vs. BAL
13.Joe Mixon CIN vs. MIN
14.Derrick Henry TEN vs. HOU
15.*Zack Moss IND vs. PIT
Note: Teammate Jonathan Taylor hasn't been ruled out yet, though the expectation is that Taylor will miss his third straight game on Saturday.
16.Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. DEN
17.Raheem Mostert MIA vs. NYJ
18.Breece Hall NYJ at MIA
19.Chuba Hubbard CAR vs. ATL
20.D'Andre Swift PHI at SEA
21.Jaylen Warren PIT at IND
22.*Jerome Ford CLE vs. CHI
Note: Ford briefly left Sunday's win over the Jaguars with a wrist injury and later returned. He had x-rays Monday which were negative for a fracture.
23.Kenneth Walker SEA vs. PHI
24.James Conner ARZ vs. SF
25.Devin Singletary HOU at TEN
26.AJ Dillon GB vs. TB
27.Javonte Williams DEN at DET
28.Ezekiel Elliott NE vs. KC
29.Keaton Mitchell BAL at JAX
30.*Antonio Gibson WAS at LAR
Note: Gibson's rank reflects that Brian Robinson got hurt before the bye.
31.*Ty Chandler MIN at CIN
Note: Chandler might start on Saturday - teammate Alexander Mattison left last week with an ankle injury.
32.*D'Onta Foreman CHI at CLE
Note: Foreman was the lead back over Johnson and Herbert last week.
33.Jerick McKinnon KC at NE
34.Gus Edwards BAL at JAX
35.*Najee Harris PIT at IND
Note: Harris (knee) didn't practice Tuesday in advance of Saturday's game at Indy. However, he didn't practice before last Thursday's game either.
36.*Tyjae Spears TEN vs. HOU
Note: Spears was a monster in the passing game Monday night, with most of his damage coming in the second half.
37.Kareem Hunt CLE vs. CHI
38.*Zach Charbonnet SEA vs. PHI
Note: Charbonnet (knee) and Walker (oblique) were close in workload last week, with Charbonnet more effective with his carries and Walker more active in the passing game.
39.Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC at NE
40.*Chase Brown CIN vs. MIN
Note: After being an afterthought most of the season, Brown has been a key component of the offense the last two weeks as a nice counter-punch to Joe Mixon.
41.Miles Sanders CAR vs. ATL
42.Tyler Allgeier ATL at CAR
43.Rico Dowdle DAL at BUF
44.Roschon Johnson CHI at CLE
45.Kenneth Gainwell PHI at SEA
46.Royce Freeman LA vs. WAS
47.Dameon Pierce HOU at TEN
48.Khalil Herbert CHI at CLE
49.Joshua Kelley LAC at LV
50.Latavius Murray BUF vs. DAL
51.D'Ernest Johnson JAC vs. BAL
52.*Zamir White LV vs. LAC
Note: Even if Josh Jacobs plays, White is likely to get more work on Thursday night. But it won't necessarily be a full workload - more likely a timeshare with Ameer Abdullah.
53.Samaje Perine DEN at DET
54.Patrick Taylor GB vs. TB
55.Ameer Abdullah LV vs. LAC
56.Jordan Mason SF at ARI
57.Cordarrelle Patterson ATL at CAR
58.Chris Rodriguez WAS at LAR
59.DeeJay Dallas SEA vs. PHI
60.Dalvin Cook NYJ at MIA
61.Trey Sermon IND vs. PIT
62.Jaleel McLaughlin DEN at DET
63.Matt Breida NYG at NO
64.Michael Carter ARZ vs. SF
65.Emari Demercado ARZ vs. SF
66.*Josh Jacobs LV vs. LAC
Note: Jacobs left last week's loss to the Vikings with what was originally classified as a knee injury, and now is a quadriceps injury. He was limited at Tuesday's walk-through. The Raiders play Thursday night against the Chargers.
67.*Aaron Jones GB vs. TB
Note: The Packers were conservative with Jones (knee), keeping him inactive even though he had three limited practices in the lead-up to the game.
68.*Alexander Mattison MIN at CIN
Note: Mattison left last week with an ankle injury and did not participate in Tuesday's walk-through. The Vikings play at the Bengals on Saturday.
69.*Elijah Mitchell SF at ARI
Note: Mitchell (knee) has a chance to play this week after being scratched last week.
70.*Isiah Pacheco KC at NE
71.*Brian Robinson WAS at LAR
72.*Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. KC

Wide Receivers

1.CeeDee Lamb DAL at BUF
2.A.J. Brown PHI at SEA
3.Brandon Aiyuk SF at ARI
4.*Mike Evans TB at GB
Note: I think we'll get a squeaky wheel situation after Evans was shut down last week.
5.*Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. DEN
Note: The same is true with St. Brown - the Lions will have to be creative to get him going after last week's dud.
6.Deebo Samuel SF at ARI
7.Cooper Kupp LA vs. WAS
8.Davante Adams LV vs. LAC
9.Puka Nacua LA vs. WAS
10.*DK Metcalf SEA vs. PHI
Note: Metcalf was ejected for his role in a skirmish late in the loss to the Niners.
11.Stefon Diggs BUF vs. DAL
12.Courtland Sutton DEN at DET
13.DJ Moore CHI at CLE
14.DeAndre Hopkins TEN vs. HOU
15.Michael Pittman IND vs. PIT
16.Chris Olave NO vs. NYG
17.Garrett Wilson NYJ at MIA
18.DeVonta Smith PHI at SEA
19.Drake London ATL at CAR
20.*Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. NYJ
Note: Waddle briefly left after a big hit in the first quarter but returned quickly and played the rest of the game.
21.Zay Flowers BAL at JAX
22.Rashee Rice KC at NE
23.Jayden Reed GB vs. TB
24.Amari Cooper CLE vs. CHI
25.Calvin Ridley JAC vs. BAL
26.Diontae Johnson PIT at IND
27.Tee Higgins CIN vs. MIN
28.Chris Godwin TB at GB
29.*Wan'Dale Robinson NYG at NO
Note: Robinson had a combined 115 receiving and rushing yards Monday night in the Giants' win over the Packers, setting up the game-winning field goal with a long catch-and-run.
30.*Odell Beckham BAL at JAX
Note: OBJ made sure that last week wasn't a revenge game, so let's call his performance a 'reminder game,' inspiring the Rams to remember how good he was.
31.Tyler Lockett SEA vs. PHI
32.Brandin Cooks DAL at BUF
33.Romeo Doubs GB vs. TB
34.*Marquise Brown ARZ vs. SF
Note: Brown (heel) is expected to return to practice following the Cardinals' bye week.
35.*Zay Jones JAC vs. BAL
Note: Jones had 14 targets, but that only translated into five catches for 29 yards.
36.Elijah Moore CLE vs. CHI
37.Curtis Samuel WAS at LAR
38.Adam Thielen CAR vs. ATL
39.George Pickens PIT at IND
40.Jordan Addison MIN at CIN
41.Jakobi Meyers LV vs. LAC
42.Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA vs. PHI
43.*Gabe Davis BUF vs. DAL
Note: Davis was shut out on just two targets as he continues to be a feast-or-famine player.
44.Josh Downs IND vs. PIT
45.Jonathan Mingo CAR vs. ATL
46.Terry McLaurin WAS at LAR
47.Noah Brown HOU at TEN
48.*Joshua Palmer LAC at LV
Note: Palmer (knee) was activated from injured reserve on Tuesday after having a full practice Monday.
49.*Tyler Boyd CIN vs. MIN
Note: Boyd (foot/ankle) was listed as limited at Tuesday's walk-through practice. He played 31 of a possible 60 snaps last week.
50.*Demarcus Robinson LA vs. WAS
Note: Robinson had 10 targets last week, with Tutu Atwell leaving the game early.
51.Robert Woods HOU at TEN
52.Jameson Williams DET vs. DEN
53.A.T. Perry NO vs. NYG
54.Khalil Shakir BUF vs. DAL
55.Michael Gallup DAL at BUF
56.*Parker Washington JAC vs. BAL
Note: Washington caught a touchdown pass but also lost a critical fumble in the loss to the Browns.
57.Jahan Dotson WAS at LAR
58.Jerry Jeudy DEN at DET
59.Greg Dortch ARZ vs. SF
60.John Metchie HOU at TEN
61.Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN vs. HOU
62.Quentin Johnston LAC at LV
63.Justin Watson KC at NE
64.Jalin Hyatt NYG at NO
65.K.J. Osborn MIN at CIN
66.Jalen Tolbert DAL at BUF
67.Nelson Agholor BAL at JAX
68.Rondale Moore ARZ vs. SF
69.Rashod Bateman BAL at JAX
70.Josh Reynolds DET vs. DEN
71.JuJu Smith-Schuster NE vs. KC
72.Kalif Raymond DET vs. DEN
73.Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC at NE
74.*Tyreek Hill MIA vs. NYJ
Note: Hill is day-to-day with an ankle injury suffered on Monday night. He played only 34 of a possible 72 snaps.
75.*Justin Jefferson MIN at CIN
Note: Jefferson left in the second quarter Sunday with a chest injury and briefly was examined at a nearby hospital. He's day-to-day and hasn't been ruled out for Saturday. He was limited in Tuesday's walk-through.
76.*Keenan Allen LAC at LV
Note: Allen was a non-participant in Tuesday's practice due to a heel issue.
77.*Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs. MIN
Note: Chase (ankle) was listed as a non-participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice. The Bengals play on Saturday against the Vikings.
78.Christian Watson GB vs. TB
79.DeVante Parker NE vs. KC
80.*Demario Douglas NE vs. KC
81.Rashid Shaheed NO vs. NYG
82.*Nico Collins HOU at TEN
Note: Collins left Sunday's loss to the Jets early with a calf injury.
83.*Tutu Atwell LA vs. WAS
Note: Atwell left Sunday's loss early with a concussion and is in the concussion protocol to begin the week.
84.*Dontayvion Wicks GB vs. TB
Note: Wicks left Monday night's loss to the Giants with a high-ankle injury.

Tight Ends

1.Travis Kelce KC at NE
2.George Kittle SF at ARI
3.Evan Engram JAC vs. BAL
4.*T.J. Hockenson MIN at CIN
Note: Didn't get his first catch until after halftime - but he was more productive with Mullens than Dobbs last week.
5.Trey McBride ARZ vs. SF
6.Sam LaPorta DET vs. DEN
7.Jake Ferguson DAL at BUF
8.*Dalton Kincaid BUF vs. DAL
Note: Kincaid needed x-rays on his shoulder following the Bills win over the Chiefs.
9.Dallas Goedert PHI at SEA
10.David Njoku CLE vs. CHI
11.Isaiah Likely BAL at JAX
12.Cole Kmet CHI at CLE
13.Logan Thomas WAS at LAR
14.Kyle Pitts ATL at CAR
15.Pat Freiermuth PIT at IND
16.*Gerald Everett LAC at LV
Note: Everett (hip) was limited at Tuesday's walk-through practice.
17.Cade Otton TB at GB
18.Tucker Kraft GB vs. TB
19.Hunter Henry NE vs. KC
20.Tyler Conklin NYJ at MIA
21.Tanner Hudson CIN vs. MIN
22.Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN vs. HOU
23.Brevin Jordan HOU at TEN
24.Davis Allen LA vs. WAS
25.Michael Mayer LV vs. LAC
26.Juwan Johnson NO vs. NYG
27.Dawson Knox BUF vs. DAL
28.Jonnu Smith ATL at CAR
29.*Donald Parham LAC at LV
Note: Parham (shoulder) was limited at Tuesday's walk-through.
30.Noah Fant SEA vs. PHI
31.Julian Hill MIA vs. NYJ
32.Mike Gesicki NE vs. KC
33.*Tyler Higbee LA vs. WAS
Note: Higbee (neck) might be able to return this week.
34.*Dalton Schultz HOU at TEN
35.*Darren Waller NYG at NO

Flex (RB/WR/TE)

1.Christian McCaffrey SF at ARI
2.CeeDee Lamb DAL at BUF
3.A.J. Brown PHI at SEA
4.Alvin Kamara NO vs. NYG
5.Saquon Barkley NYG at NO
6.Kyren Williams LA vs. WAS
7.Brandon Aiyuk SF at ARI
8.*Mike Evans TB at GB
Note: I think we'll get a squeaky wheel situation after Evans was shut down last week.
9.*Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. DEN
Note: The same is true with St. Brown - the Lions will have to be creative to get him going after last week's dud.
10.Deebo Samuel SF at ARI
11.Cooper Kupp LA vs. WAS
12.Davante Adams LV vs. LAC
13.Travis Kelce KC at NE
14.Bijan Robinson ATL at CAR
15.David Montgomery DET vs. DEN
16.Puka Nacua LA vs. WAS
17.*DK Metcalf SEA vs. PHI
Note: Metcalf was ejected for his role in a skirmish late in the loss to the Niners.
18.Stefon Diggs BUF vs. DAL
19.*De'Von Achane MIA vs. NYJ
Note: Achane led the Dolphins in targets Monday night due to Tyreek Hill's injury, but unfortunately Tua Tagovialoa missed him on a deep ball that could have gone the distance if accurately thrown.
20.James Cook BUF vs. DAL
21.Rachaad White TB at GB
22.Courtland Sutton DEN at DET
23.DJ Moore CHI at CLE
24.DeAndre Hopkins TEN vs. HOU
25.Michael Pittman IND vs. PIT
26.*Tony Pollard DAL at BUF
Note: A very good day for Pollard could have been great - he got tackled at the one-yard line and gave way to Rico Dowdle for one touchdown.
27.Austin Ekeler LAC at LV
28.George Kittle SF at ARI
29.Travis Etienne JAC vs. BAL
30.Chris Olave NO vs. NYG
31.Garrett Wilson NYJ at MIA
32.DeVonta Smith PHI at SEA
33.Drake London ATL at CAR
34.Derrick Henry TEN vs. HOU
35.Evan Engram JAC vs. BAL
36.*T.J. Hockenson MIN at CIN
Note: Didn't get his first catch until after halftime - but he was more productive with Mullens than Dobbs last week.
37.*Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. NYJ
Note: Waddle briefly left after a big hit in the first quarter but returned quickly and played the rest of the game.
38.Zay Flowers BAL at JAX
39.Rashee Rice KC at NE
40.*Zack Moss IND vs. PIT
Note: Teammate Jonathan Taylor hasn't been ruled out yet, though the expectation is that Taylor will miss his third straight game on Saturday.
41.Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. DEN
42.Jayden Reed GB vs. TB
43.Amari Cooper CLE vs. CHI
44.Raheem Mostert MIA vs. NYJ
45.Breece Hall NYJ at MIA
46.Calvin Ridley JAC vs. BAL
47.Diontae Johnson PIT at IND
48.Trey McBride ARZ vs. SF
49.Sam LaPorta DET vs. DEN
50.Chuba Hubbard CAR vs. ATL
51.Tee Higgins CIN vs. MIN
52.Chris Godwin TB at GB
53.*Wan'Dale Robinson NYG at NO
Note: Robinson had a combined 115 receiving and rushing yards Monday night in the Giants' win over the Packers, setting up the game-winning field goal with a long catch-and-run.
54.*Odell Beckham BAL at JAX
Note: OBJ made sure that last week wasn't a revenge game, so let's call his performance a 'reminder game,' inspiring the Rams to remember how good he was.
55.D'Andre Swift PHI at SEA
56.Jaylen Warren PIT at IND
57.Tyler Lockett SEA vs. PHI
58.Brandin Cooks DAL at BUF
59.*Jerome Ford CLE vs. CHI
Note: Ford briefly left Sunday's win over the Jaguars with a wrist injury and later returned. He had x-rays Monday which were negative for a fracture.
60.Kenneth Walker SEA vs. PHI
61.James Conner ARZ vs. SF
62.Devin Singletary HOU at TEN
63.AJ Dillon GB vs. TB
64.Jake Ferguson DAL at BUF
65.Javonte Williams DEN at DET
66.Ezekiel Elliott NE vs. KC
67.Keaton Mitchell BAL at JAX
68.*Antonio Gibson WAS at LAR
Note: Gibson's rank reflects that Brian Robinson got hurt before the bye.
69.*Ty Chandler MIN at CIN
Note: Chandler might start on Saturday - teammate Alexander Mattison left last week with an ankle injury.
70.Romeo Doubs GB vs. TB
71.*Marquise Brown ARZ vs. SF
Note: Brown (heel) is expected to return to practice following the Cardinals' bye week.
72.*Zay Jones JAC vs. BAL
Note: Jones had 14 targets, but that only translated into five catches for 29 yards.
73.Elijah Moore CLE vs. CHI
74.Curtis Samuel WAS at LAR
75.Adam Thielen CAR vs. ATL
76.George Pickens PIT at IND
77.Jordan Addison MIN at CIN
78.*D'Onta Foreman CHI at CLE
Note: Foreman was the lead back over Johnson and Herbert last week.
79.Jerick McKinnon KC at NE
80.Gus Edwards BAL at JAX

Kickers

1.*Brandon Aubrey DAL at BUF
Note: Aubrey has been incredible this season, punctuated by Sunday night's performance, where he hit field goals from 59 and 60 yards out.
2.Harrison Butker KC at NE
3.Justin Tucker BAL at JAX
4.Jake Elliott PHI at SEA
5.Tyler Bass BUF vs. DAL
6.Jake Moody SF at ARI
7.Chris Boswell PIT at IND
8.Evan McPherson CIN vs. MIN
9.Jason Myers SEA vs. PHI
10.*Matt Gay IND vs. PIT
Note: Tough day - missed a field goal and an extra point.
11.*Blake Grupe NO vs. NYG
Note: Grupe had an ugly short miss early in the win over the Panthers.
12.*Younghoe Koo ATL at CAR
Note: Koo missed two long attempts in the loss to the Bucs.
13.Cameron Dicker LAC at LV
14.*Riley Patterson DET vs. DEN
Note: The Lions don't trust Patterson from distance, leading to some awkward fourth-down attempts.
15.Dustin Hopkins CLE vs. CHI
16.Wil Lutz DEN at DET
17.Greg Joseph MIN at CIN
18.Matt Prater ARZ vs. SF
19.Greg Zuerlein NYJ at MIA
20.Randy Bullock NYG at NO
21.Jason Sanders MIA vs. NYJ
22.Anders Carlson GB vs. TB
23.Daniel Carlson LV vs. LAC
24.Chase McLaughlin TB at GB
25.Lucas Havrisik LA vs. WAS
26.Cairo Santos CHI at CLE
27.Joey Slye WAS at LAR
28.Brandon McManus JAC vs. BAL
29.*Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU at TEN
Note: Fairbairn (quad) is expected to return this week.
30.Nick Folk TEN vs. HOU
31.Eddy Pineiro CAR vs. ATL
32.Chad Ryland NE vs. KC
33.*Matt Ammendola at
Note: Ammendola was cut by the Texans, signaling that Fairbairn is ready to return.

Defenses

1.Kansas City Chiefs at NE
2.San Francisco 49ers at ARI
3.New Orleans Saints vs. NYG
4.Miami Dolphins vs. NYJ
5.Las Vegas Raiders vs. LAC
6.Atlanta Falcons at CAR
7.Cleveland Browns vs. CHI
8.Indianapolis Colts vs. PIT
9.*Chicago Bears at CLE
Note: I still think that the Montez Sweat trade was crazy for the Bears given the cost, but it's hard to deny how much he's improved their defense.
10.Cincinnati Bengals vs. MIN
11.Los Angeles Rams vs. WAS
12.Baltimore Ravens at JAX
13.Pittsburgh Steelers at IND
14.Houston Texans at TEN
15.Detroit Lions vs. DEN
16.New York Jets at MIA
17.*Philadelphia Eagles at SEA
Note: I'll bump the Eagles up if Drew Lock gets confirmed as the starter.
18.Green Bay Packers vs. TB
19.Los Angeles Chargers at LV
20.Dallas Cowboys at BUF
21.*Tennessee Titans vs. HOU
Note: The Titans could be facing Davis Mills instead of C.J. Stroud. However, they might be without Jeffrey Simmons.
22.*Carolina Panthers vs. ATL
Note: The Panthers could be facing an Atlanta OL missing three starters.
23.Minnesota Vikings at CIN
24.Denver Broncos at DET
25.New England Patriots vs. KC
26.Tampa Bay Buccaneers at GB
27.Jacksonville Jaguars vs. BAL
28.New York Giants at NO
29.Buffalo Bills vs. DAL
30.Seattle Seahawks vs. PHI
31.Arizona Cardinals vs. SF
32.Washington Commanders at LAR
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
