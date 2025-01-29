This article is part of our NFL News series.

Super Bowl 59 will start on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. ET. It is a battle between the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs and the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles. It is also a rematch of Super Bowl 57, a game the Chiefs won by a 38-35 score. You can bet on this powerhouse matchup by signing up for the sportsbook promos detailed below.

Kansas City is looking to make history with a win, as that will give the Chiefs an unprecedented third straight Super Bowl victory. This is part of why Kansas City opened as a 1.5-point favorite at sports betting sites. The Eagles are in their second Super Bowl in three seasons and third in eight years, thus making them a popular wager option at sports betting apps.

The Chiefs franchise is on a nine-game playoff win streak. This is tied for the second longest postseason win streak in NFL history. Being a game away from an NFL record is why the NFL odds have leaned in Kansas City's favor throughout the 2024 season.

Where is the 2025 Super Bowl?

The 2025 Super Bowl will take place in New Orleans at the Caesars Superdome. It will be a record eighth Super Bowl at the Superdome and the first since 2013 when the Ravens beat the 49ers 34-31 in what became known as "The Blackout Bowl" after the stadium lights went out for 34 minutes just after halftime.

This will be the 11th Super Bowl held in New Orleans, which ties Miami for the most all-time. The first three (Super Bowls 4, 6 and 9) were held at Tulane Stadium. The first Super Bowl at the Superdome was Super Bowl 12, which Dallas won 27-10 over Denver. Kansas City played in and won the first Super Bowl in New Orleans, which was a 23-7 victory over Minnesota in 1970.

Philadelphia is 0-1 in its Super Bowl history in this city, having lost a 27-10 decision to the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl 15 in 1981.

What Time Does the Super Bowl Start?

The Super Bowl 59 game broadcast will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET. It will be broadcast on Fox. Kevin Burkhardt will be the play-by-play announcer and Tom Brady, who beat his share of Super Bowl odds over the years, will be on color commentary.

This start time for the Super Bowl was set because it affords every U.S. Time Zone a chance to see the game at a reasonable hour. It's also a very popular time frame with those looking to wager at NFL betting sites, as it provides ample pregame time to review the matchups.

The Super Bowl 59 broadcast will undoubtedly be the most watched television broadcast in U.S. in 2025. Super Bowl 58 drew over 123 million television views. It is also one of the marquee NFL betting events on the calendar, with some estimates indicating over $20 billion will be wagered on Super Bowl 59.

Super Bowl 59 Matchup

Kansas City had a 15-2 regular season record that was tied for the best in the NFL. The Chiefs used to post this type of record with offensive prowess, but this year the Kansas City defense has carried this team as much as the offense. Patrick Mahomes has also been superb at protecting the ball, with only one giveaway since Week 11.

Philadelphia wasn't far behind with a 14-3 record that was tied for the second best in the NFC. Saquon Barkley was the driving force to this record, as his league leading 2,005 rushing yards made him among the leaders in NFL MVP odds many times this season. Add that to the dual threat skills of Jalen Hurts and a dynamic defense and it shows why the Eagles were able to get back to the Super Bowl so quickly.

