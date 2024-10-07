Adonai Mitchell News: Four receptions in loss

Mitchell had four receptions for 38 yards on seven targets and one carry for four yards in Sunday's loss at Jacksonville.

Mitchell surprisingly played on 19 of the offense's 79 snaps and had seven targets after having no receptions and four targets combined the prior two games with the return of Josh Downs from an ankle injury. Mitchell had another drop and mixed performance, so he may struggle to find steady work as the No. 4 receiver with the top three receivers healthy. Mitchell appeared to have won the third receiver role over Alec Pierce in the preseason, but Pierce has a clear hold on the No. 3 receiver role at this point.