Adonai Mitchell News: Held catchless against Steelers

Mitchell failed to secure any of his three targets in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Steelers.

Mitchell added one carry for 10 yards in the contest. The rookie wideout failed to record a catch for the second-straight week with teammate Josh Downs back in the lineup in each of the last two games. Mitchell played 20 percent of the Colts' offensive snaps in Week 4, limiting his opportunities to contribute in a meaningful way. As long as Michael Pittman, Alec Pierce and Downs are healthy, the 21-year-old Mitchell will likely continue to operate in a reserve role, limiting his fantasy utility. The Colts will visit the Jaguars in Week 5.