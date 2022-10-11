Weekly Rankings: Week 6 Value Meter

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.
Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.
Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:
- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.
These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Eli Manning?"
These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.
Starting after Week 1, the rankings for the subsequent week will first post on Tuesday nights. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.
When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.
Quarterbacks
|1.
|Josh Allen BUF at KC
|2.
|*Patrick Mahomes KC vs. BUF
Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.
Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:
- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.
These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Eli Manning?"
These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.
Starting after Week 1, the rankings for the subsequent week will first post on Tuesday nights. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.
When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.
Quarterbacks
|1.
|Josh Allen BUF at KC
|2.
|*Patrick Mahomes KC vs. BUF
Note: Though Mahomes had a good comeback track record in games where the Chiefs trailed by 10 or fewer points, Monday night marks just the second time they've won after trailing by 14+ points.
|3.
|Lamar Jackson BAL at NYG
|4.
|*Kyler Murray ARZ at SEA
Note: It's Murray's turn to get a ticket to the carnival against the Seahawks this week, albeit still without Hopkins and maybe without Conner this week.
|5.
|*Jalen Hurts PHI vs. DAL
Note: The absence of LT Jordan Mailata was really felt against Arizona, as the Eagles rarely threw downfield.
|6.
|Tom Brady TB at PIT
|7.
|Justin Herbert LAC vs. DEN
|8.
|*Joe Burrow CIN at NO
Note: A rushing touchdown salvaged Burrow's fantasy day, but it's disturbing that he wasn't able to do much of anything downfield in the loss to the Ravens.
|9.
|Aaron Rodgers GB vs. NYJ
|10.
|Kirk Cousins MIN at MIA
|11.
|*Geno Smith SEA vs. ARI
Note: Smith was limited to 25 attempts despite the Seahawks trailing for much of the game - of course, Kenneth Walker having a long touchdown run has something to do with that. Still, the production was once again there.
|12.
|*Matthew Stafford LA vs. CAR
Note: Stafford was sacked five more times in the loss to the Cowboys.
|13.
|Trevor Lawrence JAC at IND
|14.
|Andy Dalton NO vs. CIN
|15.
|Daniel Jones NYG vs. BAL
|16.
|Zach Wilson NYJ at GB
|17.
|Matt Ryan IND vs. JAX
|18.
|*Kenny Pickett PIT vs. TB
Note: Lots of volume for Pickett in his first start, but they just couldn't convert in Bills territory, with three fourth-down failures and two missed field goals.
|19.
|*Carson Wentz WAS at CHI
Note: Wentz (shoulder) has been limited both on Monday and Tuesday, though the team has only done light workouts so far this week with them playing the Thursday game.
|20.
|Justin Fields CHI vs. WAS
|21.
|*Cooper Rush DAL at PHI
Note: There's a chance that Rush will revert to backup duties this week, pending on how Dak Prescott's practices go.
|22.
|*Russell Wilson DEN at LAC
Note: Wilson received a PRP injection for a partially torn lat in his throwing shoulder, suffered in Week 4.
|23.
|Jimmy Garoppolo SF at ATL
|24.
|*Jacoby Brissett CLE vs. NE
Note: Brissett had a serviceable game for about 55 minutes, but then threw an absolute back-breaking interception in the end zone while trailing 30-28 with less than five minutes left.
|25.
|*P.J. Walker CAR at LAR
Note: Walker will likely start this week after Baker Mayfield suffered a high ankle sprain in his left ankle last week.
|26.
|Marcus Mariota ATL vs. SF
|27.
|Bailey Zappe NE at CLE
|28.
|*Skylar Thompson MIA vs. MIN
Note: Thompson was serviceable after being pressed into emergency duty - about what you'd expect from a seventh-round rookie stepping us as a third-string quarterback.
|29.
|*Mac Jones NE at CLE
Note: (Ankle)
|30.
|*Dak Prescott DAL at PHI
Note: Prescott (thumb) will begin throwing at practice on Wednesday - his status for Sunday night against the Eagles is not yet settled. The Cowboys have said that he'll need a full week of practice before returning.
|31.
|*Teddy Bridgewater MIA vs. MIN
Note: Bridgewater lasted one play in the loss to the Jets and is in the concussion protocol despite not experiencing any concussion symptoms so far.
|32.
|*Tua Tagovailoa MIA vs. MIN
Note: There's still no return timetable for Tagovailoa (concussion).
|33.
|*Jameis Winston NO vs. CIN
Note: (Back/ankle)
|34.
|*Baker Mayfield CAR at LAR
Note: Mayfield suffered a high-ankle sprain in the loss to the Niners and is likely to miss multiple weeks, though he's not going to need surgery.
|35.
|Derek Carr LV at
|36.
|Jared Goff DET at
|37.
|Davis Mills HOU at
|38.
|Ryan Tannehill TEN at
Running Backs
|1.
|Saquon Barkley NYG vs. BAL
|2.
|Dalvin Cook MIN at MIA
|3.
|Christian McCaffrey CAR at LAR
|4.
|Nick Chubb CLE vs. NE
|5.
|Austin Ekeler LAC vs. DEN
|6.
|Leonard Fournette TB at PIT
|7.
|*Rhamondre Stevenson NE at CLE
Note: Teammate Damien Harris will miss time due to a hamstring injury. Look for Stevenson to take on a primary role, but perhaps share some of the carries with either Pierre Strong or J.J. Taylor.
|8.
|Aaron Jones GB vs. NYJ
|9.
|Breece Hall NYJ at GB
|10.
|Miles Sanders PHI vs. DAL
|11.
|Jeff Wilson SF at ATL
|12.
|*Alvin Kamara NO vs. CIN
Note: Great yardage production but his red zone role has been completely usurped by Taysom Hill.
|13.
|*Kenneth Walker SEA vs. ARI
Note: Walker has a big opportunity forthcoming with Rashaad Penny out for the season.
|14.
|Melvin Gordon DEN at LAC
|15.
|Joe Mixon CIN at NO
|16.
|*James Robinson JAC at IND
Note: Surprisingly, Robinson couldn't get untracked against the Texans.
|17.
|Devin Singletary BUF at KC
|18.
|David Montgomery CHI vs. WAS
|19.
|Raheem Mostert MIA vs. MIN
|20.
|Najee Harris PIT vs. TB
|21.
|*Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC vs. BUF
Note: CEH lost carries to Jerk McKinnon on Monday night and had a touchdown overturned when it was ruled that he was down on the 1.
|22.
|Ezekiel Elliott DAL at PHI
|23.
|Kareem Hunt CLE vs. NE
|24.
|AJ Dillon GB vs. NYJ
|25.
|Travis Etienne JAC at IND
|26.
|*Eno Benjamin ARZ at SEA
Note: Benjamin could be in line for a busy week, with James Conner (ribs) and Darrell Williams (knee) getting hurt last week.
|27.
|J.K. Dobbins BAL at NYG
|28.
|Cam Akers LA vs. CAR
|29.
|Tyler Allgeier ATL vs. SF
|30.
|*Brian Robinson WAS at CHI
Note: Robinson netted nine carries to just three for Antonio Gibson, and was in the game for a lot of key snaps late in the loss to the Titans.
|31.
|*Khalil Herbert CHI vs. WAS
Note: Herbert barely saw the field Sunday against the Vikings with David Montgomery back.
|32.
|*Antonio Gibson WAS at CHI
Note: Gibson lost a lot of volume as feared with the return of Brian Robinson.
|33.
|*Darrell Henderson LA vs. CAR
Note: Henderson doubled the number of snaps of Akers, but didn't log an official carry (he had one recalled by a holding penalty).
|34.
|Tony Pollard DAL at PHI
|35.
|J.D. McKissic WAS at CHI
|36.
|Alexander Mattison MIN at MIA
|37.
|Jerick McKinnon KC vs. BUF
|38.
|Michael Carter NYJ at GB
|39.
|Mike Boone DEN at LAC
|40.
|Mark Ingram NO vs. CIN
|41.
|Kenneth Gainwell PHI vs. DAL
|42.
|Rachaad White TB at PIT
|43.
|Samaje Perine CIN at NO
|44.
|Tevin Coleman SF at ATL
|45.
|Myles Gaskin MIA vs. MIN
|46.
|*Isiah Pacheco KC vs. BUF
Note: Pacheco netted just one carry and no targets Monday night, the product of a game flow where the Chiefs trailed for much of the game.
|47.
|Zack Moss BUF at KC
|48.
|Jaylen Warren PIT vs. TB
|49.
|Sony Michel LAC vs. DEN
|50.
|*Chase Edmonds MIA vs. MIN
Note: Edmonds not only is behind Raheem Mostert now, but he's also dropped behind Myles Gaskin.
|51.
|Deon Jackson IND vs. JAX
|52.
|D'Onta Foreman CAR at LAR
|53.
|*Latavius Murray DEN at LAC
Note: Inactive last week but I suspect he'll be active on Monday night.
|54.
|James Cook BUF at KC
|55.
|*James Conner ARZ at SEA
Note: Conner suffered a rib injury in the loss to the Eagles. The Cardinals have said that the injury is not serious, but didn't offer more details beyond that.
|56.
|*Jonathan Taylor IND vs. JAX
Note: (Ankle)
|57.
|*Boston Scott PHI vs. DAL
|58.
|*Gus Edwards BAL at NYG
|59.
|*Nyheim Hines IND vs. JAX
|60.
|*Damien Harris NE at CLE
Note: Harris is expected to miss time with a hamstring injury.
|61.
|*Darrel Williams ARZ at SEA
Note: Left Sunday's loss to the Eagles with a knee injury.
|62.
|*Justice Hill BAL at NYG
|63.
|*Rashaad Penny SEA vs. ARI
Note: Penny fractured his fibula in the loss to the Saints and is out for the season.
|64.
|Derrick Henry TEN at
|65.
|Dameon Pierce HOU at
|66.
|Josh Jacobs LV at
|67.
|D'Andre Swift DET at
|68.
|Jamaal Williams DET at
|69.
|Rex Burkhead HOU at
|70.
|Dontrell Hilliard TEN at
|71.
|Craig Reynolds DET at
|72.
|Brandon Bolden LV at
Wide Receivers
|1.
|Cooper Kupp LA vs. CAR
|2.
|Justin Jefferson MIN at MIA
|3.
|Stefon Diggs BUF at KC
|4.
|A.J. Brown PHI vs. DAL
|5.
|Deebo Samuel SF at ATL
|6.
|Mike Evans TB at PIT
|7.
|*Ja'Marr Chase CIN at NO
Note: Chase is getting limited to short-yardage targets, even when the opponent is playing with a single-deep safety.
|8.
|DK Metcalf SEA vs. ARI
|9.
|Marquise Brown ARZ at SEA
|10.
|Gabe Davis BUF at KC
|11.
|Chris Godwin TB at PIT
|12.
|Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. MIN
|13.
|Courtland Sutton DEN at LAC
|14.
|Amari Cooper CLE vs. NE
|15.
|Michael Pittman IND vs. JAX
|16.
|CeeDee Lamb DAL at PHI
|17.
|Mike Williams LAC vs. DEN
|18.
|Christian Kirk JAC at IND
|19.
|Drake London ATL vs. SF
|20.
|Diontae Johnson PIT vs. TB
|21.
|DeVonta Smith PHI vs. DAL
|22.
|Allen Lazard GB vs. NYJ
|23.
|Terry McLaurin WAS at CHI
|24.
|Jerry Jeudy DEN at LAC
|25.
|Curtis Samuel WAS at CHI
|26.
|Jakobi Meyers NE at CLE
|27.
|Garrett Wilson NYJ at GB
|28.
|Brandon Aiyuk SF at ATL
|29.
|Tyler Lockett SEA vs. ARI
|30.
|Tyler Boyd CIN at NO
|31.
|*JuJu Smith-Schuster KC vs. BUF
Note: Smith-Schuster had just three catches on eight targets Monday night and had a couple of drops.
|32.
|Alec Pierce IND vs. JAX
|33.
|George Pickens PIT vs. TB
|34.
|DJ Moore CAR at LAR
|35.
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC vs. BUF
|36.
|Darnell Mooney CHI vs. WAS
|37.
|Khalil Shakir BUF at KC
|38.
|Adam Thielen MIN at MIA
|39.
|Chase Claypool PIT vs. TB
|40.
|Zay Jones JAC at IND
|41.
|Darius Slayton NYG vs. BAL
|42.
|Corey Davis NYJ at GB
|43.
|Joshua Palmer LAC vs. DEN
|44.
|Randall Cobb GB vs. NYJ
|45.
|Elijah Moore NYJ at GB
|46.
|Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE vs. NE
|47.
|Romeo Doubs GB vs. NYJ
|48.
|Michael Gallup DAL at PHI
|49.
|Marquez Callaway NO vs. CIN
|50.
|*Rondale Moore ARZ at SEA
Note: Moore's target share increased to 19% last week, and he lined up more frequently in the slot.
|51.
|DeVante Parker NE at CLE
|52.
|Devin Duvernay BAL at NYG
|53.
|Allen Robinson LA vs. CAR
|54.
|Mecole Hardman KC vs. BUF
|55.
|Greg Dortch ARZ at SEA
|56.
|Robbie Anderson CAR at LAR
|57.
|*Dyami Brown WAS at CHI
Note: Brown (groin) took full advantage of Jahan Dotson's hamstring injury last week, but he's been limited the first two days so far this week.
|58.
|Jamal Agnew JAC at IND
|59.
|Christian Watson GB vs. NYJ
|60.
|Noah Brown DAL at PHI
|61.
|Richie James NYG vs. BAL
|62.
|K.J. Osborn MIN at MIA
|63.
|David Sills NYG vs. BAL
|64.
|KJ Hamler DEN at LAC
|65.
|Russell Gage TB at PIT
|66.
|A.J. Green ARZ at SEA
|67.
|Marvin Jones JAC at IND
|68.
|DeAndre Carter LAC vs. DEN
|69.
|*Tyreek Hill MIA vs. MIN
Note: Hill was spotted with a walking boot after Sunday's loss to the Jets.
|70.
|*Chris Olave NO vs. CIN
Note: Olave was in the concussion protocol Monday after hitting his head on the turf on his touchdown catch last week.
|71.
|*Tee Higgins CIN at NO
Note: Higgins aggravated an existing ankle sprain after 'rolling' his ankle early against the Ravens, and is day-to-day.
|72.
|Breshad Perriman TB at PIT
|73.
|*Isaiah McKenzie BUF at KC
Note: McKenzie remained in the concussion protocol Monday after missing Week 5.
|74.
|*Rashod Bateman BAL at NYG
Note: Bateman (foot) 'might be able to come back' this week.
|75.
|*Nelson Agholor NE at CLE
Note: Agholor left Sunday's win over the Lions with a hamstring injury.
|76.
|Kadarius Toney NYG vs. BAL
|77.
|Michael Thomas NO vs. CIN
|78.
|Jarvis Landry NO vs. CIN
|79.
|*Keenan Allen LAC vs. DEN
Note: Allen is *still* considered day-to-day with his hamstring injury. The Chargers play on Monday night this week.
|80.
|*Jahan Dotson WAS at CHI
Note: Dotson (hamstring) hasn't practiced yet after missing last week's loss to the Titans.
|81.
|*Julio Jones TB at PIT
Note: It's not a good sign when the team suggests that they're playing 'the long game' with Jones's knee.
|82.
|Davante Adams LV at
|83.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at
|84.
|Brandin Cooks HOU at
|85.
|Robert Woods TEN at
|86.
|Hunter Renfrow LV at
|87.
|Josh Reynolds DET at
|88.
|Nico Collins HOU at
|89.
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN at
|90.
|Mack Hollins LV at
|91.
|DJ Chark DET at
|92.
|Kalif Raymond DET at
Tight Ends
|1.
|Travis Kelce KC vs. BUF
|2.
|Mark Andrews BAL at NYG
|3.
|Dallas Goedert PHI vs. DAL
|4.
|Zach Ertz ARZ at SEA
|5.
|George Kittle SF at ATL
|6.
|David Njoku CLE vs. NE
|7.
|Tyler Higbee LA vs. CAR
|8.
|Hayden Hurst CIN at NO
|9.
|Taysom Hill NO vs. CIN
|10.
|Tyler Conklin NYJ at GB
|11.
|Gerald Everett LAC vs. DEN
|12.
|Robert Tonyan GB vs. NYJ
|13.
|Cade Otton TB at PIT
|14.
|Evan Engram JAC at IND
|15.
|Hunter Henry NE at CLE
|16.
|Irv Smith MIN at MIA
|17.
|Will Dissly SEA vs. ARI
|18.
|Mo Alie-Cox IND vs. JAX
|19.
|Cole Kmet CHI vs. WAS
|20.
|Eric Saubert DEN at LAC
|21.
|Quintin Morris BUF at KC
|22.
|Adam Trautman NO vs. CIN
|23.
|Noah Fant SEA vs. ARI
|24.
|Mike Gesicki MIA vs. MIN
|25.
|Jelani Woods IND vs. JAX
|26.
|C.J. Uzomah NYJ at GB
|27.
|Daniel Bellinger NYG vs. BAL
|28.
|Isaiah Likely BAL at NYG
|29.
|Trey McBride ARZ at SEA
|30.
|*Pat Freiermuth PIT vs. TB
Note: Freiermuth is in the concussion protocol.
|31.
|*Logan Thomas WAS at CHI
Note: Thomas (calf) sat out Week 5 and was listed as having no activity in Tuesday's walk-through.
|32.
|Kyle Pitts ATL vs. SF
|33.
|Dawson Knox BUF at KC
|34.
|Cameron Brate TB at PIT
|35.
|*Dalton Schultz DAL at PHI
Note: Schultz aggravated his PCL sprain in the win over the Rams, but he sustained no new damage.
|36.
|Zach Gentry PIT vs. TB
|37.
|T.J. Hockenson DET at
|38.
|Darren Waller LV at
|39.
|Austin Hooper TEN at
|40.
|Geoff Swaim TEN at
Flex (RB/WR/TE)
|1.
|Cooper Kupp LA vs. CAR
|2.
|Justin Jefferson MIN at MIA
|3.
|Saquon Barkley NYG vs. BAL
|4.
|Dalvin Cook MIN at MIA
|5.
|Christian McCaffrey CAR at LAR
|6.
|Nick Chubb CLE vs. NE
|7.
|Stefon Diggs BUF at KC
|8.
|Travis Kelce KC vs. BUF
|9.
|Mark Andrews BAL at NYG
|10.
|A.J. Brown PHI vs. DAL
|11.
|Deebo Samuel SF at ATL
|12.
|Leonard Fournette TB at PIT
|13.
|*Rhamondre Stevenson NE at CLE
Note: Teammate Damien Harris will miss time due to a hamstring injury. Look for Stevenson to take on a primary role, but perhaps share some of the carries with either Pierre Strong or J.J. Taylor.
|14.
|Mike Evans TB at PIT
|15.
|Austin Ekeler LAC vs. DEN
|16.
|Aaron Jones GB vs. NYJ
|17.
|Breece Hall NYJ at GB
|18.
|*Ja'Marr Chase CIN at NO
Note: Chase is getting limited to short-yardage targets, even when the opponent is playing with a single-deep safety.
|19.
|DK Metcalf SEA vs. ARI
|20.
|Marquise Brown ARZ at SEA
|21.
|Miles Sanders PHI vs. DAL
|22.
|Jeff Wilson SF at ATL
|23.
|Gabe Davis BUF at KC
|24.
|Chris Godwin TB at PIT
|25.
|*Alvin Kamara NO vs. CIN
Note: Great yardage production but his red zone role has been completely usurped by Taysom Hill.
|26.
|*Kenneth Walker SEA vs. ARI
Note: Walker has a big opportunity forthcoming with Rashaad Penny out for the season.
|27.
|Melvin Gordon DEN at LAC
|28.
|Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. MIN
|29.
|Courtland Sutton DEN at LAC
|30.
|Amari Cooper CLE vs. NE
|31.
|Michael Pittman IND vs. JAX
|32.
|CeeDee Lamb DAL at PHI
|33.
|Mike Williams LAC vs. DEN
|34.
|Christian Kirk JAC at IND
|35.
|Joe Mixon CIN at NO
|36.
|*James Robinson JAC at IND
Note: Surprisingly, Robinson couldn't get untracked against the Texans.
|37.
|David Montgomery CHI vs. WAS
|38.
|Drake London ATL vs. SF
|39.
|Diontae Johnson PIT vs. TB
|40.
|DeVonta Smith PHI vs. DAL
|41.
|Dallas Goedert PHI vs. DAL
|42.
|Raheem Mostert MIA vs. MIN
|43.
|Najee Harris PIT vs. TB
|44.
|Allen Lazard GB vs. NYJ
|45.
|Terry McLaurin WAS at CHI
|46.
|Devin Singletary BUF at KC
|47.
|Jerry Jeudy DEN at LAC
|48.
|Curtis Samuel WAS at CHI
|49.
|*Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC vs. BUF
Note: CEH lost carries to Jerk McKinnon on Monday night and had a touchdown overturned when it was ruled that he was down on the 1.
|50.
|Ezekiel Elliott DAL at PHI
|51.
|Kareem Hunt CLE vs. NE
|52.
|Jakobi Meyers NE at CLE
|53.
|Garrett Wilson NYJ at GB
|54.
|AJ Dillon GB vs. NYJ
|55.
|*Eno Benjamin ARZ at SEA
Note: Benjamin could be in line for a busy week, with James Conner (ribs) and Darrell Williams (knee) getting hurt last week.
|56.
|J.K. Dobbins BAL at NYG
|57.
|Brandon Aiyuk SF at ATL
|58.
|Tyler Lockett SEA vs. ARI
|59.
|Travis Etienne JAC at IND
|60.
|Cam Akers LA vs. CAR
|61.
|Zach Ertz ARZ at SEA
|62.
|George Kittle SF at ATL
|63.
|David Njoku CLE vs. NE
|64.
|Tyler Boyd CIN at NO
|65.
|*JuJu Smith-Schuster KC vs. BUF
Note: Smith-Schuster had just three catches on eight targets Monday night and had a couple of drops.
|66.
|Alec Pierce IND vs. JAX
|67.
|George Pickens PIT vs. TB
|68.
|DJ Moore CAR at LAR
|69.
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC vs. BUF
|70.
|Tyler Allgeier ATL vs. SF
|71.
|*Brian Robinson WAS at CHI
Note: Robinson netted nine carries to just three for Antonio Gibson, and was in the game for a lot of key snaps late in the loss to the Titans.
|72.
|*Khalil Herbert CHI vs. WAS
Note: Herbert barely saw the field Sunday against the Vikings with David Montgomery back.
|73.
|*Antonio Gibson WAS at CHI
Note: Gibson lost a lot of volume as feared with the return of Brian Robinson.
|74.
|*Darrell Henderson LA vs. CAR
Note: Henderson doubled the number of snaps of Akers, but didn't log an official carry (he had one recalled by a holding penalty).
|75.
|Tony Pollard DAL at PHI
|76.
|Darnell Mooney CHI vs. WAS
|77.
|Khalil Shakir BUF at KC
|78.
|Adam Thielen MIN at MIA
|79.
|Chase Claypool PIT vs. TB
|80.
|J.D. McKissic WAS at CHI
|81.
|Alexander Mattison MIN at MIA
|82.
|Jerick McKinnon KC vs. BUF
|83.
|Tyler Higbee LA vs. CAR
|84.
|Hayden Hurst CIN at NO
|85.
|Zay Jones JAC at IND
|86.
|Darius Slayton NYG vs. BAL
|87.
|Corey Davis NYJ at GB
|88.
|Michael Carter NYJ at GB
Kickers
|1.
|Justin Tucker BAL at NYG
|2.
|Evan McPherson CIN at NO
|3.
|Tyler Bass BUF at KC
|4.
|Ryan Succop TB at PIT
|5.
|Graham Gano NYG vs. BAL
|6.
|*Robbie Gould SF at ATL
Note: Suffered a knee contusion in the win over Carolina and will be reevaluated on Wednesday.
|7.
|Jason Sanders MIA vs. MIN
|8.
|Wil Lutz NO vs. CIN
|9.
|Brandon McManus DEN at LAC
|10.
|Matt Gay LA vs. CAR
|11.
|*Chris Boswell PIT vs. TB
Note: Boswell's two misses ultimately didn't matter in a blowout loss, but it hurt at the time. The wind was blowing sideways pretty hard in Buffalo last week.
|12.
|Riley Patterson JAC at IND
|13.
|Brett Maher DAL at PHI
|14.
|Greg Joseph MIN at MIA
|15.
|*Cade York CLE vs. NE
Note: York had two more misses against the Chargers, including one from 45 yards out.
|16.
|Mason Crosby GB vs. NYJ
|17.
|Greg Zuerlein NYJ at GB
|18.
|Nick Folk NE at CLE
|19.
|Chase McLaughlin IND vs. JAX
|20.
|Younghoe Koo ATL vs. SF
|21.
|Cairo Santos CHI vs. WAS
|22.
|Jason Myers SEA vs. ARI
|23.
|Joey Slye WAS at CHI
|24.
|Eddy Pineiro CAR at LAR
|25.
|Dustin Hopkins LAC vs. DEN
|26.
|Harrison Butker KC vs. BUF
|27.
|Jake Elliott PHI vs. DAL
|28.
|Matt Prater ARZ at SEA
|29.
|*Matthew Wright at
Note: Missed from 41 yards early, but then hit a momentum-swinging 59-yard attempt right before halftime.
|30.
|*Taylor Bertolet at
Note: Bertolet filled in well for Dustin Hopkins (quad), making all three attempts.
|31.
|Michael Badgley at
|32.
|Cameron Dicker at
|33.
|*Matt Ammendola at
Note: Missed a critical kick for a second team as a replacement kicker, this time for Arizona.
|34.
|*Austin Seibert at
Note: Seibert (groin) was waived by the Lions.
|35.
|Daniel Carlson LV at
|36.
|Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU at
|37.
|Randy Bullock TEN at
Defenses
|1.
|San Francisco 49ers at ATL
|2.
|Los Angeles Rams vs. CAR
|3.
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at PIT
|4.
|Philadelphia Eagles vs. DAL
|5.
|Chicago Bears vs. WAS
|6.
|Jacksonville Jaguars at IND
|7.
|*Green Bay Packers vs. NYJ
Note: Failed to deliver in what appeared to be a smash matchup, instead getting smashed in the second half.
|8.
|Buffalo Bills at KC
|9.
|Cincinnati Bengals at NO
|10.
|Los Angeles Chargers vs. DEN
|11.
|*Minnesota Vikings at MIA
Note: The Vikings could be facing Skylar Thompson without Tyreek Hill this week.
|12.
|Dallas Cowboys at PHI
|13.
|Washington Commanders at CHI
|14.
|Carolina Panthers at LAR
|15.
|Cleveland Browns vs. NE
|16.
|Denver Broncos at LAC
|17.
|Indianapolis Colts vs. JAX
|18.
|New Orleans Saints vs. CIN
|19.
|Baltimore Ravens at NYG
|20.
|New England Patriots at CLE
|21.
|New York Giants vs. BAL
|22.
|Miami Dolphins vs. MIN
|23.
|New York Jets at GB
|24.
|Arizona Cardinals at SEA
|25.
|Kansas City Chiefs vs. BUF
|26.
|Atlanta Falcons vs. SF
|27.
|Pittsburgh Steelers vs. TB
|28.
|Seattle Seahawks vs. ARI