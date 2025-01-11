Aaron Jones News: Clear for Monday's game

Jones (quadriceps) doesn't have a designation for Monday's wild-card game against the Rams.

Jones is tending to a quad injury that has lingered since he exited the Vikings' Week 17 win against the Packers in the second half. He was able to suit up this past Sunday at Detroit and turned 15 touches into 75 yards from scrimmage. With an illness going around the RB room -- Ty Chandler showed up on Friday's report but doesn't have a designation for Monday's contest, while Cam Akers is listed as questionable due to an ailment -- Jones could be a true workhorse in Minnesota's playoff opener if either or both of his position mates are compromised. As for Jones, the oft-injured back played a full slate for the third time in his eight-year career in 2024, reeling off 1,546 yards from scrimmage and seven total TDs on 306 touches in 17 regular-season contests.