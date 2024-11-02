Albert Okwuegbunam Injury: Staying on IR

Okwuegbunam (abdomen) has not been activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars, per the NFL's transaction log.

Okwuegbunam started the regular season on injured reserve after undergoing a core muscle repair procedure at the end of training camp. His 21-day practice window to return from IR opened Oct. 16, and while he doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game, he will be sidelined for that contest. Okwuegbunam will need to be activated off IR leading up to Week 10 against the Cowboys, otherwise he'll be forced to sit for the entire 2024 regular season, per Anthony DiBona of Philly Sports Network.