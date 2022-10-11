RotoWire Partners
Weekly Rankings: Week 6 Value Meter

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
October 11, 2022

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.

Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.

Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:

- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.

These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Eli Manning?"

These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.

Starting after Week 1, the rankings for the subsequent week will first post on Tuesday nights. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.

When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.

Quarterbacks

1.Josh Allen BUF at KC
2.*Patrick Mahomes KC vs. BUF

Quarterbacks

1.Josh Allen BUF at KC
2.*Patrick Mahomes KC vs. BUF
Note: Though Mahomes had a good comeback track record in games where the Chiefs trailed by 10 or fewer points, Monday night marks just the second time they've won after trailing by 14+ points.
3.Lamar Jackson BAL at NYG
4.*Kyler Murray ARZ at SEA
Note: It's Murray's turn to get a ticket to the carnival against the Seahawks this week, albeit still without Hopkins and maybe without Conner this week.
5.*Jalen Hurts PHI vs. DAL
Note: The absence of LT Jordan Mailata was really felt against Arizona, as the Eagles rarely threw downfield.
6.Tom Brady TB at PIT
7.Justin Herbert LAC vs. DEN
8.*Joe Burrow CIN at NO
Note: A rushing touchdown salvaged Burrow's fantasy day, but it's disturbing that he wasn't able to do much of anything downfield in the loss to the Ravens.
9.Aaron Rodgers GB vs. NYJ
10.Kirk Cousins MIN at MIA
11.*Geno Smith SEA vs. ARI
Note: Smith was limited to 25 attempts despite the Seahawks trailing for much of the game - of course, Kenneth Walker having a long touchdown run has something to do with that. Still, the production was once again there.
12.*Matthew Stafford LA vs. CAR
Note: Stafford was sacked five more times in the loss to the Cowboys.
13.Trevor Lawrence JAC at IND
14.Andy Dalton NO vs. CIN
15.Daniel Jones NYG vs. BAL
16.Zach Wilson NYJ at GB
17.Matt Ryan IND vs. JAX
18.*Kenny Pickett PIT vs. TB
Note: Lots of volume for Pickett in his first start, but they just couldn't convert in Bills territory, with three fourth-down failures and two missed field goals.
19.*Carson Wentz WAS at CHI
Note: Wentz (shoulder) has been limited both on Monday and Tuesday, though the team has only done light workouts so far this week with them playing the Thursday game.
20.Justin Fields CHI vs. WAS
21.*Cooper Rush DAL at PHI
Note: There's a chance that Rush will revert to backup duties this week, pending on how Dak Prescott's practices go.
22.*Russell Wilson DEN at LAC
Note: Wilson received a PRP injection for a partially torn lat in his throwing shoulder, suffered in Week 4.
23.Jimmy Garoppolo SF at ATL
24.*Jacoby Brissett CLE vs. NE
Note: Brissett had a serviceable game for about 55 minutes, but then threw an absolute back-breaking interception in the end zone while trailing 30-28 with less than five minutes left.
25.*P.J. Walker CAR at LAR
Note: Walker will likely start this week after Baker Mayfield suffered a high ankle sprain in his left ankle last week.
26.Marcus Mariota ATL vs. SF
27.Bailey Zappe NE at CLE
28.*Skylar Thompson MIA vs. MIN
Note: Thompson was serviceable after being pressed into emergency duty - about what you'd expect from a seventh-round rookie stepping us as a third-string quarterback.
29.*Mac Jones NE at CLE
Note: (Ankle)
30.*Dak Prescott DAL at PHI
Note: Prescott (thumb) will begin throwing at practice on Wednesday - his status for Sunday night against the Eagles is not yet settled. The Cowboys have said that he'll need a full week of practice before returning.
31.*Teddy Bridgewater MIA vs. MIN
Note: Bridgewater lasted one play in the loss to the Jets and is in the concussion protocol despite not experiencing any concussion symptoms so far.
32.*Tua Tagovailoa MIA vs. MIN
Note: There's still no return timetable for Tagovailoa (concussion).
33.*Jameis Winston NO vs. CIN
Note: (Back/ankle)
34.*Baker Mayfield CAR at LAR
Note: Mayfield suffered a high-ankle sprain in the loss to the Niners and is likely to miss multiple weeks, though he's not going to need surgery.
35.Derek Carr LV at
36.Jared Goff DET at
37.Davis Mills HOU at
38.Ryan Tannehill TEN at

Running Backs

1.Saquon Barkley NYG vs. BAL
2.Dalvin Cook MIN at MIA
3.Christian McCaffrey CAR at LAR
4.Nick Chubb CLE vs. NE
5.Austin Ekeler LAC vs. DEN
6.Leonard Fournette TB at PIT
7.*Rhamondre Stevenson NE at CLE
Note: Teammate Damien Harris will miss time due to a hamstring injury. Look for Stevenson to take on a primary role, but perhaps share some of the carries with either Pierre Strong or J.J. Taylor.
8.Aaron Jones GB vs. NYJ
9.Breece Hall NYJ at GB
10.Miles Sanders PHI vs. DAL
11.Jeff Wilson SF at ATL
12.*Alvin Kamara NO vs. CIN
Note: Great yardage production but his red zone role has been completely usurped by Taysom Hill.
13.*Kenneth Walker SEA vs. ARI
Note: Walker has a big opportunity forthcoming with Rashaad Penny out for the season.
14.Melvin Gordon DEN at LAC
15.Joe Mixon CIN at NO
16.*James Robinson JAC at IND
Note: Surprisingly, Robinson couldn't get untracked against the Texans.
17.Devin Singletary BUF at KC
18.David Montgomery CHI vs. WAS
19.Raheem Mostert MIA vs. MIN
20.Najee Harris PIT vs. TB
21.*Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC vs. BUF
Note: CEH lost carries to Jerk McKinnon on Monday night and had a touchdown overturned when it was ruled that he was down on the 1.
22.Ezekiel Elliott DAL at PHI
23.Kareem Hunt CLE vs. NE
24.AJ Dillon GB vs. NYJ
25.Travis Etienne JAC at IND
26.*Eno Benjamin ARZ at SEA
Note: Benjamin could be in line for a busy week, with James Conner (ribs) and Darrell Williams (knee) getting hurt last week.
27.J.K. Dobbins BAL at NYG
28.Cam Akers LA vs. CAR
29.Tyler Allgeier ATL vs. SF
30.*Brian Robinson WAS at CHI
Note: Robinson netted nine carries to just three for Antonio Gibson, and was in the game for a lot of key snaps late in the loss to the Titans.
31.*Khalil Herbert CHI vs. WAS
Note: Herbert barely saw the field Sunday against the Vikings with David Montgomery back.
32.*Antonio Gibson WAS at CHI
Note: Gibson lost a lot of volume as feared with the return of Brian Robinson.
33.*Darrell Henderson LA vs. CAR
Note: Henderson doubled the number of snaps of Akers, but didn't log an official carry (he had one recalled by a holding penalty).
34.Tony Pollard DAL at PHI
35.J.D. McKissic WAS at CHI
36.Alexander Mattison MIN at MIA
37.Jerick McKinnon KC vs. BUF
38.Michael Carter NYJ at GB
39.Mike Boone DEN at LAC
40.Mark Ingram NO vs. CIN
41.Kenneth Gainwell PHI vs. DAL
42.Rachaad White TB at PIT
43.Samaje Perine CIN at NO
44.Tevin Coleman SF at ATL
45.Myles Gaskin MIA vs. MIN
46.*Isiah Pacheco KC vs. BUF
Note: Pacheco netted just one carry and no targets Monday night, the product of a game flow where the Chiefs trailed for much of the game.
47.Zack Moss BUF at KC
48.Jaylen Warren PIT vs. TB
49.Sony Michel LAC vs. DEN
50.*Chase Edmonds MIA vs. MIN
Note: Edmonds not only is behind Raheem Mostert now, but he's also dropped behind Myles Gaskin.
51.Deon Jackson IND vs. JAX
52.D'Onta Foreman CAR at LAR
53.*Latavius Murray DEN at LAC
Note: Inactive last week but I suspect he'll be active on Monday night.
54.James Cook BUF at KC
55.*James Conner ARZ at SEA
Note: Conner suffered a rib injury in the loss to the Eagles. The Cardinals have said that the injury is not serious, but didn't offer more details beyond that.
56.*Jonathan Taylor IND vs. JAX
Note: (Ankle)
57.*Boston Scott PHI vs. DAL
58.*Gus Edwards BAL at NYG
59.*Nyheim Hines IND vs. JAX
60.*Damien Harris NE at CLE
Note: Harris is expected to miss time with a hamstring injury.
61.*Darrel Williams ARZ at SEA
Note: Left Sunday's loss to the Eagles with a knee injury.
62.*Justice Hill BAL at NYG
63.*Rashaad Penny SEA vs. ARI
Note: Penny fractured his fibula in the loss to the Saints and is out for the season.
64.Derrick Henry TEN at
65.Dameon Pierce HOU at
66.Josh Jacobs LV at
67.D'Andre Swift DET at
68.Jamaal Williams DET at
69.Rex Burkhead HOU at
70.Dontrell Hilliard TEN at
71.Craig Reynolds DET at
72.Brandon Bolden LV at

Wide Receivers

1.Cooper Kupp LA vs. CAR
2.Justin Jefferson MIN at MIA
3.Stefon Diggs BUF at KC
4.A.J. Brown PHI vs. DAL
5.Deebo Samuel SF at ATL
6.Mike Evans TB at PIT
7.*Ja'Marr Chase CIN at NO
Note: Chase is getting limited to short-yardage targets, even when the opponent is playing with a single-deep safety.
8.DK Metcalf SEA vs. ARI
9.Marquise Brown ARZ at SEA
10.Gabe Davis BUF at KC
11.Chris Godwin TB at PIT
12.Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. MIN
13.Courtland Sutton DEN at LAC
14.Amari Cooper CLE vs. NE
15.Michael Pittman IND vs. JAX
16.CeeDee Lamb DAL at PHI
17.Mike Williams LAC vs. DEN
18.Christian Kirk JAC at IND
19.Drake London ATL vs. SF
20.Diontae Johnson PIT vs. TB
21.DeVonta Smith PHI vs. DAL
22.Allen Lazard GB vs. NYJ
23.Terry McLaurin WAS at CHI
24.Jerry Jeudy DEN at LAC
25.Curtis Samuel WAS at CHI
26.Jakobi Meyers NE at CLE
27.Garrett Wilson NYJ at GB
28.Brandon Aiyuk SF at ATL
29.Tyler Lockett SEA vs. ARI
30.Tyler Boyd CIN at NO
31.*JuJu Smith-Schuster KC vs. BUF
Note: Smith-Schuster had just three catches on eight targets Monday night and had a couple of drops.
32.Alec Pierce IND vs. JAX
33.George Pickens PIT vs. TB
34.DJ Moore CAR at LAR
35.Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC vs. BUF
36.Darnell Mooney CHI vs. WAS
37.Khalil Shakir BUF at KC
38.Adam Thielen MIN at MIA
39.Chase Claypool PIT vs. TB
40.Zay Jones JAC at IND
41.Darius Slayton NYG vs. BAL
42.Corey Davis NYJ at GB
43.Joshua Palmer LAC vs. DEN
44.Randall Cobb GB vs. NYJ
45.Elijah Moore NYJ at GB
46.Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE vs. NE
47.Romeo Doubs GB vs. NYJ
48.Michael Gallup DAL at PHI
49.Marquez Callaway NO vs. CIN
50.*Rondale Moore ARZ at SEA
Note: Moore's target share increased to 19% last week, and he lined up more frequently in the slot.
51.DeVante Parker NE at CLE
52.Devin Duvernay BAL at NYG
53.Allen Robinson LA vs. CAR
54.Mecole Hardman KC vs. BUF
55.Greg Dortch ARZ at SEA
56.Robbie Anderson CAR at LAR
57.*Dyami Brown WAS at CHI
Note: Brown (groin) took full advantage of Jahan Dotson's hamstring injury last week, but he's been limited the first two days so far this week.
58.Jamal Agnew JAC at IND
59.Christian Watson GB vs. NYJ
60.Noah Brown DAL at PHI
61.Richie James NYG vs. BAL
62.K.J. Osborn MIN at MIA
63.David Sills NYG vs. BAL
64.KJ Hamler DEN at LAC
65.Russell Gage TB at PIT
66.A.J. Green ARZ at SEA
67.Marvin Jones JAC at IND
68.DeAndre Carter LAC vs. DEN
69.*Tyreek Hill MIA vs. MIN
Note: Hill was spotted with a walking boot after Sunday's loss to the Jets.
70.*Chris Olave NO vs. CIN
Note: Olave was in the concussion protocol Monday after hitting his head on the turf on his touchdown catch last week.
71.*Tee Higgins CIN at NO
Note: Higgins aggravated an existing ankle sprain after 'rolling' his ankle early against the Ravens, and is day-to-day.
72.Breshad Perriman TB at PIT
73.*Isaiah McKenzie BUF at KC
Note: McKenzie remained in the concussion protocol Monday after missing Week 5.
74.*Rashod Bateman BAL at NYG
Note: Bateman (foot) 'might be able to come back' this week.
75.*Nelson Agholor NE at CLE
Note: Agholor left Sunday's win over the Lions with a hamstring injury.
76.Kadarius Toney NYG vs. BAL
77.Michael Thomas NO vs. CIN
78.Jarvis Landry NO vs. CIN
79.*Keenan Allen LAC vs. DEN
Note: Allen is *still* considered day-to-day with his hamstring injury. The Chargers play on Monday night this week.
80.*Jahan Dotson WAS at CHI
Note: Dotson (hamstring) hasn't practiced yet after missing last week's loss to the Titans.
81.*Julio Jones TB at PIT
Note: It's not a good sign when the team suggests that they're playing 'the long game' with Jones's knee.
82.Davante Adams LV at
83.Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at
84.Brandin Cooks HOU at
85.Robert Woods TEN at
86.Hunter Renfrow LV at
87.Josh Reynolds DET at
88.Nico Collins HOU at
89.Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN at
90.Mack Hollins LV at
91.DJ Chark DET at
92.Kalif Raymond DET at

Tight Ends

1.Travis Kelce KC vs. BUF
2.Mark Andrews BAL at NYG
3.Dallas Goedert PHI vs. DAL
4.Zach Ertz ARZ at SEA
5.George Kittle SF at ATL
6.David Njoku CLE vs. NE
7.Tyler Higbee LA vs. CAR
8.Hayden Hurst CIN at NO
9.Taysom Hill NO vs. CIN
10.Tyler Conklin NYJ at GB
11.Gerald Everett LAC vs. DEN
12.Robert Tonyan GB vs. NYJ
13.Cade Otton TB at PIT
14.Evan Engram JAC at IND
15.Hunter Henry NE at CLE
16.Irv Smith MIN at MIA
17.Will Dissly SEA vs. ARI
18.Mo Alie-Cox IND vs. JAX
19.Cole Kmet CHI vs. WAS
20.Eric Saubert DEN at LAC
21.Quintin Morris BUF at KC
22.Adam Trautman NO vs. CIN
23.Noah Fant SEA vs. ARI
24.Mike Gesicki MIA vs. MIN
25.Jelani Woods IND vs. JAX
26.C.J. Uzomah NYJ at GB
27.Daniel Bellinger NYG vs. BAL
28.Isaiah Likely BAL at NYG
29.Trey McBride ARZ at SEA
30.*Pat Freiermuth PIT vs. TB
Note: Freiermuth is in the concussion protocol.
31.*Logan Thomas WAS at CHI
Note: Thomas (calf) sat out Week 5 and was listed as having no activity in Tuesday's walk-through.
32.Kyle Pitts ATL vs. SF
33.Dawson Knox BUF at KC
34.Cameron Brate TB at PIT
35.*Dalton Schultz DAL at PHI
Note: Schultz aggravated his PCL sprain in the win over the Rams, but he sustained no new damage.
36.Zach Gentry PIT vs. TB
37.T.J. Hockenson DET at
38.Darren Waller LV at
39.Austin Hooper TEN at
40.Geoff Swaim TEN at

Flex (RB/WR/TE)

1.Cooper Kupp LA vs. CAR
2.Justin Jefferson MIN at MIA
3.Saquon Barkley NYG vs. BAL
4.Dalvin Cook MIN at MIA
5.Christian McCaffrey CAR at LAR
6.Nick Chubb CLE vs. NE
7.Stefon Diggs BUF at KC
8.Travis Kelce KC vs. BUF
9.Mark Andrews BAL at NYG
10.A.J. Brown PHI vs. DAL
11.Deebo Samuel SF at ATL
12.Leonard Fournette TB at PIT
13.*Rhamondre Stevenson NE at CLE
Note: Teammate Damien Harris will miss time due to a hamstring injury. Look for Stevenson to take on a primary role, but perhaps share some of the carries with either Pierre Strong or J.J. Taylor.
14.Mike Evans TB at PIT
15.Austin Ekeler LAC vs. DEN
16.Aaron Jones GB vs. NYJ
17.Breece Hall NYJ at GB
18.*Ja'Marr Chase CIN at NO
Note: Chase is getting limited to short-yardage targets, even when the opponent is playing with a single-deep safety.
19.DK Metcalf SEA vs. ARI
20.Marquise Brown ARZ at SEA
21.Miles Sanders PHI vs. DAL
22.Jeff Wilson SF at ATL
23.Gabe Davis BUF at KC
24.Chris Godwin TB at PIT
25.*Alvin Kamara NO vs. CIN
Note: Great yardage production but his red zone role has been completely usurped by Taysom Hill.
26.*Kenneth Walker SEA vs. ARI
Note: Walker has a big opportunity forthcoming with Rashaad Penny out for the season.
27.Melvin Gordon DEN at LAC
28.Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. MIN
29.Courtland Sutton DEN at LAC
30.Amari Cooper CLE vs. NE
31.Michael Pittman IND vs. JAX
32.CeeDee Lamb DAL at PHI
33.Mike Williams LAC vs. DEN
34.Christian Kirk JAC at IND
35.Joe Mixon CIN at NO
36.*James Robinson JAC at IND
Note: Surprisingly, Robinson couldn't get untracked against the Texans.
37.David Montgomery CHI vs. WAS
38.Drake London ATL vs. SF
39.Diontae Johnson PIT vs. TB
40.DeVonta Smith PHI vs. DAL
41.Dallas Goedert PHI vs. DAL
42.Raheem Mostert MIA vs. MIN
43.Najee Harris PIT vs. TB
44.Allen Lazard GB vs. NYJ
45.Terry McLaurin WAS at CHI
46.Devin Singletary BUF at KC
47.Jerry Jeudy DEN at LAC
48.Curtis Samuel WAS at CHI
49.*Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC vs. BUF
Note: CEH lost carries to Jerk McKinnon on Monday night and had a touchdown overturned when it was ruled that he was down on the 1.
50.Ezekiel Elliott DAL at PHI
51.Kareem Hunt CLE vs. NE
52.Jakobi Meyers NE at CLE
53.Garrett Wilson NYJ at GB
54.AJ Dillon GB vs. NYJ
55.*Eno Benjamin ARZ at SEA
Note: Benjamin could be in line for a busy week, with James Conner (ribs) and Darrell Williams (knee) getting hurt last week.
56.J.K. Dobbins BAL at NYG
57.Brandon Aiyuk SF at ATL
58.Tyler Lockett SEA vs. ARI
59.Travis Etienne JAC at IND
60.Cam Akers LA vs. CAR
61.Zach Ertz ARZ at SEA
62.George Kittle SF at ATL
63.David Njoku CLE vs. NE
64.Tyler Boyd CIN at NO
65.*JuJu Smith-Schuster KC vs. BUF
Note: Smith-Schuster had just three catches on eight targets Monday night and had a couple of drops.
66.Alec Pierce IND vs. JAX
67.George Pickens PIT vs. TB
68.DJ Moore CAR at LAR
69.Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC vs. BUF
70.Tyler Allgeier ATL vs. SF
71.*Brian Robinson WAS at CHI
Note: Robinson netted nine carries to just three for Antonio Gibson, and was in the game for a lot of key snaps late in the loss to the Titans.
72.*Khalil Herbert CHI vs. WAS
Note: Herbert barely saw the field Sunday against the Vikings with David Montgomery back.
73.*Antonio Gibson WAS at CHI
Note: Gibson lost a lot of volume as feared with the return of Brian Robinson.
74.*Darrell Henderson LA vs. CAR
Note: Henderson doubled the number of snaps of Akers, but didn't log an official carry (he had one recalled by a holding penalty).
75.Tony Pollard DAL at PHI
76.Darnell Mooney CHI vs. WAS
77.Khalil Shakir BUF at KC
78.Adam Thielen MIN at MIA
79.Chase Claypool PIT vs. TB
80.J.D. McKissic WAS at CHI
81.Alexander Mattison MIN at MIA
82.Jerick McKinnon KC vs. BUF
83.Tyler Higbee LA vs. CAR
84.Hayden Hurst CIN at NO
85.Zay Jones JAC at IND
86.Darius Slayton NYG vs. BAL
87.Corey Davis NYJ at GB
88.Michael Carter NYJ at GB

Kickers

1.Justin Tucker BAL at NYG
2.Evan McPherson CIN at NO
3.Tyler Bass BUF at KC
4.Ryan Succop TB at PIT
5.Graham Gano NYG vs. BAL
6.*Robbie Gould SF at ATL
Note: Suffered a knee contusion in the win over Carolina and will be reevaluated on Wednesday.
7.Jason Sanders MIA vs. MIN
8.Wil Lutz NO vs. CIN
9.Brandon McManus DEN at LAC
10.Matt Gay LA vs. CAR
11.*Chris Boswell PIT vs. TB
Note: Boswell's two misses ultimately didn't matter in a blowout loss, but it hurt at the time. The wind was blowing sideways pretty hard in Buffalo last week.
12.Riley Patterson JAC at IND
13.Brett Maher DAL at PHI
14.Greg Joseph MIN at MIA
15.*Cade York CLE vs. NE
Note: York had two more misses against the Chargers, including one from 45 yards out.
16.Mason Crosby GB vs. NYJ
17.Greg Zuerlein NYJ at GB
18.Nick Folk NE at CLE
19.Chase McLaughlin IND vs. JAX
20.Younghoe Koo ATL vs. SF
21.Cairo Santos CHI vs. WAS
22.Jason Myers SEA vs. ARI
23.Joey Slye WAS at CHI
24.Eddy Pineiro CAR at LAR
25.Dustin Hopkins LAC vs. DEN
26.Harrison Butker KC vs. BUF
27.Jake Elliott PHI vs. DAL
28.Matt Prater ARZ at SEA
29.*Matthew Wright at
Note: Missed from 41 yards early, but then hit a momentum-swinging 59-yard attempt right before halftime.
30.*Taylor Bertolet at
Note: Bertolet filled in well for Dustin Hopkins (quad), making all three attempts.
31.Michael Badgley at
32.Cameron Dicker at
33.*Matt Ammendola at
Note: Missed a critical kick for a second team as a replacement kicker, this time for Arizona.
34.*Austin Seibert at
Note: Seibert (groin) was waived by the Lions.
35.Daniel Carlson LV at
36.Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU at
37.Randy Bullock TEN at

Defenses

1.San Francisco 49ers at ATL
2.Los Angeles Rams vs. CAR
3.Tampa Bay Buccaneers at PIT
4.Philadelphia Eagles vs. DAL
5.Chicago Bears vs. WAS
6.Jacksonville Jaguars at IND
7.*Green Bay Packers vs. NYJ
Note: Failed to deliver in what appeared to be a smash matchup, instead getting smashed in the second half.
8.Buffalo Bills at KC
9.Cincinnati Bengals at NO
10.Los Angeles Chargers vs. DEN
11.*Minnesota Vikings at MIA
Note: The Vikings could be facing Skylar Thompson without Tyreek Hill this week.
12.Dallas Cowboys at PHI
13.Washington Commanders at CHI
14.Carolina Panthers at LAR
15.Cleveland Browns vs. NE
16.Denver Broncos at LAC
17.Indianapolis Colts vs. JAX
18.New Orleans Saints vs. CIN
19.Baltimore Ravens at NYG
20.New England Patriots at CLE
21.New York Giants vs. BAL
22.Miami Dolphins vs. MIN
23.New York Jets at GB
24.Arizona Cardinals at SEA
25.Kansas City Chiefs vs. BUF
26.Atlanta Falcons vs. SF
27.Pittsburgh Steelers vs. TB
28.Seattle Seahawks vs. ARI
