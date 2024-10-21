Aaron Jones News: Estimated as limited Monday

Jones (hamstring) was estimated as limited on Monday's practice report.

The Vikings didn't actually hold a practice Monday, one day after losing to the Lions, but they are required to release an injury report ahead of Thursday night's quick turnaround against the Rams. Jones missed practice last Wednesday but returned to the field Thursday and Friday and played through the hamstring issue Sunday, finishing with 116 total yards from scrimmage and one touchdown on 17 touches versus Detroit.