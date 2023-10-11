Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
Attention Fantasy Commissioners:
Looking for the easiest way to find a date/time that works for your whole group to have your fantasy basketball or hockey draft? Try our FREE Fantasy Draft Date Picker tool!
Weekly Rankings: Week 6 Value Meter

Weekly Rankings: Week 6 Value Meter

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
October 11, 2023

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.

Bye Weeks: GB, PIT

Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.

Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:

- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.

These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"

These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.

Each week, the first set of rankings will be posted on Tuesday night. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.

When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.

I welcome debate on the rankings in the comments. Please keep it

Bye Weeks: GB, PIT

Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.

Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:

- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.

These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"

These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.

Each week, the first set of rankings will be posted on Tuesday night. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.

When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.

I welcome debate on the rankings in the comments. Please keep it friendly.

Quarterbacks

1.Josh Allen BUF vs. NYG
2.Patrick Mahomes KC vs. DEN
3.Tua Tagovailoa MIA vs. CAR
4.Jalen Hurts PHI at NYJ
5.Justin Herbert LAC vs. DAL
6.*Lamar Jackson BAL at TEN
Note: I had a good joke to make about Sunday's loss to the Steelers, but decided to drop it.
7.Justin Fields CHI vs. MIN
8.*Joe Burrow CIN vs. SEA
Note: Burrow is coming off of his first big game, throwing for 317 yards and three touchdowns. He also looked more mobile than he did at any point this season, scrambling for a first down at one point.
9.Trevor Lawrence JAC vs. IND
10.Matthew Stafford LA vs. ARI
11.*Jared Goff DET at TB
Note: No Sun God? No problem, at least last week against Carolina.
12.*Dak Prescott DAL at LAC
Note: Prescott had another awful game in a big moment against the Niners. How will he rebound against the Chargers?
13.*Geno Smith SEA at CIN
Note: Smith (knee) missed 17 snaps in the Week 4 Monday night win over the Giants, but he returned to action in that game and is now 'fine' following the Seahawks' bye week.
14.Brock Purdy SF at CLE
15.Kirk Cousins MIN at CHI
16.*Russell Wilson DEN at KC
Note: Wilson had a killer fumble-six at the end of the loss to the Jets, leading to him getting chewed out on the sidelines by Sean Payton.
17.*Gardner Minshew IND at JAX
Note: Minshew will start in a 'revenge game' against the Jaguars with Anthony Richardson (shoulder) out.
18.*C.J. Stroud HOU vs. NO
Note: The Falcons did a good job of taking away the deep ball from Stroud, but he nearly pulled off the upset anyhow. He still hasn't thrown an interception this season.
19.Baker Mayfield TB vs. DET
20.*Joshua Dobbs ARZ at LAR
Note: Dobbs was unable to scramble in the loss to the Bengals, taking away a key element of the Cardinals' offense.
21.*Desmond Ridder ATL vs. WAS
Note: Ridder had his best game of the year against the Texans, throwing for 329 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for a score.
22.Bryce Young CAR at MIA
23.Sam Howell WAS at ATL
24.Ryan Tannehill TEN vs. BAL
25.Derek Carr NO at HOU
26.*Tyrod Taylor NYG at BUF
Note: Taylor replaced an injured Daniel Jones last week against Miami. Jones suggested he's going to try to play, but the practice reports will tell the story.
27.Jimmy Garoppolo LV vs. NE
28.*Zach Wilson NYJ vs. PHI
Note: Wilson was just ok in a great matchup against Denver, now he has a much tougher task against the Eagles.
29.*Mac Jones NE at LV
Note: Jones got yanked for Bailey Zappe for the second week in a row, but will remain the starter this week, in no small part because Zappe did very little in his own right.
30.*Dorian Thompson-Robinson CLE vs. SF
Note: Teammate Deshaun Watson (bruised rotator cuff) remains day-to-day.
31.Taysom Hill NO at HOU
32.Bailey Zappe NE at LV
33.*Deshaun Watson CLE vs. SF
Note: Watson has a bruised rotator cuff and is still day-to-day, though he was able to do some limited throwing Monday following the Browns' bye week. He was medically cleared to play in Week 4 but felt so uncomfortable in pregame warmups that the Browns held him out. If he can't go, Dorian Thompson-Robinson and PJ Walker are next in line.
34.*Daniel Jones NYG at BUF
Note: Jones left Sunday's loss to the Dolphins. On Tuesday he said that this neck injury is different than the one that forced him to miss six games in 2021. Tyrod Taylor is the backup.
35.*Anthony Richardson IND at JAX
Note: Richardson has an AC joint sprain and will miss some time - the Colts described the time period in terms of weeks.

Running Backs

1.Christian McCaffrey SF at CLE
2.Kenneth Walker SEA at CIN
3.Bijan Robinson ATL vs. WAS
4.David Montgomery DET at TB
5.Travis Etienne JAC vs. IND
6.Tony Pollard DAL at LAC
7.D'Andre Swift PHI at NYJ
8.Brian Robinson WAS at ATL
9.*Austin Ekeler LAC vs. DAL
Note: Ekeler (ankle) said that he's 99 percent certain to return to action this week after the bye.
10.Derrick Henry TEN vs. BAL
11.Breece Hall NYJ vs. PHI
12.*Raheem Mostert MIA vs. CAR
Note: De'Von Achane's knee injury likely means more work for Mostert, but probably not as much as you think. Mostert's history suggests that Miami will find carries for others such as Salvon Ahmed (if he's active), Chris Brooks or maybe even Jeff Wilson.
13.Isiah Pacheco KC vs. DEN
14.Alvin Kamara NO at HOU
15.Alexander Mattison MIN at CHI
16.Joe Mixon CIN vs. SEA
17.Kyren Williams LA vs. ARI
18.Josh Jacobs LV vs. NE
19.James Cook BUF vs. NYG
20.Rachaad White TB vs. DET
21.*Zack Moss IND at JAX
Note: Moss's huge game was one of the more surprising outcomes of the season for me, due both to the opponent and to Jonathan Taylor's return.
22.*Jonathan Taylor IND at JAX
Note: Taylor was limited in his return, ceding more carries to Zack Moss, who had a tremendous game against the Titans' stout run defense.
23.Dameon Pierce HOU vs. NO
24.*Rhamondre Stevenson NE at LV
Note: Stevenson rushed for eight yards on his first carry, and then was limited to 16 yards on seven carries the rest of the day.
25.Matt Breida NYG at BUF
26.*Miles Sanders CAR at MIA
Note: Sanders lost a critical fumble in the second quarter of the Panthers' loss to the Lions, and he ceded a lot of snaps to Chuba Hubbard afterwards.
27.Gus Edwards BAL at TEN
28.Jaleel McLaughlin DEN at KC
29.Jerome Ford CLE vs. SF
30.Tyjae Spears TEN vs. BAL
31.*Justice Hill BAL at TEN
Note: Hill looked great at times against the Steelers, scoring early, but also coughed up a critical fumble that led to points for Pittsburgh.
32.Chuba Hubbard CAR at MIA
33.*D'Onta Foreman CHI vs. MIN
Note: Foreman has been a healthy scratch lately, but Khalil Herbert has a high-ankle sprain and Roschon Johnson left last week's game with a concussion. Even Travis Homer got hurt in that game.
34.*Emari Demercado ARZ at LAR
Note: Demercado is likely to take over as the Cardinals' starting running back with James Conner (knee) getting placed on IR. The Cardinals also just added Tony Jones off of waivers.
35.Kenneth Gainwell PHI at NYJ
36.Tyler Allgeier ATL vs. WAS
37.Samaje Perine DEN at KC
38.Antonio Gibson WAS at ATL
39.Kareem Hunt CLE vs. SF
40.Chris Brooks MIA vs. CAR
41.Ezekiel Elliott NE at LV
42.Cam Akers MIN at CHI
43.Damien Harris BUF vs. NYG
44.Craig Reynolds DET at TB
45.Jordan Mason SF at CLE
46.Latavius Murray BUF vs. NYG
47.Devin Singletary HOU vs. NO
48.Dalvin Cook NYJ vs. PHI
49.Michael Carter NYJ vs. PHI
50.Jerick McKinnon KC vs. DEN
51.Zach Charbonnet SEA at CIN
52.Joshua Kelley LAC vs. DAL
53.Tank Bigsby JAC vs. IND
54.Kendre Miller NO at HOU
55.Gary Brightwell NYG at BUF
56.Tony Jones ARZ at LAR
57.Sean Tucker TB vs. DET
58.Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC vs. DEN
59.Pierre Strong CLE vs. SF
60.Ronnie Rivers LA vs. ARI
61.Zamir White LV vs. NE
62.Boston Scott PHI at NYJ
63.Deuce Vaughn DAL at LAC
64.Rico Dowdle DAL at LAC
65.Cordarrelle Patterson ATL vs. WAS
66.*Javonte Williams DEN at KC
Note: Williams (quad) was a true game-time decision last week and was close to playing. He was a full participant in Tuesday's walk-through, with the Broncos facing the Chiefs on Thursday.
67.*Saquon Barkley NYG at BUF
Note: Barkley's status for Week 6 on his ankle has yet to be determined. He hasn't played since Week 2.
68.*Salvon Ahmed MIA vs. CAR
69.*Jahmyr Gibbs DET at TB
70.*Roschon Johnson CHI vs. MIN
Note: Johnson left Thursday night's win with a concussion. With Khalil Herbert out with a high-ankle sprain, Johnson could be in line for a lot work if he can get cleared.
71.*Keaton Mitchell BAL at TEN
72.*Keaontay Ingram ARZ at LAR
73.*Jeff Wilson MIA vs. CAR
Note: Wilson (ribs) could have his practice window open this week. He's currently on IR, but De'Von Achane's knee injury might accelerate his timetable.
74.*Khalil Herbert CHI vs. MIN
Note: Herbert has a high-ankle sprain and will likely miss multiple weeks.
75.*De'Von Achane MIA vs. CAR
Note: Achane is expected to miss multiple weeks with a knee injury.
76.*Elijah Mitchell SF at CLE
77.*James Conner ARZ at LAR
Note: The Cardinals placed Conner (knee) on IR on Tuesday.

Wide Receivers

1.Tyreek Hill MIA vs. CAR
2.Stefon Diggs BUF vs. NYG
3.Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs. SEA
4.A.J. Brown PHI at NYJ
5.*Cooper Kupp LA vs. ARI
Note: Kupp had 12 targets in his return, and now gets a Cardinals secondary that Ja'Marr Chase just torched.
6.Keenan Allen LAC vs. DAL
7.Davante Adams LV vs. NE
8.Calvin Ridley JAC vs. IND
9.DeAndre Hopkins TEN vs. BAL
10.*Chris Olave NO at HOU
Note: The boxscore betrays what could have been a big day - Olave came very close to having two touchdowns (just narrowly missing getting his feet down in bounds on the second one), and also had a drop on another intermediate target. The volume wasn't there after the Saints jumped to an early 21-0 lead.
11.DK Metcalf SEA at CIN
12.Brandon Aiyuk SF at CLE
13.DJ Moore CHI vs. MIN
14.Puka Nacua LA vs. ARI
15.*CeeDee Lamb DAL at LAC
Note: I may have to accept that Lamb isn't going to be the target-monster that I think he should be.
16.Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. CAR
17.Chris Godwin TB vs. DET
18.Adam Thielen CAR at MIA
19.Nico Collins HOU vs. NO
20.Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. PHI
21.Terry McLaurin WAS at ATL
22.Gabe Davis BUF vs. NYG
23.Michael Pittman IND at JAX
24.*Jordan Addison MIN at CHI
Note: It's time for Addison to step up in class with Justin Jefferson out.
25.Tyler Lockett SEA at CIN
26.*DeVonta Smith PHI at NYJ
Note: Smith was the odd man out last week - conspicuously so, as at one point the broadcast focused on him talking with the coaching staff in frustration. My guess is that he'll get taken care of this week.
27.Deebo Samuel SF at CLE
28.K.J. Osborn MIN at CHI
29.*Courtland Sutton DEN at KC
Note: Sutton got Sauce'd - he's not toast.
30.Amari Cooper CLE vs. SF
31.Christian Kirk JAC vs. IND
32.Zay Flowers BAL at TEN
33.Marquise Brown ARZ at LAR
34.Jakobi Meyers LV vs. NE
35.Tyler Boyd CIN vs. SEA
36.Jerry Jeudy DEN at KC
37.Jahan Dotson WAS at ATL
38.*Michael Wilson ARZ at LAR
Note: Wilson had his second-highest snap share despite only getting two targets last week.
39.Tutu Atwell LA vs. ARI
40.Michael Thomas NO at HOU
41.Drake London ATL vs. WAS
42.Josh Downs IND at JAX
43.Rashid Shaheed NO at HOU
44.Kendrick Bourne NE at LV
45.*Robert Woods HOU vs. NO
Note: Woods left momentarily due to a rib injury but later returned.
46.Josh Reynolds DET at TB
47.Rashee Rice KC vs. DEN
48.DJ Chark CAR at MIA
49.*Nelson Agholor BAL at TEN
Note: Agholor got more snaps at the expense of Rashod Bateman, but he too had a bad drop in the loss to the Steelers.
50.Skyy Moore KC vs. DEN
51.Joshua Palmer LAC vs. DAL
52.Elijah Moore CLE vs. SF
53.Darnell Mooney CHI vs. MIN
54.Curtis Samuel WAS at ATL
55.Allen Lazard NYJ vs. PHI
56.Kalif Raymond DET at TB
57.Rondale Moore ARZ at LAR
58.*Marvin Mims DEN at KC
Note: I keep wanting to see more of Mims, but he put the ball on the ground twice last week, once on a punt return and the other on a reverse.
59.Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA at CIN
60.Kadarius Toney KC vs. DEN
61.DeVante Parker NE at LV
62.*Wan'Dale Robinson NYG at BUF
Note: Robinson briefly left to get checked for a concussion but later returned.
63.*John Metchie HOU vs. NO
Note: Metchie could be a nice play in really deep leagues if Tank Dell (concussion) can't play.
64.Jameson Williams DET at TB
65.*Brandon Powell MIN at CHI
Note: Another deep play - Powell had six targets last week, many after Justin Jefferson got hurt. Addison and Osborn are 1-2 with Jefferson out, but Powell at least steps up in class.
66.Michael Gallup DAL at LAC
67.Brandin Cooks DAL at LAC
68.Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN vs. BAL
69.*Van Jefferson ATL vs. WAS
Note: Jefferson saw only two snaps last week, so it's not surprising that the Rams traded him to Atlanta.
70.Odell Beckham BAL at TEN
71.Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC vs. DEN
72.*Rashod Bateman BAL at TEN
Note: Bateman had a bad drop in the end zone and seemed to lose playing time to Nelson Agholor after that.
73.Jonathan Mingo CAR at MIA
74.Isaiah Hodgins NYG at BUF
75.Hunter Renfrow LV vs. NE
76.Mack Hollins ATL vs. WAS
77.Parris Campbell NYG at BUF
78.Jalen Tolbert DAL at LAC
79.*Mike Evans TB vs. DET
Note: Waiting to hear an update from the Bucs on Evans's hamstring coming out of the bye week.
80.Tee Higgins CIN vs. SEA
81.*Tank Dell HOU vs. NO
Note: Dell is in the concussion protocol.
82.*Zay Jones JAC vs. IND
Note: Jones aggravated his knee injury in the win over the Bills and is day-to-day.
83.*JuJu Smith-Schuster NE at LV
Note: Smith-Schuster left Sunday's loss with a head injury.
84.*Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at TB
Note: The Lions are optimistic that St. Brown (abdomen) will return this week.
85.Treylon Burks TEN vs. BAL
86.*Justin Jefferson MIN at CHI
Note: Jefferson is likely to go on IR, which would force him to miss at least four games.
87.Quentin Johnston LAC vs. DAL

Tight Ends

1.T.J. Hockenson MIN at CHI
2.Mark Andrews BAL at TEN
3.*Travis Kelce KC vs. DEN
Note: Kelce sprained his ankle before halftime last week but later returned and scored. He was limited in Tuesday's walk-through, and the Chiefs have the short week with the Thursday game.
4.Sam LaPorta DET at TB
5.George Kittle SF at CLE
6.Evan Engram JAC vs. IND
7.Dallas Goedert PHI at NYJ
8.Jake Ferguson DAL at LAC
9.Darren Waller NYG at BUF
10.Cole Kmet CHI vs. MIN
11.Kyle Pitts ATL vs. WAS
12.Logan Thomas WAS at ATL
13.Zach Ertz ARZ at LAR
14.Dalton Schultz HOU vs. NO
15.Tyler Higbee LA vs. ARI
16.Tyler Conklin NYJ vs. PHI
17.David Njoku CLE vs. SF
18.Gerald Everett LAC vs. DAL
19.Hunter Henry NE at LV
20.Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN vs. BAL
21.Noah Fant SEA at CIN
22.Jonnu Smith ATL vs. WAS
23.Hayden Hurst CAR at MIA
24.Durham Smythe MIA vs. CAR
25.Donald Parham LAC vs. DAL
26.Adam Trautman DEN at KC
27.Kylen Granson IND at JAX
28.Irv Smith CIN vs. SEA
29.Isaiah Likely BAL at TEN
30.Cade Otton TB vs. DET
31.Michael Mayer LV vs. NE
32.Noah Gray KC vs. DEN
33.Daniel Bellinger NYG at BUF
34.*Dalton Kincaid BUF vs. NYG
Note: Kincaid has entered the concussion protocol.
35.*Dawson Knox BUF vs. NYG
Note: Knox injured his wrist in the loss to the Jaguars.
36.Juwan Johnson NO at HOU

Flex (RB/WR/TE)

1.Christian McCaffrey SF at CLE
2.Tyreek Hill MIA vs. CAR
3.Stefon Diggs BUF vs. NYG
4.Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs. SEA
5.Kenneth Walker SEA at CIN
6.A.J. Brown PHI at NYJ
7.*Cooper Kupp LA vs. ARI
Note: Kupp had 12 targets in his return, and now gets a Cardinals secondary that Ja'Marr Chase just torched.
8.Bijan Robinson ATL vs. WAS
9.Keenan Allen LAC vs. DAL
10.Davante Adams LV vs. NE
11.David Montgomery DET at TB
12.Travis Etienne JAC vs. IND
13.Calvin Ridley JAC vs. IND
14.DeAndre Hopkins TEN vs. BAL
15.*Chris Olave NO at HOU
Note: The boxscore betrays what could have been a big day - Olave came very close to having two touchdowns (just narrowly missing getting his feet down in bounds on the second one), and also had a drop on another intermediate target. The volume wasn't there after the Saints jumped to an early 21-0 lead.
16.Tony Pollard DAL at LAC
17.D'Andre Swift PHI at NYJ
18.Brian Robinson WAS at ATL
19.*Austin Ekeler LAC vs. DAL
Note: Ekeler (ankle) said that he's 99 percent certain to return to action this week after the bye.
20.DK Metcalf SEA at CIN
21.Brandon Aiyuk SF at CLE
22.DJ Moore CHI vs. MIN
23.Puka Nacua LA vs. ARI
24.Derrick Henry TEN vs. BAL
25.Breece Hall NYJ vs. PHI
26.*Raheem Mostert MIA vs. CAR
Note: De'Von Achane's knee injury likely means more work for Mostert, but probably not as much as you think. Mostert's history suggests that Miami will find carries for others such as Salvon Ahmed (if he's active), Chris Brooks or maybe even Jeff Wilson.
27.*CeeDee Lamb DAL at LAC
Note: I may have to accept that Lamb isn't going to be the target-monster that I think he should be.
28.Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. CAR
29.Chris Godwin TB vs. DET
30.Isiah Pacheco KC vs. DEN
31.Alvin Kamara NO at HOU
32.Adam Thielen CAR at MIA
33.T.J. Hockenson MIN at CHI
34.Mark Andrews BAL at TEN
35.*Travis Kelce KC vs. DEN
Note: Kelce sprained his ankle before halftime last week but later returned and scored. He was limited in Tuesday's walk-through, and the Chiefs have the short week with the Thursday game.
36.Alexander Mattison MIN at CHI
37.Joe Mixon CIN vs. SEA
38.Kyren Williams LA vs. ARI
39.Nico Collins HOU vs. NO
40.Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. PHI
41.Terry McLaurin WAS at ATL
42.Gabe Davis BUF vs. NYG
43.Josh Jacobs LV vs. NE
44.Sam LaPorta DET at TB
45.Michael Pittman IND at JAX
46.*Jordan Addison MIN at CHI
Note: It's time for Addison to step up in class with Justin Jefferson out.
47.Tyler Lockett SEA at CIN
48.James Cook BUF vs. NYG
49.Rachaad White TB vs. DET
50.*Zack Moss IND at JAX
Note: Moss's huge game was one of the more surprising outcomes of the season for me, due both to the opponent and to Jonathan Taylor's return.
51.Deebo Samuel SF at CLE
52.George Kittle SF at CLE
53.Dameon Pierce HOU vs. NO
54.K.J. Osborn MIN at CHI
55.*Courtland Sutton DEN at KC
Note: Sutton got Sauce'd - he's not toast.
56.Evan Engram JAC vs. IND
57.*Rhamondre Stevenson NE at LV
Note: Stevenson rushed for eight yards on his first carry, and then was limited to 16 yards on seven carries the rest of the day.
58.*DeVonta Smith PHI at NYJ
Note: Smith was the odd man out last week - conspicuously so, as at one point the broadcast focused on him talking with the coaching staff in frustration. My guess is that he'll get taken care of this week.
59.*Jonathan Taylor IND at JAX
Note: Taylor was limited in his return, ceding more carries to Zack Moss, who had a tremendous game against the Titans' stout run defense.
60.*Justice Hill BAL at TEN
Note: Hill looked great at times against the Steelers, scoring early, but also coughed up a critical fumble that led to points for Pittsburgh.
61.Amari Cooper CLE vs. SF
62.Christian Kirk JAC vs. IND
63.Zay Flowers BAL at TEN
64.Marquise Brown ARZ at LAR
65.Jakobi Meyers LV vs. NE
66.Matt Breida NYG at BUF
67.*Miles Sanders CAR at MIA
Note: Sanders lost a critical fumble in the second quarter of the Panthers' loss to the Lions, and he ceded a lot of snaps to Chuba Hubbard afterwards.
68.Gus Edwards BAL at TEN
69.Jaleel McLaughlin DEN at KC
70.Jerome Ford CLE vs. SF
71.Jahan Dotson WAS at ATL
72.Chuba Hubbard CAR at MIA
73.*Emari Demercado ARZ at LAR
Note: Demercado is likely to take over as the Cardinals' starting running back with James Conner (knee) getting placed on IR. The Cardinals also just added Tony Jones off of waivers.
74.*D'Onta Foreman CHI vs. MIN
Note: Foreman has been a healthy scratch lately, but Khalil Herbert has a high-ankle sprain and Roschon Johnson left last week's game with a concussion. Even Travis Homer got hurt in that game.
75.Kenneth Gainwell PHI at NYJ
76.Tyjae Spears TEN vs. BAL
77.Tyler Boyd CIN vs. SEA
78.Jerry Jeudy DEN at KC
79.*Michael Wilson ARZ at LAR
Note: Wilson had his second-highest snap share despite only getting two targets last week.
80.Michael Thomas NO at HOU
81.Tutu Atwell LA vs. ARI
82.Drake London ATL vs. WAS
83.Josh Downs IND at JAX
84.Dallas Goedert PHI at NYJ
85.Jake Ferguson DAL at LAC

Kickers

1.Harrison Butker KC vs. DEN
2.Tyler Bass BUF vs. NYG
3.Evan McPherson CIN vs. SEA
4.Brandon Aubrey DAL at LAC
5.Justin Tucker BAL at TEN
6.Jason Sanders MIA vs. CAR
7.Matt Gay IND at JAX
8.*Daniel Carlson LV vs. NE
Note: Missed a 52-yarder at the end of the game. One thing's for sure - Josh McDaniels will keep authorizing attempts.
9.Cameron Dicker LAC vs. DAL
10.Jake Moody SF at CLE
11.Jake Elliott PHI at NYJ
12.Riley Patterson DET at TB
13.Wil Lutz DEN at KC
14.Younghoe Koo ATL vs. WAS
15.Blake Grupe NO at HOU
16.Jason Myers SEA at CIN
17.Chase McLaughlin TB vs. DET
18.Eddy Pineiro CAR at MIA
19.Brandon McManus JAC vs. IND
20.Greg Joseph MIN at CHI
21.Matt Prater ARZ at LAR
22.Graham Gano NYG at BUF
23.Joey Slye WAS at ATL
24.Dustin Hopkins CLE vs. SF
25.Brett Maher LA vs. ARI
26.Greg Zuerlein NYJ vs. PHI
27.Cairo Santos CHI vs. MIN
28.Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU vs. NO
29.Nick Folk TEN vs. BAL
30.*Chad Ryland NE at LV
Note: A miss from 48 yards last week aided the Pats in getting shut out.

Defenses

1.San Francisco 49ers at CLE
2.Philadelphia Eagles at NYJ
3.*Buffalo Bills vs. NYG
Note: The Bills have lost Tre'Davious White (Achilles) and Matt Milano (broken leg) in consecutive weeks, but they do get the Giants this week, possibly without both Daniel Jones and Andrew Thomas.
4.Miami Dolphins vs. CAR
5.Baltimore Ravens at TEN
6.Kansas City Chiefs vs. DEN
7.Atlanta Falcons vs. WAS
8.New Orleans Saints at HOU
9.Los Angeles Rams vs. ARI
10.Detroit Lions at TB
11.Las Vegas Raiders vs. NE
12.Washington Commanders at ATL
13.Cincinnati Bengals vs. SEA
14.Jacksonville Jaguars vs. IND
15.Dallas Cowboys at LAC
16.Tennessee Titans vs. BAL
17.New England Patriots at LV
18.Houston Texans vs. NO
19.Minnesota Vikings at CHI
20.Seattle Seahawks at CIN
21.Indianapolis Colts at JAX
22.Los Angeles Chargers vs. DAL
23.New York Jets vs. PHI
24.Chicago Bears vs. MIN
25.New York Giants at BUF
26.Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. DET
27.Denver Broncos at KC
28.Cleveland Browns vs. SF
29.Arizona Cardinals at LAR
30.Carolina Panthers at MIA
Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
Target Breakdown: Pass Catcher Usage Report and Week 6 Waivers Preview
Target Breakdown: Pass Catcher Usage Report and Week 6 Waivers Preview
NFL Week 6 Picks, Predictions, Props and Best Bets for Every Game
NFL Week 6 Picks, Predictions, Props and Best Bets for Every Game
Video Shorts: John on The SportsZone (Audio)
Video Shorts: John on The SportsZone (Audio)
NFL Injury Analysis: Richardson Out With AC Sprain
NFL Injury Analysis: Richardson Out With AC Sprain