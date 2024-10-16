Albert Okwuegbunam Injury: Designated to return

Okwuegbunam (abdomen) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday.

Okwuegbunam has yet to appear in a game for the Eagles this season after sustaining an abdomen injury in mid-August that landed him on IR. However, the opening of his practice window Wednesday indicates that the 26-year-old is nearing a return to the field. The Eagles now have 21 days to activate Okwuegbunam to their active roster before he reverts to IR. Expect the second-year Eagle to serve as a depth piece in the team's tight end room once he's past his injury.