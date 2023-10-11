Weekly Rankings: Week 6 Value Meter

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.
Bye Weeks: GB, PIT
Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.
Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:
- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.
These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"
These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.
Each week, the first set of rankings will be posted on Tuesday night. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.
When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.
I welcome debate on the rankings in the comments. Please keep it
I welcome debate on the rankings in the comments. Please keep it friendly.
Quarterbacks
|1.
|Josh Allen BUF vs. NYG
|2.
|Patrick Mahomes KC vs. DEN
|3.
|Tua Tagovailoa MIA vs. CAR
|4.
|Jalen Hurts PHI at NYJ
|5.
|Justin Herbert LAC vs. DAL
|6.
|*Lamar Jackson BAL at TEN
Note: I had a good joke to make about Sunday's loss to the Steelers, but decided to drop it.
|7.
|Justin Fields CHI vs. MIN
|8.
|*Joe Burrow CIN vs. SEA
Note: Burrow is coming off of his first big game, throwing for 317 yards and three touchdowns. He also looked more mobile than he did at any point this season, scrambling for a first down at one point.
|9.
|Trevor Lawrence JAC vs. IND
|10.
|Matthew Stafford LA vs. ARI
|11.
|*Jared Goff DET at TB
Note: No Sun God? No problem, at least last week against Carolina.
|12.
|*Dak Prescott DAL at LAC
Note: Prescott had another awful game in a big moment against the Niners. How will he rebound against the Chargers?
|13.
|*Geno Smith SEA at CIN
Note: Smith (knee) missed 17 snaps in the Week 4 Monday night win over the Giants, but he returned to action in that game and is now 'fine' following the Seahawks' bye week.
|14.
|Brock Purdy SF at CLE
|15.
|Kirk Cousins MIN at CHI
|16.
|*Russell Wilson DEN at KC
Note: Wilson had a killer fumble-six at the end of the loss to the Jets, leading to him getting chewed out on the sidelines by Sean Payton.
|17.
|*Gardner Minshew IND at JAX
Note: Minshew will start in a 'revenge game' against the Jaguars with Anthony Richardson (shoulder) out.
|18.
|*C.J. Stroud HOU vs. NO
Note: The Falcons did a good job of taking away the deep ball from Stroud, but he nearly pulled off the upset anyhow. He still hasn't thrown an interception this season.
|19.
|Baker Mayfield TB vs. DET
|20.
|*Joshua Dobbs ARZ at LAR
Note: Dobbs was unable to scramble in the loss to the Bengals, taking away a key element of the Cardinals' offense.
|21.
|*Desmond Ridder ATL vs. WAS
Note: Ridder had his best game of the year against the Texans, throwing for 329 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for a score.
|22.
|Bryce Young CAR at MIA
|23.
|Sam Howell WAS at ATL
|24.
|Ryan Tannehill TEN vs. BAL
|25.
|Derek Carr NO at HOU
|26.
|*Tyrod Taylor NYG at BUF
Note: Taylor replaced an injured Daniel Jones last week against Miami. Jones suggested he's going to try to play, but the practice reports will tell the story.
|27.
|Jimmy Garoppolo LV vs. NE
|28.
|*Zach Wilson NYJ vs. PHI
Note: Wilson was just ok in a great matchup against Denver, now he has a much tougher task against the Eagles.
|29.
|*Mac Jones NE at LV
Note: Jones got yanked for Bailey Zappe for the second week in a row, but will remain the starter this week, in no small part because Zappe did very little in his own right.
|30.
|*Dorian Thompson-Robinson CLE vs. SF
Note: Teammate Deshaun Watson (bruised rotator cuff) remains day-to-day.
|31.
|Taysom Hill NO at HOU
|32.
|Bailey Zappe NE at LV
|33.
|*Deshaun Watson CLE vs. SF
Note: Watson has a bruised rotator cuff and is still day-to-day, though he was able to do some limited throwing Monday following the Browns' bye week. He was medically cleared to play in Week 4 but felt so uncomfortable in pregame warmups that the Browns held him out. If he can't go, Dorian Thompson-Robinson and PJ Walker are next in line.
|34.
|*Daniel Jones NYG at BUF
Note: Jones left Sunday's loss to the Dolphins. On Tuesday he said that this neck injury is different than the one that forced him to miss six games in 2021. Tyrod Taylor is the backup.
|35.
|*Anthony Richardson IND at JAX
Note: Richardson has an AC joint sprain and will miss some time - the Colts described the time period in terms of weeks.
Running Backs
|1.
|Christian McCaffrey SF at CLE
|2.
|Kenneth Walker SEA at CIN
|3.
|Bijan Robinson ATL vs. WAS
|4.
|David Montgomery DET at TB
|5.
|Travis Etienne JAC vs. IND
|6.
|Tony Pollard DAL at LAC
|7.
|D'Andre Swift PHI at NYJ
|8.
|Brian Robinson WAS at ATL
|9.
|*Austin Ekeler LAC vs. DAL
Note: Ekeler (ankle) said that he's 99 percent certain to return to action this week after the bye.
|10.
|Derrick Henry TEN vs. BAL
|11.
|Breece Hall NYJ vs. PHI
|12.
|*Raheem Mostert MIA vs. CAR
Note: De'Von Achane's knee injury likely means more work for Mostert, but probably not as much as you think. Mostert's history suggests that Miami will find carries for others such as Salvon Ahmed (if he's active), Chris Brooks or maybe even Jeff Wilson.
|13.
|Isiah Pacheco KC vs. DEN
|14.
|Alvin Kamara NO at HOU
|15.
|Alexander Mattison MIN at CHI
|16.
|Joe Mixon CIN vs. SEA
|17.
|Kyren Williams LA vs. ARI
|18.
|Josh Jacobs LV vs. NE
|19.
|James Cook BUF vs. NYG
|20.
|Rachaad White TB vs. DET
|21.
|*Zack Moss IND at JAX
Note: Moss's huge game was one of the more surprising outcomes of the season for me, due both to the opponent and to Jonathan Taylor's return.
|22.
|*Jonathan Taylor IND at JAX
Note: Taylor was limited in his return, ceding more carries to Zack Moss, who had a tremendous game against the Titans' stout run defense.
|23.
|Dameon Pierce HOU vs. NO
|24.
|*Rhamondre Stevenson NE at LV
Note: Stevenson rushed for eight yards on his first carry, and then was limited to 16 yards on seven carries the rest of the day.
|25.
|Matt Breida NYG at BUF
|26.
|*Miles Sanders CAR at MIA
Note: Sanders lost a critical fumble in the second quarter of the Panthers' loss to the Lions, and he ceded a lot of snaps to Chuba Hubbard afterwards.
|27.
|Gus Edwards BAL at TEN
|28.
|Jaleel McLaughlin DEN at KC
|29.
|Jerome Ford CLE vs. SF
|30.
|Tyjae Spears TEN vs. BAL
|31.
|*Justice Hill BAL at TEN
Note: Hill looked great at times against the Steelers, scoring early, but also coughed up a critical fumble that led to points for Pittsburgh.
|32.
|Chuba Hubbard CAR at MIA
|33.
|*D'Onta Foreman CHI vs. MIN
Note: Foreman has been a healthy scratch lately, but Khalil Herbert has a high-ankle sprain and Roschon Johnson left last week's game with a concussion. Even Travis Homer got hurt in that game.
|34.
|*Emari Demercado ARZ at LAR
Note: Demercado is likely to take over as the Cardinals' starting running back with James Conner (knee) getting placed on IR. The Cardinals also just added Tony Jones off of waivers.
|35.
|Kenneth Gainwell PHI at NYJ
|36.
|Tyler Allgeier ATL vs. WAS
|37.
|Samaje Perine DEN at KC
|38.
|Antonio Gibson WAS at ATL
|39.
|Kareem Hunt CLE vs. SF
|40.
|Chris Brooks MIA vs. CAR
|41.
|Ezekiel Elliott NE at LV
|42.
|Cam Akers MIN at CHI
|43.
|Damien Harris BUF vs. NYG
|44.
|Craig Reynolds DET at TB
|45.
|Jordan Mason SF at CLE
|46.
|Latavius Murray BUF vs. NYG
|47.
|Devin Singletary HOU vs. NO
|48.
|Dalvin Cook NYJ vs. PHI
|49.
|Michael Carter NYJ vs. PHI
|50.
|Jerick McKinnon KC vs. DEN
|51.
|Zach Charbonnet SEA at CIN
|52.
|Joshua Kelley LAC vs. DAL
|53.
|Tank Bigsby JAC vs. IND
|54.
|Kendre Miller NO at HOU
|55.
|Gary Brightwell NYG at BUF
|56.
|Tony Jones ARZ at LAR
|57.
|Sean Tucker TB vs. DET
|58.
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC vs. DEN
|59.
|Pierre Strong CLE vs. SF
|60.
|Ronnie Rivers LA vs. ARI
|61.
|Zamir White LV vs. NE
|62.
|Boston Scott PHI at NYJ
|63.
|Deuce Vaughn DAL at LAC
|64.
|Rico Dowdle DAL at LAC
|65.
|Cordarrelle Patterson ATL vs. WAS
|66.
|*Javonte Williams DEN at KC
Note: Williams (quad) was a true game-time decision last week and was close to playing. He was a full participant in Tuesday's walk-through, with the Broncos facing the Chiefs on Thursday.
|67.
|*Saquon Barkley NYG at BUF
Note: Barkley's status for Week 6 on his ankle has yet to be determined. He hasn't played since Week 2.
|68.
|*Salvon Ahmed MIA vs. CAR
|69.
|*Jahmyr Gibbs DET at TB
|70.
|*Roschon Johnson CHI vs. MIN
Note: Johnson left Thursday night's win with a concussion. With Khalil Herbert out with a high-ankle sprain, Johnson could be in line for a lot work if he can get cleared.
|71.
|*Keaton Mitchell BAL at TEN
|72.
|*Keaontay Ingram ARZ at LAR
|73.
|*Jeff Wilson MIA vs. CAR
Note: Wilson (ribs) could have his practice window open this week. He's currently on IR, but De'Von Achane's knee injury might accelerate his timetable.
|74.
|*Khalil Herbert CHI vs. MIN
Note: Herbert has a high-ankle sprain and will likely miss multiple weeks.
|75.
|*De'Von Achane MIA vs. CAR
Note: Achane is expected to miss multiple weeks with a knee injury.
|76.
|*Elijah Mitchell SF at CLE
|77.
|*James Conner ARZ at LAR
Note: The Cardinals placed Conner (knee) on IR on Tuesday.
Wide Receivers
|1.
|Tyreek Hill MIA vs. CAR
|2.
|Stefon Diggs BUF vs. NYG
|3.
|Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs. SEA
|4.
|A.J. Brown PHI at NYJ
|5.
|*Cooper Kupp LA vs. ARI
Note: Kupp had 12 targets in his return, and now gets a Cardinals secondary that Ja'Marr Chase just torched.
|6.
|Keenan Allen LAC vs. DAL
|7.
|Davante Adams LV vs. NE
|8.
|Calvin Ridley JAC vs. IND
|9.
|DeAndre Hopkins TEN vs. BAL
|10.
|*Chris Olave NO at HOU
Note: The boxscore betrays what could have been a big day - Olave came very close to having two touchdowns (just narrowly missing getting his feet down in bounds on the second one), and also had a drop on another intermediate target. The volume wasn't there after the Saints jumped to an early 21-0 lead.
|11.
|DK Metcalf SEA at CIN
|12.
|Brandon Aiyuk SF at CLE
|13.
|DJ Moore CHI vs. MIN
|14.
|Puka Nacua LA vs. ARI
|15.
|*CeeDee Lamb DAL at LAC
Note: I may have to accept that Lamb isn't going to be the target-monster that I think he should be.
|16.
|Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. CAR
|17.
|Chris Godwin TB vs. DET
|18.
|Adam Thielen CAR at MIA
|19.
|Nico Collins HOU vs. NO
|20.
|Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. PHI
|21.
|Terry McLaurin WAS at ATL
|22.
|Gabe Davis BUF vs. NYG
|23.
|Michael Pittman IND at JAX
|24.
|*Jordan Addison MIN at CHI
Note: It's time for Addison to step up in class with Justin Jefferson out.
|25.
|Tyler Lockett SEA at CIN
|26.
|*DeVonta Smith PHI at NYJ
Note: Smith was the odd man out last week - conspicuously so, as at one point the broadcast focused on him talking with the coaching staff in frustration. My guess is that he'll get taken care of this week.
|27.
|Deebo Samuel SF at CLE
|28.
|K.J. Osborn MIN at CHI
|29.
|*Courtland Sutton DEN at KC
Note: Sutton got Sauce'd - he's not toast.
|30.
|Amari Cooper CLE vs. SF
|31.
|Christian Kirk JAC vs. IND
|32.
|Zay Flowers BAL at TEN
|33.
|Marquise Brown ARZ at LAR
|34.
|Jakobi Meyers LV vs. NE
|35.
|Tyler Boyd CIN vs. SEA
|36.
|Jerry Jeudy DEN at KC
|37.
|Jahan Dotson WAS at ATL
|38.
|*Michael Wilson ARZ at LAR
Note: Wilson had his second-highest snap share despite only getting two targets last week.
|39.
|Tutu Atwell LA vs. ARI
|40.
|Michael Thomas NO at HOU
|41.
|Drake London ATL vs. WAS
|42.
|Josh Downs IND at JAX
|43.
|Rashid Shaheed NO at HOU
|44.
|Kendrick Bourne NE at LV
|45.
|*Robert Woods HOU vs. NO
Note: Woods left momentarily due to a rib injury but later returned.
|46.
|Josh Reynolds DET at TB
|47.
|Rashee Rice KC vs. DEN
|48.
|DJ Chark CAR at MIA
|49.
|*Nelson Agholor BAL at TEN
Note: Agholor got more snaps at the expense of Rashod Bateman, but he too had a bad drop in the loss to the Steelers.
|50.
|Skyy Moore KC vs. DEN
|51.
|Joshua Palmer LAC vs. DAL
|52.
|Elijah Moore CLE vs. SF
|53.
|Darnell Mooney CHI vs. MIN
|54.
|Curtis Samuel WAS at ATL
|55.
|Allen Lazard NYJ vs. PHI
|56.
|Kalif Raymond DET at TB
|57.
|Rondale Moore ARZ at LAR
|58.
|*Marvin Mims DEN at KC
Note: I keep wanting to see more of Mims, but he put the ball on the ground twice last week, once on a punt return and the other on a reverse.
|59.
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA at CIN
|60.
|Kadarius Toney KC vs. DEN
|61.
|DeVante Parker NE at LV
|62.
|*Wan'Dale Robinson NYG at BUF
Note: Robinson briefly left to get checked for a concussion but later returned.
|63.
|*John Metchie HOU vs. NO
Note: Metchie could be a nice play in really deep leagues if Tank Dell (concussion) can't play.
|64.
|Jameson Williams DET at TB
|65.
|*Brandon Powell MIN at CHI
Note: Another deep play - Powell had six targets last week, many after Justin Jefferson got hurt. Addison and Osborn are 1-2 with Jefferson out, but Powell at least steps up in class.
|66.
|Michael Gallup DAL at LAC
|67.
|Brandin Cooks DAL at LAC
|68.
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN vs. BAL
|69.
|*Van Jefferson ATL vs. WAS
Note: Jefferson saw only two snaps last week, so it's not surprising that the Rams traded him to Atlanta.
|70.
|Odell Beckham BAL at TEN
|71.
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC vs. DEN
|72.
|*Rashod Bateman BAL at TEN
Note: Bateman had a bad drop in the end zone and seemed to lose playing time to Nelson Agholor after that.
|73.
|Jonathan Mingo CAR at MIA
|74.
|Isaiah Hodgins NYG at BUF
|75.
|Hunter Renfrow LV vs. NE
|76.
|Mack Hollins ATL vs. WAS
|77.
|Parris Campbell NYG at BUF
|78.
|Jalen Tolbert DAL at LAC
|79.
|*Mike Evans TB vs. DET
Note: Waiting to hear an update from the Bucs on Evans's hamstring coming out of the bye week.
|80.
|Tee Higgins CIN vs. SEA
|81.
|*Tank Dell HOU vs. NO
Note: Dell is in the concussion protocol.
|82.
|*Zay Jones JAC vs. IND
Note: Jones aggravated his knee injury in the win over the Bills and is day-to-day.
|83.
|*JuJu Smith-Schuster NE at LV
Note: Smith-Schuster left Sunday's loss with a head injury.
|84.
|*Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at TB
Note: The Lions are optimistic that St. Brown (abdomen) will return this week.
|85.
|Treylon Burks TEN vs. BAL
|86.
|*Justin Jefferson MIN at CHI
Note: Jefferson is likely to go on IR, which would force him to miss at least four games.
|87.
|Quentin Johnston LAC vs. DAL
Tight Ends
|1.
|T.J. Hockenson MIN at CHI
|2.
|Mark Andrews BAL at TEN
|3.
|*Travis Kelce KC vs. DEN
Note: Kelce sprained his ankle before halftime last week but later returned and scored. He was limited in Tuesday's walk-through, and the Chiefs have the short week with the Thursday game.
|4.
|Sam LaPorta DET at TB
|5.
|George Kittle SF at CLE
|6.
|Evan Engram JAC vs. IND
|7.
|Dallas Goedert PHI at NYJ
|8.
|Jake Ferguson DAL at LAC
|9.
|Darren Waller NYG at BUF
|10.
|Cole Kmet CHI vs. MIN
|11.
|Kyle Pitts ATL vs. WAS
|12.
|Logan Thomas WAS at ATL
|13.
|Zach Ertz ARZ at LAR
|14.
|Dalton Schultz HOU vs. NO
|15.
|Tyler Higbee LA vs. ARI
|16.
|Tyler Conklin NYJ vs. PHI
|17.
|David Njoku CLE vs. SF
|18.
|Gerald Everett LAC vs. DAL
|19.
|Hunter Henry NE at LV
|20.
|Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN vs. BAL
|21.
|Noah Fant SEA at CIN
|22.
|Jonnu Smith ATL vs. WAS
|23.
|Hayden Hurst CAR at MIA
|24.
|Durham Smythe MIA vs. CAR
|25.
|Donald Parham LAC vs. DAL
|26.
|Adam Trautman DEN at KC
|27.
|Kylen Granson IND at JAX
|28.
|Irv Smith CIN vs. SEA
|29.
|Isaiah Likely BAL at TEN
|30.
|Cade Otton TB vs. DET
|31.
|Michael Mayer LV vs. NE
|32.
|Noah Gray KC vs. DEN
|33.
|Daniel Bellinger NYG at BUF
|34.
|*Dalton Kincaid BUF vs. NYG
Note: Kincaid has entered the concussion protocol.
|35.
|*Dawson Knox BUF vs. NYG
Note: Knox injured his wrist in the loss to the Jaguars.
|36.
|Juwan Johnson NO at HOU
Flex (RB/WR/TE)
|1.
|Christian McCaffrey SF at CLE
|2.
|Tyreek Hill MIA vs. CAR
|3.
|Stefon Diggs BUF vs. NYG
|4.
|Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs. SEA
|5.
|Kenneth Walker SEA at CIN
|6.
|A.J. Brown PHI at NYJ
|7.
|*Cooper Kupp LA vs. ARI
Note: Kupp had 12 targets in his return, and now gets a Cardinals secondary that Ja'Marr Chase just torched.
|8.
|Bijan Robinson ATL vs. WAS
|9.
|Keenan Allen LAC vs. DAL
|10.
|Davante Adams LV vs. NE
|11.
|David Montgomery DET at TB
|12.
|Travis Etienne JAC vs. IND
|13.
|Calvin Ridley JAC vs. IND
|14.
|DeAndre Hopkins TEN vs. BAL
|15.
|*Chris Olave NO at HOU
Note: The boxscore betrays what could have been a big day - Olave came very close to having two touchdowns (just narrowly missing getting his feet down in bounds on the second one), and also had a drop on another intermediate target. The volume wasn't there after the Saints jumped to an early 21-0 lead.
|16.
|Tony Pollard DAL at LAC
|17.
|D'Andre Swift PHI at NYJ
|18.
|Brian Robinson WAS at ATL
|19.
|*Austin Ekeler LAC vs. DAL
Note: Ekeler (ankle) said that he's 99 percent certain to return to action this week after the bye.
|20.
|DK Metcalf SEA at CIN
|21.
|Brandon Aiyuk SF at CLE
|22.
|DJ Moore CHI vs. MIN
|23.
|Puka Nacua LA vs. ARI
|24.
|Derrick Henry TEN vs. BAL
|25.
|Breece Hall NYJ vs. PHI
|26.
|*Raheem Mostert MIA vs. CAR
Note: De'Von Achane's knee injury likely means more work for Mostert, but probably not as much as you think. Mostert's history suggests that Miami will find carries for others such as Salvon Ahmed (if he's active), Chris Brooks or maybe even Jeff Wilson.
|27.
|*CeeDee Lamb DAL at LAC
Note: I may have to accept that Lamb isn't going to be the target-monster that I think he should be.
|28.
|Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. CAR
|29.
|Chris Godwin TB vs. DET
|30.
|Isiah Pacheco KC vs. DEN
|31.
|Alvin Kamara NO at HOU
|32.
|Adam Thielen CAR at MIA
|33.
|T.J. Hockenson MIN at CHI
|34.
|Mark Andrews BAL at TEN
|35.
|*Travis Kelce KC vs. DEN
Note: Kelce sprained his ankle before halftime last week but later returned and scored. He was limited in Tuesday's walk-through, and the Chiefs have the short week with the Thursday game.
|36.
|Alexander Mattison MIN at CHI
|37.
|Joe Mixon CIN vs. SEA
|38.
|Kyren Williams LA vs. ARI
|39.
|Nico Collins HOU vs. NO
|40.
|Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. PHI
|41.
|Terry McLaurin WAS at ATL
|42.
|Gabe Davis BUF vs. NYG
|43.
|Josh Jacobs LV vs. NE
|44.
|Sam LaPorta DET at TB
|45.
|Michael Pittman IND at JAX
|46.
|*Jordan Addison MIN at CHI
Note: It's time for Addison to step up in class with Justin Jefferson out.
|47.
|Tyler Lockett SEA at CIN
|48.
|James Cook BUF vs. NYG
|49.
|Rachaad White TB vs. DET
|50.
|*Zack Moss IND at JAX
Note: Moss's huge game was one of the more surprising outcomes of the season for me, due both to the opponent and to Jonathan Taylor's return.
|51.
|Deebo Samuel SF at CLE
|52.
|George Kittle SF at CLE
|53.
|Dameon Pierce HOU vs. NO
|54.
|K.J. Osborn MIN at CHI
|55.
|*Courtland Sutton DEN at KC
Note: Sutton got Sauce'd - he's not toast.
|56.
|Evan Engram JAC vs. IND
|57.
|*Rhamondre Stevenson NE at LV
Note: Stevenson rushed for eight yards on his first carry, and then was limited to 16 yards on seven carries the rest of the day.
|58.
|*DeVonta Smith PHI at NYJ
Note: Smith was the odd man out last week - conspicuously so, as at one point the broadcast focused on him talking with the coaching staff in frustration. My guess is that he'll get taken care of this week.
|59.
|*Jonathan Taylor IND at JAX
Note: Taylor was limited in his return, ceding more carries to Zack Moss, who had a tremendous game against the Titans' stout run defense.
|60.
|*Justice Hill BAL at TEN
Note: Hill looked great at times against the Steelers, scoring early, but also coughed up a critical fumble that led to points for Pittsburgh.
|61.
|Amari Cooper CLE vs. SF
|62.
|Christian Kirk JAC vs. IND
|63.
|Zay Flowers BAL at TEN
|64.
|Marquise Brown ARZ at LAR
|65.
|Jakobi Meyers LV vs. NE
|66.
|Matt Breida NYG at BUF
|67.
|*Miles Sanders CAR at MIA
Note: Sanders lost a critical fumble in the second quarter of the Panthers' loss to the Lions, and he ceded a lot of snaps to Chuba Hubbard afterwards.
|68.
|Gus Edwards BAL at TEN
|69.
|Jaleel McLaughlin DEN at KC
|70.
|Jerome Ford CLE vs. SF
|71.
|Jahan Dotson WAS at ATL
|72.
|Chuba Hubbard CAR at MIA
|73.
|*Emari Demercado ARZ at LAR
Note: Demercado is likely to take over as the Cardinals' starting running back with James Conner (knee) getting placed on IR. The Cardinals also just added Tony Jones off of waivers.
|74.
|*D'Onta Foreman CHI vs. MIN
Note: Foreman has been a healthy scratch lately, but Khalil Herbert has a high-ankle sprain and Roschon Johnson left last week's game with a concussion. Even Travis Homer got hurt in that game.
|75.
|Kenneth Gainwell PHI at NYJ
|76.
|Tyjae Spears TEN vs. BAL
|77.
|Tyler Boyd CIN vs. SEA
|78.
|Jerry Jeudy DEN at KC
|79.
|*Michael Wilson ARZ at LAR
Note: Wilson had his second-highest snap share despite only getting two targets last week.
|80.
|Michael Thomas NO at HOU
|81.
|Tutu Atwell LA vs. ARI
|82.
|Drake London ATL vs. WAS
|83.
|Josh Downs IND at JAX
|84.
|Dallas Goedert PHI at NYJ
|85.
|Jake Ferguson DAL at LAC
Kickers
|1.
|Harrison Butker KC vs. DEN
|2.
|Tyler Bass BUF vs. NYG
|3.
|Evan McPherson CIN vs. SEA
|4.
|Brandon Aubrey DAL at LAC
|5.
|Justin Tucker BAL at TEN
|6.
|Jason Sanders MIA vs. CAR
|7.
|Matt Gay IND at JAX
|8.
|*Daniel Carlson LV vs. NE
Note: Missed a 52-yarder at the end of the game. One thing's for sure - Josh McDaniels will keep authorizing attempts.
|9.
|Cameron Dicker LAC vs. DAL
|10.
|Jake Moody SF at CLE
|11.
|Jake Elliott PHI at NYJ
|12.
|Riley Patterson DET at TB
|13.
|Wil Lutz DEN at KC
|14.
|Younghoe Koo ATL vs. WAS
|15.
|Blake Grupe NO at HOU
|16.
|Jason Myers SEA at CIN
|17.
|Chase McLaughlin TB vs. DET
|18.
|Eddy Pineiro CAR at MIA
|19.
|Brandon McManus JAC vs. IND
|20.
|Greg Joseph MIN at CHI
|21.
|Matt Prater ARZ at LAR
|22.
|Graham Gano NYG at BUF
|23.
|Joey Slye WAS at ATL
|24.
|Dustin Hopkins CLE vs. SF
|25.
|Brett Maher LA vs. ARI
|26.
|Greg Zuerlein NYJ vs. PHI
|27.
|Cairo Santos CHI vs. MIN
|28.
|Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU vs. NO
|29.
|Nick Folk TEN vs. BAL
|30.
|*Chad Ryland NE at LV
Note: A miss from 48 yards last week aided the Pats in getting shut out.
Defenses
|1.
|San Francisco 49ers at CLE
|2.
|Philadelphia Eagles at NYJ
|3.
|*Buffalo Bills vs. NYG
Note: The Bills have lost Tre'Davious White (Achilles) and Matt Milano (broken leg) in consecutive weeks, but they do get the Giants this week, possibly without both Daniel Jones and Andrew Thomas.
|4.
|Miami Dolphins vs. CAR
|5.
|Baltimore Ravens at TEN
|6.
|Kansas City Chiefs vs. DEN
|7.
|Atlanta Falcons vs. WAS
|8.
|New Orleans Saints at HOU
|9.
|Los Angeles Rams vs. ARI
|10.
|Detroit Lions at TB
|11.
|Las Vegas Raiders vs. NE
|12.
|Washington Commanders at ATL
|13.
|Cincinnati Bengals vs. SEA
|14.
|Jacksonville Jaguars vs. IND
|15.
|Dallas Cowboys at LAC
|16.
|Tennessee Titans vs. BAL
|17.
|New England Patriots at LV
|18.
|Houston Texans vs. NO
|19.
|Minnesota Vikings at CHI
|20.
|Seattle Seahawks at CIN
|21.
|Indianapolis Colts at JAX
|22.
|Los Angeles Chargers vs. DAL
|23.
|New York Jets vs. PHI
|24.
|Chicago Bears vs. MIN
|25.
|New York Giants at BUF
|26.
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. DET
|27.
|Denver Broncos at KC
|28.
|Cleveland Browns vs. SF
|29.
|Arizona Cardinals at LAR
|30.
|Carolina Panthers at MIA