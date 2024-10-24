Aaron Jones News: Garners 95 total yards in loss

Jones rushed 19 times for 58 yards and secured both targets for 37 yards in the Vikings' 30-20 loss to the Rams on Thursday night.

Jones found running room at a premium against a Rams defense that had experienced its share of struggles up this point in the season, but he did finish tied for second in receptions and as the runner-up in receiving yards as well. The veteran back had dealt with a hamstring injury early in the week but went into the contest without a designation, and he equaled his second-highest carry total of the campaign. Jones now has over 35 receiving yards in four of seven games as well, and he'll draw a favorable matchup against the Colts in a Week 9 home matchup in Sunday night, Nov. 3.