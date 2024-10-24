Fantasy Football
Aaron Jones News: Garners 95 total yards in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 24, 2024

Jones rushed 19 times for 58 yards and secured both targets for 37 yards in the Vikings' 30-20 loss to the Rams on Thursday night.

Jones found running room at a premium against a Rams defense that had experienced its share of struggles up this point in the season, but he did finish tied for second in receptions and as the runner-up in receiving yards as well. The veteran back had dealt with a hamstring injury early in the week but went into the contest without a designation, and he equaled his second-highest carry total of the campaign. Jones now has over 35 receiving yards in four of seven games as well, and he'll draw a favorable matchup against the Colts in a Week 9 home matchup in Sunday night, Nov. 3.

