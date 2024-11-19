Adam Thielen Injury: Expected back for Week 12

Thielen (hamstring) said Monday that he anticipates being ready to play Sunday against the Chiefs, Kassidy Hill of the Panthers' official site reports. "I mean, obviously a lot of days from now until the game, but encouraged with how [Monday's workout] went," Thielen said. "But still have to gain some ground to feel really good about playing on Sunday, but definitely encouraged, took full advantage of the week and excited to at least be back out there moving around and being with my team."

Head coach Dave Canales echoed the notion that Thielen is expected to be back in action Sunday, but the Panthers are still likely to observe the veteran wideout's activity throughout the week of practice before deciding on his status. Though Thielen was reinstated from injured reserve when his 21-day evaluation window came to an end last Tuesday, he was listed as a non-participant in the Panthers' most recent three practice sessions prior to the team's Week 11 bye. Thielen didn't appear to be doing much work on the field during Monday's unofficial practice session, but he's apparently confident about the progress he's made in his recovery from the right hamstring injury coming out of the bye week. Thielen produced an 8-109-1 receiving line on 12 targets through Carolina's first three games prior to landing on IR, and he should have an opportunity to serve as the team's No. 1 pass catcher down the stretch after Diontae Johnson was traded to the Ravens in October.