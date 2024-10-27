Albert Okwuegbunam Injury: Not activated for Week 8

The Eagles did not activate Okwuegbunam (abdomen) from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals, Chris McPherson of the Eagles' official site reports.

Okwuegbunam has been on IR all season while recovering from the core-muscle surgery he underwent in August, but he looks to be back to 100 percent after turning in a trio of full practices in both of the past two weeks. He didn't carry a designation into Sunday's contest, but the Eagles won't look to open up a spot on the 53-man roster for him just yet, even with top tight end Dallas Goedert (hamstring) set to miss a second straight game. Okwuegbunam's 21-day evaluation window will come to a close Nov. 6, so the Eagles will have to activate him by then, or else he won't be eligible to play this season.