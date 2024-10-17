Aaron Jones Injury: Returns to practice

Jones (hamstring/hip) returned to practice Thursday, Dane Mizutani of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

It's unclear how much he's doing, but we at least know Jones is participating during the media-access portion of practice. The Vikings reported it as a hip injury after his early exit Week 5 against the Jets, but he's now listed with a hamstring injury after a bye week as the Vikings prepare to host the Lions on Sunday. Ty Chandler will take over as the lead back if Jones can't play, with Myles Gaskin and recent trade acquisition Cam Akers the other main candidates to get RB snaps.